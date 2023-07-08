Ukraine’s Zelensky brings home Azovstal commanders released to Turkiye

You are here

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky embraces one of commanders of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol Denys Prokopenko as they return to Ukraine from Istanbul. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters)
  • The commanders, lionized as heroes in Ukraine, led last year’s defense of the port
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned from a visit to Turkiye on Saturday, bringing home five former commanders of Ukraine’s garrison in Mariupol despite a prisoner exchange last year under which the men were meant to remain in Turkiye.
Russia immediately denounced the release of the men. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Turkiye had violated the prisoner exchange terms and had failed to inform Moscow.
The commanders, lionized as heroes in Ukraine, led last year’s defense of the port, the biggest city Russia captured in its invasion.
Thousands of civilians were killed inside Mariupol when Russian forces laid the city to waste during a three-month siege.
The Ukrainian defenders held out in tunnels and bunkers under the Azovstal steel plant, until they were finally ordered by Kyiv to surrender in May last year.
Moscow freed some of them in September in a prisoner swap brokered by Ankara, under terms that required the commanders to remain in Turkiye until the end of the war.
“We are returning home from Turkiye and bringing our heroes home,” said Zelensky who met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Istanbul on Friday.
“Ukrainian soldiers Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha. They will finally be with their relatives,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.
Peskov told Russia’s RIA news agency: “No one informed us about this. According to the agreements, these ringleaders were to remain on the territory of Turkiye until the end of the conflict.”
Peskov said the release was a result of heavy pressure from Turkiye’s NATO allies in the run-up to next week’s summit of the military alliance at which Ukraine hopes to receive a positive sign about its future membership.
In his remarks, Zelensky gave no explanation for why the commanders were being allowed to return home now. Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zelensky posted a one-minute video showing himself and other officials shaking hands and hugging the smiling commanders before they boarded a Czech airplane together.
Many Ukrainians hailed the news on social media.
“Finally! The best news ever. Congratulations to our brothers!” Major Maksym Zhorin who is fighting now in eastern Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Saudi G20 rep inspires Indian urban planners to learn from Riyadh development

Saudi G20 rep inspires Indian urban planners to learn from Riyadh development
  • Fahd Al-Rasheed is representing the Kingdom at the Urban 20 Mayoral Summit in India
  • Al-Rasheed helped to transform the Saudi capital into one of the world’s top smart cities
AHMEDABAD: Saudi Arabia’s G20 representative Fahd Al-Rasheed’s appearance at the Urban 20 Mayoral Summit in Ahmedabad, India, this week, in which he focused on the importance of engaging with citizens for development projects, has inspired a number of urban planners to try and emulate Riyadh and to seek cooperation with the Kingdom.

Al-Rasheed, adviser to the Saudi Council of Ministers, previously served as CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh and helped transform the Saudi capital into one of the world’s top smart cities. He shared the city’s success story with the summit’s participants on Friday.

One of the main issues he focused on was citizen engagement, stressing that good governance was ultimately about serving “every person that lives in the city.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Fahd Al-Rasheed, adviser to the Saudi Council of Ministers, helped transform the Saudi capital into one of the world’s top smart cities.

• One of the main issues he focused on was citizen engagement, stressing that good governance was ultimately about serving ‘every person that lives in the city.’

• This view of urban development as a multi-level effort provided Indian planners and top municipal officials with new insights.

This view of urban development as a multi-level effort — from the economy through lifestyle to infrastructure — provided Indian planners and top municipal officials with new insights.

“I was quite impressed with the fact that he envisions cities as multi-dimensional living organisms which have to evolve with time, which have various facets, various functions and various roles,” Junaid Azim Mattu, mayor of Srinagar, told Arab News.

“He spoke about the retail economy, about the infrastructure and the relationship it has with human behavior, and about how human behavior and indices of human prosperity and human activity have to be at the core of infrastructure development. I found that very interesting and fascinating.”

The development of Riyadh was “definitely a success story” for Mattu, one from which Indian cities could learn.

“I am sure there are lots of things from Riyadh that should and can be emulated,” he said. “I spoke to my team and asked them to initiate some sort of knowledge-sharing mechanism with the city of Riyadh.”

For Somya Gurjar, mayor of Jaipur, the most important takeaway from Al-Rasheed’s speech was the significance of citizens’ wellbeing.

“The health of citizens should be the priority. Healthy citizens will definitely contribute a lot to the development of a city,” she told Arab News, adding that she also related to the Riyadh planner’s focus on skill development to give the city a sound economy — something that she, too, is trying to pursue in Jaipur, she said.

Dr. Chetan Vaidya, senior urban planner and educator, said that Al-Rasheed’s experience in both private and government sectors meant his ideas resonated with his audience.

“We need a strong technical team, as well as appropriate financing — linking public-sector financing and private-sector financing. This is one lesson we should learn from Riyadh,” Vaidya told Arab News.

Another lesson was to engage with the city’s inhabitants and find out what kind of place they want to live in.

“Unless we get the lifestyles correct, which is a lesson from his presentation, I think we will get our new cities wrong,” Vaidya said.

 

As Greece rolls back migrant support, thousands go hungry

A picture taken on June 26, 2023, shows migrants receiving food and clothes from an NGO in Athens. (AFP)
ATHENS: In an out-of-sight flat in one of Athens’ poorest districts, dozens of migrant women and young children left exposed by Greece’s dwindling asylum support programs queue for food donations.
Deniz Yobo, a 33-year-old woman from Niger has picked up enough rice, lentils, flour, honey and biscuits to fill her kitchen cupboards for the coming month.
A mother of two raising her children alone, Yobo saw her meager salary all but wiped out this year by the soaring cost of living in Greece.
Working as a part-time cleaner, she earns less than €500 ($550) a month, which is just enough to pay her 350-euro rent.
“Often, halfway through the month, I no longer have enough money to feed my sons,” she said.

BACKGROUND

Greece has been steadily slashing benefits offered to asylum seekers and refugees amid a toughening attitude toward migrants across Europe.

Greece has been steadily slashing benefits offered to asylum seekers and refugees amid a toughening attitude toward migrants across Europe.
Finance assistance of a few hundred euros per month ends once an asylum seeker is granted refugee status.
In December, Athens terminated a EU-funded program that had offered rented housing to tens of thousands of refugees over the past seven years.
“The program has completed its mission,” the then Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said at the time, adding that the “few” claimants had been taken to “modern” camps.
Fahima, an Afghan woman in her 20s, was among those dumped on the street by the move.
After several months, she and her mother were able to find accommodation in a small studio with another eight people.
Fahima, who has been in Greece for the past six years, has had her asylum application rejected.
She therefore finds herself outside the law and is unable to benefit from any state aid.
“I am in a terrible situation where I have no state aid and cannot find employment either,” she said.
In the past 18 months, the humanitarian aid group Intersos has provided food to over 5,000 migrants and refugees, 54 percent of them minors
Matina Stamatiadou, supervisor of the “Food for All” program, says the beneficiaries are refugees, rejected asylum seekers, undocumented migrants and migrants who may have jobs but who receive “poverty wages.”
In just one year, the waiting list for these monthly distributions has quadrupled to more than 2,000 people, she said.
Priority is given to applicants in dire straits, such as single women with children or people with serious health problems.
“Greece still considers itself a transit country. However, many refugees have been living here for several years now and want to integrate.
“But the government has failed to put in place an effective policy for this purpose,” Stamatiadou said.
Intersos Greece general director Apostolos Veizis estimates that around 15,000 refugees in Athens lack access to fully rounded daily meals.
“When you are hungry, you cannot look for work, take care of your legal procedures or your health,” Veizis said.
In this sort of situation, “to get money, you are also prepared to put yourself in danger, to do illegal activities, to borrow without being able to repay,” he underlined.
Nearly 60 percent of people aided by the organization only had access to sufficient food between one and three times a week and were therefore in a situation of severe food insecurity according to UN criteria.
Hunger also has serious consequences for the physical and mental development of children, says Apostolos Veizis.
“Sometimes my children don’t go to school because they haven’t eaten and are too tired,” said Cynthia Efionandi, a 30-year-old also from Niger.
“We hear terrible accounts of adolescent girls who don’t go to school when they have their period because the parents cannot afford them sanitary towels” and of hungry children fainting in class, Veizis said.

 

British government has ‘lost control’ of UK asylum system, says Welsh councillor

British government has ‘lost control’ of UK asylum system, says Welsh councillor
  • Councillor Martyn Palfreman called on Westminster to “get a grip” of the asylum system
LONDON: The British government has “lost control” of its asylum system, a local politician in Wales has said.

Councillor Martyn Palfreman called on Westminster to “get a grip” of the asylum system after his council lost a High Court Bid to stop a local hotel being used to house more than 240 asylum seekers.

Protests erupted outside the Stradey Park Hotel in the Welsh town of Llanelli, which was being used by the UK Home Office to house asylum seekers because the nationwide system was “under incredible strain,” it said.

“The Home Office is committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer," a spokesman said.

“My plea would be with the UK government to get a grip on an asylum system, which they have clearly lost the grip of,” Palfreman told the BBC. “In terms of what happens next and the asylum seekers arrival in Llanelli, the honest answer is I don't know.”

He continued: “We’ve been told previously they will be arriving next week, we don't know any more details in terms of the composition of the group that will be arriving or exactly when they will be arriving.”

The member of parliament for Llanelli, Dame Nia Griffith, said the decision from the High Court on Friday was “disappointing,” adding that it was “particularly upsetting for the residents who live closely to the hotel.”

The former commissioner for racial equality in Wales, Aled Edwards, told the BBC a conversation was needed with people in the community to allay “irrational fears” and "address legitimate ones” surrounding asylum seekers.

“If we spend the time explaining to people what people’s backgrounds are, what they can offer us, what they can bring us... I think it could become much better,” he said. “But there is a toxicity to the debate around the globe that is not good.”

OIC chief, Pakistan’s PM discuss Qur’an burning incident in Sweden during call

OIC chief, Pakistan’s PM discuss Qur’an burning incident in Sweden during call
RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, held a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to review aspects related to the latest incident of burning copies of the Qur’an in Sweden.
The two sides also reviewed the OIC’s response through the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the organization’s executive committee under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, where Taha briefed the prime minister on the session’s deliberation.


Sharif informed the OIC chief on the adoption of a resolution earlier on Friday by Pakistan’s Two-Houses of Parliament, “demanding the Swedish government to take action against the perpetrator of such a reprehensible act that has never been justifiable under the pretext of freedom of speech,” the Riyadh-based OIC said in a statement.
Thousands of Muslims across Pakistan held nationwide protests on Friday to protest the incident in Sweden late last month when an Iraqi immigrant burnt a copy of the Qur’an outside a mosque in Stockholm, sparking widespread condemnation.

  • Incident outside Stockholm’s largest mosque adds to fears of growing polarization, erosion of trust
COPENHAGEN: Muslims in Denmark have told Arab News the burning of a Qur’an in neighboring Sweden by an Iraqi migrant was “deeply saddening,” “disturbing” and “concerning.”

Last month, Salwan Momika tore up and set alight a copy of the Qur’an outside Stockholm’s largest mosque, where many Muslims were celebrating the Eid Al-Adha holidays. The action drew widespread condemnation, notably from Middle Eastern countries.

The Swedish government condemned the act, labeling it “Islamophobic,” while the Saudi Arabia-based International Islamic Organization called for action to prevent future burning of the Muslim holy book.

Momika, an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, was granted a permit by Swedish police in accordance with the country’s laws of freedom of speech. However, his actions sparked outrage among Muslims in Sweden and around the world. 

“It is very disrespectful and it hurts us,” Cemal Mathias Bay, a Dane who converted to Islam in 2020, told Arab News. “We don’t burn the Danish, Swedish or Norwegian flag, then why do they burn the holy book of Muslims?”

Since 2017, Qur’an burnings have occurred more frequently in Scandinavia. The Danish politician Rasmus Paludan and his far-right political party Stram Kurs have orchestrated several burnings of the holy book in Denmark and Sweden.   

In 2019, Paludan burned a Qur’an in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen under police protection. 

Momika was charged with agitation against an ethnic or national group for burning pages from the Qur’an within close proximity to Sweden’s main mosque.

However, Bay expressed disappointment at perceived “double standards,” saying that Qur’an burning is protected under freedom of speech laws, while pro-Palestine protests have been denied police protection.

He has also faced abuse in Denmark on various occasions. 

“I was attacked and spat on while praying outside a restaurant on the highway by an elderly Danish man during the COVID-19 pandemic. The police refused to file a complaint because it was not a physical assault,” he said.

Urfan Zahoor Ahmed, a GP and family medicine specialist of Pakistani descent who was born and raised in Denmark, said he found the Qur’an burning “deeply saddening and concerning.”

He said: “It is a disturbing manifestation of hate and intolerance against Muslims, which goes against the principles of respect, unity and peaceful coexistence that we should strive for in our global community. Such actions erode mutual respect and understanding, and polarize the community by creating an environment of fear and hostility.”

Ahmed added that it was important to remember only a small fraction of the population commits these acts, and it does not represent the views of most Scandinavians, who are welcoming and tolerant.

“The reason behind these acts in Scandinavia is a combination of multiple factors. It could be the rising tide of anti-immigrant sentiments, the perceived threat of changing cultural landscape, the lack of understanding and knowledge about Islam and Muslims, and geopolitical reasons meant to prevent Sweden’s membership in NATO,” he said. 

“This incident was a reminder that we must continue working on mutual dialogue and understanding, and dispel the misconceptions about Islam,” he added.

Saudi Arabia summoned Sweden’s ambassador on Monday in response to the incident, urging Stockholm to “stop all actions that directly contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance, moderation, and rejection of extremism and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and states.”

