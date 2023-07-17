Biden invites Israel’s Netanyahu to White House

You are here

US President Joe Biden on Monday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington for an official visit at a date to be determined. (File/AP/Reuters)
Updated 17 July 2023
Reuters

US President Joe Biden on Monday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington for an official visit.
  • Right-wing Israeli government’s actions authorizing settler outposts had drawn criticism from US officials
Updated 17 July 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: US President Joe Biden on Monday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington for an official visit at a date to be determined, the prime minister’s office said.
The invitation was extended during a phone call between Biden and Netanyahu, a day ahead of a visit to Washington by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Netanyahu returned to power more than six months ago, but Biden had pointedly declined to issue an invitation until long after most Israeli prime ministers would have made the visit.
Amid escalating West Bank violence, the right-wing Israeli government’s actions authorizing settler outposts and inflammatory comments from a member of Netanyahu’s cabinet with responsibilities over Jewish settlements had drawn criticism from US officials, including from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a visit to Israel in March.
Netanyahu told Biden he would try to form “broad public consensus” on legislation in Israel that would strip its highest court of much of its powers, the statement said. The legislation has prompted anti-government protests in Israel for months.
The two leaders shared a “long and warm” conversation, the Israeli statement said, focused on curbing threats from Iran and its proxies and strengthening the alliance between the two countries.
The White House was expected to issue a statement later on the US view of the phone call.

Childhood routine jabs pick up after Covid backslide: UN

Childhood routine jabs pick up after Covid backslide: UN
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Childhood routine jabs pick up after Covid backslide: UN

Childhood routine jabs pick up after Covid backslide: UN
  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed, describing the fresh data as “encouraging”
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: Routine vaccination of children is picking up again after a dramatic drop during the Covid-19 crisis, the United Nations said Tuesday, warning that dangerous gaps remain.
Four million more children received routine childhood vaccines last year than in 2021, according to data published by the UN health and children’s agencies.
“That’s a good news story,” World Health Organization vaccine chief Kate O’Brien told AFP.
“On average, countries around the world are recovering and are immunizing toward the level of immunization that was achieved before the pandemic hit.”
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed, describing the fresh data as “encouraging.”
He warned though that “global and regional averages don’t tell the whole story and mask severe and persistent inequities.”
“When countries and regions lag, children pay the price.”
Despite the progress, 20.5 million children missed out on one or more routine jabs in 2022.
That was down from 24.4 million a year earlier, but still well above the 18.4 million who missed out in 2019, before the pandemic hit.
O’Brien voiced concern the recovery was “very uneven.”
Dramatic improvements in vaccine coverage in populous countries like India and Indonesia had masked slower recovery and even continued declines in most low-income countries, the data showed.
The WHO and the UN children’s agency UNICEF voiced particular concern over lagging vaccination against measles — one of the world’s most infectuous diseases.
Of the 73 countries that recorded substantial declines in measles vaccine coverage during the pandemic, 15 had by the end of last year recovered to pre-pandemic levels and 24 were on route to recovery.
But at the same time, 34 had stagnated or continued declining.
“Beneath the positive trend lies a grave warning,” UNICEF chief Catherine Russell said in the statement.
“Until more countries mend the gaps in routine immunization coverage, children everywhere will remain at risk of contracting and dying from diseases we can prevent.”
Last year, 83 percent of children received a first measles vaccine dose during their first year of life, up from 81-percent coverage in 2021, but down from 86 percent before the pandemic.
The slow recovery was putting an additional 35.2 million children at risk of measles infections, according to Tuesday’s statement.
On a more positive note, vaccination coverage against the cancer-causing HPV virus surpassed pre-pandemic levels last year, although it still remained well-below the 90-percent target.

 

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force
Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force
  • Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region’s military administration said air defense systems there were engaged in repelling a Russian drone attacks
Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east using drones and possibly ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s Air Force said early on Tuesday.
The southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
It added that Russia may be using ballistic weaponry to attack the regions of Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region’s military administration said air defense systems there were engaged in repelling a Russian drone attacks.
“Several waves of attacks are likely,” Kiper said on Telegram.

 

 

Updated 35 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

UK to spend $3 billion on munitions, stockpiles as Ukraine war drains reserves

UK to spend $3 billion on munitions, stockpiles as Ukraine war drains reserves
  • The new strategy would include plans for a new Global Response Force to enable forces to “get there first” and an improved “surge capacity” force made up of former soldiers, the government said in a statement before the full report was published
Updated 35 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will announce on Tuesday plans to improve the combat readiness of its military, including spending 2.5 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) on replenishing munitions and stockpiles that have been depleted by the war in Ukraine.
The war has exposed weaknesses in the British military, including the dwindling reserves of some munitions and a lack of industrial capacity needed to ramp up production quickly as Britain has supplied Ukraine with weapons to use against Russia.
The government said the latest version of its Defense Command Paper would set out the strategy to reshape the size and strength of the armed forces to counter the more immediate threat posed by Russia and the longer-term challenge from China.
The new strategy would include plans for a new Global Response Force to enable forces to “get there first” and an improved “surge capacity” force made up of former soldiers, the government said in a statement before the full report was published.
The defense minister Ben Wallace, who announced at the weekend he will be stand down soon, said the strategy would ensure that Britain remained at the forefront of military capability, and a leading power in NATO.
“We must adapt and modernize to meet the threats we face, taking in the lessons from President Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” he said.
Britain announced earlier this year it would spend an extra 5 billion pounds on defense to take it to about 2.25 percent of gross domestic product this year and next, from about 2 percent previously.
As part of the new defense strategy, the government said it would prioritize investment in science and technology including the use of robotics and laser weapons.
After the United States, Britain has been the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, contributing 2.3 billion pounds worth of support last year.
Although this is well below what the United States has provided, Britain has in the past been the first country to supply more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine.
Britain sent the first shoulder-launched anti-air and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the run-up to the invasion and in February announced it would be the first country to begin training Ukrainian pilots on NATO fighter jets.

 

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial

Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial
  • Trump has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refusing government demands to give them back
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

BOSTON: The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking secret military papers challenged a judge’s decision that he remain behind bars, pointing Monday to the pretrial release of former President Donald Trump and others charged in high-profile classified documents cases.
A magistrate judge who ruled in May that 21-year-old Jack Teixeira must remain behind bars while the case plays out found that releasing him would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice. Teixeira’s lawyers are now asking a different judge to reverse that decision.
In court papers, the defense attorneys argued that Teixeira has no financial ability or incentive to flee, and claimed the government “greatly overexaggerates Mr. Teixeira’s risk to national security.” Teixeira’s lawyers noted that prosecutors did not seek to detain Trump — or his co-defendant, Walt Nauta — even though the former president and his valet “possess extraordinary means to flee the United States.”
“Former President Trump and The Trump Organization own properties in multiple foreign countries, and former President Trump has access to a private plane. Yet, the risk of flight posed by their knowledge of national security information, and their abnormal ability to flee, didn’t even result in a request that either surrender their passport,” Teixeira’s lawyers wrote.
Teixeira’s attorneys wrote that the “disparate approach” in these cases — which are both charged under the Espionage Act — shows that the government’s “argument for Mr. Teixeira’s detention on this basis is illusory.”
Teixeira pleaded not guilty last month to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Trump has also pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refusing government demands to give them back. While Trump was not required to surrender a passport — prosecutors said he was not considered a flight risk — the magistrate judge directed the former president to not discuss the case with certain witnesses. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and attacked the prosecution as politically motivated.
Teixeira, of North Dighton, has been behind bars since his April arrest on charges stemming from the most consequential intelligence leak in years. His lawyers have suggested that he be released to his father and largely confined to his home with location monitoring and no access to the Internet.
Teixeira is accused of sharing classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other sensitive national security topics on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games.
Authorities say Teixeira, who enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2019, began around January sharing military secrets with other Discord users — first by typing out classified documents and then sharing photographs of files that bore SECRET and TOP SECRET markings. Teixeira worked as a a “cyber transport systems specialist,” essentially an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks.
Authorities have provided few details about an alleged possible motive, but accounts of those in the online private chat group where the documents were disclosled have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.
The judge’s decision to detain Teixeira came after Justice Department lawyers revealed in court filings a history of disturbing online remarks. He wrote in November that he would “kill a (expletive) ton of people” if he had his way, because it would be “culling the weak minded.” Prosecutors also argued he said he may still have material that hasn’t been released, which could be of “tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States.”
Teixeira’s lawyers wrote that there is no evidence their client “ever carried his online conversations into reality or ever endangered any person in his community.” They also said there’s no evidence to suggest that Teixeira is so valuable that a foreign adversary would be willing to smuggle him out of the country.

 

Watchdog calls for House committee to uninvite RFK Jr. after his comments are blasted as antisemitic

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

Watchdog calls for House committee to uninvite RFK Jr. after his comments are blasted as antisemitic

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan. (Photo/Wikipedia)
  • Democrats and anti-hate groups quickly condemned the comments from Kennedy, who comes from one of the country’s most famous political families as the son of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy
Updated 18 July 2023
AP

NEW YORK: A Democratic watchdog group has called for a US House committee to rescind an invitation to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the Democratic presidential candidate was filmed falsely suggesting COVID-19 could have been “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.
Kyle Herrig, executive director of the Congressional Integrity Project, sent a letter to Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, asking him to disinvite Kennedy from a hearing scheduled for Thursday after the candidate’s comments at a New York City dinner last week prompted widespread accusations of antisemitism and racism.
A spokesperson for Jordan said he plans to move forward with the hearing Thursday despite disagreeing with comments Kennedy made.
In the filmed remarks first published by The New York Post, Kennedy said “there is an argument” that COVID-19 “is ethnically targeted” and that it “attacks certain races disproportionately.”
“COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese,” he added. “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted at that or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential of impact for that.”
After the video was made public, Kennedy posted on Twitter that his words were twisted and denied ever suggesting that COVID-19 was deliberately engineered to spare Jewish people. He asserted without evidence that there are bioweapons being developed to target certain ethnicities, and called for the Post’s article to be retracted.
Researchers and doctors pushed back on the assertion, including Michael Mina, a medical doctor and immunologist.
“Beyond the absurdity, biological know-how simply isn’t there to make a virus that targets only certain ethnicities,” Mina wrote on Twitter.
Democrats and anti-hate groups quickly condemned the comments from Kennedy, who comes from one of the country’s most famous political families as the son of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.
“These are deeply troubling comments and I want to make clear that they do not represent the views of the Democratic Party,” read a Saturday tweet from Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee.
“Last week, RFK Jr. made reprehensible anti-semitic and anti-Asian comments aimed at perpetuating harmful and debunked racist tropes,” US Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement on Sunday. “Such dangerous racism and hate have no place in America, demonstrate him to be unfit for public office, and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”
Asked about the video on Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Kennedy’s claims were false and “vile” and that “they put our fellow Americans in danger.”
The Anti-Defamation League also responded to the comments with a statement saying Kennedy’s claim is “deeply offensive and feeds into sinophobic and antisemitic conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that we have seen evolve over the last three years.”
And another anti-hate watchdog, Stop Antisemitism, tweeted, “We have no words for this man’s lunacy.”
On Monday, Kerry Kennedy issued a statement saying, “I strongly condemn my brother’s deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting,” adding that the remarks don’t represent “what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stands for.” She is president of the human rights organization.
Kennedy is set to address the GOP-led House subcommittee during a hearing Thursday to examine “the federal government’s role in censoring Americans.”
He has long railed against social media companies and the government, accusing them of colluding to censor his speech during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was suspended from multiple platforms for spreading vaccine misinformation.
Herrig’s letter to Jordan called Kennedy “a total whack job whose views and conspiracy theories would be completely ignored but for his last name.”
It asked the chairman to disinvite the candidate from Thursday’s hearing because of “video evidence of his horrific antisemitic and xenophobic views which are simply beyond the pale.”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy threw cold water Monday on the idea of disinviting the presidential candidate from testifying before Congress.
“I disagree with everything he said,” McCarthy said. “The hearing that we have this week is about censorship. I don’t think censoring somebody is actually the answer here. I think if you’re going to look at censorship in America, your first action to censor probably plays into some of the problems we have.”
Kennedy has a history of comparing vaccines – widely credited with saving millions of lives – with the genocide of the Holocaust during Nazi Germany, comments for which he has sometimes apologized.
His first apology for such a comparison came in 2015, after he used the word “holocaust” to describe children whom he believes were hurt by vaccines.
But he continued to make such remarks, ramping up during the COVID-19 pandemic. An AP investigation detailed how Kennedy has frequently invoked the specter of Nazis and the Holocaust in his work to sow doubts about vaccines and agitate against public health efforts to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, such as requiring masks or vaccine mandates.
In December 2021, he put out a video that showed infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci with a mustache reminiscent of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. In an October 2021 speech to the Ron Paul Institute, he obliquely compared public health measures put in place by governments around the world to Nazi propaganda meant to scare people into abandoning critical thinking.
In January 2022, at a Washington rally organized by his anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, Kennedy complained that people’s rights were being violated by public health measures that had been taken to reduce the number of people sickened and killed by COVID-19.
“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” he said.
The comment was condemned by the head of the Anti-Defamation League as “deeply inaccurate, deeply offensive and deeply troubling.” Yad Vashem of the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem said it “denigrates the memory of its victims and survivors,” as well as others.
After initially sticking by his remarks, Kennedy ultimately apologized, tweeting, “I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors.”
Then, days after he launched his presidential campaign this April, he wrote on Twitter that “the onslaught of relentless media indignation finally compelled me to apologize for a statement I never made in order to protect my family.”
 

 

