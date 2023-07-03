You are here

  • Home
  • Treasury’s Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications 

Treasury’s Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications 

Treasury’s Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications 
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing from July 6-9 for meetings with senior Chinese officials. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8r5uv

Updated 27 sec ago
REUTERS 

Treasury’s Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications 

Treasury’s Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications 
Updated 27 sec ago
REUTERS 

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing from July 6-9 for meetings with senior Chinese officials on a broad range of issues, including US concerns about a new Chinese counterespionage law, a senior Treasury official said on Sunday 

Yellen’s long-anticipated trip is part of a push by President Joe Biden to deepen communications between the world’s two largest economies, stabilize the relationship and minimize the risks of mistakes when disagreements arise, the official told reporters. 

It comes just weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing and agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to stabilize ties and ensure the two countries’ intense rivalry does not veer into conflict. China protested loudly when Biden subsequently referred to Xi as a “dictator,” but analysts say the remark had little impact on efforts to improve ties. 

The Treasury chief plans to tell China’s new economic team that Washington will continue to defend human rights and its own national security interests via targeted actions against China, but wants to work with Beijing on urgent challenges such as climate change and debt distress faced by many countries. 

“We seek a healthy economic relationship with China, one that fosters growth and innovation in both countries,” the official said. “We do not seek to decouple our economies. A full cessation of trade and investment would be destabilizing for both our countries and the global economy.” 

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to give details on which Chinese officials Yellen would meet in Beijing. A second administration official told Reuters that Yellen was expected to meet the Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. 

Yellen would underscore Washington’s determination to strengthen its own competitiveness while responding with allies to what Washington calls “economic coercion” and unfair economic practices by China, the first official said. 

One clear area of concern involved China’s new national security and espionage law, and the potential implications for foreign and US firms, the official added. 

“We have concerns with the new measure, and how it might apply, that it could expand the scope of what is considered by the authorities in China to be espionage activity,” the official said, citing possible spillovers to the broader investment climate and the economic relationship. 

While no major “breakthroughs” were expected, Treasury officials hope to have constructive conversations and build longer-term channels of communication with China’s new economic team, including at the sub-cabinet level, the official said. 

US officials would also reiterate concerns about human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority, China’s recent move to ban sales of Micron Technology memory chips, and moves by China against foreign due diligence and consulting firms. 

Yellen would also talk with Chinese officials about a long-awaited US executive action curbing outbound investment in China in certain critical sectors, and “make sure they don't think something is more sweeping than it is or than it’s intended to be,” the official said. 

Topics: US China

Related

China central bank to keep policy ‘precise, forceful’ amid faltering recovery 
Business & Economy
China central bank to keep policy ‘precise, forceful’ amid faltering recovery 
China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 
Business & Economy
China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 

Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen partnerships with Hong Kong, China

Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen partnerships with Hong Kong, China
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen partnerships with Hong Kong, China

Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen partnerships with Hong Kong, China
  • Sides have opportunity to ‘build an innovation bridge,’ communications minister says
  • Abdullah Al-Swaha is leading delegation on official visit to China
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia is keen to strengthen its cooperation with Hong Kong and ultimately mainland China, the Kingdom’s minister of communications and IT said on Sunday.

Speaking at the “One Gateway Shared Vision — Hong Kong x Saudi Arabia” event in the city, Abdullah Al-Swaha said closer collaboration would help boost the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, the South China Morning Post reported.

Saudi authorities would look to work closely with Hong Kong across a range of sectors, including health sciences and biotechnology, environmental, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and smart cities, he said.

“Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia are going through very promising transformations, where both economies are financial hubs in their own regions. We have an opportunity to build an innovation bridge, to leapfrog into the future with an innovation-based economy.”

Al-Swaha is on an official visit to China accompanied by a high-level delegation representing entities affiliated with the digital economy, space and innovation systems.

A “pro-partnership and pro-openness” Saudi Arabia was willing to do business with “any partner that can comply with our security and regulatory requirements,” he said.

He also praised the transformation of the ICT sector in Hong Kong and in mainland China as “world class” and a “success story” the Kingdom wanted to “replicate and explore partnerships with.”

Al-Swaha’s trip follows the Arab-China Business Conference held in Riyadh last month at which Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the Kingdom could serve as China’s gateway to the Arab world.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Hong Kong China Abdullah Al-Swaha

Related

Saudi minister of communications visits China to strengthen tech partnerships
Business & Economy
Saudi minister of communications visits China to strengthen tech partnerships
Hong Kong leader warns of ‘resistance’ on handover anniversary
World
Hong Kong leader warns of ‘resistance’ on handover anniversary

PIF ranks top in Mideast, 7th worldwide for scoring high in GSR

PIF ranks top in Mideast, 7th worldwide for scoring high in GSR
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

PIF ranks top in Mideast, 7th worldwide for scoring high in GSR

PIF ranks top in Mideast, 7th worldwide for scoring high in GSR
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund ranked first in the Middle East region and seventh worldwide among 100 global state-owned funds for scoring high in governance, sustainability and resilience practices, according to the evaluation of the Global Sovereign Wealth Funds.

Launched in 2020, the GSR scorecard is driven by an annual review of the best practices of the world’s top 100 funds, focusing on 25 elements — 10 of which are associated to governance and transparency, 10 to sustainability and responsible investing, and five to resilience and legitimacy. 

Regionally, the Middle East has seen the largest improvement in the GSR scoreboard, from 32 percent in 2020 to 52 percent in 2023, according to Global Sovereign Wealth Funds’ website. 
Saudi Arabia’s PIF is leading the way with some unprecedented efforts around sustainability in the region, it noted. 

This comes as the PIF, in November 2022, announced its plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, becoming the first sovereign wealth fund in the Middle East and one of the first ones globally to do so. 

The fund’s classification at the regional and global levels among SWFs confirms its pioneering role in applying governance and sustainability standards, according to the PIF’s Head of Strategy Development Chad Richard. 

Highlighting several achievements of the PIF in supporting the global transition towards clean energy, Richard said the sovereign fund also organized the largest voluntary auctions of its kind in the world. The exercise saw over 3.6 million tons of voluntary carbon credits being sold to several local as well as international entities and companies, he explained. 

In addition to this, in October 2022, the PIF became the first SWF to issue green bonds, including the first-ever century green bond, with a total value of $8.5 billion, Richard noted. 

Following that, the PIF also raised $5.5 billion through its second green bond issuance in February. 

The fund said that it will use the money to finance its sustainable investments, in accordance with its Green Finance Framework.   

The PIF aims to achieve its target of reaching zero neutrality in greenhouse gas emissions through the circular carbon economy approach. It was a centerpiece when Saudi Arabia held the presidency of the G20 in 2020.  

The G20 leaders endorsed the concept as a voluntary, holistic, integrated, pragmatic approach to managing emissions while promoting economic growth. 

The PIF’s vision is to be a global investment powerhouse and the world’s most impactful investor, enabling the creation of new sectors and opportunities that will shape the future global economy while driving the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia. 

In order to achieve that, the PIF’s mission is to actively invest over the long term to maximize sustainable returns, be the investment partner of choice for global opportunities, and enable the economic development as well as diversification of the Saudi economy. 

Topics: PIF #Sustainability

Related

Update Saudi Arabia commits $2.5bn to Middle East green initiative: Crown Prince video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia commits $2.5bn to Middle East green initiative: Crown Prince

Closing bell: Saudi bourses display restrained buying as TASI rises 35 points  

Closing bell: Saudi bourses display restrained buying as TASI rises 35 points  
Updated 02 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: Saudi bourses display restrained buying as TASI rises 35 points  

Closing bell: Saudi bourses display restrained buying as TASI rises 35 points  
Updated 02 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: On its first trading day after the Eid holidays, Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw a muted performance, with its Tadawul All Share Index rising 34.93 points — or 0.3 percent — to close at 11,493.91 points.  

While MSCI Tadawul Index inched up 0.4 percent to 1,516.30 points, the parallel market Nomu fell 4.22 percent to close at 25,043.16.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.56 billion ($1.22 billion) as 143 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 60 retreated.  

The best performer of the day was First Mills Co., whose share price surged 13.48 percent to SR80.  

The shares of Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. advanced 9.94 percent to SR98.40.  The company posted a 94 percent jump in net profit to SR84.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 from SR43.5 million a year earlier.  Its revenue rose 23.9 percent to SR302 million in the first quarter of this year from SR243.78 million in the year-ago period.  

The share price of the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., also known as Medgulf, also rose 8.37 percent to SR10.10. The insurance company on Sunday reported a net profit of SR36.2 million in the first quarter this year, against a net loss of SR17.2 million in the year-ago period.  

The stock that took the worst hit was Thob Al Aseel Co., whose share price fell 8.45 percent to SR5.31.  

Saudi Chemical Co., Batic Investments and Logistics Co., Middle East Healthcare Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. fell by around 4 percent on Sunday.  

On the announcements front, BinDawood Holding Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that its shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to reduce the stock’s par value from SR10 to SR1 during an extraordinary general meeting held on June 22.  

The stock split will apply to the share price as of the business day following the EGM, and the company will adjust the number of units in shareholder portfolios on the next date. The company’s share price edged up 0.94 percent to SR7.50.  

Tadawul was also witness to a series of dividend announcements led by Saudi Arabia Refineries Co.’s shareholders approving the payment of a cash dividend of 10 percent of the capital for 2022.  

According to the bourse filing, SARCO will release a total dividend of SR15 million. The issue date is yet to be determined. However, its share price fell 0.68 percent to SR88.20.  

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co.’s shareholders approved a 3 percent dividend payout, or SR0.3 per share, for 2022 during the ordinary general meeting held on June 22.  The company will dole out a total dividend of SR2.1 million on July 10. Its share price slumped 4.86 percent to SR68.50.  

The shareholders of Mobile Telecommunication Co., also known as Zain, also approved a 5 percent cash dividend, or SR0.5 a share, for 2022. The company will distribute the proceeds of SR449.4 million on July 12. Its share price slipped 1.84 percent to SR13.90.  

Topics: TASI Tadawul stocks shares

Related

Closing bell: TASI sheds 52 points to close at 11,184
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI sheds 52 points to close at 11,184
Closing bell: Saudi main index closes week in red ahead of Eid holidays 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index closes week in red ahead of Eid holidays 

Saudi minister of communications visits China to strengthen tech partnerships

Saudi minister of communications visits China to strengthen tech partnerships
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister of communications visits China to strengthen tech partnerships

Saudi minister of communications visits China to strengthen tech partnerships
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to boost Saudi-Chinese relations, the Kingdom’s minister of communications and information technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, began an official visit to China to meet government officials and leaders, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The minister held meetings with his Chinese counterpart as well as several other officials to enhance partnerships and attract more technological investments into the Kingdom.  

The visit comes in light of strengthening Saudi-Chinese relations which will promote the growth of the Kingdom’s digital economy and achieve prosperity in the fields of innovation and space in line with Vision 2030.  

The minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation representing entities affiliated with the digital economy, space and innovation system in the Kingdom.  

Saudi Arabia and China have been working toward bolstering their economic ties with top ministers talking about reviving the Silk Route during the Arab-China Business Conference last month.  

During the event, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the Kingdom can serve as China’s gateway to the Arab world as the world’s second-largest economy seeks to elevate trade ties with the region.  

Commenting on the revival of the Silk Route, the minister said the initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s future vision that seeks to diversify its economy and use modern technology to elevate the skills of its youth.  

“China plays a leadership role in advanced technology and innovation. We, in the Arab world, have the determination, human and monetary capital to support this field,” Al-Falih said at the conference.  

Moreover, the volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and China hit $106 billion in 2022, registering a 30 percent increase over 2021.    

The Kingdom represents 25 percent of the $432 billion trade between China and Arab countries in 2022.    

Additionally, two weeks ago Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power teamed up with Energy China Group Corp. to develop a solar power project, with both firms signing an engineering, procurement and construction contract.  

These announcements highlight the strong ties between Saudi and Chinese firms. 

Topics: #china Abdullah Al-Swaha

Related

ACWA Power approves 2m share buyback, 8.3% dividend for 2022

ACWA Power approves 2m share buyback, 8.3% dividend for 2022
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power approves 2m share buyback, 8.3% dividend for 2022

ACWA Power approves 2m share buyback, 8.3% dividend for 2022
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Shareholders of Saudi energy firm ACWA Power have approved the buyback of 2 million shares.

The decision was taken during the extraordinary general meeting held on June 22.

According to the company’s disclosure to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the shares will be utilized in the employee stock incentive program.

In addition, the buyback is to be financed from the firm’s resources, ACWA Power revealed.

The board of directors will complete the buyback within 12 months from the EGM date.

The repurchased shares could be kept for seven years from the date of the EGM approval until they are allocated to eligible employees.

After this period, the firm will proceed with the controls and conditions delineated and specified in the relevant regulatory standards and procedures.

Furthermore, the utility company’s shareholders also approved the board of directors’ recommendation to distribute an 8.3 percent cash dividend, or SR0.83 ($0.22) per share, for 2022.

The board will pay interim dividends on a semiannual or quarterly basis for 2023 and determine the record and payment dates in line with the company’s financial position, cash flows, and investment and expansion plans.

The company last month signed an agreement worth $1.5 billion with the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Samruk-Kazyna, Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, paving the way for the implementation and management of a wind energy and battery storage project with a total capacity of 1 gigawatt.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed the agreement.

In a statement, ACWA Power pointed out that both parties agreed to the project in March.

The plant marks ACWA Power’s entry into the Kazakh market, with an initial investment of $1.5 billion. It aims to support the Asian country’s strategic plans for shifting to clean and renewable energy.

When fully completed in 2027, the project will contribute to decarbonizing the fossil fuel-based power generation sector.

The company reported a net profit of SR1.5 billion in 2022, up 103 percent from the previous year.

The filing also showed that earnings per share touched SR2.11 in 2022 versus SR1.04 in the year-earlier period.  

In 2022, ACWA Power’s operating profit rose to SR2.61 billion, up 13.5 percent compared to 2021. 

Topics: ACWA Power

Related

ACWA Power signs deal with Chinese firm for Uzbekistan solar project 
Business & Economy
ACWA Power signs deal with Chinese firm for Uzbekistan solar project 

Latest updates

Treasury’s Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications 
Treasury’s Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications 
UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France
UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France
Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener
Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener
Saudi delegation to take part in G20 startup summit
Saudi delegation to take part in G20 startup summit
Anthony Joshua plans busy calendar with UK and Saudi Arabia at center stage
Anthony Joshua plans busy calendar with UK and Saudi Arabia at center stage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.