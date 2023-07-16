Actor, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76

PARIS: Actor and singer Jane Birkin, who made France her home and charmed the country with her English grace, natural style and social activism, has died at age 76.
The London-born star and fashion icon was known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus" ("I Love You, Me Neither"). Birkin's ethereal, British-accented singing voice interlaced with his gruff baritone in the 1969 duet that helped make her famous and was forbidden in Italy after being denounced in the Vatican newspaper.
The style Birkin displayed in the 1960s and early 1970s — long hair with bangs, jeans paired with white tops, knit mini dresses and basket bags — still epitomizes the height of French chic for many women around the world.
Birkin was also synonymous with a Hermes bag that bore her name. Created by the Paris fashion house in 1984 in her honor, the Birkin bag became one of the world’s most exclusive luxury items, with a stratospheric price tag and years-long waiting list to buy it.
In her adopted France, Birkin was also celebrated for her political activism and campaigning for Amnesty International, Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement, the fight against AIDS and other causes.
“You can always do something,” Birkin said in 2001, drumming up support for an Amnesty campaign against torture. “You can say, ‘I am not OK with that.’”
She joined five monks on a march through the Cannes Film Festival in 2008 to demand that Myanmar let foreign aid workers into the country to help cyclone victims.
In 2022, she joined other screen and music stars in France in chopping off locks of their hair in support of protesters in Iran. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Birkin's daughter with Gainsbourg and also an actor in her own right, cut off a snippet of her mother's hair for the “HairForFreedom” campaign as Iran was engulfed by anti-government protests.
French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Birkin as a “complete artist,” noting that her soft voice went hand-in-hand with her “ardent” activism.
“Jane Birkin was a French icon because she was the incarnation of freedom, sang the most beautiful words of our language," he tweeted.
French media reported that Birkin was found dead at her Paris home. The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin died Sunday. It hailed her as a “timeless Francophone icon.”
Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak called Birkin “the most French British person" and “the emblem for a whole epoch who never went out of fashion."
Birkin's early movie credits included “Blow-Up” in 1966, credited with helping introduce French audiences to her "Swinging Sixties" style and beauty.
Birkin and Gainsbourg met two years later. She remained his muse even after the couple separated in 1980.
Jane Birkin, who has just died at 76, was never precious about her eponymous Hermès bags. She would use one at a time and then auction it off for charity.
For use of her name, she made Hermès donate money to charity every year.
She also had a daughter, Kate, with James Bond composer John Barry. Kate Barry died in 2013 at age 46. Birkin had her third daughter, singer and model Lou Doillon, with French director Jacques Doillon.
Birkin suffered from health issues in recent years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.
French broadcaster BFMTV said Birkin suffered a mild stroke in 2021, forcing her to cancel shows that year. She canceled her shows again in March due to a broken shoulder blade.
A return to performing was put off in May, with the singer saying she needed a bit more time and promising her fans she would see them again come the fall.
Erin is married to Abraham Lichy and the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage in June 2023. She has three children, two boys and a girl, and spoke to Entertainment Tonight about balancing her home life and career, which includes her work as a real estate agent and as the founder of an interior design and renovation company called Homegirl.
“I try to be there for the important things, like school events and major moments, but most importantly, I have worked on really being present when I'm with the family,” she said, adding” “Sometimes I just have to miss the bedtime routine and I've learned not to beat myself up over it like I used to.”
Lichy also told Entertainment Tonight that she surprised herself while filming RHONY Season 14 due to the emotions she felt during a conflict with one of her co-stars.
“I had a conflict with someone, and it was really raw and really emotional, and I didn’t think that I would get to that point, but the reality is, these are friendships and that could have happened (off the show), it just was like so natural, but yet it was filmed,” she recalled.
Meanwhile, Saab just showcased his latest couture collection at Paris Haute Couture Week in July.
Saab showed off the label’s haute couture Autumn/Winter 2023-24 collection – dubbed “A Glamor of Yore” – at Le Musee des Arts Decoratifs. On show were intricate textures woven into refined gowns boasting crystal-embellished crepe and velvet dentelle. Jade green jostled with gold embellishments and darker shades on a runway that showed off Saab's penchant for dramatic glamor. Interestingly, hooded gowns made a comeback on the runway — proving some trends from last year may be here to stay.
“I think it’s time that we party and dance. It’s going to be amazing,” she posted on Instagram when her tour was first announced in November. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year.”
The music sensation’s tour started on March 8 in London. She has since visited cities in the US, France, Canada, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands on a tour that features more than 30 shows.
Zouai, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, might also be coming to the Middle East. After fans asked the star to visit the Arab world, she commented on her post, saying: “I see you Asia, Australia, MENA and South America! Stay tuned.”
“Play Girl,” which features 13 songs, is Zouai’s second album.
After the album’s release in October, the singer was featured on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.
She shared a video of herself posing in front of the billboard on social media, saying: “I always said that one day I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day.
“Manifestation and hard work works,” she added.
Zouai garnered support from her fans, including British hitmaker Dua Lipa, who shared a picture of the album’s cover image on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Lolo’s new album is out! Go streaaaam! So proud of you playgirl.”
Zouai also took to Instagram to celebrate one of her hit songs, “Desert Rose.”
She said on Instagram, referring to the track that celebrates her North African roots: “Five years ago, I released this career-defining song independently. I didn’t realize the impact it would have but I’m so happy that I chose to tell my story.”
The singer, who was born Laureen Zouai in France to a French mother and an Algerian father and relocated to San Francisco with her family when she was three months old, wrote the song as a love letter to her Algerian family.
Review: ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ offers rich fantasy alongside deep character development
Updated 15 July 2023
James Denselow
LONDON: The “Final Fantasy” series is a renowned franchise of role-playing video games. Spanning over three decades, it has captivated players with its deep stories, memorable characters, and innovative gameplay mechanics.
Each installment presents a unique world filled with magic, technology and adventures. Players embark on quests, battle formidable foes, and unravel complex narratives interwoven with themes of friendship, love, and the struggle between good and evil.
With its rich lore, breathtaking visuals, and captivating soundtracks, “Final Fantasy” has become a cultural phenomenon, enchanting millions of fans worldwide and cementing its place as one of the most influential and beloved game series in history. “Final Fantasy XVI” has been marketed explicitly as being accessible to anyone who has not played any of the previous 15 games. Although the game has a leveling-up system, it is more character action than a classic role-playing game. Indeed, despite having over 50 hours of story, the depth and quality of its yore are impressive and accessible right from the start of the game.
The world of Valisthea will seem familiar to fans of “Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones.” It is full of foul-mouthed soldiers, societal injustice, and ever-present violence. It is a lot to take in. However, the introduction of the function of “active time lore” — where you can access an encyclopedia of knowledge in the game — allows players to learn more about decades of history across five kingdoms in a digestible manner. This is not a particularly open or interactive world compared to the new “Zelda” game or other peers, but it is visually impressive and distinct in its character.
Within this realist fantasy is the story of the central protagonist — the surprisingly named Clive. It begins with him as a teenager responsible for looking after his younger brother who is a “dominant” able to transform into a titan-like creature. These powerful monsters, called Eikons, are a unique feature of the game in both their playability and scale, which are accessible and memorable. The game’s dramatic soundtrack and pacing make for a thrilling balance between showing and playing.
Combat is reflex-driven and a test of timing, combinations and taking advantage of key moments, such as an opponent staggering, cinematic opportunities for a key defense or a killer blow. Weapons and spells are the central assets along with jumping and sprint-like attacks toward enemies.
Non-playable characters help at points around the periphery of fights, but your key ally is your dog, Torgal, whom you raised as a puppy and who can be directed in battles. However, while the early battles are bombastic and exciting, the combination of enemies with copious health bars and the sheer length of the game can make it feel somewhat repetitive.
Thankfully, the power of the storyline keeps players engaged beyond the frequent fights and the reward is a genuine connection with characters who have a complexity that is allowed to flourish by the depth of the world they have built for them.
What We Are Reading Today: Thunderclap by Laura Cumming
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News
Featuring beautiful full-color images of Dutch paintings throughout, this is a stunningly rich book about one of the most vibrant periods in European art and life.
New York Times bestselling author and art critic Laura Cumming reveals the fascinating, little-known story of the Thunderclap — the massive explosion at a gunpowder store in Holland that killed Carel Fabritius, renowned painter of The Goldfinch and nearly killed Johannes Vermeer, painter of Girl with a Pearl Earring — two of the greatest artists of the 17th century.
“As a brilliant art critic and historian, Cumming has explored the importance of art in life and can give us a perspective on the time and place in which the artist worked. Now, through the lens of one dramatic event in 17th century Holland, Cumming illuminates one of the most celebrated periods in art history,” said a review on Goodreads.com.
Framing the story around Fabritius’s life, Cumming deftly weaves a sequence of observations about paintings and how they relate to everyday life.
Antiquities Coalition founder: ‘This isn’t just about your history being stolen’
Inside the multi-million-dollar industry of trafficking in ancient artifacts
Updated 15 July 2023
Iain Akerman
LONDON: When Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in 2018, little did she know she was about to trigger a global investigation into the illicit trade in antiquities. The image of her next to a gold sarcophagus of the high-ranking Egyptian priest Nedjemankh went viral and soon attracted the attention of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. An investigation into its provenance followed, leading prosecutors to the 2011 Egyptian revolution.
During the unrest, the sarcophagus had been looted from Minya in Upper Egypt, smuggled to Paris, restored, and eventually sold to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for $4 million.
“The Met purchased the item at a time when there were reports of looting in Egypt after the 2011 revolution,” says Deborah Lehr, the chairman and founder of the Antiquities Coalition. “If they had simply Googled the provenance records, they would have known it was falsified, as the export license was dated 1971 and bore the stamp ‘Arab Republic of Egypt’, which was not the name of the country at that time.”
The coffin was returned to Egypt in February 2019.
The unravelling of the mystery surrounding the gold sarcophagus provoked a global investigation into the trade in stolen antiquities. In May last year, Jean-Luc Martinez, a former president and director of the Louvre in Paris, was charged with complicity in fraud and money laundering. All charges relate to the trafficking of antiquities from Egypt and were upheld by a French appeals court in February. Martinez denies any wrongdoing.
Among the deals under investigation is the acquisition of a stone stele (slab) depicting the pharaoh Tutankhamun, which was purchased for the Louvre Abu Dhabi in 2016. That slab is believed to have been sold to the museum by Lebanese-German gallerist and art dealer, Roben Dib, and French antiquities expert Christophe Kunicki. Both were involved in the sale of the gold sarcophagus to The Met in 2017.
According to Lehr, this is just the tip of the iceberg, but gauging the true scale of the problem is difficult. The Antiquities Trafficking Unit within the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which was established in 2017, estimates that the total value of its seizures to date is over $375 million. Those seizures include 180 relics surrendered by the billionaire hedge fund tycoon Michael Steinhardt in 2021, valued at $70 million, which included artifacts stolen from Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq. Steinhardt had also previously owned a bull’s head from the Phoenician temple of Eshmun in Saida, which had been snatched from a facility in Byblos during the Lebanese Civil War. The head ended up at The Met and was repatriated to Lebanon despite legal challenges from its owners, Lynda and William Bierewaltes, in 2017.
“That’s just one market,” says Lehr, who is also the CEO of Edelman Global Advisory and vice chairman of the Paulson Institute. “For many years, it was viewed as a victimless crime by the big galleries, a lot of the auction houses, and the dealers. It was viewed as, ‘Nobody will notice, and if they do it’s just the price of doing business to return it.’”
The opposite is, in fact, true. Not only does the theft of antiquities rob communities of future economic opportunity around archaeological sites, it helps to fund entities such as Daesh. “They had a ministry of extraction,” explains Lehr. “One division was focused on oil and one division was focused on antiquities because they realized it was a very profitable business. They even had their own auction house.” It is because of its impact on national economies and global security that the Antiquities Coalition says a whole-of-government approach, as well as international cooperation, is necessary to combat cultural racketeering.
“Nobody listens to the minister of antiquities,” says Lehr. “They’re the weakest in the system. So if you want to address anything, it’s got to go to the ministry of foreign affairs, to defense or finance. You’ve got to get it onto their radar. Once it’s there, it gives us a chance to start to put the legal structures in place and to raise awareness. And we found as soon as we could talk to those people and show them that this isn’t just about your history being stolen, this is about economic opportunity, this is about some of the unrest that you’re seeing, then we got their attention. Then we started working with them and changing the legal structure, so at least if a crime is committed, they can address it.”
Previously a negotiator for the US government on intellectual property rights with China, Lehr’s interest in the illicit trade in antiquities was piqued by its blending of history and foreign policy. It was while working as a negotiator that she and her team began to painstakingly break down smuggling patterns. They found that the networks often began with local organized crime gangs working from lists supplied by dealers who, in turn, collaborated with academics, who knew what antiquities might be found in a particular area.
“They’re smuggled out, so you have professional smugglers who one day will be smuggling drugs, one day women, one day cigarettes, and one day antiquities,” says Lehr. “That process is often very similar and then it gets specialized at the middleman.” Middlemen such as Douglas Latchford, a British art dealer who was accused of trafficking looted Cambodian relics and falsifying documents in 2019. Although charges of wire fraud, smuggling and conspiracy were brought against him in New York, they were dismissed following his death in 2020. In June this year, Latchford’s daughter agreed to forfeit $12 million derived from the sale of stolen antiquities. She had previously returned 125 statues and gold relics to Cambodia.
“We’re not opposed to the antiquities trade, we’re just opposed to the trade in illegitimate items,” says Lehr, who formed the Antiquities Coalition in 2011 as an NGO dedicated to safeguarding the world’s heritage from cultural racketeering. “And it’s very hard sometimes to tell the difference. So we’re trying to work with institutions to encourage certain practices, including for auction houses, dealers and museums to have rigorous provenance research units.” In the wake of the scandal surrounding the Louvre, France’s Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, announced the formation of a commission to look into the legal framework and procedures relating to the acquisition of works. In May, The Met announced it was to hire a team dedicated to provenance research.
Lehr is also hoping that stronger penalties will be implemented for those found guilty of cultural racketeering. In the case of the Hobby Lobby scandal, in which representatives of the US-based arts and craft retailer knowingly falsified records for the import of Iraqi artefacts, a $3 million settlement was agreed upon. In contrast, Steinhardt, who is 82, simply agreed to a lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities.
“We are hoping that we will see some prison time in the near future because that is really what you have to have as a deterrent,” Lehr says.
Two antiquities from the region on the coalition’s ‘Most Wanted’ list are the Lion of Nimrud, which was looted from the Iraqi national museum in 2003, and an alabaster stone inscription from the Temple of Awwam in Yemen. The coalition is also working with governments across the Arab world to bring about meaningful change. It pushed for the 2016 signing of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Egypt, which restricted the import of certain archaeological relics, and works with the ministries of culture in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to raise awareness — AlUla is, after all, one of the world’s largest archaeological sites, and Dubai has (historically at least) been a transshipment point for the trade in illegal antiquities. Saudi Arabia is also seeking to play a leadership role in the fight against cultural racketeering and in the development and training of Arab archaeologists.
“Even though I don’t think Saudi Arabia or the UAE consider that they have a looting issue, they do have heritage to protect and being leaders on this issue is so important,” says Lehr. “The steps that they take around their collecting, and how they’re handling the excavations, is so important in setting an example, not just in the region, but globally.”