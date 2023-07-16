Training program targets Saudi entertainment entrepreneurs

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has opened registration for the second Entertainment Business Accelerator, which will run from July 24 until the end of October.

The program will cater to entrepreneurs with emerging projects in the entertainment industry.

It will offer developmental benefits to many sectors in the entertainment industry such as technical solutions, support services, event organization, facility operations and development of artistic talents in the Kingdom.

The accelerator program involves three phases, beginning with registration, which closes on July 20. The second phase is a training camp from July 24 to July 26.

The third phase is the launch of the accelerator on Aug. 3, which will conclude at the end of October.

Selected trainees will be enrolled in a specialized training program instructed by a group of professionals in the entertainment sector.

According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency, the accelerator will include training camps, orientation sessions, consulting services and workshops to help increase the effectiveness of investment in the entertainment industry.

In the first launch, the authority saw the registration of 260 projects, of which 60 qualified for the initial interviews. In the next stage, 22 projects were nominated for presentation to the jury. The process concluded with the approval of 14 projects.

Those interested in taking part in the Entertainment Business Accelerator can register at ent.accelerator.sa.