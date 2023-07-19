Waldorf Astoria DIFC launches summer package

Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre — one of the emirate’s most luxurious hotels and a hotspot for both tourists and staycation lovers — has launched a special summer package. As temperatures rise, the hotel is inviting guests to beat the heat and embark on an unforgettable staycation.

The Urban Summer Escape package is designed to provide an extraordinary getaway filled with exclusive perks and irresistible benefits.

For a minimum two-night stay, this exclusive Urban Summer Escape package includes:

• Award-winning breakfast at Bull and Bear for two: Start your day with a delicious breakfast at the hotel’s renowned restaurant Bull and Bear, where every bite is a culinary delight.

• Enjoy a credit of 250 dirhams ($7.35) per night, allowing you to embark on a gastronomic journey of the finest cuisine offerings that will leave you craving for more.

• Complimentary early check-in and late check-out: Make the most of your stay with a complimentary early check-in from 10 a.m. and a late check-out until 4 p.m., allowing you to relax and unwind at your own pace.

• Luxurious room upgrade: Experience unparalleled luxury with a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, up to the King Premier Suite. Immerse yourself in a haven of comfort and elegance.

• Pampering spa treatments: Enjoy a rejuvenating escape with a 20 percent discount on spa treatments, allowing you to indulge in well-deserved relaxation and tranquility.

“Indulge in the allure of this captivating offer, available for the entirety of the sun-kissed summer season. Amidst scorching temperatures, this esteemed establishment boasts an array of opulent amenities, ensuring a truly unforgettable stay,” a press release said.

Rates for the Urban Summer Escape package start from 1,299 dirhams, including taxes.