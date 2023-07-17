Riyadh Airport tops passenger service in Kingdom for 3rd month: GACA

RIYADH: Riyadh Airport continues to be the top performer in Saudi Arabia for offering improved services to passengers amid the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to attract 100 million visitors by 2030.

The Riyadh-based King Khalid International Airport has been the top scorer for the past three months in a row, with a compliance of 82 percent in June, in the category of airports handling more than 15 million passengers annually, according to the latest report released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The aviation authority assessed airport performance based on 14 essential performance indicators, including passenger wait times during check-in and security procedures and time spent at baggage claim.

It also assessed passport and customs areas for people with disabilities and other criteria based on global best practices.

The monthly report revealed that Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport also achieved a compliance rate of 82 percent, up from 18 percent in May.

In the category of international airports, with passenger numbers ranging from 5 million to 15 million annually, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah emerged on top with a compliance rate of 82 percent.

It was followed by Dammam’s King Fahad International Airport, which achieved a compliance rate of 73 percent in June.

Abha International Airports in Asir province led the list of airports annually catering to passenger volumes between 2 million and 5 million, with a compliance rate of 100 percent.

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan achieved a compliance rate of 73 percent.

In the category of annual passenger volume of less than 2 million, Hail Airport achieved first place, with a compliance rate of 100 percent, outperforming rival airports in terms of average waiting times for departures and arrivals.

Qurayyat Airport, based in Al Jawf province, claimed first place in the fifth category, outperforming all other airports in the average waiting time for departure and flight arrival, according to the GACA report.

The aviation sector is an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which aims to place the Kingdom on the world map for attracting international travelers.

By 2030, the Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy aims to boost the industry’s share of the country’s gross domestic product to more than 10 percent.