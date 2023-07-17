Philippines mulls US request for temporary housing of Afghan refugees  

You are here

US President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. walk up the West Wing colonnade on their way to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 1, 2023.
Updated 17 July 2023
Ellie Aben

  • Full details of request still under discussion, have not been made public 
  • Philippines has track record of hosting refugees fleeing war, persecution 
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday that the Philippine government is still carefully looking into a request for his country to temporarily host Afghan nationals awaiting their US visa applications, as Manila mulled over political and security concerns. 

The request was first relayed last year by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a report by the Associated Press, and again brought up when Marcos visited Washington D.C. in May. 

The full details of the request have not been made public and are still being discussed between the treaty allies. 

“I would like to manifest the Filipino instinct of hospitality,” Marcos told reporters on Monday. There have been instances in which refugees were not accepted elsewhere, he added, “but we accept them. And those we helped did not forget us. That is the Filipino character.” 

But the case concerning Afghan refugees is “a different story,” he said, adding that “politics and security are involved.” 

Marcos said: “This is more complicated. So, we’ll look at it very, very well before making a decision.”

There are still “some major obstacles” in approving the US request despite progress made in the discussions, the president continued, adding that the Philippines will “continue to consult with our friends in the United States.” 

He previously said that American officials had told him that only a maximum of 1,000 Afghan nationals would be allowed to stay in the Philippines at any one time while their special immigrant visas are being processed. 

The withdrawal of US-led forces and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan sparked an exodus of hundreds of thousands of Afghans, many of whom had hopes of relocating to the West. 

The Philippines is party to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and has a long history of taking in refugees fleeing war and persecution in their home countries, including 300 Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar in 2015 to seek safety in neighboring countries. 

“It is important to note that the Philippines has not shied away from accommodating refugees in the past,” Don McLain Gill, director for South and Southeast Asia at the Philippine-Middle East Studies Association, told Arab News. 

“Such policies depend largely on … domestic and international conditions,” he said. “Today, while the Philippines is still reeling under the negative socio-economic effects of the pandemic and the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, along with the incomplete rehabilitation of residents in Marawi City, the need for Manila to be practical in its choices is crucial.” 

The Philippines’ track record in hosting refugees may have also been a factor considered by the US, said Restituto Aguilar, retired general and military historian. 

“They might think that the Philippines, having had the precedence in accepting other nationalities, which would have been controversial during those times, could be a convenient staging point,” Aguilar told Arab News. 

“When we talk to them, we have to lay down our cards also. In accepting that challenge or responsibility, we must be assured that they will be of help in ensuring that there will be safeguards (for the Philippines).”

UK to boost bilateral aid after 3-year slump 

UK to boost bilateral aid after 3-year slump 
Arab News

UK to boost bilateral aid after 3-year slump 

UK to boost bilateral aid after 3-year slump 
  • Overall aid budget will increase from £7.4 billion this fiscal year to £8.3 billion next year.
Arab News

LONDON: The UK will boost its bilateral overseas aid in 2024-25 following a “terrible hit” in the last three years, Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell told The Guardian on Monday.

Mitchell said that the overall aid budget — which includes both multilateral and bilateral aid — will increase from £7.4 billion ($9.68 billion) this fiscal year to £8.3 billion next year. It was £6.9 billion in 2022-23.

According to official Foreign Office estimates, bilateral aid cash to low-income countries will greatly increase in 2024-25, as will bilateral aid to Africa as a region, going up from £646 million this fiscal year to £1.36 billion next. Mitchell added that he would budget for £1 billion in humanitarian aid.

The minister said bilateral spending will take an “enormous hit” in 2023-24 in order to meet the government’s multilateral aid commitments, The Guardian reported.

However, he said he was confident the projections for the coming period were reliable, reflecting economic growth, better budget management and expected cuts to the costs incurred by the Home Office of housing refugees arriving in the UK.  

This would allow bilateral funding to Afghanistan to increase from £100 million to £151 million next year, while remaining below the £246 million in 2022-23. Aid to flood-hit Pakistan will increase from £41 million to £133 million.

The UK is also expected to boost funding for Ethiopia, from £89 million to £214 million; Somalia, from £90 million to £138 million; and South Sudan, from £47.9 million to £111 million, The Guardian reported.

Mitchell said that he plans to publish a white paper in the autumn to obtain cross-party support to revitalize British thinking on climate change and Sustainable Development Goals. 

He expressed optimism that it would help to calm some countries’ outrage over the amount of money being sent to Ukraine by the West.

He told The Guardian: “They see the rich world spending money on humanitarian needs in Ukraine when children are dying in the Horn of Africa, and they resent that.”
 

Temperature reaches new highs as heat waves scorch the globe

Temperature reaches new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
AFP

Temperature reaches new highs as heat waves scorch the globe

Temperature reaches new highs as heat waves scorch the globe
  • A high of 48 degrees Celsius is predicted on Italy’s islands of Sicily and Sardinia
AFP

ROME: Temperatures reached new highs on Monday as heat waves scorched parts of the Northern Hemisphere, triggering health warnings and fanning wildfires in the latest stark reminder of the effects of global warming.

From North America to Europe and Asia, people gulped water and sought shelter from the sweltering heat, with the mercury expected to reach new highs in several places in the next few days.

Europe, the globe’s fastest- warming continent, was bracing for its hottest-ever temperature this week on Italy’s islands of Sicily and Sardinia, where a high of 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) is predicted, according to the European Space Agency.

“We’re from Texas and it’s really hot there, we thought we would escape the heat but it’s even hotter here,” Colman Peavy, 30, said as he sipped a capuccino at an outside terrasse in central Rome with his wife Ana at the start of a two-week Italian vacation.

With June already having been the world’s hottest on record, according to the EU weather monitoring service, Mother Nature seemed intent on July not falling far behind.

China reported a new high for mid-July in the northwest of the country, where temperature reached 52.2C in the Xinjiang region’s village of Sanbao, breaking the previous high of 50.6C set six years ago. 

In nearby Turpan city, where ground surface temperatures sizzled at 80C in some parts, authorities have told workers and students to stay home and ordered special vehicles to spray water on major thoroughfares, the meteorological body said.

In Cyprus, where temperatures are expected to remain above 40C through Thursday, 

a 90-year-old man died as a result of heatstroke and three other seniors were hospitalized, health officials said.

In Japan, heatstroke alerts were issued in 32 out of the country’s 47 prefectures, mainly in central and southwestern regions.

At least 60 people in Japan were treated for heatstroke, local media reported, including 51 who were taken to hospital in Tokyo.

The heat was enough for at least one man to dispense with social mortification in Hamamatsu city.

“It’s honestly unbearable without a parasol, although I have to admit it is a bit embarrassing,” he told national broadcaster NHK of the umbrella in his hand.

Two men jailed for attempting to smuggle 7 migrants into the UK

Two men jailed for attempting to smuggle 7 migrants into the UK
Arab News

Two men jailed for attempting to smuggle 7 migrants into the UK

Two men jailed for attempting to smuggle 7 migrants into the UK
  • Home Office linked two men after investigation found mobile phone data
Arab News

LONDON: Two British men have received prison sentences after attempting to smuggle seven Indian migrants into the UK in the boots of two cars.

Palvinder Singh Phull and Harjit Singh Dhaliwal pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration at Canterbury Crown Court.

Phull, 48, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years after being apprehended in Dover where three Indian nationals purporting to be Afghan Sikhs were discovered in the boot of his hire car.

Dhaliwal, 45, received a jail term of three years and two months. Four Indian nationals, who also claimed to be Afghan Sikhs, were found hiding in the boot of his car at the UK border.

The two men were found to be linked after an inquiry by the Home Office’s investigation unit found mobile phone data.

Chris Foster, deputy director of criminal and financial investigations at the Home Office, said on Thursday: “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message to those abusing our laws and borders: We will stop at nothing to bring to justice anyone attempting to smuggle people into the UK.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work of my team, and their tireless efforts to tackle this type of crime.

“We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to disrupt people-smuggling gangs and make sure those who break our laws face the consequences.”
 

Biden invites Israel’s Netanyahu to White House

US President Joe Biden on Monday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington for an official visit.
US President Joe Biden on Monday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington for an official visit.
Reuters

Biden invites Israel’s Netanyahu to White House

US President Joe Biden on Monday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington for an official visit.
  • Right-wing Israeli government’s actions authorizing settler outposts had drawn criticism from US officials
Reuters

JERUSALEM: US President Joe Biden on Monday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington for an official visit at a date to be determined, the prime minister’s office said.
The invitation was extended during a phone call between Biden and Netanyahu, a day ahead of a visit to Washington by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Netanyahu returned to power more than six months ago, but Biden had pointedly declined to issue an invitation until long after most Israeli prime ministers would have made the visit.
Amid escalating West Bank violence, the right-wing Israeli government’s actions authorizing settler outposts and inflammatory comments from a member of Netanyahu’s cabinet with responsibilities over Jewish settlements had drawn criticism from US officials, including from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a visit to Israel in March.
Netanyahu told Biden he would try to form “broad public consensus” on legislation in Israel that would strip its highest court of much of its powers, the statement said. The legislation has prompted anti-government protests in Israel for months.
The two leaders shared a “long and warm” conversation, the Israeli statement said, focused on curbing threats from Iran and its proxies and strengthening the alliance between the two countries.
The White House was expected to issue a statement later on the US view of the phone call.

Bangladesh recruiters prepare workers to tap opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh recruiters prepare workers to tap opportunities in Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh recruiters prepare workers to tap opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh recruiters prepare workers to tap opportunities in Saudi Arabia
  • Over 225,000 Bangladeshis migrated to Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2023
  • Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia launched a Skill Verification Program earlier this year
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi recruiters said on Monday they are eager to tap into opportunities in Saudi Arabia, as they prepare to train workers to fill vacancies in the Kingdom.

More than 225,000 Bangladeshis migrated to Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2023, according to official data, continuing a trend from 2022 when employers in the Kingdom hired more than half of the Asian country’s migrant workers.

Under a Skill Verification Program launched by the two countries earlier this year, which is aimed at improving the professional competence of employees in the Saudi labor market, the Kingdom is set to recruit skilled workers from Bangladesh.

“According to the agreement signed earlier this year, the Kingdom asked for a more skilled workforce,” Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, told Arab News.

“We are working on this, and the process is ongoing to prepare certified skilled workers through more than 150 technical training centers we have across the country,” he said.

“It’s a huge task that requires building more infrastructure, employing the trainers, etc. So, it takes some time to execute.”

Noman said collaboration between the public and private sector is key to “accelerate the process and tap into the opportunities.”

“Employers in Saudi Arabia rely more on our migrants because we have been sending migrants to the Kingdom for around 45 years. It created good branding for our migrant workers in the Kingdom,” he said. “Now, we should prepare our workers and focus on more value-added jobs.”

Saudi Arabia was also the top source of remittances to Bangladesh in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, with workers bringing in nearly $3.8 billion, according to a report published earlier this month by the Bangladesh Bank.

Abdul Motaleb, who is from Cumilla city about 100 kilometers from Dhaka, is among those preparing to find a job in Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old is following in his cousins’ footsteps, who have been working in Jeddah for a few years.

“My cousins suggested acquiring some skills as it will offer me better income,” Motaleb told Arab News.

He is now taking courses, and will be certified in another three months.

“I got enrolled in a technical training center and am learning about welding skills as the Kingdom is in need of huge skilled workers to build new cities,” he said. 

For 24-year-old Nazmul Ahsan, Saudi Arabia was his first choice when looking for opportunities abroad.

“I don’t have enough opportunities in my hometown. So, seeking a job as a migrant worker is the best opportunity I could think of,” Ahsan told Arab News. “Saudi Arabia is my first choice as it’s holy land for me as a Muslim.”

Ahsan said he has contacted an overseas recruitment agency in Dhaka, which helped him secure a job in the Kingdom.

“I have been told that I got a job as a mason,” he said. “I hope to get the visa in hand by next month.”

