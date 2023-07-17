You are here

UN Security Council to hold first talks on AI risks

A general view shows a United Nations security council meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, at the UN headquarters in New York on May 23, 2023. (AFP)
A general view shows a United Nations security council meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, at the UN headquarters in New York on May 23, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2023
Reuters




  • In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Reuters

LONDON: The United Nations Security Council will hold its first formal discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) this week in New York, with Britain to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security.
Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the international security landscape.
Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday.
In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

 

Saudi Arabia’s expat community thrives, outperforming US in ranking

Saudi Arabia’s expat community thrives, outperforming US in ranking
Updated 29 min 23 sec ago
Arab News




  • Bahrain, UAE, and Oman rank among best places to live for expats in MENA
  • Working abroad, digital and administration ease were contributing factors to Kingdom’s score

Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia has been voted as one of the best places to live for expats, outperforming the US in this particular ranking, a new report has found.

According to the Expat Insider 2023 survey, Saudi Arabia, with its vibrant expat community, claimed the 28th spot, leaving countries such as the US (30th), France (33rd) and Germany (49th) trailing behind.

This ranking comes from the comprehensive Expat Insider 2023 report by InterNations, the world’s largest expat community, which provides a unique perspective into the world as seen through the eyes of expats.

While the US and Saudi Arabia grappled in the middle, Mexico stole the spotlight as the global frontrunner for expats, closely followed by Spain and Panama.

From the Middle East and North Africa, Bahrain claimed the ninth spot, followed closely by the UAE and Oman, which ranked 11th and 12th respectively. Kuwait, instead, was left at the bottom of the ranking, scoring 53rd.

The survey, which was sent to over 12,000 expats across 172 countries, asked participants to rate various factors across five categories. These included quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance, and the expat essentials index, which covered housing, administration, language, and digital life.

While Saudi Arabia performed well in various categories, such as working abroad (14th) and expat essentials (ninth), it scored lower in quality of life (40th) and ease of settling in (32nd), indicating specific areas that could be improved to make the country a more attractive destination for people living abroad.

The US was confirmed to be a top destination for job prospects and career growth, but it fell short in areas of personal finance, quality of life, and healthcare, a subcategory that proved to be particularly challenging, as it ranked 52nd, only ahead of Ireland.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mexico’s top spot was earned through high scores in local friendliness and cultural adaptability subcategories, consistently ranking in the top five since the survey’s inception in 2014. The podium was completed by Spain, second, and Panama, third.

Bahrain, the highest-ranking country in MENA, boasted the best score in expat essentials and made a significant leap in personal finance, moving up 19 spots from the previous year. Almost half of the expats in Bahrain gave a thumbs-up to the cost of living, a significant increase from the previous year.

The UAE narrowly missed the top 10, due to its low score in the environment and climate subcategory. Despite the harsh desert climate, the UAE shone in the expat essentials category, maintaining its second place from last year.

Oman, ranking close behind the UAE at 12th place, scored well in the expat essentials and housing subcategories, with many expats reporting that it was relatively easy and affordable to find a house in Oman.

Kuwait, on the other hand, found itself at the bottom of the list, with expats expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of life, leisure options, and their ability to express their opinions openly. Many respondents also reported struggling to form friendships in Kuwait.

Interestingly, half of the countries in the top 10 for expat essentials were Arab, indicating the ease of settling in for expats even without proficiency in the local language. In this sub-category, Saudi Arabia, however, missed the top 10, ranking 17th.

Updated 57 min 5 sec ago








Arab News




  • New edition to be launched early October

Arab News

LONDON: Arabian Business, the UAE-based business-focused news site, is set to launch a Russian language edition aimed at the growing Russian population in the region, the brand announced on Monday.

The site will be accessible from the English website and will feature the latest news and features translated from English to Russian. It will also provide video content and newsletters.

The new Russian site will be free of charge for the first three months, after which a fee will be introduced, similar to the English site.

“Arabian Business now has a digital audience close to 5 million unique users each month in English and Arabic. Given the strong and growing presence of Russians in the UAE — many of them now amongst the elite business community — this is a natural evolution of the brand,” Arabian Business Editor-in-Chief Matthew Amlot said.

“From October, Russians can access in their own language the very latest news within moments of it appearing on the English site. This new platform is also a great opportunity for our many commercial partners to gain direct access to a UAE-based Russian audience,” he added.

Launched in 2001, Arabian Business is a weekly business magazine and news site published in Dubai and focusing on global and regional news analysis.

Editorial cartoonists’ firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers

Editorial cartoonists’ firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers
Updated 16 July 2023
AP




  • There’s a rich history of editorial cartooning, including Thomas Nast’s vivid takedowns of corrupt New York City politicians in the late 1800s and Herbert Block’s drawings of a sinister-looking Richard Nixon in The Washington Post

AP

NEW YORK: Even during a year of sobering economic news for media companies, the layoffs of three Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists on a single day hit like a gut punch.
The firings of the cartoonists employed by the McClatchy newspaper chain last week were a stark reminder of how an influential art form is dying, part of a general trend away from opinion content in the struggling print industry.
Losing their jobs were Jack Ohman of California’s Sacramento Bee, also president of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists; Joel Pett of the Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky and Kevin Siers of the Charlotte Observer in North Carolina. Ohman and Siers were full-time staffers, while Pett worked on a free-lance contract. The firings on Tuesday were first reported by The Daily Cartoonist blog.
“I had no warning at all,” Ohman told The Associated Press. “I was stupefied.”
McClatchy, which owns 30 US newspapers, said it would no longer publish editorial cartoons. “We made this decision based on changing reader habits and our relentless focus on providing the communities we serve with local news and information they can’t get elsewhere,” the chain said in a statement.
There’s a rich history of editorial cartooning, including Thomas Nast’s vivid takedowns of corrupt New York City politicians in the late 1800s and Herbert Block’s drawings of a sinister-looking Richard Nixon in The Washington Post.
At the start of the 20th century, there were about 2,000 editorial cartoonists employed at newspapers, according to a report by the Herbert Block Foundation. Now, Ohman estimates there are fewer than 20.
The last full-time editorial cartoonist to win a Pulitzer was Jim Morin of the Miami Herald in 2017. Since then, owing to the diminishing number of employed cartoonists, the Pulitzers have broadened the category in which they compete and renamed it “Illustrated Reporting and Commentary.”
While written editorials can sometimes be ponderous and intimidate readers, the impact of a well-done cartoon is instantaneous, Pett said.
“Usually when you look at an editorial cartoon, it’s (done by) some guy like you who is pissed who can draw,” he said. “It’s just relatable.”
While economics is clearly a factor in an industry that has lost jobs so dramatically that many newspapers are mere ghosts of themselves, experts say timidity also explains the dwindling number of cartoonists. Readers are already disappearing, why give them a reason to be angry?
Pett has been involved in a battle with Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general and a Republican candidate for governor. Cameron, who is Black, has accused Pett of being a race-baiter in his cartoons and called for his firing at a news conference — not knowing that hours earlier, his wish had been granted, said Pett, a Pulitzer winner in 2000.
His bosses never told him to avoid cartoons about Cameron, but gave him a series of guidelines, Pett said. For instance, he was told not to depict Cameron wearing a MAGA hat backward.
“There’s a broader reluctance in this political environment to make people mad,” said Tim Nickens, retired editorial page editor at the Tampa Bay Times in Florida. “By definition, a provocative editorial cartoonist is going to make somebody mad every day.”
Pett agrees.
“I could have looked at the guy who fired me and said, ‘I’ll do it for free,’ and they would have said no,” he said.
McClatchy insists that local opinion journalism remains central to its mission. The Miami Herald, a McClatchy newspaper, won a Pulitzer this year for “Broken Promises,” a series of editorials about a failure to rebuild troubled areas in southern Florida.
In the current atmosphere, however, opinion is less valued. Gannett, the nation’s largest chain with more than 200 newspapers, said last year the papers would only offer opinion pages a couple of days a week. Its executives reasoned that these pages were not heavily read, and surveys showed readers did not want to be lectured to.
That also meant less room for cartoons.
The reasoning is there are plenty of places to find opinion online, particularly on national issues. Political endorsements are more infrequent at newspapers. In 2020, only 54 of the nation’s top 100 newspapers endorsed a presidential candidate, down from 92 in 2008, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
“When publications really don’t stand for anything in an editorial sense, that’s damaging, whether the pieces are widely read or not,” said Rick Edmonds, media business analyst at The Poynter Institute.
While the idea may be to steer clear of polarizing national issues to concentrate on local concerns, the irony is that newspapers that still want to use cartoons will be forced to turn more to syndicated services, whose pieces primarily deal with national or international issues.
That’s what Pett draws for his contract with the Tribune Media Co., not cartoons about Kentucky.
“This isn’t a crisis of cartooning particularly,” said Mike Peterson, a blogger at The Daily Cartoonist. “This is a crisis of newspapers failing to connect with their community.”
Like newspaper owners, some cartoonists themselves fear there is less taste now for political satire, and more for inoffensive, funny drawings of the type popular in the New Yorker magazine.
“At the end of the day, I think people like cartoons,” said Ohman, who won his Pulitzer in 2016. “But it’s hard for a cartoon to be ecumenical.”

 

Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue

Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP




  • Changes instituted by Musk since his takeover of Twitter have turned off users and advertisers alike
  • Insider Intelligence has reported that Twitter was set to earn less than $3 billion in 2023, down one-third from 2022

AFP

NEW YORK: Twitter owner Elon Musk said Saturday that the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last October has lost roughly half of its advertising revenue.

“We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50 percent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load,” the billionaire said in a post, responding to a user who was giving suggestions on financing for the platform.
“Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” he added, without further elaboration.
Insider Intelligence has reported that Twitter was set to earn less than $3 billion in 2023, down one-third from 2022.
Changes instituted by Musk since his takeover of Twitter have turned off users and advertisers alike.
Earlier this month, Musk announced that Twitter was limiting verified accounts to reading 10,000 tweets a day.
Non-verified users — the free accounts that make up the majority of users — are limited to reading 1,000 tweets per day.
New unverified accounts would be limited to 500 tweets.
A few days later Twitter said TweetDeck, a popular program that allows users to monitor several accounts at once, will be available only to “verified” users from next month.
The changes came as Threads, an app launched by Facebook parent Meta as a rival to Twitter, signed up more than 100 million users in its first five days.
Twitter is thought to have around 200 million regular users but it has suffered repeated technical failures since Musk bought the platform and sacked thousands of staff.
Musk has threatened to sue Meta for stealing trade secrets and intellectual property, claims denied by the company.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

