You are here

  • Home
  • King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle

King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle

Update Britain’s King Charles (L) will meet US President Joe Biden (R) at Windsor Castle on July 10, Buckingham Palace said. (Reuters/File Photos)
Britain’s King Charles (L) will meet US President Joe Biden (R) at Windsor Castle on July 10, Buckingham Palace said. (Reuters/File Photos)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6adku

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle

Britain’s King Charles (L) will meet US President Joe Biden (R) at Windsor Castle on July 10, Buckingham Palace said.
  • Spokesperson said further details would be released in due course
  • Biden attended the funeral of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles will meet US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The spokesperson said further details would be released in due course about the meeting which will take place at one of Charles’ residences just outside London.

The White House said on Sunday Biden would travel to Europe later this month for meetings in Britain, Lithuania and Finland. In London, he will also meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Biden attended the funeral of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year and joined Charles and other leaders for an evening reception before the ceremony.

Topics: UK US King Charles III US President Joe Biden

Related

Update China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’
World
China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy
Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy
  • Victims were required to present immediate evidence of trafficking
  • Rule ‘caused survivors to fall at the first hurdle,’ solicitor says
Updated 6 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has reversed a contentious new anti-human trafficking policy over claims that it overburdened victims with evidence requirements, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

On Jan. 30, Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced the new policy requiring victims to present immediate evidence of trafficking in order for the government to consider them potential victims of slavery.

Braverman said that the policy aimed to tackle trafficking victims who were “gaming the system,” despite the chair of the home affairs select committee, Dame Diana Johnson, saying that there was a lack of evidence behind the home secretary’s policy shift.

Since the rules were implemented, the number of claims accepted has decreased dramatically, The Guardian reported. According to Home Office statistics, 88 percent of cases in 2022 received a decision that they were potential victims of trafficking. The figure had fallen to 58 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Human rights and anti-trafficking organizations had warned that the amendments would result in many genuine victims’ cases being rejected, putting them at risk of further exploitation.

The challenge against the policy change was brought by two potential trafficking victims who received negative decisions, despite the Home Office believing that the evidence they supplied was genuine.

Braverman withdrew the new rules before the case reached a full high court hearing, The Guardian reported.

Shalini Patel, of Duncan Lewis Solicitors, who represented the two victims, told the Guardian: “This is an incredible win for our clients and many other survivors of trafficking who would have otherwise received negative reasonable grounds decisions as a result of the policy.

“It should have been evident from the outset that the requirement for trafficking survivors to provide objective evidence was always going to be impossible and cause survivors of trafficking to fall at the first hurdle. The impact that a negative decision would have on a survivor of trafficking is huge.

“A negative decision results in a survivor of trafficking being left without any support including accommodation, casework support and financial support, and would place them at significant risk of further exploitation.”

A Home Office spokesperson told the Guardian: “Modern slavery is a barbaric crime. We are committed to tackling it and ensuring victims are given the support they need to begin rebuilding their lives. The national referral mechanism provides support to thousands of victims of modern slavery each year, but some people seek to exploit the system, which is why we have taken steps to prevent this.

“The Home Office regularly updates statutory guidance and we will shortly issue a further clarification to the current guidance on modern slavery claims. We do not comment on ongoing litigation.”

Braverman said that she will propose replacement rules by July 10. Until then, she said that no negative decisions about trafficking victims would be made.
 

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Suella Braverman

Related

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling as ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’ video
World
UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling as ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’
UK home secretary accused of double standards over refusing entry to Sudanese refugees
World
UK home secretary accused of double standards over refusing entry to Sudanese refugees

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
Updated 19 min 51 sec ago
AP

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
  • Measures include targeting activists who stop traffic and building works with protests
Updated 19 min 51 sec ago
AP

LONDON: New and expanded powers for British police took effect on Sunday, including measures targeting activists who stop traffic and major building works with protests.
Authorities have repeatedly condemned environmental protest groups, including Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, which have sought to raise awareness about the urgency of climate change by staging multiple high-profile protests at the busiest highways and roads. Their protests in recent years often caused serious disruption for motorists.
From Sunday, police will have powers to move static protests. Critics have argued the toughened laws are a threat to the right to protest, but UK officials say the measures were to stop “disruption from a selfish minority.”
“The public have had enough of their lives being disrupted by selfish protesters. The mayhem we’ve seen on our streets has been a scandal,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman said.
Authorities say that under the new Public Order Act, protesters found guilty of “tunnelling” — or digging underground tunnels to obstruct the building of new infrastructure works — could face three years in prison. Anyone found guilty of obstructing a major transportation project could be jailed for up to six months.
The law also makes “locking on,” or protesters attaching themselves to other people, objects or buildings, a criminal offense.
Hundreds of climate change protesters were arrested last year in the UK for blocking major roads and bridges. Many activists protested by sitting in the middle of the roads or gluing themselves to the roadway to make them harder to move.
The civil disobedience is a wave of direct action that has also seen activists glue themselves to famous museum paintings or throw soup at artworks to draw media attention to their cause.
Police have said it’s costly to deal with the protests and that they diverted thousands of officers from other work like dealing with crime.

Topics: UK Police

Related

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Middle-East
UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings
Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
World
Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

Bangladesh summons Swedish envoy over Qur’an burning in Stockholm 

Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
Updated 02 July 2023

Bangladesh summons Swedish envoy over Qur’an burning in Stockholm 

Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
  • Bangladesh is first country in Asia to summon Swedish envoy over Qur’an incident 
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier said the burning was heinous, despicable act 
Updated 02 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday to protest against the burning of a copy of the Qur’an in Stockholm amid widespread international condemnation over the incident. 

The burning of the Qur’an outside a mosque in Sweden during Eid Al-Adha sparked outrage in many Muslim countries and condemnations of the Swedish authorities. 

As acts and statements of protest swept the Muslim world, Bangladesh on Sunday became the first country in Asia to summon the Swedish envoy to protest the “despicable act.” 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged an end to “unwarranted provocations for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence.” 

The ministry said: “Bangladesh expresses grave concern over such (a) heinous act of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of … Muslims in the name of ‘freedom of expression.’” 

As Muslims celebrated Eid Al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, a man identified as a refugee from Iraq tore up pages of the Qur’an on Wednesday and set it on fire in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque. 

The recent incident in Stockholm and Dhaka’s subsequent summon of the Swedish envoy is unlikely to impact bilateral relations, experts said. 

“It’s a religious issue that touches all the Muslims of the country. Any sort of disrespect to the holy Qur’an creates emotional sentiment among Muslims around the world. It’s a very emotional and sensitive issue for us,” Humayun Kabir, Bangladesh’s former ambassador to the US, told Arab News. 

“I think summoning the chargé d’affaires was a good approach … I don’t think this summon issue will impact much on the bilateral relations between the two countries since they (Sweden) also understand it’s an emotional issue for us.” 

For Bangladesh, development cooperation has been a “cornerstone” of its relations with Sweden, while the European country has said the South Asian nation is an “important and growing Swedish trade partner,” with steady growth in the sector.

Bangladesh is one of the largest Muslim-majority countries in the world, with over 150 million people professing Islam, making up over 91 percent of its total population. 

Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary at the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted how Bangladesh is not alone in protesting the Qur’an burning in Sweden. 

“We are not alone. Many Muslim countries expressed reactions to this issue. Not all Muslim countries but many,” Hossain told Arab News. 

“The government should work in line with the sentiment of its people. Maybe people don’t come out onto the streets in protest, but everyone is unhappy. There is no doubt about it. So, the government took this initiative as a part of its responsibility,” he said. 

“There is no logic to justify this sort of incident by saying ‘freedom of expression.’ It’s a hate crime. Hate can’t be a freedom of expression.” 

Topics: Qur’an Sweden Bangladesh

Related

Special Fallout of Qur’an burning in Sweden shows why there can be no tolerance for intolerance photos
World
Fallout of Qur’an burning in Sweden shows why there can be no tolerance for intolerance

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured
  • The Baltimore Police Department confirms there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning
  • No arrests were made immediately after the shooting
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

BALTIMORE: Two people were killed and 28 were wounded in a mass shooting in Baltimore Sunday morning, including three who are in critical condition, police said.
Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed there were a total of 30 victims during a press conference at the scene.
The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue, Worley said.
All of the victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said.
“I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. “We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”
No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the “cowards” who were responsible for the shooting.
“Treat this as if it were your family,” Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at. We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

Topics: US Shooting

Related

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP)
Media
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements
World
US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements

France faces 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police, signs of subsiding violence

France faces 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police, signs of subsiding violence
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

France faces 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police, signs of subsiding violence

France faces 5th night of rioting over teen’s killing by police, signs of subsiding violence
  • Police made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years
  • Demonstrations exposes deep-seated discontent in low-income neighborhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

PARIS: Young rioters clashed with police late Saturday and early Sunday and targeted a mayor’s home with a burning car as France faced a fifth night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager, but overall violence appeared to lessen compared to previous nights.
Police made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment aimed at quelling France’s worst social upheaval in years.
The fast-spreading crisis is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership and exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighborhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity.
The 17-year-old whose death Tuesday spawned the anger, identified by his first name Nahel, was laid to rest Saturday in a Muslim ceremony in his hometown of Nanterre, a Paris suburb where emotion over his loss remains raw.
As night fell over the French capital, a small crowd gathered on the Champs-Elysees for a protest over Nahel’s death and police violence but met hundreds of officers with batons and shields guarding the iconic avenue and its Cartier and Dior boutiques. In a less-chic neighborhood of northern Paris, protesters set off volleys of firecrackers and lit barricades on fire as police shot back with tear gas and stun grenades.
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses overnight. Several schools, police stations, town halls and stores have been targeted by fires or vandalism in recent days but such a personal attack on a mayor’s home is unusual.
Skirmishes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Marseille but appeared less intense than the night before, according to the Interior Ministry. A beefed-up police contingent arrested 55 people there.
Nationwide arrests were somewhat lower than the night before, which Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attributed to “the resolute action of security forces.”
Some 2,800 people have been detained overall since Nahel’s death on Tuesday. The mass police deployment has been welcomed by some frightened residents of targeted neighborhoods and shopowners whose stores have been ransacked — but it has further frustrated those who see police behavior as the core of France’s current crisis.
The unrest took a toll on Macron’s diplomatic standing. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s office said Macron phoned Saturday to request a postponement of what would have been the first state visit by a French president to Germany in 23 years. Macron had been scheduled to fly to Germany on Sunday.
Hundreds of French police and firefighters have been injured in the violence that erupted after the killing, though authorities haven’t released injury tallies of protesters. In French Guiana, an overseas territory, a 54-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet.
On Saturday, France’s justice minister, Dupond-Moretti, warned that young people who share calls for violence on Snapchat or other apps could face legal prosecution. Macron has blamed social media for fueling violence.
The violence comes just over a year before Paris and other French cities are due to host Olympic athletes and millions of visitors for the summer Olympics, whose organizers were closely monitoring the situation as preparations for the competition continue.
At a hilltop cemetery in Nanterre, hundreds stood along the road Saturday to pay tribute to Nahel as mourners carried his white casket from a mosque to the burial site. His mother, dressed in white, walked inside the cemetery amid applause and headed toward the grave. Many of the men were young and Arab or Black, coming to mourn a boy who could have been them.
This week, Nahel’s mother told France 5 television that she was angry at the officer who shot her son at a traffic stop, but not at the police in general.
“He saw a little Arab-looking kid. He wanted to take his life,” she said. Nahel’s family has roots in Algeria.
Video of the killing showed two officers at the window of the car, one with his gun pointed at the driver. As the teenager pulled forward, the officer fired once through the windshield. The officer accused of killing Nahel was given a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide.
Thirteen people who didn’t comply with traffic stops were fatally shot by French police last year, and three this year, prompting demands for more accountability. France also saw protests against police violence and racial injustice after George Floyd’s killing by police in Minnesota.
The reaction to the killing was a potent reminder of the persistent poverty, discrimination and limited job prospects in neighborhoods around France where many residents trace their roots to former French colonies — like where Nahel grew up.
“Nahel’s story is the lighter that ignited the gas. Hopeless young people were waiting for it. We lack housing and jobs, and when we have (jobs), our wages are too low,” said Samba Seck, a 39-year-old transportation worker in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois.
Clichy was the birthplace of weeks of riots in 2005 that shook France, prompted by the death of two teenagers electrocuted in a power substation while fleeing from police. One of the boys lived in the same housing project as Seck.
New violence targeted his town this week. As he spoke, the remains of a burned car stood beneath his apartment building, and the town hall entrance was set alight in rioting Friday.
“Young people break everything, but we are already poor, we have nothing,” he said. Still, he said he understood the rioters’ anger, adding that “young people are afraid to die at the hands of police.”

Topics: France France riots

Related

UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots
World
UK foreign office updates France travel advice amid nationwide riots
Saudi embassy warns citizens in France following third day of rioting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi embassy warns citizens in France following third day of rioting

Latest updates

OIC calls for global action to combat Islamophobia
OIC calls for global action to combat Islamophobia
UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy
UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy
PIF ranks top in Mideast, 7th worldwide for scoring high in GSR
PIF ranks top in Mideast, 7th worldwide for scoring high in GSR
Applications open for BTL training program in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Studio Production Training has opened applications for its training program as part of “The Studio” initiative.
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.