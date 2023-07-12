You are here

  • Home
  • Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect

Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect

Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner Nations at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5fdm

Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect

Japan PM Kishida’s Middle East tour: What to expect
  • Trip is set to improve Japan’s ties with GCC countries and cooperation in various fields, most specifically stable oil supplies
  • Saudi Arabia represents 40.68 percent of Japan’s total oil imports since the beginning of the year
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

JAPAN: Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio is making his first tour to the Middle East this week since the late Abe Shinzo’s visit in 2020.

On July 16, Kishida will arrive in Jeddah. He will then travel to the UAE and finally to Qatar on July 19. The trip is set to improve Japan’s ties with GCC countries and cooperation in various fields, most specifically stable oil supplies.

The oil supply of the three countries to Japan represents more than 80 percent of its total crude oil imports, with Saudi Arabia representing 40.68 percent of Japan’s total oil imports since the beginning of the year.

Amid Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has resulted in uncertainties regarding energy supplies, Kishida intends to urge the Arab countries to stabilize the oil market through increased production.

With COP28 soon taking place in the UAE, Kishida will also discuss cooperation with the Middle East nations to cut greenhouse gas emissions through electricity generation utilizing hydrogen and ammonia, methods that Japan is promoting.

In 2020, Abe went on a Middle East tour, in which he visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman. During his time in the Kingdom, he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in AlUla, where they discussed regional developments.

At the time, tensions with neighboring Iran were on the rise. However, Kishida is now visiting at a time when diplomatic ties have been restored following an agreement brokered by China.

Abe had also promised that Japan would fully support Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform efforts through the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, a cooperation framework that has existed since 2016.

The late prime minister visited AlUla during his visit and helped cast a spotlight on the ancient Nabataean site, which opened its doors to the public later that year.

Kishida had planned to visit the three countries last year, but his tour was canceled after he contracted COVID-19.

Before his Middle East tour, Kishida embarked on a trip to Lithuania and attended a NATO summit on July 12. He asked for NATO’s increased commitment to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s military activities.

The Japanese prime minister held talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed a new Japan-NATO document on space cooperation.

Kishida also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the NATO summit, outlining Japan’s plans to release treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

In Lithuania, Kishida also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pledge Tokyo’s continued assistance to Kyiv in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

In Belgium on July 13, Kishida met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss security and economic cooperation.

Topics: Japan Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Kishida Fumio

Related

Update Joe Biden to consult with Japan’s Kishida ahead of G7 summit
World
Joe Biden to consult with Japan’s Kishida ahead of G7 summit
Kishida, El-Sisi discuss loan to improve Cairo’s public transportation
World
Kishida, El-Sisi discuss loan to improve Cairo’s public transportation

UN officials visit Israeli attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp

UN officials visit Israeli attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

UN officials visit Israeli attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp

UN officials visit Israeli attacked West Bank Jenin refugee camp
  • "I saw the trauma in the eyes of camp residents who had witnessed the violence" official said
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Senior officials from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees have visited the northern West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp in the wake of a recent deadly Israeli offensive there.

The two-day Israeli military operation, the most devastating in more than 20 years, left at least 12 people dead, including four children, and 140 injured. Approximately 900 homes were damaged, with many becoming uninhabitable.

UNRWA’s Deputy Commissioner General Leni Stenseth said: “The destruction I saw was shocking. Some houses were completely burned down, cars had been crushed against walls, roads were damaged.

“But more than the physical damage, I saw the trauma in the eyes of camp residents who had witnessed the violence. I heard them speak about their exhaustion and fear,” she added.

The UNRWA health center at the camp was so severely damaged it was no longer operational. Slight damage was caused to four of the agency’s schools in the camp, but while some students had returned to class, attendance remained low with several parents claiming their children were frightened to leave home.

Adam Bouloukos, director of UNRWA affairs in the West Bank, said: “Children were shaken and shocked. Far from all students attended school today, as many of them were too afraid to leave their homes.

“In one classroom we visited, students shared with us that just 10 days ago, they had buried a classmate who was killed in an earlier incursion.

“It is very hard for children to walk to school as the main roads are still unusable. When trying to find alternative ways to school, some younger children lost their way. We truly feared for their safety due to the risks of unexploded ordnance.

“A priority now is to provide mental and psychosocial support to help children cope with their fear and anxiety,” he added.

The Jenin camp, home to around 24,000 people, has witnessed extreme violence over the last two years, with this year being especially volatile.

Bouloukos said: “The camp is now partially without access to electricity and water. Nearly eight kilometers of water piping and three kilometers of sewage lines were destroyed due to the use of heavy machinery that ripped up large sections of the roads.

“I commend the local and municipal authorities in and around Jenin camp for their hard work to clean up and help the communities resume normal life. They have done an exceptional job. UNRWA will continue to support them over the coming days and weeks,” he added.

UNRWA officials said their priority now was to help restore a sense of normalcy by resuming services including education, health, and sanitation. Another urgent priority was to provide economic support to families who had fled their homes to help them with rent and house rehabilitation.

Stenseth said: “We went to Jenin camp with our partners to show solidarity with residents and reassure them that they are not alone.

“UNRWA is calling on its donors and partners to immediately make funds available for our humanitarian response in Jenin camp.”
 

Topics: UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Jenin refugee camp

Related

UNRWA launches Gaza summer program for 130,000 children
Middle-East
UNRWA launches Gaza summer program for 130,000 children
UNRWA holds its 5th student parliament workshop 
Middle-East
UNRWA holds its 5th student parliament workshop 

Lebanese judge leaves central bank governor under investigation

Lebanese judge leaves central bank governor under investigation
Updated 12 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese judge leaves central bank governor under investigation

Lebanese judge leaves central bank governor under investigation
  • July 31 expiration of Salameh’s term will bring to an end a 30-year tenure stained by recent charges at home and abroad of embezzlement of Lebanese public funds
  • Legal representatives of Lebanese journalist Dima Sadek are preparing to file an appeal against the verdict issued on Tuesday sentencing her to one year in prison
Updated 12 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Charbel Abu Samra, the first investigative judge in Beirut, on Wednesday left the central bank's governor, Riad Salameh, under investigation to complete the probe he is facing along with his brother Raja Salameh and his assistant Marianne Hoayek.

The July 31 expiration of Salameh’s term will bring to an end a 30-year tenure stained by recent charges at home and abroad of embezzlement of Lebanese public funds. Salameh denies the charges. Caretaker Premier Najib Mikati has said that he will not extend Salameh’s term.

A French and German judicial delegation, including the Munich prosecutor, held meetings at the Palace of Justice in Beirut, requesting the Lebanese state to raid the central bank, with the participation of the delegation, to search for documents related to Salameh and Hoayek as part of European investigations into financial corruption.

Riad and Raja Salameh, along with Hoayek, went to the Palace of Justice in Beirut with their defense lawyers and appeared before Judge Abu Samra to be interrogated as part of internal Lebanese investigations.

They have been accused of crimes including “embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, forgery, use of forged documents, illicit enrichment, violation of the employment law, and tax evasion.”

Raja Salameh and Hoayek left shortly after their interrogation session, while Riad Salameh’s interrogation continued for three hours in the presence of his lawyer, Hafez Zakhour, and the head of the litigation department at the Ministry of Justice, Helana Iskandar.

A judicial source told Arab News that Riad Salameh answered all questions and pledged to bring documents in the next session to prove what he had stated on Wednesday. The source said that Salameh might be required for a third interrogation session.

Salameh is considered a suspect in the Lebanese investigations until a decision is made to formally charge him. He is facing European judicial investigations for corruption, forgery, and forming a criminal gang to launder money and embezzle funds.

Earlier this month, a hearing was held by the French judiciary with Salameh’s former assistant, Hoayek, appearing in court in Paris on charges of forming a criminal gang and money laundering as part of an organized gang. However, Hoayek denied the charges and said that her wealth was a gift from her father.

The French judiciary suspects that Hoayek played a prominent role in an alleged criminal scheme to assist Salameh in accumulating real estate and financial assets and using Lebanese public funds illegally through a complex financial scheme.

The French judiciary ordered the judicial supervision of Hoayek and banned her from communicating with or working at the central bank of Lebanon, and obliged her to pay a financial guarantee of €1.5 million ($1.69 million).

Riad and Raja Salameh both failed to attend the hearing sessions scheduled for them in Paris.

Separately, legal representatives of Lebanese journalist Dima Sadek are preparing to file an appeal against the verdict issued on Tuesday sentencing her to one year in prison in a lawsuit filed by the Free Patriotic Movement on charges of defamation, stripping her of civil rights and imposing a fine of 110 million Lebanese pounds ($7,326).

Protests against the judicial verdict continued on Wednesday, as it is the first of its kind to be issued by a criminal judge in Beirut against a journalist or media figure. The journalistic body is usually tried in similar cases before the Press Court, which does not issue prison sentences.

Members of the parliamentary committee on media and telecommunications, which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Al-Mousawi, disagreed on issuing a recommendation to support media freedoms. Al-Mousawi said that there was a need for responsibility in exercising freedom.

MP Paula Yacoubian withdrew from the session, considering that “what Sadek has been subjected to is an unfair verdict, and we demand an independent judiciary law. We have asked the committee on media and telecommunications to condemn what happened and denounce the attack on media freedom.”

MP Saad Al-Asmar, of the Lebanese Forces Party, said: “Today’s division in the parliamentary committee on media is shameful, as we could not come up with a consensus to condemn the unjust judicial decisions against the media and journalists, especially the verdict to imprison Sadek, which we consider a blatant attack on freedom of expression and opinion guaranteed by the constitution.”

FPM praised the verdict issued against Sadek, accusing her of “fabricating lies and falsely accusing the FPM youth of being racists and accusing the movement of being a Nazi party.”

Sadek described FPM as a Nazi party in a tweet in 2020.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh Raja Salameh Marianne Hoayek Charbel Abu Samra Najib Mikati Dima Sadek

Related

Special Salameh to appear before Lebanese judiciary over Interpol warrant
Middle-East
Salameh to appear before Lebanese judiciary over Interpol warrant
Salameh testifies before European judicial delegation in Lebanon
Middle-East
Salameh testifies before European judicial delegation in Lebanon

DEWA, Huawei to boost cooperation 

DEWA, Huawei to boost cooperation 
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

DEWA, Huawei to boost cooperation 

DEWA, Huawei to boost cooperation 
  • MoU focuses on speeding digital transformation, decarbonization, developing a power communication network
Updated 12 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and his accompanying delegation met with senior officials from Huawei in China. 

The two sides discussed boosting cooperation in energy storage, smart grids, digital transformation, cloud computing and electric vehicle charging stations, Emirates News Agency reported.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, and Huawei. 

The agreement focuses on speeding digital transformation, decarbonization, and the development of a future-oriented power communication network. This contributes to DEWA’s efforts in energy transformation, sustainability and net-zero. 

“We work with Huawei to exchange best practices and experiences and develop new technologies and solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability in the electricity and water sectors and reduce the carbon emissions from the electricity production process,” Al-Tayer said. 

“We aim to achieve the UAE’s environmental goals, especially as the country is upscaling its climate ambition and gearing up to host COP28 in Expo City Dubai in November. 

“COP28 marks the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake, a comprehensive assessment of the progress made in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

Al-Tayer said that the partnership has yielded success in digital transformation in recent past years, particularly in innovation, disruptive technologies, smart grids, digital transformation, automation, cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, data security, and big data management.

During his visit, Al-Tayer met with Guo Ping, chairman of Huawei’s Supervisory Board, and discussed the successful opening of the world’s largest green data center, as recognized by Guinness World Records.

The data center was built at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai by Moro Data Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, in conjunction with Huawei.

 
 

Topics: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Huawei

Related

Shares of Dubai’s DEWA trade below IPO price as recession fears mount
Business & Economy
Shares of Dubai’s DEWA trade below IPO price as recession fears mount
UAE In-Focus — DEWA completes 93% of 4th phase of H-Station in Al Aweer; Etihad to reintroduce 4 A380s
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — DEWA completes 93% of 4th phase of H-Station in Al Aweer; Etihad to reintroduce 4 A380s

Probe ordered into hospital fire at Egypt’s Kafr El-Sheikh

Probe ordered into hospital fire at Egypt’s Kafr El-Sheikh
Updated 12 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Probe ordered into hospital fire at Egypt’s Kafr El-Sheikh

Probe ordered into hospital fire at Egypt’s Kafr El-Sheikh
  • Firefighters put out the blaze, which was caused by an electrical short circuit, on Tuesday
  • The hospital administration said that 27 patients were evacuated and taken to other medical facilities
Updated 12 July 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Egypt’s health minister, on Wednesday ordered an investigation into a fire that engulfed the intensive care unit of the Sidi Salem Central Hospital in Kafr El-Sheikh, 134 km from Cairo.
Firefighters put out the blaze, which was caused by an electrical short circuit, on Tuesday.
Five fire engines and 21 ambulances raced to the scene to rescue patients. The hospital’s power supply was also cut.
Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry, said the fire broke out in the nursing room at the ICU.
The hospital administration said that 27 patients were evacuated and taken to other medical facilities.
No one was injured in the blaze. However, one patient, a 68-year-old who had suffered a stoke, died two hours after being transferred.
Kafr El-Sheikh Gov. Maj. Gen. Jamal Nour El-Din later visited the scene of the fire and directed authorities to return the hospital to full operation as soon as possible.
In February, three people died and 32 were injured when fire broke out in a private hospital in the El-Matareya district of Cairo.

Topics: Egypt fire hospital Cairo

Related

Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures around 80
World
Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures around 80
Three men wanted on terrorism charges killed in exchange of fire with Jordan police
Middle-East
Three men wanted on terrorism charges killed in exchange of fire with Jordan police

Morocco seeks new fisheries ‘partnership’ with EU

Morocco seeks new fisheries ‘partnership’ with EU
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

Morocco seeks new fisheries ‘partnership’ with EU

Morocco seeks new fisheries ‘partnership’ with EU
  • Moroccan-EU joint fisheries committee will meet to assess the four-year deal
Updated 12 July 2023
Reuters

RABAT: Morocco wants a new “partnership” to allow EU vessels to operate in waters it controls, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Wednesday.
The General Court of the European Union in 2021 annulled EU-Morocco trade deals covering farm products and fish because they were agreed without the consent of the people of Western Sahara.
Morocco regards Western Sahara as its own, while Algeria-backed Polisario rebels have sought to establish an independent state there.
The European commission appealed the ruling after it issued a joint statement with Morocco saying they would act to ensure continuity of bilateral trade.
A final verdict has not yet been made and the fisheries deal expires on July 19.
A Moroccan-EU joint fisheries committee will meet this week in Brussels to assess the four-year deal, Bourita told reporters in Rabat.
“Our initial assessment is positive...the Moroccan government is examining the future of this protocol with the EU,” said Bourita.
“Is the partnership that consists in taking resources and paying afterwards a framework that Morocco wants?...This is an outdated partnership,” he said.
Morocco “seeks a partnership of equals” that takes into consideration Morocco’s own fisheries strategy as well as biological factors, he said.
Most of the 128 fishing vessels operating in Morocco-controlled waters under the deal are from Spain.

Topics: Morocco European Union (EU)

Related

UK’s Sound Energy obtains $237m financing for a gas project in Morocco
Business & Economy
UK’s Sound Energy obtains $237m financing for a gas project in Morocco
Rome considers Morocco a ‘strategic partner’: Italian FM
Middle-East
Rome considers Morocco a ‘strategic partner’: Italian FM

Latest updates

President Biden says he’s confident US will be able to sell F-16s to Turkiye
President Biden says he’s confident US will be able to sell F-16s to Turkiye
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees deals worth $610m signed
Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees deals worth $610m signed
Saudi authorities foil huge drug-smuggling plot
More than 1.8 million illegal amphetamine pills were found hidden in an underground storage facility at a farm in Sakaka.
Survey: Middle Eastern organizations at a higher risk of cyberattack
Survey: Middle Eastern organizations at a higher risk of cyberattack
Ma’aden and Ivanhoe to introduce advanced mining technology to Saudi Arabia
Ma’aden and Ivanhoe to introduce advanced mining technology to Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.