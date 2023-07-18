After inaugural Qur’an competition, Sri Lanka opens new chapter in relations with Saudi Arabia

You are here

Director at the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs Faizal Abdeen, Minister of Buddhism, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickremanayake, Saudi Ambassador Khalid bin Hamoud Al-Kahtani, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, and Badr Al-Anazi, from the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Colombo, July 17, 2023. (Twitter/@KSAembassylk)
  • Hundreds took part in event, some coming from cities outside Colombo
  • Muslims make up about 10% of Buddhist-majority population
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is entering a path of cultural diplomacy with Saudi Arabia, the island nation’s religious affairs minister told Arab News after the Kingdom hosted its inaugural Qur’an memorization competition in the country.

The Saudi Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Buddhism, Religious and Cultural Affairs held the first Qur’an memorization competition in Colombo over the weekend, with the winners announced at a closing ceremony on Monday.

The event marked a new chapter of bilateral relations for the two countries, Sri Lankan officials said.

“Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka enjoy strong bilateral relations. We have nurtured economic and political diplomacy with the Kingdom, and we are entering into a path of cultural diplomacy,” Minister of Buddhism, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickremanayake told Arab News on the sidelines of Monday’s ceremony.

Hundreds of people took part in the competition, with contestants coming from various Sri Lankan cities and provinces.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, speaker of the Sri Lankan parliament, said that such competitions are “very important” for Sri Lankan Muslims, who make up about 10 percent of the Buddhist-majority population.

“The understanding of the teachings of the Holy Qur’an will help implant virtuous morals and gentle manners in them,” Abeywardena said during his speech at the event. “Their religiosity will lead to a better social life in our multi-ethnic Sri Lanka.”

Badr Al-Anazi, a representative from the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, also attended the ceremony in Colombo, alongside Saudi Ambassador to Sri Lanka Khalid bin Hamoud Al-Kahtani.

The Kingdom is keen “to strengthen and deepen the ties between the two friendly countries … in various ways, including supporting Qur’anic competitions that seek to spread the approach of moderation that the Kingdom adopts and calls for,” Al-Anazi said, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Embassy.

The Qur’an memorization competition may pave ways for future cooperation in religious affairs between Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia, said Faizal Abdeen, director at the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs.

“This is the beginning, I hope,” Abdeen told Arab News. “It’s a good start; we can cooperate with each other in exploring new areas in religious cooperation.”

AP

  • The UN Command tweeted that the US citizen was on a tour to the Korean border village of Panmunjom and crossed the border into the North without authorization
  • North Korea’s state media didn’t immediately report on the border incident
AP

SEOUL: An American has crossed the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea, the American-led UN Command overseeing the area said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program.
The UN Command tweeted that the US citizen was on a tour to the Korean border village of Panmunjom and crossed the border into the North without authorization.
It said he is currently in North Korean custody and that the UN Command is working with its North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident. It gave no further details on who the person is or why he crossed the border.
North Korea’s state media didn’t immediately report on the border incident.
Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are rare, though more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic difficulties at home since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Panmunjom, located inside the 248-kilometer (154-mile) -long Demilitarized Zone, is jointly overseen by the UN Command and North Korea since its creation at the close of the Korean War. Bloodshed and gunfire have occasionally occurred there, but it has also been a venue for numerous talks and a popular tourist spot.
Known for its blue huts straddling concrete slabs that form a military demarcation line, Panmunjom has drawn visitors on both sides, who want to see what the Cold War’s last frontier looks like. No civilians live at Panmunjom.
Tours to the southern side of the village reportedly drew around 100,000 visitors a year before the pandemic, when South Korea restricted gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The tours fully resumed last year.
In November 2017, North Korean soldiers fired 40 rounds as one of their colleagues raced toward freedom. The soldier was hit five times before he was found beneath a pile of leaves on the southern side of Panmunjom. He survived and is now in South Korea.
The most famous incident at Panmunjom happened in August 1976, when two American army officers were killed by ax-wielding North Korean soldiers. The US officers had been sent out to trim a 40-foot (12-meter) tree that obstructed the view from a checkpoint. The attack prompted Washington to fly nuclear-capable B-52 bombers toward the DMZ to intimidate North Korea.
Panmunjom also is where an armistice that ended the Korean War was signed. That armistice has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty, leaving the Korean Peninsula in a technical state of war. The United States still stations about 28,000 troops in South Korea.
There have been a small number of US soldiers who fled to North Korea during the Cold War, including Charles Jenkins, who deserted his army post in South Korea in 1965 and fled across the DMZ. He appeared in North Korean propaganda films and married a Japanese nursing student who had been abducted by North Korean agents. He died in Japan in 2017.
In recent years, some Americans have been arrested in North Korea after allegedly entering the country from China. They were later convicted of espionage, subversion and other anti-state acts, but were often released after the US sent high-profile missions to secure their freedom.
In May 2018, North Korea released three American detainees – Kim Dong Chul, Tony Kim and Kim Hak Song – who returned to the United Sates on a plane with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during a short-lived period of warm relations between the longtime adversary nations. Later in 2018, North Korea said it expelled American Bruce Byron Lowrance.
The releases came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was engaged in nuclear diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump but the high-stakes diplomacy collapsed in 2019 amid wrangling over US-led sanctions on North Korea.
Their freedoms were a striking contrast to the fate of Otto Warmbier, an American university student who died in 2017 days after he was released from North Korea in a coma after 17 months in captivity. Warmbier and other previous American detainees in the North were imprisoned there over a variety of alleged crimes, including subversion, anti-state activities and spying.
The United States, South Korea and others have accused North Korea of using foreign detainees to wrest diplomatic concessions. Some foreigners have said after their release that their declarations of guilt had been coerced while in North Korean custody.
Tuesday’s border crossing happened amid high tensions over North Korea’s barrage of missile tests since the start of last year. The United States earlier Tuesday sent a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades as deterrence against North Korea.

  • Ministry reveals exports of carpets reached $20m in 2022
  • China seen as increasingly lucrative market for Afghan carpet weavers
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghanistan is planning to boost carpet production throughout the country, its Ministry of Industry and Commerce said on Tuesday, with targets to employ 1.5 million people in the sector to meet rising demand, especially from China.

Afghan rugs are known for their quality and craftsmanship, but demand has taken a sharp dip since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 and with the nation’s economy teetering on the brink of collapse.

In 2022, the Afghan carpet industry made “a great achievement” as exports reached $20 million, with production taking place in 18 provinces and the sector employing more than 1 million people, ministry spokesman Abdul Salam Jawad told Arab News.

“Last year, the export of carpets through the ports of different provinces of Afghanistan was very great,” Jawad said. “The plan is to start sewing carpets throughout the country this year.”

Carpets were top items during Afghan trade exhibitions both at home and abroad, he added, with China, Pakistan, Turkiye, and the UAE cited among the key markets for the product.

“During exhibitions held in India and China, carpets got the first position,” Jawad said.

“This year, we plan to provide employment to 1.5 million people in the carpets industry.

“Because the unemployment rate in Afghanistan has increased so much, we want to provide employment to people in 34 provinces of the country through carpet weaving.”

Afghanistan’s unemployment rate may be as high as 30 percent, according to global charity organization Human Concern International.

The rising demand for Afghan carpets has benefitted local producers, with China considered an increasingly lucrative market.

“China is a good market for Afghanistan’s carpets,” Dil Jam Manan Qassimy, chief executive of carpet exports company Qassimy Brothers Carpet Co., told Arab News.

“In recent years, carpet exports to China decreased a lot but after issuance of Chinese visas for Afghans resumed, there has been a significant change in the export of carpets,” Qassimy said.

“The Chinese are very wealthy people; they are very good customers of our carpets. The carpets we make are very expensive, and in terms of quality, they are very high. Chinese people are very interested in our carpets and are always willing to buy them, so China is an interesting market for Afghan carpets.”

To meet international demand, some carpet weavers have had to make changes to traditional designs.

“Afghanistan’s old carpets and old colors do not have an international market, they are only sold in Afghanistan,” Mohammad Walizada, director of an Afghan rug company in Kabul, told Arab News.

“We have recently made some necessary changes in our work based on the demand of the time, during which we have attracted the attention of many Chinese buyers,” he said.

Walizada, who has been in the carpet industry for 30 years, noted that he had taken part in exhibitions in China, from which his customer base has increased.

“We are dispatching our new carpet model to China based on demand from Chinese traders,” he said, adding that about 15 percent of his goods were bought by Chinese customers.

“Export of Afghan carpets to China has been increasing these days.”

AFP

  • Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn has sued Juan Carlos, 85, who abdicated in 2014, and wants damages for personal injury
  • Adam Wolanski, lawyer for the former monarch, told the High Court in London that zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn wanted "damages in excess of £126 million"
AFP

LONDON: Lawyers for Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos I on Tuesday asked a court in London to throw out a claim for damages of over £126 million by a former lover.
Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who is in her late 50s and lives in England, has sued Juan Carlos, 85, who abdicated in 2014, and wants damages for personal injury.
She alleges that he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her.
Juan Carlos, who is married, was in an “intimate romantic relationship” with the divorcee from 2004 to 2009 and showered her with gifts, according to previous court submissions.
Adam Wolanski, lawyer for the former monarch, told the High Court in London that zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn wanted “damages in excess of £126 million.”
He said Juan Carlos “emphatically denies ever having harassed the claimant” and that the case had “no realistic” prospect of success as the evidence “simply does not disclose a viable case.”
Lawyers for his ex-lover, however, called the “strike out” application “misconceived” and said it should be refused.
“The defendant (Juan Carlos) continues to make every effort to prevent the court from determining this claim,” lawyer Jonathan Caplan, for zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn told the judge in a written case outline.
“The suggestion made on behalf of the defendant that the claim is somehow abusive in that it is by itself designed to harass a vulnerable elderly statesman is both unfounded and bold.”
Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn earlier alleged that Juan Carlos began harassing her after their relationship broke down, using threats, break-ins at her properties and surveillance.
Gunshots damaged security cameras at the front gate of the property, she alleged, accusing the former king of being angry at her refusals.
The couple’s relationship became known in 2012, when the monarch broke a hip while on holiday in Botswana with Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and had to be flown home, sparking public anger during a period of record unemployment in Spain.
Two years later, dogged by the scandals and health problems, Juan Carlos abdicated at the age of 76 in favor of his son Felipe VI, who has now publicly distanced himself from his father.
Juan Carlos went into self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates in 2020.
Three appeal judges in London in December ruled his ex-lover could not sue him for harassment in the English courts for the period while he was on the throne.
This left open the possibility that she could pursue him for his alleged behavior after that time.

AFP

  • Europe, the world’s fastest-warming continent, was bracing for the peak of the current heatwave to hit Italy’s Sicily and Sardinia islands
  • Experts say human-induced climate change is exacerbating heatwaves, bringing higher temperatures
AFP

GENEVA: The world should get ready to face increasingly intense heatwaves, the United Nations warned on Tuesday, as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reeled from soaring temperatures.
Health authorities have sounded the alarm from North America to Europe and Asia, urging people to stay hydrated and shelter from the burning sun, in a stark reminder of the effects of global warming.
“These events will continue to grow in intensity, and the world needs to prepare for more intense heatwaves,” John Nairn, a senior extreme heat adviser at the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO), told reporters.
Heatwaves are among the deadliest natural hazards, with hundreds of thousands of people dying from preventable heat-related causes each year.
Nairn warned the health risk was growing rapidly, amid burgeoning urbanization, higher temperature extremes and aging populations.
In the short term, he said the recently-declared El Nino — a warming climate pattern that occurs every two to seven years — “is only expected to amplify the occurrence and intensity of extreme heat events.”
But regardless of El Nino, the trend is clear, Nairn said, pointing out that the number of simultaneous heatwaves in the Northern Hemisphere had swelled six-fold since the 1980s.
“This trend shows no signs of decreasing,” he said, warning of heatwaves’ “quite serious impacts on human health and livelihoods.”

Europe, the world’s fastest-warming continent, was bracing for the peak of the current heatwave to hit Italy’s Sicily and Sardinia islands, amid forecasts of a high of 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit).
The WMO said it was monitoring to see if the current European temperature record of 48.8C recorded on Sicily in 2021 might be smashed.
Even more concerning than maximum day temperatures was the high overnight minimum temperatures, Nairn said.
“Repeated high night-time temperatures are particularly dangerous for human health, because the body is unable to recover from sustained heat,” he said.
“This leads to increased cases of heart attacks and death.”
There is currently no clear definition of what constitutes a heatwave, but the WMO said it was in the process of developing an overarching categorization of heatwave intensity, in a bid to “standardise impact forecasts and warnings worldwide.”
Experts say human-induced climate change is exacerbating heatwaves, bringing higher temperatures and also slowing down and “parking” hot weather systems over locations for longer periods of time.
Asked what should be done to counter this, Nairn said the message was “simple“: “Stop carbon fuels; just electrify everything.”

AP

  • More than 45,000 people crossed the Channel to Britain in 2022; several died in the attempt
  • Bill was approved after an all-night tussle Monday between House of Commons and the House of Lords
AP

LONDON: A barge that will house up to 500 asylum-seekers arrived Tuesday in England after Parliament passed its long-debated bill to curb migration.
The Bibby Stockholm was pulled by a tug into Portland after the government’s controversial legislation won passage after overcoming resistance in the House of Lords.
The boat and the bill are both parts of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s strategy to stop migrants from making risky English Channel crossings in small boats. The legislation will become law after receiving the assent of King Charles III.
The Conservative government has pledged to “stop the boats” — overcrowded dinghies and other small craft that cross from northern France carrying migrants who hope to live in the UK. More than 45,000 people crossed the Channel to Britain in 2022; several died in the attempt.
The bill is intended to deter those journeys and will prevent migrants from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive illegally. Under the legislation, those caught will be sent back home or deported to another safe country, and banned from ever re-entering the UK
The government planned to send some of those who arrive without authorization to Rwanda, but last month the Court of Appeal ruled it was illegal. The government plans to appeal to the UK Supreme Court.
The bill was approved after an all-night tussle Monday between the House of Commons, where the governing Conservatives have a majority, and the unelected House of Lords, which can amend but not block legislation.
Elected members of Parliament defeated amendments that would have included protections for modern slavery and child detention limits.
Best of Britain, a group that aims to maintain strong international ties after Brexit, said the bill will deny refugees and asylum-seekers their rights under international law and will lead to more people being detained at taxpayer cost.
“This cruel bill will now give the government the green light to flout international law and mistreat refugees to distract from their own failure to fix the problems they created when ministers closed safe routes to asylum,” Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain, said in a statement. “This policy is not only morally repugnant, it is totally unworkable.”
Simon Murray, the undersecretary of state for the Home Office and member of House of Lords, urged his peers to pass the bill, saying the UK’s asylum system was overwhelmed and taxpayers were paying 6 million pounds ($7.8 million) a day to house them.
“If people know there is no way for them to stay in the UK, they won’t risk their lives and pay criminals thousands of pounds to arrive here illegally,” Murray said. “It is therefore only right that we stop the boats and break the business model of the criminal gangs exploiting vulnerable people.”

