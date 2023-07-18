You are here

  • Home
  • Citi Saudi Arabia appoints banking veteran Fahad Aldeweesh as CEO

Citi Saudi Arabia appoints banking veteran Fahad Aldeweesh as CEO

Citi Saudi Arabia appoints banking veteran Fahad Aldeweesh as CEO
Fahad Aldeweesh
Short Url

https://arab.news/496k6

Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Citi Saudi Arabia appoints banking veteran Fahad Aldeweesh as CEO

Citi Saudi Arabia appoints banking veteran Fahad Aldeweesh as CEO
Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Citi has announced the appointment of Fahad Aldeweesh as Citi Saudi Arabia’s chief executive. 

As CEO of Citi Saudi Arabia, Aldeweesh will oversee all businesses and operations in the local legal entity. He will be responsible for Citi’s business and governance in Saudi Arabia and for coordinating the overall delivery of Citi’s strategy and serving the bank’s clients in the country. 

Aldeweesh will work closely with business partners to drive franchise performance and manage regulatory relationships. He will report to Carmen Haddad, vice chairwoman, Citi Middle East, and country officer, Citi Saudi Arabia.

He has close to 20 years of investment banking and private equity experience covering equity capital markets, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions. 

Aldeweesh joins Citi from J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia, where he spent nine years most recently as the CEO and head of investment banking. He also served as a board member on some of the Kingdom’s leading institutions and foundations. Prior to that, Aldeweesh held leading roles with reputed financial sector players in the Kingdom including Standard Chartered, Amwal Alkhaleej and HSBC. 

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategically important market for Citi and we continue to invest in talent,’’ said Haddad. “Fahad is a seasoned banker with extensive experience in the financial industry. We are pleased to welcome him to Citi and look forward to working with him to support our clients in the region’s largest economy,’’ she said. 

Commenting on his appointment, Aldeweesh said: “I am excited to assume the role of chief executive officer of Citi Saudi Arabia. Vision 2030 has produced exciting opportunities for local and international investors across financial markets and the wider economy. As the Kingdom unlocks new sectors and further integrates into the global economy, significant banking opportunities are produced to facilitate partnerships, investments, trade and commerce. Together with the rest of the team on the ground, I look forward to building on the strong foundation of the franchise and keep delivering strong results for our partners.”

Citi Saudi Arabia provides a full range of financial advisory services with respect to mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and advises on public and private projects, joint ventures and strategic alliances and privatization. It also advises on debt and equity raising, structuring and restructuring.

‘End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform’ expands to Riyadh

‘End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform’ expands to Riyadh
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

‘End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform’ expands to Riyadh

‘End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform’ expands to Riyadh
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Global nonprofit organization Alliance to End Plastic Waste and early stage startup accelerator Plug and Play have announced the expansion of their 8th End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform partnership, with a new hub in Riyadh for the Middle East region.

The Alliance and Plug and Play first launched the platform in Silicon Valley, Paris, and Singapore in October 2019. Since then, the program expanded its operations to Sao Paulo, Johannesburg, Shanghai and Tokyo, attracting more than 6,000 startups, with 153 of them placed in accelerator programs across the seven hubs. The new Riyadh hub of the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform targets tech startups and scaleups developing solutions to end plastic waste and is the first to be located in the Middle East region. 

The goal of the program is to accelerate the growth of high-potential technology companies and help scale their impact through mentorship, support, connections to potential customers or partners, and financing. With Plug and Play’s experience in accelerating innovative companies combined with the Alliance’s resources and large base of corporate members, the program acts as a catalyst that brings together meaningful technology with industry needs to catalyze impact.

Since inception, the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform has helped enable more than $185 million in capital to be invested and deployed into the startups and over 220 commercial pilots between the startups and Alliance member companies.

Nicholas Kolesch, VP of projects for the Alliance, said: “The End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform has been a great way for the Alliance to actively engage with the startup community, identifying solutions from across the world including new technologies and business models. With the launch of the eighth edition of the program in Riyadh, we are excited to tap into the innovation potential of the dynamic Middle East region, nurturing entrepreneurs and innovators on their journey. 

“Through the joint efforts of Plug and Play and the Alliance, the Riyadh program will enable impact — leveraging a proven platform to connect startups with investors and mobilizing capital to support our mission to end plastic waste and drive forward plastics circularity.”

Matthew Claxton, global director of Plug and Play’s Sustainability Program, said: “With the continued success of the End Plastic Waste Innovation Platform across the seven locations, we are excited to bring the power of Plug and Play and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste to the Middle East with the launch of our eighth and newest hub.”

We are confident that we will be able to bring a group of inspiring startups, corporations, investors, and passionate individuals together to tackle plastic waste and create much needed solutions,” 

Abdullah Alakeel, country director, Saudi Arabia, said: “By officially launching this platform in Riyadh, we are proud to further our commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 focused on promoting clean energy, reduction in emissions, environment protection, and enhancing the overall quality of life in Saudi Arabia.”

Mastercard, Geidea bring world-class payment solutions to KSA

Mastercard, Geidea bring world-class payment solutions to KSA
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Mastercard, Geidea bring world-class payment solutions to KSA

Mastercard, Geidea bring world-class payment solutions to KSA
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Mastercard has partnered with Geidea to offer consumers and businesses greater access to advanced card and payment solutions. 

Through Mastercard, Geidea will extend its range of services and products, operating as an issuer. As part of the agreement, Geidea will leverage Mastercard’s leading-edge technology to issue BIN ranges and enable consumers, merchants and fintechs across the Kingdom to benefit from innovative payment solutions. 

The partnership will contribute to the advancement of Geidea and Mastercard’s digital enablement ecosystems through the creation of a diverse selection of BIN sponsorship offerings. Underlining both entities’ commitment to transforming the Kingdom into a hub of innovation, the agreement will also lead to greater fintech enablement across the country and wider region, bolstering the Saudi and MENA digital economies. 

“At Mastercard, we leverage technologies to modernize and deliver innovative solutions that unlock the true potential of inclusive growth and bring more people into the digital economy. Our multi-rail expertise and expanding suite of programs and services are designed to enable the fintech ecosystem to build, launch and grow. Together with Geidea, we will empower consumers, merchants and fintechs to take full advantage of state-of-the-art payment solutions,” said Adam Jones, country general manager, Mastercard, MENA Central.

“As a company fully committed to making payments and commerce technology accessible, affordable and intuitive for everyone, we are delighted to have joined forces with Mastercard to empower Saudi merchants, fintechs and the Kingdom’s startup community. In line with our work to support merchants of all types and sizes with the tools to start, manage and grow their business, our advanced card solutions will prime more local enterprises for success, enabling them to experience the full benefits of innovative payment solutions,” said Laurent Dhaeyer, chief strategy and growth officer, Geidea.

This new partnership builds on previous collaborations between Geidea and Mastercard. It follows a strategic agreement launched in 2021 paving the way for Geidea to accept Mastercard payments on its novel tap-on-phone solution in Saudi Arabia — the first such agreement to be signed in the Middle East and North Africa. Geidea is the first fintech company to roll out this contactless payment acceptance technology across the Kingdom, which will enable businesses to use smartphones as payment acceptance devices.

The Geidea network provides best-in-class payment and e-commerce solutions to more than 300,000 merchants — covering 800,000 payment terminals within the Kingdom.

King Abdullah Port maintains growth trajectory

King Abdullah Port maintains growth trajectory
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

King Abdullah Port maintains growth trajectory

King Abdullah Port maintains growth trajectory
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

King Abdullah Port, a leading global player in the maritime and logistics sectors, continues to demonstrate resilience and maintain its role as a reliable hub for international trade. Despite prevailing global challenges, the port has achieved remarkable growth in various areas, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s fastest-growing ports.

In the first half of 2023, the port experienced a notable 2.3 percent increase in container throughput compared to the same period last year. This upward trajectory signifies the port’s steadfast dedication to efficiently handling TEUs and its ability to adapt to evolving industry demands.

There has been a remarkable 98 percent increase in agri-bulk cargo handling. This substantial growth is a testimony to the port’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s food security objectives. By optimizing the import, storage, and distribution of agricultural bulk cargoes, the port actively contributes to national efforts in enhancing food security.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, expressed his pride in the port’s accomplishments and the dedication of its team, saying: “These past few months have been marked by significant progress. We’ve continued to build upon the momentum that saw us recognized as the most efficient container port in the world in 2022, reflecting our ongoing commitment to operational excellence. We’re proud to report that our efforts have yielded tangible results. Our volumes have increased, we’ve established new strategic partnerships, and we’ve set new records for operational efficiency and capability. These accomplishments are a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our team, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved.”

The continued improvement at the port has led to groundbreaking milestones. The port recently achieved the highest record handling of 20,153 TEU on a single vessel in Saudi ports within 77.46 hours of operation on the MSC Renee. Additionally, it successfully managed the world’s largest container ship, the MSC Irina. These impressive feats underscore the port’s exceptional efficiency and capabilities.

King Abdullah Port is poised to continue breaking new ground, leveraging its strategic location and exceptional capabilities. Playing a pivotal role in realizing the objectives of Vision 2030, the port is instrumental in the growth of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector. It is actively contributing to the transformation of the Kingdom into a global logistics hub, at the crossroads of three continents.

Recently ranked as the most efficient container port in the world in a 2022 report by The World Bank, it is the first privately owned, developed and operated port in the Middle East.

Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, the port occupies an area of 17.4 square kilometers and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and Yanbu. The port is directly connected to a diverse and extensive global transportation network that facilitates the transport of goods to and from various provinces within Saudi Arabia.

Hemam Jameel empowers people with visual impairments

Hemam Jameel empowers people with visual impairments
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Hemam Jameel empowers people with visual impairments

Hemam Jameel empowers people with visual impairments
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Hemam Jameel, a Community Jameel Saudi’s program that is dedicated toward the empowerment and inclusion of people with special needs, has signed an agreement with Ebsar Foundation to launch the Capable Initiative, a training initiative to cultivate and nurture an entrepreneurial culture among visually impaired individuals. The project will focus on developing their entrepreneurial skills, exploring available opportunities, and equipping them with the necessary tools to launch projects, fostering financial independence, and facilitating the transition from dependence to personal growth and development.

Held in cooperation with Nafisa Shams Academy, the Capable Initiative will kick off this month and run for four months. It will include enrichment activities, training courses, and entrepreneurial consultations covering several topics, such as strategic planning, project management, marketing, financing and innovation. The initiative is expected to attract up to 200 beneficiaries of training sessions and 1,000 beneficiaries of enrichment activities, in addition to supporting 20 people with visual impairments to establish their e-commerce startups.

Najlaa Yousef Safdar, digital development manager at Nafisa Shams, said: “Launching the Capable Initiative aligns with Vision 2030’s objective of driving entrepreneurship and is an important step toward empowering people with visual disabilities and developing their entrepreneurial skills. The initiative strives to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with visual impairments by offering tailored guidance and training. By providing comprehensive support, including financial, logistical, and marketing assistance, participants can confidently launch and grow their projects in a safe and nurturing space.”

Abdalla Taleb, manager for social initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “The partnership between Hemam Jameel and Ebsar Foundation is a testament to our shared vision of promoting inclusivity and creating a supportive environment for people with visual disabilities. By empowering individuals and fostering self-reliance, Hemam Jameel, under the Community Jameel Saudi umbrella, is positively impacting the lives of those who face unique challenges. The Capable Initiative enables individuals to develop and launch successful business ventures, giving them equal opportunities to achieve financial independence. Ultimately, Hemam Jameel is raising the success rates of individuals who may have otherwise struggled to find their place in the professional world.”

Amal bint Hamdan Al-Hunaiti, chief executive of Ebsar Foundation, added: “The Capable Initiative goes beyond traditional training, as it contributes to strengthening communication and understanding between the society and individuals with visual impairments, providing them with the best income opportunities.” 

We are committed to supporting and empowering these individuals to become successful pioneers in their fields. We look forward to starting the training program soon and contributing to building a more inclusive and empowering society for individuals with visual impairments.”

Al-Hunaiti added that this project is entirely consistent with the objectives of integrating people with disabilities into the labor market stipulated in the National Transformation Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Realization Programs. Hemam Jameel actively seeks strategic partnerships to support individuals with disabilities and promote inclusion in various fields. This is also in line with the mission of the Ebsar Foundation, which focuses on empowering individuals with visual impairments.

Mahmood Al-Abadi brings Arabic calligraphy to global audience with Huawei Themes

Mahmood Al-Abadi brings Arabic calligraphy to global audience with Huawei Themes
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Mahmood Al-Abadi brings Arabic calligraphy to global audience with Huawei Themes

Mahmood Al-Abadi brings Arabic calligraphy to global audience with Huawei Themes
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Renowned artist Mahmood Al-Abadi’s successful collaboration with Huawei Themes has brought Arabic calligraphy to a global audience. This partnership has resulted in the creation of a captivating collection that seamlessly blends the beauty of traditional Arabic calligraphy with modern design elements, enriching the digital experience for users across various platforms.

“As an artist, I’m always seeking new ways to express my creativity and share my passion for calligraphy. Working with Huawei Themes has been an incredible journey. Together, we’ve created a collection that beautifully blends traditional Arabic calligraphy with modern design across digital platforms.”

The collaboration with Huawei Themes was driven by the aim to raise awareness of the rich Arabian culture and heritage and bring it to a wider global audience. During the Huawei flagship device launch event, Al-Abadi shared his artistic journey with the audience, highlighting the deep-rooted passion that drives him to create captivating calligraphy pieces.

“It’s been a privilege to have my work showcased in numerous art exhibitions and to see it appreciated by art enthusiasts,” he said. “I’m thrilled to introduce the Ramadan themes I’ve exclusively designed for Huawei devices, including pads, foldable phones, smartphones, watches, and always on display for phones. These themes capture the essence of the season and add a touch of artistic beauty to your device.”

The response from users has been overwhelming, with more than 500,000 downloads of Al-Abadi’s themes on Huawei Themes. This figure continues to grow as more individuals appreciate the unique blend of traditional calligraphy and contemporary artistry.

Al-Abadi introduced two themes: The “Soaring Falcon” and the “Sailing Ship.” These themes masterfully blend traditional calligraphy and contemporary art to create a visually stunning experience. The “Soaring Falcon” theme inspired by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan’s quote, symbolizes the immense hope placed in the youth of the UAE, who are aware of their responsibilities, work diligently, and aspire for a prosperous future. 

This theme elegantly captures the graceful movements of a falcon in flight, skillfully entwined with intricate calligraphic strokes.

On the other hand, the “Sailing Ship” theme captures the essence of exploration and adventure while remaining deeply connected to the national identity, seamlessly combining the elegance of calligraphy with the dynamic energy of a sailing vessel.

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Inglorious Years
What We Are Reading Today: The Inglorious Years
Unforgiving heat waves hit globe as Europe braces for record highs
Unforgiving heat waves hit globe as Europe braces for record highs
Run by a Saudi couple, Bee Ways travels all over the Kingdom in search of greenest pastures
Bee Ways is run by Saudi couple Ahmed Badghaish and Nada Khaled Malaika. (Instagram/beewaysaudi)
Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance
Fofana joins Ronaldo and company as Al-Nassr seek dominance
Gaza electricity shortages worsen as some residents call for protests
Gaza electricity shortages worsen as some residents call for protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.