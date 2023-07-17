You are here

Riyadh Airport tops passenger service in Kingdom for 3rd month: GACA

Riyadh Airport tops passenger service in Kingdom for 3rd month: GACA
King Khalid International Airport has been the top scorer for the past three months in a row among airports handling more than 15 million passengers annually. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Riyadh Airport tops passenger service in Kingdom for 3rd month: GACA

Riyadh Airport tops passenger service in Kingdom for 3rd month: GACA
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Airport continues to be the top performer in Saudi Arabia for offering improved services to passengers amid the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to attract 100 million visitors by 2030.    

The Riyadh-based King Khalid International Airport has been the top scorer for the past three months in a row, with a compliance of 82 percent in June, in the category of airports handling more than 15 million passengers annually, according to the latest report released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.  

The aviation authority assessed airport performance based on 14 essential performance indicators, including passenger wait times during check-in and security procedures and time spent at baggage claim.  

It also assessed passport and customs areas for people with disabilities and other criteria based on global best practices.

The monthly report revealed that Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport also achieved a compliance rate of 82 percent, up from 18 percent in May.

In the category of international airports, with passenger numbers ranging from 5 million to 15 million annually, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah emerged on top with a compliance rate of 82 percent.  

It was followed by Dammam’s King Fahad International Airport, which achieved a compliance rate of 73 percent in June. 

Abha International Airports in Asir province led the list of airports annually catering to passenger volumes between 2 million and 5 million, with a compliance rate of 100 percent.

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan achieved a compliance rate of 73 percent. 

In the category of annual passenger volume of less than 2 million, Hail Airport achieved first place, with a compliance rate of 100 percent, outperforming rival airports in terms of average waiting times for departures and arrivals. 

Qurayyat Airport, based in Al Jawf province, claimed first place in the fifth category, outperforming all other airports in the average waiting time for departure and flight arrival, according to the GACA report. 

The aviation sector is an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which aims to place the Kingdom on the world map for attracting international travelers. 

By 2030, the Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy aims to boost the industry’s share of the country’s gross domestic product to more than 10 percent.

Topics: Riyadh airport King Khalid International Airport General Authority for Civil Aviation

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees agreements signed, investment opportunities duscussed

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees agreements signed, investment opportunities duscussed
Updated 6 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees agreements signed, investment opportunities duscussed

Saudi-Turkish Business Forum sees agreements signed, investment opportunities duscussed
Updated 6 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

JEDDAH: More than 400 business leaders and officials attended a special meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum in Jeddah in a further boost to economic ties between the two countries.

Amid discussions around further investment opportunities, a number of agreements were signed covering construction, real estate, and tourism, as well as mining, food and agriculture, and the financial services sector.

The meeting came just days after a similar event was held in the Turkish capital Ankara, which saw real estate agreements worth more than SR2.3 billion ($610 million) reached.

After the latest meeting, held in the Ritz Carlton hotel in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city, Tuba Terekli, a Jeddah-based investor and international business consultant, told Arab News that Saudi-Turkish economic ties are expected to grow significantly in the near future. 

"There were agreements in construction between the two sides of nearly $400million and that would probably reach $3-$4 billion in the upcoming six months," she said. 

Addressing the forum, Cuneyt Saricimen, country advisor at the Investment Office of the Turkish Presidency, shed light on the growth of the Turkish economy in a bid to encourage more trade with the Kingdom.

Others attending the event included Asaad Al Jomoai, managing director of the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative at the Saudi Ministry of Investment, who gave details on the Saudi Vision 2030 and the giga-projects being developed in the Kingdom.  

Tariq Al-Zeer, general manager of the administration of real estate sector operations at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing, used an address to highlight the investment opportunities in the Saudi housing sector. 

There are currently 1,140 Saudi companies operating in Turkiye, and 395 Turkish companies investing in the Kingdom.

According to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu, Turkiye wants to strengthen its relationships with countries in the Middle East, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of his visit to the region.

"We would like to further strengthen all kinds of relations between us by traveling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE," Erdogan told reporters after returning from a two-day NATO Summit in Lithuania. 

Last December, the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum was held in in Istanbul, Turkiye, in the presence of the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, the Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati, and with the participation of more than 280 companies from the two countries.

Topics: saudi turkiye ties Saudi-Turkish Business Forum

ACWA Power signs land agreement for giant Egyptian wind farm project

ACWA Power signs land agreement for giant Egyptian wind farm project
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power signs land agreement for giant Egyptian wind farm project

ACWA Power signs land agreement for giant Egyptian wind farm project
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A giant wind farm set to provide power to 11 million Egyptian households is a step closer to being built after Saudi firm ACWA Power signed a deal related to the land for the project.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed by the company and Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority, will see approximately 3,000 sq. km of land west of Sohag set aside for the development.

The agreement is the next step in the project’s timeline following an MoU between ACWA Power, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, and NREA in November 2022.

The wind farm is set to be one of the largest in the region and is expected to generate around 50,000 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually, mitigating the impact of 25.5 million tons of carbon emissions each year.

The MoU was signed at the headquarters of the Council of Ministers in the city of El Alamein by Mohamed El Khayat, chairman of NREA, and Hassan Amin, country director – Egypt of ACWA Power. 

Also present at the signing ceremony was CEO of the firm Marco Arcelli, who said: “Today's signing furthers our commitment to driving sustainable development and powering Egypt's future with clean, reliable, and renewable energy. 

“We are determined to harness the vast potential of wind power, creating jobs, reducing emissions, and ensuring a greener and brighter future for Egypt, in alignment with ACWA Power's vision for a sustainable planet.”

The 10 GW wind power plant is expected to provide the Egyptian economy with $6.5 billion savings in annual natural gas costs, in addition to creating up to 120,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker Al-Marqabi, was at the signing ceremony, and said: “This project is also an extension of the historical relations between the Egyptian state and the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reflects the bonds of fruitful and constructive cooperation between the two countries. 

“We foresee that the positive contributions with financing institutions and development partners, as well as the comparative advantages of Egypt in terms of the availability of land, will show that Egypt has what it takes to produce renewable energy for domestic consumption and export.”

Topics: ACWA Power Egypt wind farm

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Updated 17 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Updated 17 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In the first such major development in the Middle East and North Africa region, Saudi Arabia has successfully converted oil derived from plastic waste into certified circular polymers.   

The plastic waste derived oil, also referred to as plastic pyrolysis oil, was processed at the Jubail-based Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical refinery which is jointly owned by the Kingdom’s energy giant and France’s TotalEnergies, according to a statement. 

The refinery was used by Riyadh-based chemical manufacturing company SABIC’s affiliate Petrokemya in order to produce circular polymers. 

The process contributes to combating and solving the challenge of end-of-life plastics as it allows the use of non-sorted plastics which are hard to recycle mechanically. 

“This achievement illustrates the importance of the petrochemical sector in creating more sustainable products and solutions,” Aramco’s President of Downstream Mohammed Al-Qahtani said.

“By leveraging (the) spare capacity of existing infrastructure, we aim to produce circular products that could be scaled up at low cost,” Al Qahtani added.  

He revealed that Aramco is considering several ways of tapping into new technologies as well as leveraging existing assets in an attempt to further back the deployment of circular, more sustainable, and lower-carbon products.  

In a move to assure transparency and traceability of the recycled origin of feedstock and products, the project has obtained International Sustainability and Carbon Certification + certification, an independent multi-stakeholder initiative system supporting sustainable, fully traceable and climate-friendly supply chains. 

TotalEnergies’ President of Refining and Chemicals Bernard Pinatel stressed that this project falls in line with the firm’s goal to concretely contribute to addressing the challenge of end-of-life of plastics.  

“It is a major pathway towards TotalEnergies’ target to produce 30 percent of circular polymers by 2030, and its strategy to build a multi-energy company with the ambition to get to net-zero by 2050, together with society,” said Pinatel.  

SABIC’s Executive Vice President of Petrochemicals Sami Al-Osaimi noted that the project also aligns well with the company’s commitment to curb landfill and incineration through its innovation, competencies, as well as advanced technology. 

“This project shows collaboration across the petrochemical value chain to overcome upstream and downstream challenges in circular plastics,” Al-Osaimi added.  

Both SABIC and TotalEnergies are founding members of a non-profit organization known as Alliance to End Plastic Waste which seeks to bring collective knowledge, resources, and experience to address present waste management challenges.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco

Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points

Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points

Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Monday, gaining 64.77 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 11,780.27.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.07 billion ($1.89 billion) as 122 of the listed stocks advanced, while 96 retreated.   

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 79.67 points to close at 23,111.76, even as MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.54 percent to 1,550.3 points.    

Saudi insurer Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. topped the gainers in TASI as its share price surged 6.2 percent to reach SR22.94.   

Other top performers included Saudi Awwal Bank and Makkah Construction and Development Co., whose share prices soared 4.91 percent and 4.79 percent to reach SR41.7 and SR76.5, respectively.     

The worst performer was Saudi digital security firm Elm Co., whose share price dropped 3.25 percent to SR626.     

Following Elm was Al Mawarid Manpower Co., falling 2.17 percent to reach a share price of SR135.  

Amwaj International Co. was the top gainer in Nomu, with its share price climbing 14.29 percent to SR128.   

Another good performer in Nomu was Saudi Parts Center Co. The company’s share price on Monday increased 6.25 percent to SR68.   

Future Care Trading Co. was a major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 13.33 percent to SR13.   

The share price of Alwaha REIT Fund also dropped by 9.31 percent to SR11.5.   

On the announcement front, Saudi Arabia’s dairy giant Almarai Co. announced its plans to issue dollar-denominated sukuk under the $2 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Program for general corporate purposes.   

In its bourse filing, the food and beverages group noted that the issuance size is yet to be decided and will depend on the market conditions at the time of issuance.   

As the largest dairy producer in the Gulf region, the company has designated Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers for the offering.  

In the second quarter of 2023, Almarai’s net profits rose 7 percent to $148.45 million.  

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index

Saudi Arabia, Japan launch Lighthouse Initiative for clean energy cooperation  

Saudi Arabia, Japan launch Lighthouse Initiative for clean energy cooperation  
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Japan launch Lighthouse Initiative for clean energy cooperation  

Saudi Arabia, Japan launch Lighthouse Initiative for clean energy cooperation  
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center has signed an agreement with the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan to work closer together to help their countries achieve their net-zero goals.

The organizations have agreed to develop joint strategies and roadmaps as part of the Saudi-Japan Lighthouse Initiative for Clean Energy Cooperation. 

The project is designed to serve as a beacon for other countries looking to slash their carbon emissions, according to a press release.

The Kingdom aims to decarbonize and reach net-zero emissions by 2060 or sooner, while Japan is aiming to reach that level by 2050.

The signing of the agreement came after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Jeddah on Sunday.  

President of KAPSARC Fahad Al-Ajlan stated that the work his organization has already done with the Japanese institution goes beyond energy policy, climate, and sustainability, and also encompasses enablers such as technology and finance to ensure a just and inclusive energy transition. 

“This transition is crucial not only for our two countries but also for the global population of over 3 billion people currently without access to energy,” he added.

Chairman and CEO of the IEEJ Tatsuya Terazawa added: “I am excited to raise the level of cooperation with KAPSARC to a higher level with this MoU. 

“We need to turn expectations for energy transition into reality. I believe that IEEJ and KAPSARC could lead the world in this important task together.”

The initiative, also known as Manar, seeks to highlight Saudi Arabia and Japan’s leadership in clean energy projects and sustainable advanced materials, as well as to ensure the supply chain’s resilience.  

Manar will support the ongoing efforts that Saudi Arabia is undertaking to become a hub for clean energy, mineral resources and supply chains.  

The MoU framework encompasses joint workshops and events, participation in international conferences, peer review of research and policy papers and exchange of researchers.

The Kingdom aims to decarbonize and reach net-zero emissions by 2060 or sooner, utilizing the low cost of renewable and clean hydrogen, as well as Saudi Arabia’s strategic location on global trading routes for energy supplies.

The efforts will facilitate the participation of leading companies from the Kingdom and Japan, and expand on their existing collaboration, to produce multiple components in the energy supply chain, enabling the development of the Lighthouse projects.  

The partnership will create Lighthouse projects that serve as roadmaps for the transition to clean energy, concentrating on topics including hydrogen, ammonia, and e-fuel.  

It will also serve topics such as the circular economy, carbon recycling, direct air capture, and crucial minerals needed for the energy sector.  

The partnership will also work in the area of supply chain resilience, sustainable advanced materials, research, and knowledge sharing.   

Saudi Arabia and Japan are expected to diversify their long-standing trade relations in the energy sector as both countries work together to pursue goals of common interest, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on the sidelines of Kishida’s visit.

Topics: Kishida Arab Tour Saudi - Japan relations Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC)

