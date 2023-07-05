You are here

Closing bell: TASI slips after 3 consecutive days of upswing
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.48 billion as 87 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 128 retreated. (Shutterstock)  
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended its upward swing of three consecutive days on Wednesday, as it shed 27.17 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 11,591.55.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.48 billion ($2.26 billion) as 87 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 128 retreated.  

While the parallel market Nomu lost 539.05 points to close trading at 24,630.02, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 0.09 percent to 1,528.37. 

The best-performing stock of the day was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. whose share price soared by 10 percent to SR12.32.  

Other top gainers include Saudi Advanced Industries Co. and Saudi Chemical Co. as their share prices surged by 5.98 percent and 5.84 percent respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Arabian Contracting Services Co., with its share price edging down by 5.91 percent to SR175.  

In Nomu, the share price of Future Care Trading Co. dipped by 13.24 percent to SR29.15.  

On the announcements front, TAM Development Co. revealed that it received a purchase order letter to execute the Youth Voice project for the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, also known as Misk.  

According to a statement to Tadawul, the purchase order letter is valued at SR5.82 million, and the project duration is nine months.  

The statement further noted that TAM Development Co. will provide the needed consulting services and digital solutions to execute the project.  

The financial impact of the deal will be reflected on the company’s results from the third quarter of 2023.  

Meanwhile, shareholders of Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. approved reducing the stock’s par value from SR10 to SR0.10. Upon approval, the number of shares rose from 29.7 million to 2.97 billion, according to a Tadawul statement.

Major Saudi cybersecurity improvements attracting investors, London forum told

Major Saudi cybersecurity improvements attracting investors, London forum told
Updated 8 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

Major Saudi cybersecurity improvements attracting investors, London forum told

Major Saudi cybersecurity improvements attracting investors, London forum told
  • Kingdom has risen to second place in Global Cyber Security Index since 2017 launch of Vision 2030
  • ‘With what Saudi has done in terms of training and education, if ever there was a sector for youth employment, it’s cybersecurity’
Updated 8 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: Major improvements in Saudi cybersecurity are increasing the Kingdom’s attractiveness to investors and seeing it develop a reputation as a specialist in the field, the BMG Economic Forum was told on Wednesday.

Faisal Hameed, vice president for innovation enablement at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, said Saudi Arabia had climbed from 46th to second place in the Global Cyber Security Index since the 2017 launch of the Vision 2030 reform plan.

“The Cyber Security Authority and Cyber Security Act have both been big changes that leave us only second to the US,” he told the forum, which was held at the London Stock Exchange and attended by Arab News.

“We’ve come a long way since a 2012 attack against Aramco turned thousands of computers into bricks.

“We have training camps and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in cybersecurity, which is building domestic expertise in the field and transforming investment opportunities.”

Hameed said improvements in cybersecurity are attracting startups from fields including artificial intelligence, quantum and post-quantum computing as the Kingdom pushes to diversify its economy.

David Webb, managing director of security risk management firm Valkyrie, said confidence in Saudi Arabia as an investment destination is increasing, and this can be seen in a change in the queries the company is receiving.

“Saudi was always bound up in the misconstrued notion that there were physical threats to investing there — tied to what one might term its ‘noisy neighbours’,” said Webb.

“But what we’re seeing more of now, especially in recent years, is a move from questions of physical security and whether it’s strong on cybersecurity, and we always say ‘yes’ as now is a great time to invest in the country.”

Gurpreet Thathy, Valkyrie’s director of cybersecurity, said when advising on cybersecurity the company always tells clients they must build it in and future-proof it.

He added: “There must be cybersecurity embedded in the design, not a bolt on, and employees need to be told about the cyber threats out there.

“In Saudi, we see that this is the mindset from the outset, rather than a bolt on, and it’s very good to see this.”

Both Thathy and Webb said no cybersecurity system will ever be impenetrable, and what is also needed is the expertise to react swiftly to breaches.

Webb added: “We also see a lot of companies not building this reactive expertise in, and it leads to the system come crashing down.

“But with what Saudi has done in terms of training and education, if ever there was a sector for youth employment, it’s cybersecurity.”

Kuwait is in agreement with Saudi Arabia over Al-Durra gas field: Kuwaiti oil minister

Kuwait is in agreement with Saudi Arabia over Al-Durra gas field: Kuwaiti oil minister
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

Kuwait is in agreement with Saudi Arabia over Al-Durra gas field: Kuwaiti oil minister

Kuwait is in agreement with Saudi Arabia over Al-Durra gas field: Kuwaiti oil minister
  • Kuwait rejects Iran’s claims to Al-Durra gas field
  • Urges Tehran to discuss demarcation of its maritime borders
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait is in agreement with Saudi Arabia over the Al-Durra gas field as it is a negotiating party, according to the Kuwaiti oil minister.

Following Iran’s announcement that it was prepared to commence drilling in the Al-Durra gas field, Kuwait has also urged Tehran to open discussions about the demarcation of its maritime borders.  

“Iran must first enter into the demarcation of international borders, and after that, whoever has a right will get it according to the rules of international law,” Saad Al-Barrak said in an interview with Asharq during the 8th OPEC International Seminar.

Kuwait has rejected Iran’s “claims” over the Al-Durra gas field, stressing that it owns exclusive rights to its natural resources along with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait News Agency reported. 

“It is too early to talk about production levels in the region shared with Saudi Arabia,” Al-Barrak added.

Like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait also called on Iran to begin negotiations over the demarcation of its maritime borders after Tehran said it was ready to begin drilling in the field.  

“We categorically and totally reject Iran’s planned activities around the premises of the Durra offshore gas field,” said Al-Barrak, KUNA reported.  

Al-Barrak recently said that he was surprised by the Iranian plan and added that the move from Tehran contradicts the basic principles of international relations.  

UAE In-Focus — CBUAE issues measures to alleviate rising interest rates on residential mortgage loans 

UAE In-Focus — CBUAE issues measures to alleviate rising interest rates on residential mortgage loans 
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — CBUAE issues measures to alleviate rising interest rates on residential mortgage loans 

UAE In-Focus — CBUAE issues measures to alleviate rising interest rates on residential mortgage loans 
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Central Bank of the UAE has outlined measures designed to curb elevated interest rates on residential real estate loans that are unintended for investment.

The CBUAE’s new rules mean that when it comes to customers with a monthly income of 40,000 dirhams ($10,890) or more, banks are allowed to increase the deduction rate from the current 50 percent level to up to 60 percent to cover the increase in interest rates.

However, banks must still pay any additional interest that results from the rate increase.  

Customers are essentially exempted from the remaining interest without the tenor being extended. 

The measures further stated that banks are entitled to extend the payback tenor to meet increased interest rates, up to a maximum of 30 years, for customers with a monthly income of less than 40,000 dirhams, while maintaining the current proportion of deduction from salary or income at 50 percent. 

Waste to Energy Center’s first phase launched in Warsan 

The first phase of the world’s largest waste-to-energy plant was launched in an industrial neighborhood in Dubai, featuring sustainable technologies to accelerate the UAE’s transition to a green economy. 

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum launched the Waste to Energy Center in Warsan, which is part of the Dubai ruler’s vision to transform the emirate into one of the world’s most sustainable cities.

“The start of the operations of the Waste to Energy Center in Warsan takes Dubai another step closer to achieving its strategy to create the world’s best sustainable ecosystem,” Sheikh Hamdan said. 

The plant, which was built for 4 billion dirhams, leaves no environmental footprint, as it “integrates global sustainability benchmarks.” 

Additionally, the Waste to Energy Center contributes to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050’s objectives of sourcing 75 percent of Dubai’s energy needs from clean sources. 

Barakah nuclear energy plant refinanced with banking partners 

The UAE’s multi-unit operating nuclear plant Barakah One completed the landmark refinancing of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, working with key banking institutions in the country, according to Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM. 

Barakah One, which is a joint venture between the Emirates Nuclear Corp. and the Korea Electric Power Corp., has refinanced its entire outstanding balance using loan facilities provided by the Export-Import Bank of Korea, known as KEXIM, South Korea’s export credit agency. 

Two prominent Emirati banks, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank, were chosen to refinance the KEXIM loan facilities. 

This refinancing shows how the Barakah Plant is adding economic value in the UAE outside of the favorable effects on the local supply chain and the creation of job opportunities for Emiratis. 

“We have showcased a new model to the world for nuclear developments, demonstrating that new nuclear projects like Barakah are bankable, can be delivered in a timely manner, while continuing to meet the highest standards of safety and quality,” Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, ENEC’s managing director and CEO said. 

ADGM implements its sustainable regulatory framework  

Abu Dhabi Global Market has implemented its sustainable regulatory framework with immediate effect, solidifying its position as a premier sustainable financial hub.  

The framework includes requirements for environmental, social and governance disclosures by ADGM enterprises as well as guidelines for managed portfolios, bonds and investment funds with a focus on sustainability.  

The initiatives will aid the UAE in its transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and speed up the development of a sustainable financial ecosystem in the region. 

“This initiative will play a vital role in mobilizing capital for the transition to net zero not only in the UAE, but also in EMDEs (emerging market and developing economies), and will enable increased green transactions from local and global financial institutions,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, president designate of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP28 UAE. 

He added: “These initiatives encompass joint efforts to advance frameworks for ESG disclosures, measures to require sustainability-focused corporate governance and the development of a UAE green taxonomy.”

Saudi fashion presents huge investment opportunity: Honayda founder

Saudi fashion presents huge investment opportunity: Honayda founder
Updated 05 July 2023
Alex Whiteman

Saudi fashion presents huge investment opportunity: Honayda founder

Saudi fashion presents huge investment opportunity: Honayda founder
  • ‘We’re getting a lot of international interest,’ Honayda Serafi tells BMG Economic Forum
  • ‘Fashion is changing the perception of Saudi women and culture’
Updated 05 July 2023
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: Saudi fashion presents a booming investment opportunity, the founder and creative director of fashion brand Honayda told the BMG Economic Forum at the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Already employing 200,000 people and generating 1.4 percent of gross domestic product, Honayda Serafi said the Kingdom is looking to up the industry’s economic impact to 2 percent by 2030 as she seeks out prospective investors for Saudi fashion.

“Saudi is growing in all sectors and fashion has really strong potential, with investors having an opportunity to invest in not only brands but infrastructure,” she said at the forum that was attended by Arab News.

“Through the Saudi 100 Brands program we’ve received strong interest for brand investment internationally, and in one year we’ve taken this to New York, Milan, and recently we’ve just returned from Paris. Fashion is changing the perception of Saudi women and culture.”

Launched last year by the Saudi Fashion Commission, 100 Brands is a traveling exhibition featuring a curated selection of clothing and accessories from 100 designers from the Kingdom.

It is one of several developments for an industry seen as one of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 “giga-projects,” with the commission and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City also having signed a memorandum of understanding last September to develop and train young designers from the Kingdom.

“Young Saudis should take advantage of these opportunities to help grow and promote the sector at a moment where we’re getting a lot of international interest,” Serafi said.

“Government is really pushing for the industry to succeed, there are a lot of fashions schools opening up, and there are future programs being lined up by the fashion commission, so as a country Saudi Arabia is really building greater expertise on this front.”

Noting that the Kingdom is responsible for 50 percent of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s total spend on fashion, Serafi said the impetus is really on showcasing Saudi Arabia’s production potential.

She added that international designers are beginning to step up and take notice of this, and that there has been an increase in big brands visiting and liaising with Saudi designers.

“This represents a real opportunity to bring fashion back to the local market, and to change the perception of Saudi women from not only consumers but also producers,” she said.

“With the opening of the Saudi creative world in the past five years, it has helped shed light on who we as a people are — cultural, educated, well-rounded — and we’ve become more confident to show this and to be proud of it.

“There’s a huge opportunity for this creative sector to rise further as a whole industry — this means stylists, photographers, makeup artists and creative designers.”

MENA needs to invest $500bn on urban regeneration, says Strategy& report

MENA needs to invest $500bn on urban regeneration, says Strategy& report
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

MENA needs to invest $500bn on urban regeneration, says Strategy& report

MENA needs to invest $500bn on urban regeneration, says Strategy& report
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Countries in the Middle East and North Africa region will need to spend $500 billion on urban regeneration programs to achieve their sustainability objectives, according to a report from Strategy&.

The document says revamping older parts of towns and cities is a “necessity” if governments want to see a population expansion in urban hubs, singling out Saudi Arabia’s ambition to double the number living in Riyadh by 2030.

About 9 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions originate in the MENA area, with building materials, construction, and operations responsible for 50 percent of those emissions. To fulfill the region’s net-zero commitments, it will therefore be crucial to reduce emissions from all parts of the built environment during any development work.

The report said that therefore any regeneration projects should be carried out based on environmental, social and governance principles as this will meet key investment criteria for investors and bankers and should lead to further financing opportunities and foreign direct investment. 

“As recently as 2018, roughly 31 percent of those in the Arab world living in cities did so in decaying neighborhoods and dwellings. This injection of capital and urban planning has enormous potential to transform the livelihoods of millions of people, directly or indirectly,” Karim Abdallah, partner with Strategy& Middle East said.

The report stated: “The outward movement of people to more recently developed districts has come at a cost: the expansion of inefficient infrastructure, and the neglect of older parts of town,”

“Now, given Saudi Arabia’s goals to double the population of Riyadh by 2030 and boost tourism, regenerating those older core areas has become a necessity,” it added.

According to a survey by PwC survey released in March, asset managers and investors in Saudi Arabia want a more nuanced approach that balances ESG demand with today’s challenging economic reality, 

The results of the survey stated that institutions intend to manage $33.9 trillion in ESG-related assets by 2026, up from $18.4 trillion in 2021.

In the future decades, nations like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE intend to achieve a net-zero goal, with the Kingdom hoping to hit that target by 2060.

