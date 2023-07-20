You are here

  Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over — speaker

Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over — speaker

Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over — speaker
Activists are planning more gatherings and have asked people to wear black to protest what they see as rules stacked against Thailand’s election winners. (Reuters)
Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over — speaker

Thailand to hold another PM vote next week but Pita's bid over — speaker
  • Pita Limjareonrat faced tough resistance from conservative and royalist forces
  • On Wednesday, parliament voted to block his second bid for the premiership
BANGKOK: Thailand’s parliament will hold another vote for a prime minister next week which cannot include the leader of election winners Move Forward, a deputy speaker said on Thursday, after his re-nomination was blocked.
Parliament’s move to deny Pita Limjareonrat after a marathon debate on his eligibility on Wednesday triggered angry street protests, as a post-election crisis deepens two months after his party trounced military-backed rivals in an election.
“A candidate can only be nominated once in each parliamentary session,” Deputy House Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan told Reuters on Thursday.
The US-educated Pita, 42, has faced tough resistance from conservative and royalist forces that clash with the party’s anti-establishment policies.
On Wednesday, parliament voted to block his second bid for the premiership and the Constitutional Court suspended him as lawmaker as it investigates a case against him over allegations that he violated election law for holding shares in a media company. Pita denies breaking election rules.
Legislative and judicial actions against him have drawn anger from his supporters.
“If we have elections and this is all we get, why don’t you just choose it yourself,” a protester said late on Wednesday drawing applause from a crowd gathered in central Bangkok wearing black.
A Twitter hashtag from the protest was used at least 2 million times.
Thailand’s main stock index has climbed about 2.6 percent since July 14, the day after Pita was first denied by parliament, while the baht has strengthened by 1.7 percent against the dollar.
Foreign investors bought 15.8 billion baht ($465.53 million)net of Thai shares and bonds during July 14-19.
Next week, it is widely expected that real estate tycoon and political newcomer Srettha Thavisin from the runner-up Pheu Thai party, part of Pita’s eight-party alliance, will be nominated for premier.
Activists are planning more gatherings and have asked people to wear black to protest what they see as rules stacked against the election winners.
The military-drafted constitution favors conservative parties, requiring any prime ministerial candidate to secure at least 375 votes from a joint sitting of the bicameral legislature including the junta-appointed 249-member senate and an elected 500-member lower house.
Protesters have called on the senators to resign and that Pita’s eight-party coalition to stick together and uphold election promises.

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order on Qur’an burning

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order on Qur’an burning
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order on Qur’an burning

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan suspends some operations after Taliban order on Qur’an burning
  • Thousands of Afghans work for the organization in health, education and rural development
  • Swedish Committee for Afghanistan treated 2.5 million patients in its health clinics last year
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

KABUL: The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, a major humanitarian organization, has paused some of its operations, it said on Wednesday, after a Taliban order halting Swedish activities in the country.

The Taliban administration last week said all activities by Sweden in Afghanistan must stop in response to the burning of a Qur’an in Stockholm last month but it was not clear which institutions the order would apply to.

“Some activities of the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA), have been paused,” the aid group said in a statement after seeking discussion with the Taliban administration.

Thousands of Afghan staff work for the organization throughout the country in health, education and rural development, and treated 2.5 million patients in its health clinics last year.

SCA did not elaborate on how many of its operations had been paused and said it was seeking approvals to resume operations as soon as possible.

The Taliban-run economy ministry, which administers non-governmental organizations, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Afghanistan’s aid sector has already been severely hampered by a series of restrictions, including on female aid workers. Funding reductions for a United Nations-led annual humanitarian plan suggests donor countries are pulling back on financial support.

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers

Chinese ghost town of mansions reclaimed by farmers
  • Local farmers now plow land that was envisaged as manicured gardens for the wealthy and politically connected
  • Interest in the ghost towns is thriving as intrepid urban explorers visit derelict districts and post their findings online
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
AFP

SHENYANG, China: Cattle wander between the concrete shells of half-finished mansions in northeastern China, some of the only occupants of a luxury complex whose crumbling verandas and overgrown arches are stark symbols of a housing market crippled by its own excess.
Property giant Greenland Group broke ground on the development nestled in the hills around Shenyang, an industrial city of 9 million, in 2010 — when the real estate sector’s lightning growth was in full swing.
But around two years later, the State Guest Mansions project — lavishly planned as 260 European-style villas complete with swanky facilities for visitors of the provincial government — was abandoned.
Local farmers now plow land that was envisaged as manicured gardens for the wealthy and politically connected, while feral dogs patrol crudely built poultry pens and double garages crammed with hay bales and farm equipment.
The reasons for the project’s failure remain unclear, though locals have their suspicions.
“Frankly, it was because of official corruption,” a farmer named Guo told AFP as he dug for edible weeds beneath a creaking 10-meter-high metal fence screening the development from a nearby highway.
“They cut off the funding and cracked down on uncontrolled developments, so it was left half-finished,” the swarthy 45-year-old said, as other people carried off buckets of water from the complex’s artificial lake.
A person who answered the phone at a regional Greenland Group office said they would pass a request for comment to a superior, but the company did not engage any further.
Since coming to power in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged a sweeping crackdown on corruption in the ruling Communist Party and fostered a social aversion to conspicuous wealth.
“These (homes) would have sold for millions — but the rich haven’t even bought one of them,” said Guo.
“They weren’t built for ordinary people.”
The wider Chinese property sector continued to boom until the end of the decade.
But the government clamped down on excessive borrowing and rampant speculation in 2020, leaving several developers grappling with massive debt and flagging demand.
As a result, ghost towns like the one in Shenyang — known as “rotten-tail” homes in Chinese — now pockmark urban landscapes across the country.
Central government data on their number is not publicly available, but a report by a research group affiliated with an official association in Shanghai said just under four percent of housing projects nationwide had been left half-built as of June 2022.
This is equivalent to 231 million square meters of real estate.
Inside the former sales center at State Guest Mansions, graffiti on the flaking walls suggests farmers are not the only visitors.
Interest in the ghost towns is thriving as intrepid urban explorers visit derelict districts and post their findings online.
“This place is great for exploring, so I like to hang around here... and film a few clips,” said a black-clad drone flier as he rested on the marble floor beneath a vast, tarnished chandelier.
Around him, gloomy alcoves stored haphazard stacks of dust-caked furniture in styles that evoked France’s Palace of Versailles.
“Everything here has been left abandoned,” the man said, declining to give his name.
“It all feels quite creepy.”

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 
Updated 52 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 

Five dead, dozens trapped in landslide in India after heavy rain 
  • About 100 people feared trapped under the debris, rescue workers struggling in heavy rain to find survivors
  • Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads, disrupted trains across Maharashtra, India’s richest state
Updated 52 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: At least five people were killed and many were feared buried when a landslide hit a mountain village in India’s western state of Maharashtra after incessant rain soaked the region, state officials said on Thursday. 

The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km from Mumbai, media said, citing officials. 

“A total of 48 families lived there. Around 75 people have been evacuated and five people have died so far,” the state’s deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said on Twitter. 

Initial reports said about 100 people were feared trapped under the debris and rescue workers were struggling in heavy rain to find survivors as relatives waited for news at the base of the mountain. 

“The problem here is that at some places the rubble is almost 20 to 30 feet deep and it has to be manually removed,” an unidentified rescue official told ABP Majha channel. 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was at the site, told reporters it was difficult to get an exact figure on the number of people trapped. 

Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads and disrupted trains across Maharashtra, which is India’s richest state. 

Schools and colleges in the financial capital of Mumbai were closed on Thursday. Some train services were suspended on Wednesday after rain lashed the city. 

Several districts in the state recorded more than 100 mm of rain on Wednesday with more heavy showers expected over the next 24 hours, according to the weather department. 
 

US pledge to Afghan veterans of fight against Taliban puts pressure on UK over plight of ‘hero’ pilot

US pledge to Afghan veterans of fight against Taliban puts pressure on UK over plight of ‘hero’ pilot
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

US pledge to Afghan veterans of fight against Taliban puts pressure on UK over plight of ‘hero’ pilot

US pledge to Afghan veterans of fight against Taliban puts pressure on UK over plight of ‘hero’ pilot
  • The renewed American promise to take care of its Afghan allies comes after British authorities rejected the pilot’s application to relocate to the UK
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The US will continue to make sure Afghan veterans who fought alongside Western forces in the battle against the Taliban are taken care of, the White House said on Wednesday.

The American pledge adds to the pressure on authorities in the UK, who have been criticized for rejecting an Afghan pilot’s application to Britain’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy scheme.

The unnamed former lieutenant in the Afghan Air Force arrived in the UK with other migrants on a small boat that crossed the English Channel. He said he did so because there were no other safe routes open to him.

He now faces deportation to Rwanda under the UK government’s controversial new asylum policy, which was last month ruled unlawful by the British Court of Appeal.

As reported previously by Arab News, the pilot was described as a “patriot to his nation” by his American supervisor.

“I am really disappointed. We weren’t carrying out simple tasks in Afghanistan, we were doing your missions. Without our Afghan forces, the UK and US wouldn’t have been able to do their activities,” the pilot previously told The Independent newspaper.

“If the UK are abandoning us again, I hope the US may help. Many former Afghan pilots are even flying in the US; they are using their skills, unlike what the UK are doing with me. Maybe if I get to the US, I can work as a pilot again and have a future, which helps my family, who are still in danger in Afghanistan.”

“Our commitment continues to stand,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “To make sure that we take care of the folks who helped us during the longest war in this country.”

In May, the US said it would investigate whether the pilot rejected by UK authorities might be eligible for asylum in the US.

After The Independent launched a campaign to raise awareness of the pilot’s case, military chiefs, politicians and celebrities have been among those calling for him to be allowed to settle in the UK.

A British government spokesperson said the UK remains committed to protecting those who flee Afghanistan, and have brought almost 25,000 people to Britain.

“We continue to work with like-minded partners and countries neighboring Afghanistan on resettlement issues, and to support safe passage for eligible Afghans,” the spokesperson added.

New Zealand gunman kills 2 people on eve of Women’s World Cup soccer tournament

New Zealand gunman kills 2 people on eve of Women’s World Cup soccer tournament
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

New Zealand gunman kills 2 people on eve of Women’s World Cup soccer tournament

New Zealand gunman kills 2 people on eve of Women’s World Cup soccer tournament
  • The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup
Updated 20 July 2023
Reuters

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: At least two people and an armed attacker were killed and five others wounded in a shooting in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland on Thursday, hours ahead of the opening match of the Women’s soccer World Cup in the city.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the soccer tournament would proceed as planned, adding the shooting appeared to be the actions of an individual and that police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.
“There was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting and therefore no national security risk,” Hipkins said during a televised media briefing.
There would be no change to New Zealand’s security threat level although there would be an increased police presence in the city, he said.
Auckland has welcomed thousands of international players and tourists for the ninth Women’s World Cup which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said an officer had been injured in the shooting, as well as four members of the public.
The gunman has not been formally identified but is believed to be a 24-year-old male who was employed at the construction site where the shooting occurred, Coster said at a news conference.
He was armed with a pump-action shot gun and moved through a building site shooting. After reaching the upper levels he contained himself within an elevator shaft and fired more shots before being found dead a short time later.
The gunman was the subject of a sentence of home detention but had an exemption to work at the site.
“The individual is known for primarily family violence history. There is nothing to suggest that he has presented a higher-level risk than was indicated by that history,” Coster said.
Soccer teams from New Zealand, Norway, Italy, the US, Vietnam and Portugal were known to be in the city when the shooting occurred.
“FIFA has been informed that this was an isolated incident that was not related to football operations and the opening match tonight at Eden Park will proceed as planned,” FIFA said in a statement to Reuters.
“The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place.”
In the two opening World Cup matches on Thursday, Norway plays New Zealand in Auckland while Australia faces Ireland in Sydney.
The shooting took place near the Norwegian team hotel in downtown Auckland, and several players took to social media to report they were safe.
“All seems calm, and we are preparing as normal for the match tonight,” Norway captain Maren Mjelde told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang during the police operation.
Italy team’s training has been delayed as players cannot get out of their hotel, while the US team said all its players and staff were accounted for and safe.
Douglas Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris who is leading the presidential delegation to New Zealand for the opening ceremony of the World Cup, is safe, the US embassy said.
Several streets in Auckland were cordoned off, all ferry services into the city were canceled, and buses were asked to detour some areas of the city.
Maurane Mifort-Paon, a 18-year-old tourist from France, said: “At first I was kind of worried but when I saw how the police were everywhere, it was very reassuring.”
A FIFA Fan Festival event just a few blocks from the shooting was delayed.
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said the shooting was not in any way related to the World Cup.
Gun violence is rare in New Zealand, which tightened its gun laws after a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019 in the country’s worst peace-time mass shooting.
The government has banned all military style semi-automatics and other deadly guns.

