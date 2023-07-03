Closing bell: Saudi main index continues to ascend as trading turnover hits $1.9bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend on Monday, as it gained 51.22 points to close at 11,545.13.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.11 billion ($1.9 billion) as 111 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 106 retreated.

Parallel market Nomu performed spectacularly on Monday, as it rose by 679.59 points to 25,722.75. MSCI Tadawul Index also edged up by 0.37 points to 1,521.91.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., whose share price soared by 9.99 percent to SR42.40.

Other top performers of the day included Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. and Astra Industrial Group, with their share prices surging by 9.96 percent and 9.43 percent respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development. The share price of the company dipped by 6.01 percent to SR2.50.

The performance of Nomu was driven by Al-Razi Medical Co., whose share price surged by 29.81 percent to SR61.40.

Future Care Trading Co. was another best-performing stock on Nomu. The company’s share price skyrocketed by 18.32 percent to SR38.10.

Shares of Bena Steel Industries Co., listed in Nomu, however, dipped by 12.16 percent to SR43.

On Monday, Tadawul issued a one-day halt on the trading of shares of Saudi Airlines Catering Co.

Tadawul, in a statement, said that the suspension was announced upon the company’s request ahead of disclosing a material event. The statement further noted that trading of the company’s shares will resume on July 4.

Meanwhile, Al Rajhi Capital announced the distribution of cash dividends to the unitholders of Al Rajhi REIT for the second quarter of 2023.

According to a statement to Tadawul, the company distributed a 1.2 percent cash dividend at SR0.12 per unit amounting to SR19.42 million for the second quarter.