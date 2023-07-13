North Korea conducts new test of solid-fuel ICBM

You are here

Above, the new intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-18 being test fired at an undisclosed location in North Korea on July 12, 2023. (KCNA via KNS/AFP)
  • State media: Launch was a ‘grand explosion’ that shook ‘the whole planet’
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful test of the country’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Thursday, days after Pyongyang threatened to down any US spy planes that enter its airspace.
A beaming Kim, flanked by his wife and key aides, was shown in state media images applauding enthusiastically after the launch of the solid-fuel Hwasong-18 on Wednesday.
The ICBM, which North Korea has fired only once before, in April, flew 1,001 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before splashing into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
The launch was a “grand explosion” that shook “the whole planet,” KCNA said. State media footage showed the missile blasting off into the sky.
Kim vowed that “a series of stronger military offensive” would be launched until the United States and South Korea change their policies toward North Korea, the agency added.
Citing the “unstable situation” on the Korean peninsula, Kim also called for “more intense efforts” to boost North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.
The confirmation of the launch – which the South Korean military had reported on Wednesday – came with relations between the two Koreas at one of their lowest points ever.
Diplomacy is stalled and Kim has called for ramping up weapons development, including tactical nukes.
In response, Seoul and Washington have boosted security cooperation, vowing that Pyongyang would face a nuclear response and the “end” of its current government were it to ever use its nuclear weapons against the allies.
Seoul described Wednesday’s launch as “a grave provocation that damages the peace and security of the Korean peninsula.” The United Nations, the United States and its allies also strongly condemned it.
Japan’s top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that the test appeared to be of the same solid-fuel ICBM missile first fired in April – warning such missiles “have an advantage in immediate launch” over Pyongyang’s liquid fueled missiles.
Wednesday’s test was conducted from a launchpad made to look like a natural park surrounded by ponds and trees at a Kim family private mansion on the east side of Pyongyang, Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported.
It came after North Korea on Monday accused a US spy plane of violating its airspace and condemned Washington’s plans to deploy a nuclear missile submarine near the Korean peninsula.
The US has “intensified espionage activities beyond the wartime level” with “provocative” spy plane flights, Pyongyang said.
“There is no guarantee that such shocking accident as downing of the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea,” a North Korean defense spokesperson said.
Kim’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong also slammed the purported US spy aircraft airspace violations, and warned that North Korea would take “decisive action” if its maritime military demarcation line was crossed.
The United States said in April that one of its nuclear-armed ballistic submarines would visit a South Korean port for the first time in decades, without specifying an exact date.
South Korea and the United States are set to start their major annual joint military exercises, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, next month.
North Korea regards all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has described them as “frantic” drills “simulating an all-out war against” Pyongyang.
“I expect the North to continue firing missiles similar to Hwasong-18 through the end of August while the joint South Korea-US military exercises are scheduled,” Choi Gi-il, a professor of military studies at Sangji University, said.
Although conducting ICBM launches is expensive, particularly given the dire economic conditions in North Korea with reports of food shortages and starvation, Choi said Pyongyang had “got enough missiles ready” to continue its testing blitz.
Recent satellite images suggest Pyongyang is preparing for a massive military parade later this month to mark the July 27 Korean War armistice anniversary, known as Victory Day in the North.

  • Two people were wounded in Darnytsky district
KYIV:Ukraine said Thursday it had downed 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles in an overnight attack that killed one and wounded at least four in the capital Kyiv.
“We have a successful air defense operation,” air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told national television.
“Twenty Shaheds were destroyed — all those flying were downed.”
The 20 Iran-made Shahed attack drones were destroyed “mainly in the Kyiv region”, Ukraine’s air force said in a separate statement on Telegram.
The drones had “entered the capital from different directions”, Kyiv’s military administration said on Telegram earlier, adding air defenses had destroyed “about a dozen” in the city’s airspace.
Falling debris was reported in five city districts, it said, adding that a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
Two people were wounded in Darnytsky district “as a result of falling debris”, Sergiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, wrote on Telegram.
It was unclear if they were the same two people.
Emergency services were responding to calls in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky and Darnytsky districts following “explosions in the capital”, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier.
In Podilsky district, firefighters discovered the “body of one dead person”, Klitschko posted on Telegram.
Klitschko also said two people had been “hospitalized” in Darnytsky district after falling debris damaged a residential building.
It was not clear if they were the same two people mentioned by the military administration.
Two others in Shevchenkivsky district had been treated at the scene, Klitschko said.
Fires broke out in an apartment building in Shevchenkivsky and in a non-residential building in Podilsky district, he said, adding emergency services were on site.
A picture posted on Telegram by Kyiv’s military administration showed a room in a high-rise building with part of its wall blown out, in what it said was the result of falling debris in Darnytsky district.
Ukrainian air defenses also destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles during the night, Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram.
It said an Iskander-M ballistic missile had also been launched from Crimea, a southern peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
Information was “still being clarified” regarding the missile launch, it said.

  • The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is the world’s largest trade bloc backed by China
  • Seen as an alternative to the US-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
BEIJING: China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are pushing ahead with talks on a third version of a free trade agreement at an ASEAN summit in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday.
Wang, who was attending the forum with foreign ministers from several countries said, “the two sides are actively promoting the negotiation of the free trade area version 3.0, and pushing for the full implementation of the RCEP.”
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is the world’s largest trade bloc backed by China. It took effect on Jan. 1, 2022 and groups 15 Asia-Pacific economies including Australia and Japan, as well as all 10 member-states of ASEAN.
The RCEP, seen as an alternative to the US-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), covers nearly a third of the world’s population.
“We will continue to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN,” Wang said.
He said that would create “a more powerful strategic environment for both side’s development and revitalization as well as for the long-term peace and stability of the region.”
Earlier at a China customs press briefing, spokesperson Lv Daliang said: “China and ASEAN are each other’s largest trading partners, with a solid foundation of cooperation and huge development potential, with the deepening of regional economic integration, the continuous expansion of cooperation fields, and the continuous smooth trade exchanges, bilateral trade is expected to continue to maintain a good trend.”
According to customs data on Thursday, the value of China-ASEAN two-way trade hit $447.3 billion in January-June, down 1.5 percent year-on-year.

  • More than 3.1 billion people – 42 percent of the global population – were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2021, an increase of 134 million people compared to 2019, report says
UNITED NATIONS: The UN delivered grim news on global food security Wednesday: 2.4 billion people didn’t have constant access to food last year, as many as 783 million faced hunger, and 148 million children suffered from stunted growth.

Five UN agencies said in the 2023 State of Food Security and Nutrition report that while global hunger numbers stalled between 2021 and 2022 many places are facing deepening food crises. They pointed to Western Asia, the Caribbean and Africa, where 20 percent of the continent’s population is experiencing hunger, more than twice the global average.
“Recovery from the global pandemic has been uneven, and the war in Ukraine has affected the nutritious food and healthy diets,” Qu Dongyu, director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization said in a statement. “This is the `new normal’ where climate change, conflict, and economic instability are pushing those on the margins even further from safety.”
FAO chief economist Maximo Torero said the FAO food price index has been declining for about 15 months, but “food inflation has continued.” But he said not knowing if the deal that has enabled Ukraine to ship 32 metric tons of grain to world markets and is trying to overcome obstacles to Russian grain and fertilizer shipments will be renewed when it expires on July 17 “is not good for the markets.”
If it isn’t renewed immediately “you will have a new spike for sure” in food prices, but how much and for how long will depend on how markets respond, he said.

According to the report, people’s access to healthy diets has deteriorated across the world.
More than 3.1 billion people – 42 percent of the global population – were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2021, an increase of 134 million people compared to 2019, it said.
Torero told a news conference launching the report that reducing the number of people eating unhealthy diets “is a big challenge, because it’s basically telling us that we have substantially to change the way we use our resources in the agricultural sector, in the agri-food system.”
According to the latest research, he said, between 691 million and 783 million people were chronically undernourished in 2022, an average of 735 million which is 122 million more people than in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Torero said UN projections for 2030 indicate that 600 million people will still be suffering from chronic undernourishment in 2030, far from the UN development goal of achieving “Zero Hunger” by that date.
In the report’s foreword, the heads of FAO, the World Food Program, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the UN children’s agency UNICEF and the World Health Organization wrote that achieving Zero Hunger “poses a daunting challenge.” They called for redoubled efforts “to transform agri-food systems and leverage them” to reach the target.

As for children, the report says they are continuing to suffer from malnutrition, with not only 148 million younger than 5 stunted but 45 million too thin for their height or “wasted,” while 37 million youngsters were overweight.
Torero said the five agencies also looked at increased urbanization and found that people in rural and semi-urban areas are also consuming mass market products.
“Normally, we used to believe that rural people will consume what they produce, but that’s not the case,” he said, explaining that in rural areas about 30 percent of the family’s food basket is purchased from the market, and in semi-urban and urban areas it is higher, which has implications for nutrition because of the consumption of more processed foods.
WFP chief economist Arif Husain told reporters in a virtual briefing that in 2022 when the war in Ukraine was ongoing the food situation didn’t get worse because the donor community stepped up with about $14.2 billion, and the agency was able to provide aid to 160 million people, up from 97 million in 2019.
“My concern is that moving forward we are looking at huge funding cuts,” he said, citing WFP donations of just $4.2 billion by last week, 29 percent lower than at the same time last year.

  • Japanese officials say the water, currently stored in about a thousand tanks at the plant, needs to be removed to prevent accidental leaks in case of an earthquake and to make room for the plant’s decommissioning
HONG KONG: Hong Kong will immediately ban the import of aquatic products from Fukushima and other Japanese prefectures if Tokyo discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea, a top official in the city said on Wednesday.

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said although the wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant would be treated before discharging into the Pacific Ocean, any errors in the process would significantly affect ecology and food safety. The concern stems from Japan’s UN-endorsed, but controversial, plan to gradually release the treated water.

“Our assessment shows prefectures near Fukushima have higher risks, so we are now taking a responsible way for our residents,” he told reporters at a briefing.

The 10 affected territories are Tokyo, Fukushima, Chiba, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Miyagi, Niigata, Nagano and Saitama, he added.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactors to melt and releasing large amounts of radiation. The tanks storing the water used since the accident to cool the reactor cores will reach their capacity in early 2024.

In 2021, Japan’s government announced plans to gradually release the treated — but still slightly radioactive — water following its dilution to what it says are safe levels. 

Japanese officials say the water, currently stored in about a thousand tanks at the plant, needs to be removed to prevent accidental leaks in case of an earthquake and to make room for the plant’s decommissioning.

Last week, the UN nuclear agency endorsed the plan, saying it meets international standards and the environmental and health impact would be negligible.

But the plan has faced fierce protests from local fishing communities concerned about safety and reputational damage. Neighboring countries, including South Korea, China and Pacific Island nations, have also raised safety concerns.

In Hong Kong, the import of certain products — such as fruits and vegetables — from Fukushima is currently banned. Other products such as meat and poultry from there are allowed in if they come with a radiation certificate.

The import of many food products from four other Japanese prefectures immediately south of Fukushima — Gunma, Ibaraki, Tochigi and Chiba — will also have to be accompanied with radiation certificate.

For the planned policies announced on Wednesday, Tse said the government will be scientific and review data. If the situation is safe, the government will consider relaxing its restrictions, he said.

Earlier, Naoto Nakahara, deputy consul general at the Japanese Consulate in Hong Kong, told Nikkei that the Hong Kong government was “trying to win brownie points from Beijing.”

In a response to the reported criticism but without identifying anyone, Tse said officials devised policies in accordance with Hong Kong’s situation.

“Hong Kong has a high degree of autonomy,” he said.

Last year, the major food imports from Japan amounted to about 2 percent of the total food supply in Hong Kong, official data showed. Although Hong Kong is not highly dependent on Japanese food products in terms of quantity, many residents love Japanese food and there are many Japanese restaurants in the city.

  • Moscow insists it’s still facing hurdles, though data shows it has been exporting record amounts of wheat
  • Russian officials repeatedly say there are no grounds for extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is up for its fourth renewal Monday
LONDON: Concerns are growing that Russia will not extend a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to parts of the world struggling with hunger, with ships no longer heading to the war-torn country’s Black Sea ports and food exports dwindling.
Turkiye and the UN negotiated the breakthrough accord last summer to ease a global food crisis, along with a separate agreement with Russia to facilitate shipments of its food and fertilizer. Moscow insists it’s still facing hurdles, though data shows it has been exporting record amounts of wheat.
Russian officials repeatedly say there are no grounds for extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is up for its fourth renewal Monday. It’s something they have threatened before — then have twice gone on to extend the deal for two months instead of the four months outlined in the agreement.
The UN and others are striving to keep the fragile deal intact, with Ukraine and Russia both major suppliers of wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other food products that countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia rely on. It has allowed Ukraine to ship 32.8 million metric tons (36.2 million tons) of grain, more than half of it to developing nations.
The deal has helped lower global prices of food commodities like wheat after they surged to record highs following the invasion last year, but that relief has not reached kitchen tables.
Russia’s exit would cut off a source for World Food Program aid for countries at risk of famine, including Somalia, Ethiopia and Afghanistan, and compound food security problems in vulnerable places struggling with conflict, economic crisis and drought.
“Russia gets a lot of good public will for continuing this agreement,” said Joseph Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute. “There would be a cost to pay in terms of public perception and global goodwill, I think, as far as Russia is concerned” if the deal isn’t extended.
The amount of grain leaving Ukraine already has dropped, with Russia accused of slowing joint inspections of ships by Russian, Ukrainian, UN and Turkish officials and refusing to allow more vessels to join the initiative.
Average daily inspections — meant to ensure vessels carry only food and not weapons that could aid either side — have fallen from a peak of 11 in October to just over two in June.
That has led to a decline in grain exports, from a high of 4.2 million metric tons in October to 1.3 million in May, a low for the year-old initiative. They rose to 2 million in June as shipment sizes grew.
If the deal isn’t extended, “the countries that had relied on Ukraine for their imports are going to have to look at other sources for imports, very likely Russia, which is something that I imagine Russia was intending,” said Caitlin Welsh, director of the Global Food and Water Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The UN has been negotiating with Russia, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sending a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week about further implementing Moscow’s agreement, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday.
UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan told reporters that the UN proposal involves finding a way to enable Russia to carry out global financial transactions for its food and fertilizer shipments.
Grynspan wanted to go to Moscow this week to push for renewal of the deal, but when asked whether she was going, she replied, “It doesn’t seem so.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects new weapons pledges from Western allies to lead to “disruptions” to the initiative.
“It is understandable: Russia always reacts this way, does not keep its word and wants to block certain humanitarian corridors to create a new crisis,” he said after the NATO summit in Lithuania.
Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry says 29 vessels were waiting in Turkish waters because Russia refused to allow their inspection.
Russia insists the agreement hasn’t worked for its own exports, blaming Western sanctions.
While sanctions don’t effect food and fertilizer, Moscow is seeking carveouts from restrictions on the Russian Agricultural Bank, as well as movement on its ammonia, a key ingredient in fertilizer, to a Ukrainian Black Sea port. But the ammonia pipeline has been damaged in the war, the UN said.
“There is still time to implement the part of the agreements that pertains to our country. So far, this part has not been fulfilled,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters last week. “And so at the moment, unfortunately, we don’t see any particular grounds for extending this deal.”
Russia, however, has increased its wheat exports to all-time highs following a large harvest. They hit 45.5 million metric tons in the 2022-2023 trade year, according to estimates Wednesday from the US Department of Agriculture. It expects another record for Russia in 2023-2024, with 47.5 million metric tons.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s shipments have fallen by more than 40 percent from its pre-war average, with USDA expectations of 10.5 million metric tons of wheat in the coming year — a big hit to its agriculture-dependent economy.
With less from Ukraine and more from Russia, the world’s available wheat stocks are the same as in 2021 — and there is enough of it to go around, said Peter Meyer, head of grain analytics at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Europe and Argentina are expected to boost wheat shipments, while Brazil saw a banner year for corn, of which Ukraine is also a major supplier. Meyer wouldn’t expect more than a temporary bump to grain prices on world markets if the Black Sea deal isn’t renewed.
“Markets just adapt extremely quickly,” he said. “The fact of the matter is that the global grain markets, they balance each other out.”
Ukraine can send its food by land or river through Europe, so it wouldn’t be completely cut off from selling grain, but those routes have a lower capacity than sea shipments and have stirred disunity in the European Union.
“We are a cat running out of lives in this situation,” said Simon Evenett, professor of international trade and economic development at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. “It only takes one thing to go wrong before we’re into trouble.”
While the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index has fallen below the record highs it hit when Russian troops entered Ukraine, food costs were already high because of COVID-19, conflict and drought.
Then Russia’s war helped push up the costs to produce food — including energy, fertilizer and transportation.
In developing nations increasingly relying on imported food, from Kenya to Syria, weakening currencies are keeping local prices high because they are paying in US dollars.
“With approximately 80 percent of East Africa’s grain being exported from Russia and Ukraine, over 50 million people across East Africa are facing hunger, and food prices have shot up by nearly 40 percent this year,” said Shashwat Saraf, the International Rescue Committee’s regional emergency director for East Africa.
“It is vital for the international community to not only forge a long-term deal but also build durable solutions to tackle food insecurity,” he said.

