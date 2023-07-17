Two men jailed for attempting to smuggle 7 migrants into the UK

LONDON: Two British men have received prison sentences after attempting to smuggle seven Indian migrants into the UK in the boots of two cars.
Palvinder Singh Phull and Harjit Singh Dhaliwal pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful immigration at Canterbury Crown Court.
Phull, 48, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years after being apprehended in Dover where three Indian nationals purporting to be Afghan Sikhs were discovered in the boot of his hire car.
Dhaliwal, 45, received a jail term of three years and two months. Four Indian nationals, who also claimed to be Afghan Sikhs, were found hiding in the boot of his car at the UK border.
The two men were found to be linked after an inquiry by the Home Office’s investigation unit found mobile phone data.
Chris Foster, deputy director of criminal and financial investigations at the Home Office, said on Thursday: “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message to those abusing our laws and borders: We will stop at nothing to bring to justice anyone attempting to smuggle people into the UK.
“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work of my team, and their tireless efforts to tackle this type of crime.
“We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to disrupt people-smuggling gangs and make sure those who break our laws face the consequences.”