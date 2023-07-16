Training program targets Saudi entertainment entrepreneurs

You are here

Updated 16 July 2023
The second Entertainment Business Accelerator will run from July 24 until the end of October.
  • The program will cater to entrepreneurs with emerging projects in the entertainment industry
  • The accelerator program involves three phases, beginning with registration, which closes on July 20
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has opened registration for the second Entertainment Business Accelerator, which will run from July 24 until the end of October.

The program will cater to entrepreneurs with emerging projects in the entertainment industry.

It will offer developmental benefits to many sectors in the entertainment industry such as technical solutions, support services, event organization, facility operations and development of artistic talents in the Kingdom.

The accelerator program involves three phases, beginning with registration, which closes on July 20. The second phase is a training camp from July 24 to July 26.

The third phase is the launch of the accelerator on Aug. 3, which will conclude at the end of October.

Selected trainees will be enrolled in a specialized training program instructed by a group of professionals in the entertainment sector.

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency, the accelerator will include training camps, orientation sessions, consulting services and workshops to help increase the effectiveness of investment in the entertainment industry.

In the first launch, the authority saw the registration of 260 projects, of which 60 qualified for the initial interviews. In the next stage, 22 projects were nominated for presentation to the jury. The process concluded with the approval of 14 projects.

Those interested in taking part in the Entertainment Business Accelerator can register at ent.accelerator.sa.

Saudi crown prince receives Japan PM in Jeddah

Updated 20 min 40 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday.

An official reception ceremony was held in honour of the prime minister and the two leaders held a session of discussions.

Kishida started a three-day visit to the Middle East on Sunday and he will subsequently travel to the UAE and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and Japan are expected to diversify their long-standing trade relations in the energy sector as both countries work together to pursue goals of common interest, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said as Kishida’s visit got underway.

RIYADH: Diriyah Gate ‍Development Authority launched on Sunday a mosque design competition, giving promising young Saudi architects an opportunity to showcase their skills and contribute to the development of the city’s architectural landscape.

Saudi students can design two mosques in a Najdi architectural style using traditional building techniques and materials from the region, either individually or in groups of three to five, Saudi Press Agency reported.

DGDA is also encouraging participants to incorporate sustainable building methods into their designs.

 A special committee will select the top 10 entries that best reflect the spirit and rich cultural heritage of Diriyah. These entries will then be reviewed by a jury composed of public and private sector experts. 

The committee will select the three best participants and award them with financial prizes in recognition of their achievements.

The competition is in line with the authority’s efforts to develop the skills of young engineering talents, as well as motivate them to explore innovative solutions that will transform Diriyah into a global tourist destination.

Registration will run until July 25.
 

JEDDAH: A Saudi team is participating in the International Chemistry Olympiad, which is being held in Switzerland from July 16-25.
The team is participating with the support of the Saudi Education Ministry and the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba.
On Sunday, the team embarked on its journey with the aim of achieving success and recognition while representing the Kingdom on a global platform.
Saudi Arabia has accumulated a commendable track record in previous editions of the Olympiad, securing 10 silver medals, 25 bronze medals and two certificates of appreciation.
This year, the Saudi team’s participation is also intended to familiarize members with the organizational aspects of the event in preparation for hosting it next year.
Following the Olympiad’s conclusion, the Kingdom will receive the flag symbolizing its role as host of the 56th edition, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from July 22 to Aug. 1, 2024.
Badr Al-Majrathi, manager of the Competitions Department at Mawhiba, said the Saudi team went through a rigorous journey of training and qualification through forums and camps.
These activities were conducted under the guidance of a team of Saudi and international coaches, with the aim of competing for top positions and securing prizes at the competition. A recent training camp took place in Budapest, Hungary.
The Olympiad is an annual competition for high school students that occurs at the end of the academic year and spans 10 days.
It consists of two exams — one theoretical and one practical — each lasting five hours. The host country is responsible for organizing and preparing the questions.
Each participating country forms a team of up to four students, with participants being under the age of 20 and not yet enrolled in university.
The Olympiad’s primary goals are to foster communication and collaboration among students, and facilitate the exchange of educational and scientific experiences between nations.
The concept originated in Czechoslovakia in 1968, when chemistry Olympiads were integrated into the secondary education system across Soviet bloc countries. Initially, only countries from the bloc were invited to participate.

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission recently organized a virtual meeting to discuss the challenges facing literary magazines.

Held in the presence of magazine editors, specialists and interested parties, the meeting, titled “Supporting Art and Literature Magazines,” began with a presentation led by the commission’s CEO Mohammed Hasan Alwan. It was about a program aimed at the necessity of digital transformation and publishing, and building a sustainable business model.

“We believe in our ability to produce purposeful and creative magazines,” Alwan said. “This meeting is considered a starting point for forming appropriate support packages and innovative methods to encourage specialists and those working in the field, and to help them overcome obstacles ahead of them.”

The professionals in attendance expressed their concerns and the challenges of owning and running a magazine. Issues raised included high cost versus low profit, difficulty in issuing a publishing license, delay in license processing, lack of professional printing presses and sales channels, and difficulty in reaching a wide range of readers.

Those attending shared their opinions and highlighted the importance of providing a new and innovative approach to drive vitality in the field, and the need for supportive initiatives for literary magazines.

The meeting was part of periodic sessions organized by the commission aimed at consolidating communication with specialists and providing a space for them to express their views.

The sessions are also set to provide space for magazine editors, specialists and those interested in the sector to present their proposals, and to be listened to. This can greatly contribute to the development of the art and literature magazine sector and to participate in its growth and improvement.

MAKKAH: Revellers in Taif who combined international footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s well-known “Siuu” goal celebration with a traditional dance known as “majroor” have seen the resulting video go viral on social media.

One of the organizers, Fahd Al-Qurashi, also known as Sawt Al-Hejaz (the Voice of Hejaz), told Arab News that the group was honoring a member of the tribe in Taif who had received recognition for service to the nation.

After dinner, they decided to revive Taif’s heritage, the majroor dance, with its beautiful movements, and energetic and melodic musical rhythms, he said.

“Some performers decided to conclude the final moves of the performance, known as Al-Qafla, in the style of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football player Ronaldo, and his ‘Siuu’ celebration.

“As a singer of this art form, I found that the rhythm of Al-Qafla is quite similar to Ronaldo’s celebration. So, we decided to merge them, especially since it was an intimate celebration within the tribe with no external guests.”

Al-Qurashi expressed surprise at people’s reaction, saying that the video went viral not only in the Kingdom but also internationally, with some clips gaining millions of views.

He said nobody expected that a small and simple celebration in Taif would reach people around the world, and generate such interest in the combination of folkloric dance and the signature celebration of one football’s greatest players.

Taif is home to various authentic folk arts, including majroor, which is characterized by unique rhythms that have made it highly popular in the Makkah region as well.

“The people of Taif have excelled in this art, and the name of majroor has become closely associated with them to the point where some of its melodies are now referred to as the ‘Taifi majroor.’ It is one of the ancient arts in the Arabian Peninsula,” Al-Qurashi said.

Another performer, Safwan Al-Qurashi, said that the idea behind the video was innovative and unconventional.

“The majroor is one of the most important folk arts in Taif, where two rows face each other and sing a poetic verse to the beat of the drum, harmoniously creating a special artistic performance distinct from other folk arts,” he said.

“It has become a tradition for any occasion or festival in Taif to feature the majroor dance.”

