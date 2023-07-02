Closing bell: Saudi bourses display restrained buying as TASI rises 35 points  

RIYADH: On its first trading day after the Eid holidays, Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw a muted performance, with its Tadawul All Share Index rising 34.93 points — or 0.3 percent — to close at 11,493.91 points.

While MSCI Tadawul Index inched up 0.4 percent to 1,516.30 points, the parallel market Nomu fell 4.22 percent to close at 25,043.16.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.56 billion ($1.22 billion) as 143 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 60 retreated.

The best performer of the day was First Mills Co., whose share price surged 13.48 percent to SR80.

The shares of Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. advanced 9.94 percent to SR98.40. The company posted a 94 percent jump in net profit to SR84.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 from SR43.5 million a year earlier. Its revenue rose 23.9 percent to SR302 million in the first quarter of this year from SR243.78 million in the year-ago period.

The share price of the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., also known as Medgulf, also rose 8.37 percent to SR10.10. The insurance company on Sunday reported a net profit of SR36.2 million in the first quarter this year, against a net loss of SR17.2 million in the year-ago period.

The stock that took the worst hit was Thob Al Aseel Co., whose share price fell 8.45 percent to SR5.31.

Saudi Chemical Co., Batic Investments and Logistics Co., Middle East Healthcare Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. fell by around 4 percent on Sunday.

On the announcements front, BinDawood Holding Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that its shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to reduce the stock’s par value from SR10 to SR1 during an extraordinary general meeting held on June 22.

The stock split will apply to the share price as of the business day following the EGM, and the company will adjust the number of units in shareholder portfolios on the next date. The company’s share price edged up 0.94 percent to SR7.50.

Tadawul was also witness to a series of dividend announcements led by Saudi Arabia Refineries Co.’s shareholders approving the payment of a cash dividend of 10 percent of the capital for 2022.

According to the bourse filing, SARCO will release a total dividend of SR15 million. The issue date is yet to be determined. However, its share price fell 0.68 percent to SR88.20.

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co.’s shareholders approved a 3 percent dividend payout, or SR0.3 per share, for 2022 during the ordinary general meeting held on June 22. The company will dole out a total dividend of SR2.1 million on July 10. Its share price slumped 4.86 percent to SR68.50.

The shareholders of Mobile Telecommunication Co., also known as Zain, also approved a 5 percent cash dividend, or SR0.5 a share, for 2022. The company will distribute the proceeds of SR449.4 million on July 12. Its share price slipped 1.84 percent to SR13.90.