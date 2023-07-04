Indonesia urges UN to implement Palestine resolutions in wake of Israeli attacks 

JAKARTA: Indonesia called on the UN Security Council on Tuesday for the immediate implementation of all of its resolutions related to Palestine, as it condemned deadly Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank.
At least nine Palestinians were killed and 100 injured after Israel launched a ground offensive and airstrikes on Jenin on Monday. Video footage showed bulldozers tearing up the Palestinian city and Israeli tanks outside it in an operation allegedly focused on militant targets.
Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, was among the latest to react to the Israeli violence, following widespread condemnation from the Arab and Muslim world.
“Indonesia strongly condemns the Israeli military attack in Jenin, the West Bank, which left dozens of Palestinian civilians dead and injured. The military attack is unacceptable and only worsens the humanitarian situation in Palestine and complicates peace efforts,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“Israeli action cannot be (met) with impunity. The United Nations Security Council must immediately take a firm stance to implement all UNSC resolutions consistently.”
The UNSC has passed more than 180 resolutions regarding Palestine since 1948, including the most recent from 2016, which demanded that Israel stop building settlements in the Palestinian territories it has occupied since 1967.
Indonesia has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, advocating for a two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The recent deadly violence in Jenin has also drawn condemnation from Indonesian civil society.
“We call on Israel to stop the attacks and withdraw all of their troops. This is to prevent even more civilian casualties,” Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, an Indonesian nongovernmental organization that provides relief aid in Palestine, said in a statement.
“The UN Security Council needs to send an observation team to oversee and make sure Israel pulls out their troops from Jenin camp and does not launch attacks anymore.”