Bangladesh recruiters prepare workers to tap opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Special Bangladesh recruiters prepare workers to tap opportunities in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia was the top source of remittances to Bangladesh in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, with workers bringing in nearly $3.8 billion. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2023

  • Over 225,000 Bangladeshis migrated to Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2023
  • Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia launched a Skill Verification Program earlier this year
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi recruiters said on Monday they are eager to tap into opportunities in Saudi Arabia, as they prepare to train workers to fill vacancies in the Kingdom.

More than 225,000 Bangladeshis migrated to Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2023, according to official data, continuing a trend from 2022 when employers in the Kingdom hired more than half of the Asian country’s migrant workers.

Under a Skill Verification Program launched by the two countries earlier this year, which is aimed at improving the professional competence of employees in the Saudi labor market, the Kingdom is set to recruit skilled workers from Bangladesh.

“According to the agreement signed earlier this year, the Kingdom asked for a more skilled workforce,” Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, told Arab News.

“We are working on this, and the process is ongoing to prepare certified skilled workers through more than 150 technical training centers we have across the country,” he said.

“It’s a huge task that requires building more infrastructure, employing the trainers, etc. So, it takes some time to execute.”

Noman said collaboration between the public and private sector is key to “accelerate the process and tap into the opportunities.”

“Employers in Saudi Arabia rely more on our migrants because we have been sending migrants to the Kingdom for around 45 years. It created good branding for our migrant workers in the Kingdom,” he said. “Now, we should prepare our workers and focus on more value-added jobs.”

Saudi Arabia was also the top source of remittances to Bangladesh in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, with workers bringing in nearly $3.8 billion, according to a report published earlier this month by the Bangladesh Bank.

Abdul Motaleb, who is from Cumilla city about 100 kilometers from Dhaka, is among those preparing to find a job in Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old is following in his cousins’ footsteps, who have been working in Jeddah for a few years.

“My cousins suggested acquiring some skills as it will offer me better income,” Motaleb told Arab News.

He is now taking courses, and will be certified in another three months.

“I got enrolled in a technical training center and am learning about welding skills as the Kingdom is in need of huge skilled workers to build new cities,” he said. 

For 24-year-old Nazmul Ahsan, Saudi Arabia was his first choice when looking for opportunities abroad.

“I don’t have enough opportunities in my hometown. So, seeking a job as a migrant worker is the best opportunity I could think of,” Ahsan told Arab News. “Saudi Arabia is my first choice as it’s holy land for me as a Muslim.”

Ahsan said he has contacted an overseas recruitment agency in Dhaka, which helped him secure a job in the Kingdom.

“I have been told that I got a job as a mason,” he said. “I hope to get the visa in hand by next month.”

Philippines mulls US request for temporary housing of Afghan refugees  

Philippines mulls US request for temporary housing of Afghan refugees  
Ellie Aben

Philippines mulls US request for temporary housing of Afghan refugees  

Philippines mulls US request for temporary housing of Afghan refugees  
  • Full details of request still under discussion, have not been made public 
  • Philippines has track record of hosting refugees fleeing war, persecution 
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that the Philippine government is still carefully looking into a request for his country to temporarily host Afghan nationals awaiting their US visa applications, as Manila mulled over political and security concerns. 

The request was first relayed last year by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a report by the Associated Press, and again brought up when Marcos visited Washington D.C. in May. 

The full details of the request have not been made public and are still being discussed between the treaty allies. 

“I would like to manifest the Filipino instinct of hospitality,” Marcos told reporters on Monday. There have been instances in which refugees were not accepted elsewhere, he added, “but we accept them. And those we helped did not forget us. That is the Filipino character.” 

But the case concerning Afghan refugees is “a different story,” he said, adding that “politics and security are involved.” 

Marcos said: “This is more complicated. So, we’ll look at it very, very well before making a decision.”

There are still “some major obstacles” in approving the US request despite progress made in the discussions, the president continued, adding that the Philippines will “continue to consult with our friends in the United States.” 

He previously said that American officials had told him that only a maximum of 1,000 Afghan nationals would be allowed to stay in the Philippines at any one time while their special immigrant visas are being processed. 

The withdrawal of US-led forces and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of Afghans, many of whom had hopes of relocating to the West. 

The Philippines is party to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and has a long history of taking in refugees fleeing war and persecution in their home countries, including 300 Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar in 2015 to seek safety in neighboring countries. 

“It is important to note that the Philippines has not shied away from accommodating refugees in the past,” Don McLain Gill, director for South and Southeast Asia at the Philippine-Middle East Studies Association, told Arab News. 

“Such policies depend largely on … domestic and international conditions,” he said. “Today, while the Philippines is still reeling under the negative socio-economic effects of the pandemic and the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, along with the incomplete rehabilitation of residents in Marawi City, the need for Manila to be practical in its choices is crucial.” 

The Philippines’ track record in hosting refugees may have also been a factor considered by the US, said Restituto Aguilar, retired general and military historian. 

“They might think that the Philippines, having had the precedence in accepting other nationalities, which would have been controversial during those times, could be a convenient staging point,” Aguilar told Arab News. 

“When we talk to them, we have to lay down our cards also. In accepting that challenge or responsibility, we must be assured that they will be of help in ensuring that there will be safeguards (for the Philippines).”

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong: US should stop ‘foolish act’ that risks security

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong: US should stop ‘foolish act’ that risks security
Reuters

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong: US should stop ‘foolish act’ that risks security

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong: US should stop ‘foolish act’ that risks security
  • ‘The United States should stop a foolish act that could put its security at risk by provoking us’
  • North Korea has in recent days accused American spy planes of flying over its exclusive economic zone
SEOUL: North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Monday that the United States should avoid what she called a “foolish act” that could put its security at risk, state media KCNA reported.
Kim made her comments after White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States remains concerned that North Korea would move forward with another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, after it last week fired an ICBM off its east coast.
“The United States should stop a foolish act that could put its security at risk by provoking us,” Kim was quoted saying.
She rejected US calls for unconditional talks and said the United states is wrong if it believes North Korea’s disarmament was possible.
“The United States is being delusional if it believed that it could stop our advancement and achieve irreversible disarmament by temporarily halting joint military drills, deployment of strategic assets or easing of sanctions,” Kim said.
North Korea has in recent days accused American spy planes of flying over its exclusive economic zone, condemned a recent visit to South Korea by an American nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine, and vowed to take steps in reaction.

Terror attack victims slam UK compensation scheme

Terror attack victims slam UK compensation scheme
Arab News

Terror attack victims slam UK compensation scheme

Terror attack victims slam UK compensation scheme
  • Survivors Against Terror condemns Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority for being ‘unfair and unreasonable’
  • One victim told to repay compensation after her husband was murdered by Daesh in Tunisia
LONDON: Terror attack survivors in the UK have said the compensation scheme provided by the government is “broken” and had treated people in a “shocking” way.

In a new report published by Survivors Against Terror, 130 victims from 11 attacks gave their feedback on the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority, with more than two-thirds of respondents calling it “unfair and unreasonable.”

Sixty percent of respondents said it was not easy to submit compensation claims, 62 percent said they did not feel they were treated with respect or empathy, and over half said they did not feel they could talk to someone at CICA for assistance.

In one case, a woman caught up in a deadly mass shooting in Tunisia was told to pay back money she had been awarded.

The woman, who received £5,000 ($6,545) from CICA after her husband was shot by a Daesh gunman at a resort in 2015 — less than the amount spent to repatriate his body to the UK — was told via “threatening letters” to return the sum “within 30 days” after she also won a compensation claim against the company that organized her family’s holiday, TUI.

“I was shocked,” she said. “To be asked to pay back the money I had used to help pay for my husband’s funeral was just so upsetting, I couldn’t believe it.

“I feel like I am being accused of doing something wrong rather than being treated like a victim or a survivor.”

Brendan Cox, whose wife, Labour MP Jo Cox, was murdered by a far-right terrorist in 2016, described CICA as “broken.”

Cox, a co-founder of SAT and co-author of the report, said: “An organisation that is supposed to be helping survivors recover and rebuild is instead consistently doing them harm.

“If the organisation had poor processes and procedures but scored well on other areas, there would be hope for reform. There is not.”

SAT added that a new Survivors’ Charter, promised by the government in 2019 to guarantee the rights of survivors to mental health and legal support, had not been established. 

The group’s report called for a new compensation scheme to be established, with greater transparency as to how payouts are awarded.

Some respondents said they had yet to receive compensation. One survivor of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing said: “After five years I am still waiting for CICA to settle my claim, they lost all my notes.”

Another said her mother had “received more for a whiplash claim than I received for getting blown up in a bomb at my first concert.”

Joanne McSorley, another survivor of the bombing, said she was offered just £25,000 despite being left with permanent, life-changing injuries.

“I am housebound, really. I can’t even put my own shoes on, or my coat. It is a life that’s very, very different,” she said.

“I put my faith in the systems and in the government. This was a terror attack, so I thought, well of course we’ll be looked after. But that didn’t happen.

“I feel totally degraded by the process because you’re having to prove all the time you are still in that state.”

She added: “I feel like I am being punished. I don’t think you should have to apply for something. It should just be there. No one has got in touch to ask me, ‘How are you?’ They don’t care. It’s just not fair. No one cares.”

Darryn Frost, who fought off a terrorist in London Bridge with a narwhal tusk in 2019, told the BBC that CICA is “a paper-based postal system, where you’re in total darkness, you don’t know where you are in the process … And they keep asking for more evidence. You feel like you’re on trial or scrounging.”

The UK government said 836 of the 859 applications in relation to the Manchester Arena attack had been resolved, adding that it is “right survivors get the support they need, including through the publicly-funded Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme that has paid out more than £158 million to victims of violent crime in the last year alone.

“But we know more must be done, which is why the government is reviewing the support available, to better address victims’ needs.”

Russia halts Ukrainian grain shipment deal

Russia halts Ukrainian grain shipment deal
AP

Russia halts Ukrainian grain shipment deal

Russia halts Ukrainian grain shipment deal
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: Russia will return to the deal after its demands are met
  • Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its exports of food and fertilizer
LONDON: Russia said Monday it has halted an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced halting the deal in a conference call with reporters, adding that Russia will return to the deal after its demands are met.
“When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal,” Peskov said.
It’s the end of a breakthrough accord that the United Nations and Turkiye brokered last summer to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbor nearly a year and a half ago. A separate agreement facilitated the movement of Russian food and fertilizer amid Western sanctions.
The warring nations are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing nations rely on.
Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its exports of food and fertilizer — also critical to the global food chain.
But analysts and export data say Russia has been shipping record amounts of wheat and its fertilizers also have been flowing.
The agreement was renewed for 60 days in May amid Moscow’s pushback. In recent months, the amount of food shipped and number of vessels departing Ukraine have plunged, with Russia accused of limiting additional ships able to participate.
The war in Ukraine sent food commodity prices surging to record highs last year and contributed to a global food crisis also tied to conflict, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, droughts and other climate factors.
High costs for grain needed for food staples in places like Egypt, Lebanon and Nigeria exacerbated economic challenges and helped push millions more people into poverty or food insecurity.
People in developing countries spend more of their money on meals. Poorer nations that depend on imported food priced in dollars also are spending more as their currencies weaken and they are forced to import more because of climate issues. Places like Somalia, Kenya, Morocco and Tunisia are struggling with drought.
Prices for global food commodities like wheat and vegetable oil have fallen, but food was already expensive before the war in Ukraine and the relief hasn’t trickled down to kitchen tables.
“The Black Sea deal is absolutely critical for the food security of a number of countries,” and its loss would compound the problems for those facing high debt levels and climate fallout, said Simon Evenett, professor of international trade and economic development at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.
He noted that rising interest rates meant to target inflation as well as weakening currencies “are making it harder for many developing countries to finance purchases in dollars on the global markets.”
While analysts don’t expect more than a temporary bump to food commodity prices because places like Russia and Brazil have ratcheted up wheat and corn exports, food insecurity is growing.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization said this month that 45 countries need outside food assistance, with high local food prices “a driver of worrying levels of hunger” in those places.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed three Ukrainian ports to export 32.9 million metric tons of grain and other food to the world, more than half of that to developing nations, according to the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.
But the deal has faced setbacks since it was brokered by the UN and Turkiye: Russia pulled out briefly in November before rejoining and extending the deal.
In March and May, Russia would only extend the deal for 60 days, instead of the usual 120. The amount of grain shipped per month fell from a peak of 4.2 million metric tons in October to 1.3 million metric tons in May, the lowest volume since the deal began.
Exports expanded in June to a bit over 2 million metric tons, thanks to larger ships able to carry more cargo.
Ukraine has accused Russia of preventing new ships from joining the work since the end of June, with 29 waiting in the waters off Turkiye to join the initiative. Joint inspections meant to ensure vessels only carry grain and not weapons that could help either side also have slowed considerably.
Average daily inspections have steadily dropped from a peak of 11 in October to about 2.3 in June. Ukrainian and US officials have blamed Russia for the slowdowns.
Meanwhile, Russia’s wheat shipments hit all-time highs following a large harvest. It exported 45.5 million metric tons in the 2022-2023 trade year, with another record of 47.5 million metric tons expected in 2023-2024, according to US Department of Agriculture estimates.
The earlier figure is more wheat than any country ever has exported in one year, said Caitlin Welsh, director of the Global Food and Water Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Ukraine behind Crimea bridge attack: Ukrainian source

Ukraine behind Crimea bridge attack: Ukrainian source
AFP

Ukraine behind Crimea bridge attack: Ukrainian source

Ukraine behind Crimea bridge attack: Ukrainian source
The Ukrainian navy and SBU security service carried out an overnight attack on the Russian-built bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, a Ukrainian source told AFP Monday.
“Today’s attack on the Crimean bridge is a special operation of the SBU and the navy,” the security service source said. The strike was carried out using waterborne drones, according to the same source.
Russia on Monday also accused Ukraine of being behind the attack, which it said two people were killed.
“Today’s attack on the Crimea bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.

