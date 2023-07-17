You are here

Hemam Jameel empowers people with visual impairments

Hemam Jameel empowers people with visual impairments
The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both Hemam Jameel and Ebsar Foundation.
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Hemam Jameel empowers people with visual impairments

Hemam Jameel empowers people with visual impairments
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Hemam Jameel, a Community Jameel Saudi’s program that is dedicated toward the empowerment and inclusion of people with special needs, has signed an agreement with Ebsar Foundation to launch the Capable Initiative, a training initiative to cultivate and nurture an entrepreneurial culture among visually impaired individuals. The project will focus on developing their entrepreneurial skills, exploring available opportunities, and equipping them with the necessary tools to launch projects, fostering financial independence, and facilitating the transition from dependence to personal growth and development.

Held in cooperation with Nafisa Shams Academy, the Capable Initiative will kick off this month and run for four months. It will include enrichment activities, training courses, and entrepreneurial consultations covering several topics, such as strategic planning, project management, marketing, financing and innovation. The initiative is expected to attract up to 200 beneficiaries of training sessions and 1,000 beneficiaries of enrichment activities, in addition to supporting 20 people with visual impairments to establish their e-commerce startups.

Najlaa Yousef Safdar, digital development manager at Nafisa Shams, said: “Launching the Capable Initiative aligns with Vision 2030’s objective of driving entrepreneurship and is an important step toward empowering people with visual disabilities and developing their entrepreneurial skills. The initiative strives to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with visual impairments by offering tailored guidance and training. By providing comprehensive support, including financial, logistical, and marketing assistance, participants can confidently launch and grow their projects in a safe and nurturing space.”

Abdalla Taleb, manager for social initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “The partnership between Hemam Jameel and Ebsar Foundation is a testament to our shared vision of promoting inclusivity and creating a supportive environment for people with visual disabilities. By empowering individuals and fostering self-reliance, Hemam Jameel, under the Community Jameel Saudi umbrella, is positively impacting the lives of those who face unique challenges. The Capable Initiative enables individuals to develop and launch successful business ventures, giving them equal opportunities to achieve financial independence. Ultimately, Hemam Jameel is raising the success rates of individuals who may have otherwise struggled to find their place in the professional world.”

Amal bint Hamdan Al-Hunaiti, chief executive of Ebsar Foundation, added: “The Capable Initiative goes beyond traditional training, as it contributes to strengthening communication and understanding between the society and individuals with visual impairments, providing them with the best income opportunities.” 

We are committed to supporting and empowering these individuals to become successful pioneers in their fields. We look forward to starting the training program soon and contributing to building a more inclusive and empowering society for individuals with visual impairments.”

Al-Hunaiti added that this project is entirely consistent with the objectives of integrating people with disabilities into the labor market stipulated in the National Transformation Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Realization Programs. Hemam Jameel actively seeks strategic partnerships to support individuals with disabilities and promote inclusion in various fields. This is also in line with the mission of the Ebsar Foundation, which focuses on empowering individuals with visual impairments.

King Abdullah Port maintains growth trajectory

King Abdullah Port maintains growth trajectory
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

King Abdullah Port maintains growth trajectory

King Abdullah Port maintains growth trajectory
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

King Abdullah Port, a leading global player in the maritime and logistics sectors, continues to demonstrate resilience and maintain its role as a reliable hub for international trade. Despite prevailing global challenges, the port has achieved remarkable growth in various areas, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s fastest-growing ports.

In the first half of 2023, the port experienced a notable 2.3 percent increase in container throughput compared to the same period last year. This upward trajectory signifies the port’s steadfast dedication to efficiently handling TEUs and its ability to adapt to evolving industry demands.

There has been a remarkable 98 percent increase in agri-bulk cargo handling. This substantial growth is a testimony to the port’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s food security objectives. By optimizing the import, storage, and distribution of agricultural bulk cargoes, the port actively contributes to national efforts in enhancing food security.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, expressed his pride in the port’s accomplishments and the dedication of its team, saying: “These past few months have been marked by significant progress. We’ve continued to build upon the momentum that saw us recognized as the most efficient container port in the world in 2022, reflecting our ongoing commitment to operational excellence. We’re proud to report that our efforts have yielded tangible results. Our volumes have increased, we’ve established new strategic partnerships, and we’ve set new records for operational efficiency and capability. These accomplishments are a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our team, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved.”

The continued improvement at the port has led to groundbreaking milestones. The port recently achieved the highest record handling of 20,153 TEU on a single vessel in Saudi ports within 77.46 hours of operation on the MSC Renee. Additionally, it successfully managed the world’s largest container ship, the MSC Irina. These impressive feats underscore the port’s exceptional efficiency and capabilities.

King Abdullah Port is poised to continue breaking new ground, leveraging its strategic location and exceptional capabilities. Playing a pivotal role in realizing the objectives of Vision 2030, the port is instrumental in the growth of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector. It is actively contributing to the transformation of the Kingdom into a global logistics hub, at the crossroads of three continents.

Recently ranked as the most efficient container port in the world in a 2022 report by The World Bank, it is the first privately owned, developed and operated port in the Middle East.

Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, the port occupies an area of 17.4 square kilometers and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and Yanbu. The port is directly connected to a diverse and extensive global transportation network that facilitates the transport of goods to and from various provinces within Saudi Arabia.

Mahmood Al-Abadi brings Arabic calligraphy to global audience with Huawei Themes

Mahmood Al-Abadi brings Arabic calligraphy to global audience with Huawei Themes
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Mahmood Al-Abadi brings Arabic calligraphy to global audience with Huawei Themes

Mahmood Al-Abadi brings Arabic calligraphy to global audience with Huawei Themes
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Renowned artist Mahmood Al-Abadi’s successful collaboration with Huawei Themes has brought Arabic calligraphy to a global audience. This partnership has resulted in the creation of a captivating collection that seamlessly blends the beauty of traditional Arabic calligraphy with modern design elements, enriching the digital experience for users across various platforms.

“As an artist, I’m always seeking new ways to express my creativity and share my passion for calligraphy. Working with Huawei Themes has been an incredible journey. Together, we’ve created a collection that beautifully blends traditional Arabic calligraphy with modern design across digital platforms.”

The collaboration with Huawei Themes was driven by the aim to raise awareness of the rich Arabian culture and heritage and bring it to a wider global audience. During the Huawei flagship device launch event, Al-Abadi shared his artistic journey with the audience, highlighting the deep-rooted passion that drives him to create captivating calligraphy pieces.

“It’s been a privilege to have my work showcased in numerous art exhibitions and to see it appreciated by art enthusiasts,” he said. “I’m thrilled to introduce the Ramadan themes I’ve exclusively designed for Huawei devices, including pads, foldable phones, smartphones, watches, and always on display for phones. These themes capture the essence of the season and add a touch of artistic beauty to your device.”

The response from users has been overwhelming, with more than 500,000 downloads of Al-Abadi’s themes on Huawei Themes. This figure continues to grow as more individuals appreciate the unique blend of traditional calligraphy and contemporary artistry.

Al-Abadi introduced two themes: The “Soaring Falcon” and the “Sailing Ship.” These themes masterfully blend traditional calligraphy and contemporary art to create a visually stunning experience. The “Soaring Falcon” theme inspired by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan’s quote, symbolizes the immense hope placed in the youth of the UAE, who are aware of their responsibilities, work diligently, and aspire for a prosperous future. 

This theme elegantly captures the graceful movements of a falcon in flight, skillfully entwined with intricate calligraphic strokes.

On the other hand, the “Sailing Ship” theme captures the essence of exploration and adventure while remaining deeply connected to the national identity, seamlessly combining the elegance of calligraphy with the dynamic energy of a sailing vessel.

Saudi-Robotix brings innovative tech solutions to Kingdom

Saudi-Robotix brings innovative tech solutions to Kingdom
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi-Robotix brings innovative tech solutions to Kingdom

Saudi-Robotix brings innovative tech solutions to Kingdom
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in adopting advanced technologies to improve various sectors of the economy. The integration of robotics technology is one of these areas that hold immense potential for the country’s growth and development. With this in mind, a new robotics company has emerged with plans to bridge the gap and become the ideal provider for robotics solutions in the Saudi market.

Saudi-Robotix is the aspiring robotics division under Masaya Co. that aims to revolutionize the robotics technology industry in the Kingdom. The company has been established with a vision to provide cutting-edge robotics solutions that will enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve efficiency in various sectors of the economy, including hospitality, food and beverage, manufacturing and logistics.

Led by Mohammed Mubin Mallick, the division aims to lead the way in a future where robots work with humans to solve complex problems. Mubin’s KiranSmart has won multiple awards for his work in AI and robotics, and his company is recognized as a leading AI robotics company in the GCC.

Saudi-Robotix has received interest from major players in the Kingdom. Its unique approach to robotics has generated excitement. The company’s food and beverage robot can help restaurants increase efficiency and reduce food contamination. The company’s most promising innovation — a robot for the hospitality sector, can be programmed to interact with guests, provide information about hotels and local attractions, and even deliver room service. This robot can help hotels improve their customer experience and reduce labor costs.

Saudi-Robotix CEO Imran Dawar said the company aims to make robotics technology accessible and affordable for all businesses in the Kingdom. They are open to partnering with reliable companies and investors to revolutionize the robotics industry and achieve mutual growth and success. Saudi-Robotix is committed to investing in research and development to bring innovative solutions to the Saudi market.

The emergence of Saudi Robotix represents a major step forward for the Saudi economy as it seeks to embrace the benefits of advanced technologies. With its focus on developing tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of businesses in the region, the company has the potential to become a leader in the robotics industry and help bridge the gap between traditional labor practices and the future of automation.

Novotel Thakher Makkah all set for Umrah season

Novotel Thakher Makkah all set for Umrah season
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Novotel Thakher Makkah all set for Umrah season

Novotel Thakher Makkah all set for Umrah season
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Novotel Thakher Makkah Hotel, the world’s largest in terms of the number of rooms, located in the Thakher Makkah project in the holy city, is all geared up for the Umrah season after a very successful conclusion of this year’s Hajj season. The hotel’s occupancy was 100 percent during the season, where it received more than 1,800 guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and double the number of other guests.

Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company, said that the hospitality and real estate sectors in Makkah witnessed strong performance during this year’s Hajj season. The holy city received more than 2 million pilgrims this year, and it is expected that the upswing will continue during the Umrah season.

Al-Aboudi attributed this remarkable performance to several factors, most notably the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s latest decisions benefiting pilgrims. These include the issuance of Umrah visas in less than 24 hours, and extending the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days, as well as enabling the guests to travel freely within the Kingdom, to explore its unique cultural diversity and enrich their religious and cultural experiences.

Al-Aboudi added: “We at Thakher Development Company, are dedicated to our work in the project, making every effort to meet the expectations of investors, pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors to the holy city of Makkah.”

Among the international hotels located in Thakher Makkah, are the Radisson Hotel and the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel.

The project plays an important role as a contributor to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and 6 million pilgrims by 2030. Spanning an area of more than 320,000 square meters, Thaker Makkah — upon completion — will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, and residential, commercial and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartment units will be available in various categories, including for ownership.

Valued at SR26 billion ($7 billion), the project will provide 15,000 direct and 18,000 indirect jobs. The project partakes in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 by enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and enriching their experience. It also aims to promote the city’s real estate and economic
development.

CrediMax and Mastercard renew partnership

CrediMax and Mastercard renew partnership
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

CrediMax and Mastercard renew partnership

CrediMax and Mastercard renew partnership
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

CrediMax recently renewed its strategic partnership agreement with Mastercard during a signing ceremony in the presence of Ahmed A. Seyadi, CrediMax chief executive, and Khalid Elgibali, Mastercard division president, Middle East and North Africa. This collaboration reflects CrediMax’s joint commitment and underlines its continuous efforts to strengthen its position as a key player in Bahrain.

Mastercard’s Digital First program gives consumers a whole host of options in making payments — from e-commerce to contactless to QR, using any digital device of their choice. It also enables consumers to have control to manage their finances, as well as enhanced security for peace of mind. Not to mention, consumers get to interact with card benefits and offers, which deliver real value in moments that matter to them.

“CrediMax is committed to facilitating digital payment solutions that help simplify the payment journey for consumers and corporations alike,” said Seyadi.

 “Building on our long-standing collaboration with Mastercard, this partnership will enable us to meet the changing and unique demands of our customers.”

“Digital First is all about providing choice and convenience across the digital payment landscape,” said Elgibali.

