Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced cooperation to diversify research-financing mechanisms

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has affirmed the importance of enhancing cooperative relations to diversify financing mechanisms for research and development in order to realize opportunities in the 21st century.
Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, supervisor of the founding team of the Saudi Research, Development, and Innovation Authority, said at the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering Summit in India that this would help create a more prosperous future for all.
El-Desouki, the head of the Kingdom’s delegation at the summit, said that research and innovation contributed to achieving social and economic progress and sustainable development.
RIYADH: Months ago, Yasmine Idriss saw herself in a dream, surrounded by cascading waterfalls, lush greenery, and the high peaks of mountain ranges. Although it was only a vague vision, she knew it was Iceland.
On Tuesday, Idriss began her attempt to cycle around Iceland’s Ring Road or Route 1, a nearly 1,400 km road that goes around the country, a popular route for tourists who want to explore.
It is a journey of a lifetime and should she complete it, she would become the first Arab and Saudi woman to do so.
She told Arab News: “If I had no obstacles in my way, what would I do? This is what came up. I wanted to take time to be on a real adventure — a difficult one. One that would push me to my limits and force me to grow.”
As a self-supported explorer, she is cycling with around 32 kg of camping gear and equipment, water, and other essentials for the trip.
Idriss plans on using camp grounds for accommodation and will stop at hotels along the way to freshen up.
For the next three weeks, including four rest days, she will be cycling an average of 80 km daily.
However, plans can easily change when facing the elements: “The thing with Iceland is, it’a open. It’s all (mostly) flat, there are no obstacles and there are no trees — which is why it’s so windy, because there’s nothing to stop the wind.
“What people tell you about these things is that you’re never really ready. You can try to simulate the experience as much as you want. But the real deal is always going to be tougher, and there’s nothing I can do to simulate the wind,” she said.
Idriss, who is sharing updates from the journey on her Instagram account @yasidriss, wrote in the first post that she is on the road with peak winds of 24-48 km/h.
As a novice biker, the Nordic landscape serves as the perfect doorway for cross-country exploration. “It’s such a raw country … I’m excited to just be at the mercy of the elements, in a way, as a primitive, primal way of being and exploring a country,” she added.
Idriss dived into the newness of it all with determination. She spent the first half of the year preparing for the adventure with training sessions with a cycling coach four times a week and strength training three times a week.
The training gave her new biking skills like clipping in, riding one handed, and swiftly mounting on and off.
Idriss noted that these are things that someone who grew up riding bicycles could do in their sleep, but she had to take the time to learn.
While new to the pedals, Idriss has previously trekked across Spain, parts of Europe, and Southeast Asia. She described feeling a sense of euphoria when the fatigue would set in after a long day and she would have no choice but to rest for the night.
Recalling that experience, she said: “That’s when something switches. Whether it’s our survival instinct, or something spiritual … You feel something that I can’t really name that takes over. That’s the prize that you win for putting yourself through this kind of stuff.”
She seems to hold a deep admiration for the opportunities that lie in going on adventures, testing the body’s strength, and being close to nature.
“There is something to gain from discomfort, and it is growth. It’s how we’ve survived for millions of years as human beings. It’s how we grow and expand our hearts and our minds. That’s really what I’m after.”
There have been a number of Saudi women who have taken up challenging endeavors in nature. In 2019, Mona Shahab climbed Mount Everest and used the ascent to raise money for underprivileged children in Egypt. In 2016, Mariam Saleh Binladen crossed the English Channel, as part of a series of ultimate endurance challenges to raise awareness of the plight of Syrian orphan children.
“It feels like a Saudi woman today has no obstacles in front of her. If you think about everything from government and businesses to the service industry, women are at the forefront everywhere and I think there’s never been a better time for the Arab woman to shine,” she noted.
Following on the path of the pursuit of one’s own dreams, Idriss’s Nordic Ring Road adventure is to inspired others to pursue their personal goals. It’s like the self-care airplane analogy states: you must put on your own oxygen mask before you assist others.
“I think I purposely am doing this without a cause to encourage people to do things for themselves … I’m just excited to see what’s waiting for me there. I know I’m supposed to learn something I’m supposed to grow in a certain way that I’ll only find out after the trip.”
SALEH FAREED
JEDDEAH: Saudi tour guide Rehab Andijani has a passion for tourism and culture, along with helping visitors discover what is special about the Kingdom.
Andijani, who is a Saudi citizen, is a long-serving guide who fosters a close connection with international tourists.
She said: “It was a choice in following my destiny to select tourism over my studies in information science, because I wanted to help more people learn about Saudi Arabia’s rich culture — shaped by the diversity of its people — which has formed the basis of the cultural identity of the Kingdom.”
Andijani, who has been a guide in Jeddah recently, speaks fluent German and English, and offers guide services for tourists in the Western Region.
She has helped visitors over the years by offering both German and English-speaking tours.
She graduated from Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah in 2011 before choosing to study further in Germany.
The 33-year-old told Arab News: “I went to the city of Cologne, where I was planning to pursue my master’s in marketing research, but due to the death of my mother I had to go back home.
“During my stay in Germany I got a taste of what it’s like to serve leisure travelers. So, I focused on learning German and English, especially in the light of a series of reforms and investments initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman which aimed at opening the country to international travelers while showcasing its diverse cultural heritage.”
Andijani is currently helping visitors at the House of Islamic Arts museum in Jeddah Park, while also volunteering to host special tours around the city’s historic areas and famous tourist spots.
She enjoys sharing her immense knowledge of local history and great Islamic art with visitors, and added that being a tour guide requires a mix of intellectual knowledge and personality.
The job has also called on Andijani to be an avid reader and learner, in order to gain more knowledge.
She has even started to host tourists in her house so that they can observe how Saudis live.
She said: “It is a form of hospitality, quite popular these days, which is offered by locals to tourists.
“I understand that we have very conservative traditions and not all Saudi families will agree to do this, but for me it is OK because it is a great experience to show them our house, how we live, and what food we eat.”
In addition, she has also launched her own website in both German and English, to help tourists.
Andijani has hosted families from the US, Germany, Australia, and Russia, and she was looked upon by her guests as an ambassador for her country.
She said: “My job is to answer questions. I spend my time with my groups, and it’s my responsibility to show the best version of myself as a Saudi, and my country.”
Andijani has never regretted her move into tourism. She looks forward to welcoming more visitors to Saudi Arabia and hopes to become a professional tour guide to show tourists the beauty of the country.
She added: “I hope my little tours can play a part in improving relations and people’s knowledge of the importance of Saudi Arabia.”
Makkah’s Grand Mosque library showcases rare manuscripts
The rare manuscripts on display in the gallery include Qur’anic scripts written during the reign of Caliph Uthman bin Affan, paintings that feature Qur’anic verses by calligrapher Mohammed Ibrahim
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News
MAKKAH: The libraries and cultural affairs department of the General Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques is showcasing seven rare manuscripts in the women’s section of the Grand Mosque’s library in Makkah.
The rare manuscripts on display in the gallery include Qur’anic scripts written during the reign of Caliph Uthman bin Affan, paintings that feature Qur’anic verses by calligrapher Mohammed Ibrahim, and a rare copy of “Musnad Al-Muwatta,” the first legal work to incorporate hadith and fiqh.
Umaima bint Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of women’s activities at the department, said that the gallery aims to serve as a platform for people — from researchers to pilgrims — to broaden their historical and cultural knowledge.
The gallery also contains a mural documenting the stages of development the library went through, copies of the Holy Qur’an, and old newspapers and photographs of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Al-Sudais added.
The gallery receives visitors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to Thursday.
Saudi ambassador to France attends global relations panel in Paris
Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili underlined importance of recent official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to France
Updated 07 July 2023
Arab News
PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to France has participated in a seminar, organized by the French Institute of International Relations, on the Kingdom’s foreign policy, achievements, and challenges, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Opening the seminar, institute founder and CEO Thierry de Montbrial commended the Kingdom’s role in the international arena and the developments and progress it is witnessing at all levels.
During the panel, ambassador Fahd bin Mayouf Al-Ruwaili underlined the importance of the recent official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to France in enhancing Riyadh-Paris relations and joint partnerships.
Al-Ruwaili highlighted the Kingdom’s comprehensive development endeavor as part of the strategy outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030.
He also presented a briefing on the central pillars of the Kingdom’s foreign policy, international relations, and efforts to achieve peace and stability at the regional and international levels through its effective membership in international conventions and organizations.
He highlighted the Saudi role in the G20, where the Kingdom has submitted several initiatives to combat radicalism and terrorism, protect the environment, fight poverty and address debt crises.
Several ambassadors to France, political and economic figures, and journalists also attended the seminar.