What We Are Reading Today: Family Style

Updated 09 July 2023
Author: Thien Pham

Author: Thien Pham

Thien Pham’s “Family Style,” recounts his search for belonging in America as a Vietnamese immigrant.
After the Pham family arrives at a refugee camp in Thailand, they struggle to survive. Things don’t get much easier once they resettle in California. And through each chapter of their lives, food takes on a new meaning.

Strawberries come to signify struggle as Thien’s mom and dad look for work. Behind every cut of steak and inside every croissant lies a story. And for Thien Pham, that story is about a search - for belonging, for happiness, for the American dream.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Searching for a New Kenya

Author: Stephanie Diepeveen

“Searching for a New Kenya” analyses public discussion in urban Kenya, focusing on the gatherings of citizens, both in-person and online, where people discuss issues of common concern.
The book sheds light on the role public discussion plays in politics and how social media affects political movements, according to a review on goodreads.com.
Through a rich ethnographic study of politics on the ground and online in Mombasa, Stephanie Diepeveen brings a fresh perspective on the wider challenges and dynamics of negotiating political narratives across protracted historical debates and changing digital media.
Based on a critical revision of Hannah Arendt’s ideas about action and power, this study explores the different dynamics of public talk in practice.
It contributes to wider debates about the place and limitations of the Western canon in relation to the study of politics elsewhere.
 

 

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The 80/20 Principle’

Author: Richard Koch

“The 80/20 Principle: The Secret to Achieving More with Less” is a self-help book written by Richard Koch.

It is a practical guide to achieving more while doing less, and offers a valuable perspective on prioritizing and simplifying your personal and work life.

The book was published in 1997, but its ideas are timeless and remain relevant.

It suggests that 80 percent of any outcome typically results from 20 percent of the input.

Koch discusses how this principle can be applied to personal development, suggesting that individuals focus on the 20 percent of habits or skills that will significantly affect their lives.  

The principle also encompasses areas such as relationships and business.

Koch believes that by identifying and focusing on the 20 percent of inputs that lead to the most significant results, individuals can achieve success with less work.

Practical strategies for applying this rule include embracing simplicity. Essentially, Koch proposes simplifying your life and work by focusing on the essentials and eliminating unnecessary complexity.

To do so, the book advises focusing on the 20 percent by identifying the most important tasks, and giving them your attention and resources.  

This rule can also be utilized with customers, products and relationships.  

Once accomplished, you can move on to identifying the 80 percent of tasks that do not contribute significantly to the outcome, and either eliminate them or delegate them to someone else.

“The 80/20 Principle” has been translated into 40 languages and sold more than 1 million copies worldwide.  

Koch, an entrepreneur and former management consultant, has authored or co-authored more than 25 books on personal and professional development.

 

What We Are Reading Today: No Ordinary Assignment

Author: Jane Ferguson

This is a wonderful glimpse into a brilliant foreign correspondent.

Not only does Jane Ferguson have extensive experience reporting in conflict zones across the globe, she has a terrific ability to humanize the stories of the marginalized and voiceless.

Her fearlessness, and commitment to her craft is outstanding.

When the Taliban claimed Kabul in 2021, she was one of the last Western journalists to remain at the airport as thousands of Afghans, including some of her colleagues, struggled to evacuate.

Ferguson "has covered nearly every war front and humanitarian crisis of our time," said a review on Goodreads.com.

Afghanistan was the "Vietnam of our era,” Ferguson writes in her memoir.

She managed to dodge injury in Somalia, Afghanistan and Palestine even as she kept taking risks.

Her descriptions are carefully rendered; the stories never blur into each other.

"With an open-hearted humanity we rarely see in conflict stories, 'No Ordinary Assignment' shows what it means to build an authentic career against the odds," said the review.

 

 

Tawfik Al-Hakim's classic novel gets 85th-anniversary English-language edition 
Updated 07 July 2023
Adam Grundey 

DUBAI: London-based publisher Saqi Books is marking the 85th anniversary of the release of the seminal Egyptian writer Tawfik Al-Hakim’s satirical classic “Diary of a Country Prosecutor” with a special English-language paperback edition on July 11. 

“Both a comedy of errors and a trenchant social satire, this classic by one of the Arab world’s leading dramatists has lost none of its bite,” the publisher states in its press release.  

As the title suggests, it is the fictional journal of a public prosecutor stationed somewhere in rural Egypt. Laced with the kind of dark humor that arises from only the most horrific circumstances, the book “takes aim at a self-interested ruling class and the hapless public servants at their disposal,” the release continues.  

In his foreword, the late novelist P.H. Newby writes: “Al-Hakim’s comedy is blacker than anything Gogol or Dickens wrote because life for the Egyptian peasantry was blacker than for the nineteenth-century Russian serf or English pauper,” adding that Al-Hakim’s “bitter humor” focused on “a social reality that he plainly regarded as shocking and, since he saw no immediate way of improving it, dispiriting.” 

Al-Hakim is widely regarded as one of the greats of Arabic literature and drama, on a par with his great friend and peer, Naguib Mahfouz. (When Mahfouz won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988, he insisted that Al-Hakim would have won it, had he still been alive.) 

Saqi’s editorial director Elizabeth Biggs tells Arab News: “There is a beautiful photograph of Al-Hakim and Mahfouz that was taken in a café sometime in 1982, when both men are old and iconic. Mahfouz is in his dark glasses and a sharp coat; Al-Hakim is gesticulating animatedly in a spotless beige flat cap. They are both smiling, sharing some joke. It’s obvious from this photograph that these two know some wisdom and kindness about the human condition the rest of us are still trying to find.”  

She describes Al-Hakim and Mahfouz as “the real pioneers of the novel in Arabic,” saying: “They built on one another’s legacies and inspired subsequent generations of writers around the world. Their skills in turning universal human foibles into timeless classics are unmatched, except by one another. ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ is full of such vignettes, starring people who ‘mean well,’ but lack the requisite knowledge or skills to execute their ambitions, attempting to wrangle order out of confusion.  

“It’s hard to unwind from this small but rich tapestry of a novel one thread when it is composed of so many vivid ones: social, political, local, national and international commentaries. Al-Hakim frequently chose to focus the lens of his writing on the farmers of the Delta and the ‘force within them they’re not conscious of.’ Like another of Al-Hakim’s novels, ‘Return of the Spirit,’ it’s a kind of apprenticeship novel,” she continues. “We are all works in progress who must take to the stage when we’re only really ready for the dress rehearsal while, on the other side of the room, Mahfouz and Al-Hakim are sipping coffee, making notes, smiling kindly and encouraging us to keep on going.” 

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sharks of the World’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sharks of the World’

Authors: David A. Ebert, Marc Dando, And Sarah Fowler

“Sharks of the World” is the essential illustrated guide for anyone interested in these magnificent creatures.

Now fully revised and updated, it covers 536 of the world’s shark species and is packed with color illustrations, color photos and informative diagrams.

This comprehensive, easy-to-use reference guide incorporates the latest taxonomic revisions of many shark families, featuring many species that were only described in recent years.

