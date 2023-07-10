You are here

Las Vegas police officer to go on trial over $165,000 stolen in casino heists

Las Vegas police officer to go on trial over $165,000 stolen in casino heists
The suspect, later identified as Caleb Rogers, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Updated 10 July 2023
  • Prosecutors claim Caleb Rogers carried out three robberies over a span of four months while armed with a weapon issued by the police department
LAS VEGAS: A trial for a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165,000 in a series of casino heists is set to begin Monday with prosecutors painting him as a gambling addict who grew increasingly desperate under a crush of debt.
Prosecutors claim Caleb Rogers, 35, carried out three robberies over a span of four months while armed with a weapon issued by the police department.
Rogers’ attorney, Richard Pocker, said the government’s evidence allegedly tying Rogers to two of the robberies is weak. He accused the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives of pressuring two people, including Rogers’ brother, into identifying him as the suspect in the robberies to close out the cases.
Rogers made off with more than $85,000 in the first two robberies between November 2021 and January 2022 at casinos off the Las Vegas Strip while his police colleagues spent months trying to catch the thief, investigators and prosecutors said.
Rogers nearly bagged an additional $79,000 in a third robbery at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in February 2022, but security guards detained him outside following a brief struggle, authorities said.
The robber’s approach was essentially the same in all three crimes, authorities said. He wore a face mask, dark clothing and black latex gloves. After cashiers handed over the money, he placed the cash inside a bag underneath his jacket. Then the suspect with the “unique gait” ran back to his vehicle, limping “because of a problem with his leg,” according to a criminal complaint.
Mehmet Erdem, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, whose expertise includes hotel and casino operations, said casino heists are hard to successfully pull off.
“The chances you get caught and are identified is very high,” he said, because of a combination of robust casino security teams with uniformed guards and plainclothes officers and advancements in security technology including facial recognition software and high-definition cameras.
Rogers was a seven-year police veteran employed by the Las Vegas metro police as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robberies. He remains employed but is on unpaid leave “without police powers” pending the outcome of the criminal case, a department spokesperson said.
Those testifying will include casino cashiers, security guards and Josiah Rogers, who identified his brother on video captured by casino security cameras during the first two robberies, prosecutors said last week, noting that Josiah Rogers will be granted immunity from legal action.
Caleb Rogers, who was denied bail and has been in custody on four charges since his arrest, used his brother’s car in one of the robberies and instructed him to get rid of it shortly thereafter, according to court documents.
In the third alleged robbery, Rogers parked an unregistered minivan outside the casino and entered just before 7 a.m., while employees at the casino’s sportsbook prepared to open. He wore body armor underneath his clothing and was armed with a department-issued revolver with a yellow sticker covering its serial number, according to a criminal complaint.
He climbed over the counter, shoved one of two cashiers who was loading cash into registers from a plastic bag containing $119,000 and yelled that he had a gun. As he shoveled money into a bag hidden inside his jacket, loose bills floated onto the casino floor, according to the complaint.
A group of security guards caught up to the suspect just after he made it past the casino’s exit. He drew his weapon and asked the guards if they were “willing to be shot over this” before one of them grabbed the gun, the complaint said.
When police officers arrived, Rogers allegedly announced his department personnel number, which authorities said is “a way police officers commonly identify themselves to one another.”
A detective later asked Rogers if anything could have been done to prevent the robberies, the complaint said.
“Nothing,” Rogers said.

Topics: US

Biden meets Sunak in Downing Street on UK flying visit

Biden meets Sunak in Downing Street on UK flying visit
Updated 47 min 4 sec ago
  • US president on a three-nation trip including a NATO summit in Lithuania aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine
LONDON: US President Joe Biden met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Downing Street on Monday, as both readied for a NATO summit where Ukraine is expected to push to join the alliance once its war with Russia is over.
The 80-year-old leader stepped out of his presidential limousine “The Beast,” and was greeted with a handshake on the steps of Downing Street by Sunak.
On Monday at Windsor Castle, the 80-year-old president and King Charles will discuss how to help boost private investment to combat climate change, a threat both leaders say is existential.
“The president has huge respect for the king’s commitment on the climate issue in particular. He has been a clarion voice on this issue,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.
Sullivan said Biden hopes to deepen his personal relationship with King Charles. He said the two leaders — who don’t know each other well — had a phone conversation earlier this year that he described as “incredibly warm.”
The king will receive Biden in the quadrangle of the castle, where a guard of honor will give a Royal Salute and the US national anthem will be played, the king’s office said.
Biden met the king’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth, for tea at Windsor in 2021.
Earlier, the president will travel to 10 Downing Street on to hold a low-key meeting with Sunak, their fifth in as many months. Sullivan said the visit is more of a continuation of a long-running conversation than a formal meeting. It will mark Biden’s first visit to Downing Street as president.
Sullivan said the two leaders would share notes before the NATO summit in Lithuania, which kicks off on Tuesday and will be dominated by the Ukraine crisis, which has brought members of the alliance closer.
Ahead of the trip, Biden urged caution for now on Ukraine’s campaign to join NATO, saying the alliance could get drawn into the war with Russia due to NATO’s mutual defense pact.
“I don’t think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden said in a CNN interview that aired Sunday.
Biden’s trip comes a few days after he agreed to send US cluster munitions to Ukraine.
Such munitions are banned by more than 100 countries, including the United Kingdom, due to their threat to civilian populations because they typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area.
Russia, Ukraine and the United States have not signed on to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans production, stockpiling, use and transfer of the weapons.
“I think you find Prime Minister Sunak and President Biden on the same page strategically on Ukraine, in lock step on the bigger picture on what we are trying to accomplish, and as united as ever,” Sullivan said on Sunday.
Sunak, asked about cluster munitions on Saturday, said Britain was a signatory to the convention that discourages their use, and said it would keep doing its part to support Ukraine.

Topics: Joe Biden rishi sunak US Britain King Charles

China kindergarten attack kills six, sparks safety worries

China kindergarten attack kills six, sparks safety worries
Updated 10 July 2023
  • Incidents of stabbings at pre-schools over the past few years have raised concerns about school safety
  • Some social media users called for the suspect to face the death penalty
BEIJING: A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China’s Guangdong province on Monday, killing six people and injuring one, triggering an outpouring of concern about violence against children at school.
Media reported the attack in Lianjiang county in the southern province was a stabbing. The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang, had been detained, police said, adding they were investigating.
Some media reported that both adults and children were among the victims.
While violent crime is rare in China due to strict gun laws and tight security, incidents of stabbings at pre-schools over the past few years have raised concerns about school safety.
The latest news sparked emotive debate on the Weibo social media platform. By 1:50 p.m. it was the top-trending discussion, with 290 million views.
Some social media users called for the suspect to face the death penalty.
“It’s outrageous to do this to children who have no power at all. How many families will be destroyed by this ... I support the death penalty,” one Weibo user said.
Another user questioned security at schools, especially after similar previous attacks.
“Why do such cases still continue to emerge?“
In August last year, three people were killed and six wounded in a stabbing at a kindergarten in the southern province of Jiangxi.
In 2021, a man killed two children and wounded 16 at a kindergarten in the southwestern region of Guangxi.
Attacks on children have also thrown a spotlight on mental health, which often goes under the radar due to cultural stigma attached to mental illnesses.
In 2017, a 22-year-old man set off an explosive device outside a kindergarten in Jiangsu province, killing himself and a few others while wounding dozens.
The man had a neurological disorder and had scrawled words for death on the walls of his home, according to state media.
Last month, a series of violent attacks in Hong Kong also raised the issue of mental health.
Mental health experts point to the COVID-19 pandemic as a major factor behind an increase in mental health problems.

Topics: China

Frankly Speaking: Two years on, what lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?

Frankly Speaking: Two years on, what lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
Updated 47 min 16 sec ago
  • Suhail Shaheen accepts no responsibility for the deteriorating state of affairs in the country since the Taliban took over
  • He appears noncommittal and evasive and in denial while talking about restrictions on women’s education
RIYADH: A senior Taliban leader has admitted that his country is facing dire economic straits because of back-breaking sanctions and lack of recognition by the global community.

Speaking to Katie Jensen in the latest episode of the Arab News “Frankly Speaking” show, Suhail Shaheen said the Taliban had inherited a weak economy and an extremely impoverished Afghanistan when it seized power in Kabul in August 2021.

“The poverty that we are experiencing today was inherited from the past, from the past 20-year-long regime during which foreign forces had a presence in Afghanistan,” he said.

Shaheen said though it was claimed that “the occupying powers” spent billions of dollars in the country, “those dollars went into the private pockets of the warlords. The common people continued to live below the poverty line.”

That situation worsened, he claimed, with the imposition of economic sanctions on Afghanistan after the Taliban took control over the country, as the restrictions led to more poverty.

Shaheen accepted no responsibility for the deteriorating state of affairs in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over, and instead blamed Western powers — “those who imposed the sanctions and those who favored the warlords” — for the economic crisis.

“We are working to tackle these issues and there are some big projects such as road construction that generate internal revenue,” he said.

Shaheen appeared noncommittal and evasive while talking about restrictions on women’s education. At times his statements were full of contradictions and he was on the defensive.

At first, he said there was no ban on women studying. But when confronted with incontrovertible facts about women being barred from attending schools and institutions of higher learning, he attempted to justify the closures, saying: “But it (education) should be according to our rules and values.”

Reminded that all Muslim and Islamic countries around the world provide full educational opportunities for women in schools, colleges and universities, Shaheen responded: “Women should have access to education in an Islamic environment. Ours is an Islamic society (and when there is) a proper environment, they will have the right to have access to education.”

He described the country’s political relations with its neighbors as based on mutual respect, and spoke at length about the recent border clashes between Afghan and Iranian forces, as well as the country’s tense relationship with Pakistan and its evolving ties with the US under the Biden administration.

He argued that the UN needs to look at the situation on the ground, claiming that the decision by the UN and many countries not to recognize the Taliban is “politically motivated rather than based on ground realities.”

Shaheen insisted that the Taliban currently has complete control over all of Afghanistan. “We have secured all the borders. We have control of the entire country. We are able to defend our people and our country. We have the support of the people,” he said.

Turning to Pakistan’s relations with its neighbor under Taliban rule, Shaheen asserted that Afghanistan is an independent country, adding: “We liberated our country. We fought for 20 years against 54 countries.

“We are freedom-loving people. We want peaceful coexistence and ties not only with our neighbors, but with all the world.”

He said the Taliban will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory as a base for operations against neighboring countries or any other nation, including the US.

Shaheen sought to make it clear that the Taliban has no ties with Pakistan’s security forces. “Our policy is peaceful coexistence and positive relations with neighbors in other countries,” he said. “As for their policies, you must ask them.”

When the Americans occupied our country, we fought against them in order to liberate our country. If anyone’s country is occupied, would you not fight for its liberation?

Suhail Shaheen

Responding to Pakistan’s charge — a major source of friction between the two neighbors — that the Taliban is supporting and hosting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a terror group banned in Pakistan, Shaheen said the TTP is “not in Afghanistan.”

He contended that the TTP operates out of Pakistan’s lawless tribal areas, saying: “They are inside Pakistan. That is their (Pakistan’s) responsibility, not ours.”

Regarding the border clashes with Iran in May this year, Shaheen said the problem was rooted in a 1973 water-sharing treaty between the two countries, referring to an accord under which Afghanistan is committed to sharing water from the Helmand River with Iran at a certain rate.

According to Shaheen, the issue should be solved based on the 1973 treaty, as well as developments, including climate change, that have occurred since its signing.

“But if anyone is using force, we know the history and we will defend our people. That is our right. We are defending. We are not violating anyone’s rights,” he said.

Insisting that the Iranians “attacked our forces,” he said: “Our forces have to defend themselves and that is what has happened. Defending ourselves was our right and no one can impose agreements on us based on the use of force.”

He said that “the seniors” from the Iranian and Afghan sides “came together to resolve the issue through talks.”

Asked whether the Afghans have the means, the army and the resolve to stand up to Iran, Shaheen made a telling comment: “(What happened in the last) 20 years is good evidence and proof of how we defend our country.”

When he said that Afghan territory would not be used to train foreign terrorists, he was reminded of the presence of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri, who was in Kabul when he was killed in a US drone strike in July last year. However, Shaheen dismissed that as a mere allegation.

“If journalists say there are training centers, then they should tell us where the centers are located,” he said. “If someone is sitting 10,000 km away behind a desk and writing reports based merely on what is in the media, how can that reflect the realities in Afghanistan?

“These reports are not based on the realities in Afghanistan; rather, they are only politically motivated reports. They are mere allegations.”

The Taliban recently welcomed comments US President Joe Biden made on the sidelines of a press conference on June 30 about the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan in 2021. Biden denied mistakes had been made during the withdrawal, saying: “Do you remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said Al-Qaeda would not be there. I said it wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”

Nevertheless, Shaheen rejected the idea that Taliban is cooperating with the US. “We have the Doha Agreement. Based on that agreement, the Americans agreed to withdraw their forces from Afghanistan, and we agreed not to allow anyone to use Afghanistan against the US,” he said.

“That is our commitment and we honor that commitment. We are operating independently, not with any government — neighboring ones, regional ones or those anywhere in the world — including the US.”

However, Shaheen did indicate that the Taliban’s relationship with the US has changed since “the occupation.”

“When they occupied our country, we fought against them in order to liberate our country. If anyone’s country is occupied, would you not fight for its liberation?” he said.

“That’s what we did, and now we are building our country. We aim to eradicate poverty and to provide job opportunities for our people. For that we need cooperation from all countries, and if they are willing, we welcome them.”

Shaheen made an appeal to the global community to come to the rescue of Afghan farmers who have given up the cultivation of poppies.

“In the past 20 years, they (the foreign forces) spent, according to them, billions of dollars in order to eradicate poppy cultivation, but they failed. They were also trying to prevent drug trafficking, but they failed,” he said.

“Now we have a total ban on poppy cultivation according to the (April 2022) decree by our supreme leader (Hibatullah Akhundzada). And we have succeeded. Independent reports say poppy cultivation is down by 80 percent, but we say it is down more than that. We have achieved this by our own ways and means.”

A report published last month by the geospatial analytics firm Alcis said recent satellite images showed an “unprecedented” decrease in the cultivation of opium poppy in Afghanistan, with cultivation in the largest-producing southern provinces down by at least 80 percent compared with last year.

“It is now an obligation for the international community to come forward and help (Afghan) farmers and provide them with substitute crops in order to make the ban sustainable,” Shaheen said.

“In Afghanistan, farmers have two or three acres of land, which is not enough to feed their families. There should be something from the international community for those farmers who are abiding by the ban and who have stopped cultivating poppies.”

 

Topics: Frankly Speaking Taliban suhail shaheen

Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India

Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
Updated 10 July 2023
  • Authorities use helicopters to rescue people stranded on roads and bridges because of the rain
Torrential rain across northern India has killed at least 22 people, as well as causing landslides and flash floods in the region, authorities and local media said on Monday.
Schools in New Delhi were closed after heavy rains lashed the national capital over the weekend, and authorities in the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand asked people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.
At least 22 people died in floods and landslides in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on Sunday, the Times of India newspaper reported.
In the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, flash floods over the weekend brought down a bridge and swept away several hutments. Authorities used helicopters to rescue people stranded on roads and bridges because of the rain, footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.
Streets across the northern states, including in Punjab, Delhi and Uttarakhand were flooded. In some areas, rescue personnel used rubber rafts to rescue people stranded inside their homes, local media said.
“Please stay inside your homes because more heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in an appeal on social media late on Sunday.
Many districts in Himachal Pradesh received a month’s rainfall in a day at the weekend, said a senior weather department official.
Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have received 112 percent, 100 percent and 70 percent more rainfall than average so far in the current monsoon season that started on June 1, according to the department.

Topics: weather India

Sweden tries to break Turkish resistance in NATO talks

Sweden tries to break Turkish resistance in NATO talks
Updated 10 July 2023
  • Stockholm has recently addressed the major issues raised by Turkiye in objecting to Sweden's NATO membership
  • But Erdogan has seized on recent Kurdish rallies in Sweden at which anti-Islamic figures have burned pages from the Muslim holy book
VILNIUS, Lithuania: Sweden’s prime minister will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in a last-gasp attempt to bridge a diplomatic impasse over his Nordic state’s stalled NATO membership drive.

The high-stakes talks on the eve of an alliance summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius come with NATO keen to demonstrate unity in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
NATO and the White House both fear the Kremlin is trying to use its strong ties with Turkiye to seed divisions among Western allies.
US President Joe Biden is expected to raise the issue when he meets Erdogan on the sidelines of the two-day event.
Erdogan has voiced repeated frustrations with what he calls Sweden’s failure to keep its promise to deal with suspected Kurdish militants allegedly “roaming the streets” of Stockholm.
“Sweden has taken some steps in the right direction,” Erdogan’s office quoted the Turkish leader as telling Biden in a call Sunday.
But Sweden’s decision to allow pro-Kurdish groups to “hold demonstrations freely praising terrorism nullify those steps,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan’s stance is being supported by Kremlin-friendly Hungarian Prime Minister Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The two countries remain the only NATO members still standing in the way of the unanimous ratification needed for Sweden to become the 32nd member of the US-led bloc.
Hungary has strongly signalled it will follow Erdogan’s lead and approve Sweden’s membership should Turkiye give its green light.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg hopes to emerge from Monday’s meeting between Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson with a Turkish commitment of support.

Analysts had hoped Erdogan would soften his stance after a hard-fought May election that he won by playing up his nationalist credentials to his conservative base.
The dispute stems from a deal Turkiye signed with Sweden and Finland after the neighbors ended decades of military non-alignment and sought shelter under the nuclear umbrella afforded by NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine.
An agreement Stoltenberg finessed at last year’s NATO summit committed Sweden and Finland to toughen their anti-terrorism legislation and hand suspected militants to Turkiye.
Erdogan harbored far fewer grievances against Finland and Helsinki was formally welcomed into the alliance on April 4.
Sweden has since amended its legislation and also lifted an arms embargo it had imposed on Turkiye after Erdogan launched a unilateral incursion into northern Syria in 2019.
The Swedish government last month also agreed to extradite a man convicted of drug trafficking who had supported the pro-Kurdish PKK militia — a first that Stoltenberg played up in public remarks last week.
But Erdogan has seized on Swedish police decisions to allow pro-PKK demonstrations and protests at which anti-Islamic figures have burned pages from the Qur'an.
One such protest late last month ignited shows of anger across the Muslim world.
The Swedish government has issued a formal condemnation of the “Islamophobic” act.
But it also stressed that Sweden had a “constitutionally protected right to freedom of assembly, expression and demonstration.”
Erdogan has hinted that he was still open to persuasion and that his mind was not yet made up.
Turkiye will “make the best decision (on Sweden’s membership), whatever it is,” he said on Thursday.

Topics: NATO Sweden-Turkiye ties Russia invasion in Ukraine Lithuania

