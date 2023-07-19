You are here

SAMA urges global financial leaders to focus on structural reforms despite market fluctuations

SAMA urges global financial leaders to focus on structural reforms despite market fluctuations
Speaking at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gandhinagar, India, on Tuesday, SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari emphasized that governments should also beef up investment and labor force participation to spur growth in the face of economic uncertainty. (File)
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, urged the monetary authorities worldwide to focus on structural reforms despite the rampant fluctuations in the global economy, including the recent recessionary wave. 

Speaking at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gandhinagar, India, on Tuesday, SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari emphasized that governments should also beef up investment and labor force participation to spur growth in the face of economic uncertainty. 

“We should not let cyclical issues distract us from structural reforms, while also converging efforts on creating an ambitious plan to strengthen investment and increase labor force participation to pursue productivity growth,” said Al-Sayari, in a tweet during the meeting. 

The governor also met up with a key Bank for International Settlements official. The financial institution is considered the bank for the central banks.  

They discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation among central banks to enhance global financial stability. 

“Current global economic developments highlight the importance of prioritizing price and financial stability,” Al-Sayari tweeted. 

Al-Sayari also met SWIFT CEO Javier Perez-Tasso at the G20 FMCBG meeting and discussed their development plans and the security and stability of the global financial systems. 

Furthermore, he highlighted how the Kingdom’s economic policies reduced the impact of rising global prices on the domestic economy and how economic indicators reflected an upward trend. 

This is driven by “the growth in the non-oil sector, reinforcing the Kingdom’s sober economic outlook,” Al-Sayari said. 

He added: “Despite elevated global inflation, there are prospects of continued improvement.” 

The governor’s optimism was reflected in a LinkedIn blog by Strategy& partner Jorge Camarate, who confirmed that Saudi banks were in a strong position compared to global financial institutions as they had robust capitalization and operated in a buoyant macroeconomic environment. 

“They can now position themselves for continued success by taking proactive measures to enable growth and fund the transformation of the Saudi economy,” added Camarate. 

According to an S&P Global Ratings study, Saudi Arabia’s banking sector has grown rapidly in recent years, mostly due to continuing government assistance. 

The US-based agency highlighted that the Saudi government “has created the infrastructure for banks to divest their mortgage portfolios and improve the structure of their balance sheets” to boost homeownership to 70 percent, a key Vision 2030 objective. 

Topics: #sama G20 #bank Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has maintained deep ties with Central Asian countries and hopes to strengthen them in the future, said a top government official. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the reason the Kingdom hosted the first-ever summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the five Central Asian countries, or GCC-C5 Summit, in Jeddah was to confirm the position it enjoys in the region. 

The five Central Asian countries participating in the event include Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. 

The minister stressed that the Kingdom’s position is well-received at the regional, continental and global levels under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

He expressed his optimism about the expected results of this summit, especially concerning the development and expansion of economic and investment relations between the participating countries. 

The minister highlighted that such a collaboration would enhance opportunities among these countries to develop trade relations. 

He underlined that the Kingdom’s relations with the Central Asian countries have been deep because of the religious bond that has tied the Muslims in the region for the past 14 centuries. 

Al-Falih also welcomed the strategic development plans laid out by the Central Asian countries, such as Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Strategy 2018-2040 and Kazakhstan’s Strategy 2050. 

They connected well with the vision statements of the GCC, led foremost by the Kingdom’s 2030 blueprint and followed by Oman’s Vision 2040 and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. 

The investment minister stressed that visions and strategies, even if they are not similar in their details, their main goals are the same, especially in the economic and investment fields, adding that bilateral trade between the Kingdom and Central Asian countries has already begun. 

The minister cited various investments by the Kingdom in some Central Asian countries, such as those made by Saudi utility major ACWA Power, a prominent player in the region. 

He added that the Kingdom also invested in major infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. For instance, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group had signed memorandums of understanding to invest in Uzbekistan’s health sector.  

Al-Falih also mentioned the Fawaz Al-Hokair Group had signed similar agreements to invest in the tourism sector of Kazakhstan. 

Air connectivity among the regions has also increased, with Saudi airlines such as flynas linking the Kingdom with some Central Asian countries. Al Rajhi International Group also has investment plans in the agricultural sector of Uzbekistan. 

Planning minister meets with UN, EU officials 

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the High-Level Political Forum 2023 in New York, during which the two discussed common issues in the fields of sustainable development and more ways of cooperation between the Kingdom and the organization. 

The Saudi minister also met with Austrian Minister of EU Affairs Karoline Edtstadler at the event. 

Al-Ibrahim and Edstadler discussed bilateral relations between the countries and reviewed the latest developments in sustainable development. 

Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning Ammar Nagadi also attended the meetings. 

 

Topics: Khalid Al-Falih GCC-C5 Summit #uzbekistan Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
Updated 17 min 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
Updated 17 min 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In an effort to explore sustainability options, Qatar’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change signed an agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi Research Institute to conduct a study on carbon credits.  

The agreement will analyze the country’s carbon credits plan which pertains to initiatives and strategies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable practices to combat climate change.  

The research project will enable Qatar to study possible climate change options, enhance current provisions on sustainability efforts, and achieve the goals of reducing emissions.  

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s reception in Doha on Tuesday.  

The signing of the agreement took place between Ahmed Al-Sada, assistant undersecretary for climate change affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Takashi Morisaki, president of the board of directors at Mitsubishi Research Institute.  

Through the research project, Qatar aims to enhance what was established by the provisions of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.  

The Paris Agreement, also known as the Paris Accords, is an international legally binding treaty on climate change that was adopted by 196 parties during the UN Climate Change Conference in 2015, or COP21. 

Additionally, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was adopted in 1992 with the aim of preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.  

The project’s success will not only benefit Qatar’s environmental goals but also serve as a model for other countries to follow in their pursuit of a low-carbon future.  

Qatar’s carbon credits research project aligns with its National Action Plan for Climate Change and its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030.  

Additionally, the plan identifies 36 mitigation measures and over 300 adaptation measures.  

Moreover, Fumio’s visit to Qatar was to explore cooperation and partnerships around energy security.  

Japan and Qatar are set to work closely to stabilize the global market for liquified natural gas, the Qatar News Agency reported.  

Both parties agreed to upgrade their countries’ relationship in energy, economy, defense, security, and academic exchange.

Topics: Qatar Mitsubishi Research Institute

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies
Updated 31 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies

Saudi SWCC, Japanese Shinshu University to explore new desalination technologies
Updated 31 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan have signed a deal to extend cooperation in the area of seawater desalination as both countries aim to explore new technologies to produce water using environmentally friendly renewable energy.   

The Saline Water Conversion Corp., a Saudi governmental institution responsible for seawater desalination and delivery, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese Shinshu University to propel the growth in the sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

As part of the deal, both parties will work together to develop reverse osmosis technologies for seawater and other related processes in order to expel salts from washing processes for osmosis technologies. 

In addition to this, they will also cooperate in developing innovative top-notch technologies such as zero-liquid discharge, micro membranes, and seawater mining technologies. 

Moreover, the two sides will also join forces in using advanced and innovative environmentally friendly green energy for water applications and any other field agreed upon by both parties. 

The signing of the MoU was attended by Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih as well as Japan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Fumio Iwai, along with several officials from both sides. 

SWCC recently announced that it achieved a milestone in water security by increasing its water production capacity to 11.5 million cubic meters a day, making it the world’s largest producer of desalinated water.  

According to its second annual sustainability report released last week, the state-run institution accomplished this feat in line with its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 37 tons by the end of 2025.  

“We are proud of our contribution to the Saudi Green Initiative as we achieved high-performance levels while managing our costs, energy consumption and carbon emissions appropriately,” said SWCC Gov. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim in the foreword of the sustainability report.  

The report also shed light on the innovative solutions, methods, and approaches the company pursued to achieve its established strategy, especially aspects related to governance structure, communication with stakeholders and environmental, economic and social sustainability.  

SWCC currently runs 30 desalination plants with a production capacity of around 7.5 million cubic meters per day and 139 purification stations with a total of about 4 million m3 per day, supported by a team of over 9,000 employees. 

Topics: Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) desalinaiton reverse osmosis

Lucid EVs available to rent in Saudi Arabia after transport authority announcement

Lucid EVs available to rent in Saudi Arabia after transport authority announcement
Updated 48 min 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Lucid EVs available to rent in Saudi Arabia after transport authority announcement

Lucid EVs available to rent in Saudi Arabia after transport authority announcement
Updated 48 min 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi residents and tourists can now rent electric vehicles from Lucid Motors as part of the Kingdom’s sustainability drive, the Transport General Authority has announced.

The initiative is being rolled out with 10 Lucid EVs, which will be available for rent through Theeb Rent-A-Car. 

The development is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to embrace renewable energy sources in line with its sustainable goals to ensure net-zero emissions by 2060. 

Moreover, the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Transport and Logistics is also focusing on raising the share of electric car use across Saudi Arabia to 25 percent by the end of this decade. 

The availability of Lucid cars for rental is also expected to boost the use of clean energy sources in the Kingdom, enhance environmental sustainability, and reduce carbon emissions. 

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is Lucid Motors’ largest shareholder. After injecting around $1.8 billion in June as part of a $3 billion stock sale, the Public Investment Fund owns roughly 60.5 percent of the EV maker’s common stock. To date, the fund has invested $9 billion in Lucid. 

In March, Faisal Sultan, Lucid Motors’ vice president and managing director in the Middle East, told Arab News that the company would roll out its first fully Saudi-assembled electric car in September in the coastal city of Jeddah. 

“Very exciting things are happening at Lucid, and if you take a flight to Jeddah and drive to King Abdullah Economic City, where our plant is going to be located … Pretty soon we are going to start putting equipment in that,” said Sultan.

In May 2022, Lucid Motors signed deals to build a production factory in Saudi Arabia with an annual capacity of 155,000 zero-emission EVs. 

The deals were estimated to provide financing and incentives worth $3.4 billion to Lucid over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef had earlier revealed that 85 percent of the EV factory’s production would be exported, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s competitive location and abilities.

Topics: Lucid Motors electric vehicle (EV)

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Global oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as markets weighed US demand concerns against China’s pledge to support economic growth. 

Brent futures were flat at $79.63 a barrel by 11:00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged 10 cents lower to $75.65 per barrel. 

On the supply side, data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, showed crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories all fell last week. 

However, on the positive front, China’s top economic planner pledged on Tuesday it would roll out policies to “restore and expand” consumption in the world’s second-largest economy, which could boost oil demand. 

Meanwhile, Russia is set to reduce its oil exports by 2.1 million tons in the third quarter, in line with planned voluntary export cuts of 500,000 barrels per day in August, according to the Energy Ministry. 

QatarEnergy’s profit surges to $42.5bn 

QatarEnergy on Tuesday reported a 154.6 billion Qatari riyals ($42.47 billion) net profit for 2022, a 58 percent rise in a year when demand for liquefied natural gas surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Earnings jumped on higher revenues and income from its share of profits from associates and joint ventures, financial statements from the state energy firm show. 

Its bumper profits mirror those of other major oil and gas companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell, which reported record profits last year of $56 billion and $40 billion, respectively. 

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. also posted a profit of $161 billion last year. 

QatarEnergy’s revenues swelled to almost 189 billion riyals in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2022, from 120.3 billion riyals in 2021. Net operating income from its share of associates’ profits rose to 1 billion riyals, from 645.8 million riyals in 2021. 

Income from its share of profit from joint ventures stood at 82.6 billion riyals, against 52.4 billion riyals in 2021. 

ADNOC Gas inks deal with Indian Oil Corp. 

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas on Tuesday announced a 14-year $7 billion to $9 billion deal with Indian Oil Corp. to supply 1.2 million tons of LNG per year, ADNOC said in a statement. 

The deal was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE last week, IOC said in a statement issued on Monday, adding that India’s trade treaty with the UAE enables it to import LNG without paying a 2.5 percent import tax. 

Japan, Qatar upgrade energy ties during LNG talks 
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to strengthen energy ties and economic cooperation with major gas producer Qatar on Tuesday during the final leg of a Gulf tour that has focused on securing energy supplies and promoting Japanese high tech. 

Kishida, who has been urged by Japan’s gas lobby to secure new LNG supplies from Qatar, held talks with the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. They agreed to upgrade their countries’ relationship to strategic from comprehensive, “especially in energy, economy, defense, security and academic exchange,” the emir’s office said. 

The two countries did not announce new LNG deals on Tuesday, but Kishida told Sheikh Tamim that “LNG serves a crucial role in Asia for a realistic energy transition,” according to a Japanese foreign ministry statement. 

“Coordination with Qatar is extremely important for stabilizing global liquefied natural gas markets,” the Japanese foreign ministry said. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: crude #oil Brent qatarenergy LNG ADNOC

