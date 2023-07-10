You are here

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix
Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson of Rosberg X Racing celebrate their win in Sardinia. (Extreme E)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix
  Nico Rosberg's team now sit 4 points behind leaders ACCIONA | SAINZ XE in the championship standings
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

SARDINIA: Rosberg X Racing have emerged the big winners in round six of Extreme E Season 3, marking back-to-back victories at the Island X Prix, co-organized and coordinated by the Automobile Club d’Italia and Regione Sardegna.

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson reached the top step of the podium for the second time this weekend, becoming the first team to do so in the new doubleheader format.

The haul of championship points sees Nico Rosberg’s RXR outfit leapfrog Veloce Racing in the standings, and are now just four points off the lead, at the halfway point of the season.

The victorious Kristoffersson said: “We had a great weekend here in Sardinia, which seems to be a proper RXR island. Yesterday we managed to take the win from a very tricky grid slot, and then today, we found ourselves in the same slot again but went for a different tactic, and when I saw a small gap I went for it. For a split second, I regretted it because there was no space, but I managed to get through, and from there, I managed the pace quite well.

“We also had a brilliant switch and managed to open that gap a bit more, and from there on, Mikaela (Ahlin-Kottulinsky) did a fantastic job bringing it home. Today was the perfect day winning all three of our races, and the car has been in perfect condition. A big thanks to the team, the mechanics and everyone for making this possible. It’s great to be back in the fight for the championship.”

Teammate Ahlin-Kottulinsky said: “Wow, what an epic weekend. We had really good pace all weekend, and the team worked so hard to get the car in the perfect shape every time. Today, I thought it would be hard at the start, but Johan (Kristoffersson) just did what Johan does best. When I took over, there was some pressure from Laia (Sanz) behind me, but I tried to keep it tidy and keep the lines. It just feels surreal to have two wins in Sardinia. It’s epic.”

Rosberg, CEO and founder of RXR, said: “The level of competition in Extreme E is world class, and so to win two races this weekend is absolutely epic. During yesterday’s final we were last after the start and managed an incredible comeback, and today we were second to last but the others had a tangle and we managed to slip through. Huge driving from Johan and Mikaela means we’re now back in the championship battle.”

The runners-up once again were the ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team, that retained their lead at the top of the championship standings with 109 points, having also stood on the second step of the podium in round five. Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E completed the podium, after a sensational overtake at the death from Catie Munnings that saw the team seize third from No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing.

Extreme E returns to action for rounds seven and eight from Sept. 16-17, with the location to be revealed soon.

Results

Grand Final

Rosberg X Racing: 8:54.133

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: +444 seconds

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: +7.185 seconds

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: +7.759 seconds

JBXE: +13.028 seconds

Championship points

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: 109

Rosberg X Racing: 105

Veloce Racing: 95

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: 80

X44 Vida Carbon Racing: 59

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: 55

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team: 44

ABT CUPRA XE: 40

Carl Cox Motorsport: 26

JBXE: 26

Topics: Motorsport

Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg

Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg

Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg
  • Picturesque Khaira Forest Heights plays host
  • 50 competitors to tackle course over 2 days
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The inaugural round of the Hill Climb Championship, which forms part of the Saudi Toyota Championship, will take place on July 14 and 15 in the Al-Baha region, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation announced on Sunday.

The event, hosted by the SAMF with Abdul Latif Jameel Co., is being supported by the Ministry of Sports and the emirate of the Al-Baha province.

The venue, set in the picturesque Khaira Forest Heights area of Bani Hassan governorate in the south of the Kingdom, will see more than 50 competitors vying for the title.

The competition will be held over two consecutive days on a 2.8-kilometer course with approximately 15 turns from start to finish, ascending to a final point at an altitude of 340 meters, and promises to be a display of fortitude, determination and motoring prowess.

Prizes include a GR 86 MT car for the first-place winner and monetary rewards totaling SR50,000 ($13,328), shared among the top performers in each category.

Over the past few months, the SAMF has been preparing to maintain the high standards set by this year’s Saudi Toyota Championship 2023, one of the most significant events on the Kingdom’s motorsport calendar.

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship

Max Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP after epic fight for 2nd

Max Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP after epic fight for 2nd
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

Max Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP after epic fight for 2nd

Max Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP after epic fight for 2nd
  • Starting in pole position, Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren’s Norris
  • F1 fans gripped by the fight for second place
Updated 09 July 2023
AP

SILVERSTONE, UK: On a day when Brad Pitt joined the Formula One grid to shoot his new movie, defending champion Max Verstappen was reduced to a cameo role in his own win with F1 fans gripped by the fight for second place.
Apart from losing the lead to Lando Norris at the start — and then taking it back — Verstappen’s cruise on Sunday to yet another win — his sixth in a row — lacked the Hollywood-style drama of Norris’ battle with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for second.
That fits a pattern this season of dominant wins for the Red Bull driver and increasingly hard-fought battles behind him as Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and now McLaren jostle to be the second-fastest team.
“It’s very confusing, to be honest, because every single race it’s someone else,” Verstappen said.
Filming for Pitt’s upcoming F1-themed movie had been taking place all weekend around the F1 sessions, using black-and-gold cars from the fictional APX team. Pitt himself and co-star Damson Idris joined the grid in racing suits before the start.
Verstappen extended his overall lead to 99 points over teammate Sergio Perez. First place in a race earns 25 points.
Starting in pole position, Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren’s Norris in what he later admitted was a “terrible” start but swept back into the lead on lap five and held on until the end. Red Bull has won all 10 races this year, 11 in a row including the final race of 2022, matching the record of McLaren with 11 consecutive wins in 1988.
Norris had been expected to drop back after qualifying a surprise second on the grid, but instead remained Verstappen’s closest challenger throughout the race. After a safety-car restart, he fought wheel-to-wheel with Hamilton, who had what were in theory faster tires, but held on to second for his and McLaren’s best result since 2021. “It was an amazing fight,” Norris said.
Hamilton had started seventh and credited the crowd for powering him to a 14th career podium finish at his home race. “I didn’t do it, the crowd did,” he said. “I felt the energy, I felt the support. This is the reason we got back up there.”
McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was a career-best fourth ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell as McLaren’s upgraded car proved far more competitive than even the team had predicted.
Perez was off the podium for the fourth time in five races, finishing sixth after starting 15th, with seventh for Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and an impressive eighth for Alexander Albon of Williams.
When Kevin Magnussen broke down with flames coming from the back of his Haas on lap 33 of 52, it gave drivers including Verstappen, Norris and Hamilton the chance to pit under the safety car without losing time. Ferrari was among the losers because Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz had just pitted. They finished ninth and 10th respectively.
Race organizers and police were on high alert to prevent a repeat of the protest at last year’s race when environmental activists stormed the track. That included police using a facial recognition system on the entry gates to the circuit, a relatively new and controversial technology in Britain.
Drivers had warned against a repeat of track protests, arguing it would risk their safety and that of any protesters entering a live track. Last year’s protest took place shortly after a crash had caused a red-flag stoppage, meaning cars were already going more slowly on their way to the pits.
Before the Grand Prix on Sunday, environmental group Last Generation delayed the start of a DTM sportscar race in Nuremberg, Germany, after pouring oil onto the track.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 British Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen nudges out Lando Norris in ‘crazy’ British Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen nudges out Lando Norris in ‘crazy’ British Grand Prix qualifying
Updated 08 July 2023
AFP

Max Verstappen nudges out Lando Norris in ‘crazy’ British Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen nudges out Lando Norris in ‘crazy’ British Grand Prix qualifying
  • McLaren claimed their first front row start at their home British Grand Prix since 2008
  • Norris who briefly held provisional pole position claimed his third front row start
Updated 08 July 2023
AFP

SILVERSTONE, UK: Max Verstappen showed his relief at surviving tricky and changeable conditions on Saturday when he outpaced friend and rival Lando Norris to take pole position for the British Grand Prix.
The defending double world champion and runaway series leader outpaced McLaren’s Norris with a late final lap to secure pole in one minute and 26.720, beating Norris by two-tenths.
“It’s been a crazy qualifying,” said the 25-year-old Dutchman, who is seeking his first British Grand Prix win at the eighth attempt.
“Really quite hectic and also quite slippery in some places, but we did our laps and in Q3 I was surprised to see those two (McLaren) there.
“I mean, it’s great for McLaren to be here and from our side I am very happy to be on pole.”
McLaren claimed their first front row start at their home British Grand Prix since 2008 through Norris with his team-mate Australian rookie Oscar Piastri taking third behind him ahead of both Ferraris.
Verstappen added that the changing conditions had been a challenge “especially in Q1 and Q2 and there were a few little damp spots so we had to be a bit careful in Q3.
“Of course, you push close to the limit, but obviously we have a quick car so we didn’t need to go to 100 percent.”
“It wasn’t a very big gap today, but for us it has been a great day and I am looking forward to the race already.”
Verstappen’s pole was his fifth in succession, his seventh of the season and the 27th of his career as he leads Red Bull’s bid for a record-equalling 11th consecutive race victory, drawing level with McLaren’s 1988 achievement.
Piastri was third fastest ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and the Mercedes of George Russell and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
As Verstappen celebrated, his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and nearest championship rival, who trails him by 81 points in the drivers’ title race, suffered a fifth early exit this season, this time from Q1.
Norris who briefly held provisional pole position claimed his third front row start.
“I was close,” he said. “I was P1 in Q1, pretty sure I was P1 in Q2 and just a couple of tenths off being P1 in Q3. Pretty insane! My last lap was a good lap.
“I could hear Zak (team boss, Zak Brown) on the radio on the last lap. For us to be second and third is great for the team, but it’s always Max — and he always ruins everything for everyone!“
Piastri was also delighted.
“What a qualifying session!” he said. “We were almost out in Q1! But the car was a rocket ship in Q2 and Q3 and it felt like I put a pretty good lap together.
“It’s a massive result for the team as well. To have both of us up here is a mega result and we have got to try and stay there for tomorrow.”
Williams’ Alex Albon was eighth ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly of Alpine.
Qualifying began after heavy rain and the first session was red-flagged with three minutes remaining when Kevin Magnussen parked his Haas on track, close to the pits entry.
This led to a delay before, with Perez and Albon at the head of a queue, a re-start was scheduled — during which Verstappen pulled out, but hit the pit wall and damaged his car’s front wing.
After repairs, he was back out and en route to the 27th pole of his career.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 UK British Grand Prix Max Verstappen Lando Norris Red Bull Racing McLaren

F1 will return to Jeddah March 7-9, 2024, as date of 4th Saudi Grand Prix is revealed

F1 will return to Jeddah March 7-9, 2024, as date of 4th Saudi Grand Prix is revealed
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

F1 will return to Jeddah March 7-9, 2024, as date of 4th Saudi Grand Prix is revealed

F1 will return to Jeddah March 7-9, 2024, as date of 4th Saudi Grand Prix is revealed
  • Next-year’s event will differ slightly from the normal weekend format as the main race will be on Saturday instead of Sunday, to avoid a possible clash with the start of Ramadan
  • The provisional 2024 F1 calendar reveals the Jeddah race will again be the second of the season, which means all drivers will still have everything to race for
Updated 06 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, which was unveiled on Wednesday, revealed that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will return to Jeddah, home of the world’s fastest street circuit, from March 7 to 9 next year.

The top motorsport competition’s fourth visit to the Kingdom will differ slightly from the normal weekend format established over the past three years, as the main race will take place on Saturday night instead of Sunday. This is to avoid the possibility of a clash with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin the following week.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Motorsport Company and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said: “Everyone at (both organizations) is thrilled to welcome F1 back to Jeddah for the fourth edition of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix next March 7 to 9.

“The Jeddah Corniche Circuit continues to prove itself to be one of the most exciting and challenging tracks on the F1 calendar, with our previous three races serving up consistently excellent, adrenaline-fueled racing.”

According to the provisional 2024 F1 calendar, the Jeddah race will once again be the second of the season, which means all drivers will still have everything to play for as they race under the lights on the shores of the Red Sea.

The thrilling Jeddah Corniche Circuit — the fastest and longest street track in the world — has quickly established itself as one of the most exhilarating venues on the F1 schedule, and fans will be eagerly awaiting another chance to watch the best drivers in the world go wheel-to-wheel at average speeds of up to 252 km/h.

Last year’s Jeddah Grand Prix proved to be another spectacular occasion, with Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez crossing the finish line first after 50 thrilling laps in front of a bumper crowd of more than 140,000 spectators. The three races in Jeddah so far have produced three different winners, with Lewis Hamilton victorious in the inaugural race in 2021, followed by Max Verstappen in 2022. Time will tell whether one of them can win for a second time in the Kingdom, or they are joined by another first-time winner of the event.

The F1 weekend fun in Jeddah will not be limited to the racing, as the organizers plan once again to deliver a wide-ranging line up of entertainment that will include live music from top international acts.

“Beyond the action on the track, we are working hard to deliver another three days of non-stop entertainment for the whole family, with some of the biggest names in music expected to return to our main stage once again,” said Prince Khalid.

“The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is an event that caters for everyone and we can’t wait to welcome F1 teams, drivers and fans back to Jeddah once more in 2024.”

Topics: Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship 2024 F1 Jeddah F1

Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Austrian GP ahead of rejuvenated Ferrari’s Leclerc in 2nd

Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Austrian GP ahead of rejuvenated Ferrari’s Leclerc in 2nd
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Austrian GP ahead of rejuvenated Ferrari’s Leclerc in 2nd

Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Austrian GP ahead of rejuvenated Ferrari’s Leclerc in 2nd
  • Verstappen started from pole position for the fourth straight race
  • Charles Leclerc — last year’s winner of the race — finished 5.2 seconds behind Verstappen
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

SPIELBERG, Austria: Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Verstappen started from pole position for the fourth straight race and notched his fifth straight win and seventh in nine races so far this season. He increased his championship lead to 81 points over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
“I think our stints were perfect so a great day, I enjoyed it a lot,” Verstappen said. “I am just enjoying driving this car and racing for this team.”
So much so that he even got his way to come in two laps from the end for a shot at the fastest lap, despite his team’s reluctance to take the risk. Typically, he got the bonus point for it on the final lap to complete a perfect weekend after his victory from pole in Saturday’s sprint race.
“I saw the gap and said ‘We have to pit,’” Verstappen said. “From the outside maybe it looks like a big risk, but when you’re in the car it doesn’t feel like a risk at all.”
The victory also took the 25-year-old Dutchman onto 42 F1 wins overall, one ahead of the late Ayrton Senna and alone in fifth place on F1’s all-time list of winners.
Charles Leclerc — last year’s winner of the race — finished 5.2 seconds behind Verstappen in second place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez placing third, 17.2 behind.
But Verstappen’s winning margin was shortened by his late pit stop, and it was another comfortable victory on his team’s home track in Spielberg.
Making a clean start from pole, he held off Leclerc on Turns 2 and 3 and easily regained the lead from him following a pit stop at the halfway point of the 71-lap race at the Red Bull Ring.
“Most important to me was lap one, stay in front after that (so) we could do our own race,” Verstappen said.
It was only Leclerc’s second podium of the season, but put him in optimistic mood.
“The upgrades we brought made me feel better. It’s looking good for the future,” Leclerc said. “Obviously, there’s still a lot to do, Max and Checo (Sergio) have a lot of pace.”
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. and several other drivers received five-second time penalties for going off track limits.
Perez started 15th and passed Sainz with 10 laps left to collect his first podium since his second place at the Miami GP two months ago.
“It’s a good comeback,” Perez said. “It’s been a bit of a rough patch for me so now hopefully we are back and we can keep that consistency now.”
Sainz was fourth ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in sixth, Hamilton in seventh and his teammate George Russell in eighth.
Red Bull has won all nine races, all 11 when including the two sprint races with Verstappen’s victory in Saturday’s sprint following Perez’s success in Azerbaijan.
Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll completed the top 10.
After a safety car came out briefly at the end of Lap 1, Verstappen got away cleanly on the restart.
Hamilton, who had started well and was fourth in the early going, began struggling to control his car and began going off track limits.
“I can’t keep it on the track, the car won’t turn,” said Hamilton said, who was issued repeated warnings.
When a virtual safety car came out on Lap 15 after Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg went off the track, most teams opted to make another tire change to take advantage of pit stops costing them less time as cars on the track are forced to reduce speed.
But Verstappen and teammate Perez stayed out.
“I could see already a few laps before the (VSC) that we were pulling out quite a gap so I knew I would get it back,” Verstappen said. “Just following our own plan was the best way forward.”
Drivers kept going wide of track limits on the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) circuit that is known to be particularly difficult to stay within the white lines.
“Has he got a penalty yet?” Hamilton asked about Perez, and continued complaining about other drivers going wide after his own penalty, forcing team principal Toto Wolff to intervene.
“The car is bad, we know, please drive it,” Wolff said.
Perez was warned by his team with 15 laps left to respect the track limits. He was right behind Sainz at that point and could not afford a time penalty.
MINUTE’S SILENCE
Drivers lined up on the grid for a minute’s silence in memory of 18-year-old Dutch driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff, who died on Saturday after a crash at the Formula Regional European Championship at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium.
F1 holds a race in Belgium on July 30.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen

