Islamophobic incidents in UK double in a decade: study

Reported Islamophobic incidents in the had grown annually from 584 in 2012 to 1,212 in 2021.
Updated 20 July 2023
  • Contributing factors include COVID-19 lockdowns, Israel-Palestine conflict, Daesh activities, growth of far right
  • ‘Anti-Muslim hate needs to be peacefully challenged, monitored and countered wherever it manifests itself’
LONDON: Anti-Muslim hate cases in the UK have more than doubled in 10 years, according to a new study by Tell Mama, which supports victims of Islamophobia, The Independent reported on Thursday.

The organization, which also monitors anti-Muslim sentiment across the UK, said reported Islamophobic incidents had grown annually from 584 in 2012 to 1,212 in 2021.

Tell Mama has provided support to people involved in more than 16,000 cases of anti-Muslim hate since 2012, with more than 20,000 people filing reports in that period.

It noted that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant increase in online Islamophobia, as well as a “significant rise in neighbor-related disputes that turned anti-Muslim in nature.”

The UK’s lockdowns “acted as a bottleneck for household and neighbor-related cases,” Tell Mama said, adding that 2020 saw 1,328 online and offline cases of anti-Muslim hate take place.

Between 2016 and 2019, the highest frequency of offline Islamophobic incidents took place, corresponding to “a cluster of terrorist attacks in the UK, the Christchurch terrorist attacks in New Zealand and to the Brexit referendum result.”

The “spike points” in anti-Muslim hate can be explained by the growth of the far right, a coarsening of political discourse and the activities of Daesh, Tell Mama said.

Tensions over the Israel-Palestine conflict in 2021 had also “once again spilled over into reports, with an increase of anti-Muslim cases,” it added.

Well-publicized attacks against asylum-seekers and migrant facilities had also led to copycat crimes, the organization said.

Iman Atta, Tell Mama director, said: “We have produced one of the most detailed studies in the UK with actual case numbers and classifications of anti-Muslim hate cases covering a decade from 2012-2022.

“This is a decade worth of data from assisting, supporting and ensuring that British Muslims get access to justice.

“We hope that this data inspires others to focus on this area of work and to bring to the awareness of many that anti-Muslim hate needs to be peacefully challenged, monitored and countered wherever it manifests itself.

“If we are to ensure a society where social cohesion is strengthened, then tackling anti-Muslim hatred is an important area of work that needs our collective effort.”

  • Envoy Durrani was appointed in May amid growing concerns of stability in Afghanistan
  • Kabul meeting coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has said his government will work for regional security and stability as he met Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani during the latter’s visit to Kabul, which comes amid rising cross-border attacks.

Muttaqi held talks on Wednesday with Durrani, a veteran diplomat appointed to his current post in May at a time of growing concerns in Islamabad over Afghanistan’s stability under Taliban rule.

The two neighbors also have strained relations due to growing violence at the border and a sharp rise in militant attacks by the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — which Islamabad says has been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban takeover in 2021.

During the meeting, Muttaqi told Durrani that “Afghans will never harm anyone; we will allow none to use our soil against another country; & our efforts will always be directed at working for regional security and stability,” the spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

“We hope with your appointment, the political and economic relations between the two countries will develop further, & this requires joint work,” the statement said, adding that “ensured security in Afghanistan” offers an opportunity to strengthen the economy and increase trade between the two countries.

The meeting in Kabul coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan, including the killing of two police officers in the city of Peshawar on Thursday that was claimed by the TTP.

Cross-border fire and shootouts have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years, but Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November, when the TTP ended a months-long ceasefire with the government.

Though the TTP openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021, they were not accepted by the latter and remained a separate militant group.

AFP

  • A statement said the measures were in response to the "hostile actions" of London, a key ally of Ukraine
  • British measures "hindering the normal operation of Russian foreign mission in the UK"
MOSCOW: Moscow on Thursday announced that British diplomats working in Russia will need to notify authorities in advance about their movements around the country.
Russia’s foreign ministry said it had summoned Britain’s charge d’affaires Tom Dodd to inform him of a “notification procedure for the movement of employees of British diplomatic missions on the territory of our country.”
A statement said the measures were in response to the “hostile actions” of London, a key ally of Ukraine, and British measures “hindering the normal operation of Russian foreign mission in the UK.”
The procedure will be required for “accredited personnel” of the British embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals.
It will not apply to the British ambassador and a few other senior diplomats.
The diplomats will need to give authorities notice of at least five working days of travel outside the “120-kilometer (75-mile) free movement zone,” the ministry said.
This should include “information about the timings, purpose, type of trip, planned business contacts, accompanying persons, mode of transport, places of visit and accommodation as well as the route of the trip.”

Ellie Aben

  • Philippines and Egypt established diplomatic relations in 1946
  • Middle East nation began exporting citrus to the archipelago in June
MANILA: Egypt is seeking to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines through handicraft, Cairo’s ambassador in Manila told Arab News, saying he sees potential in stronger relations between the two countries whose people share many similarities.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Egypt were established in 1946. Manila’s embassy in Cairo, which opened in the 1960s, was its sole diplomatic mission in the African and Arab region until the mid-1970s.

Egyptian Ambassador to the Philippines Ahmed Shehabeldin said every sector has the potential to further boost Philippines-Egypt relations, but he sees potential in starting with handicraft.

“I would love to invest in cultural products,” Shehabeldin told Arab News on the sidelines of Egypt National Day event in Metro Manila on Wednesday evening.

“For example, in Egypt we have ‘tally.’ This is beautiful and this is handmade. We have to invest in this and to make this high-end. It’s handicraft, handmade, so you start by that,” he said.

Tally, also known as assiut or tulle-bi-telli, which translates as “net with wire,” is a traditional metal thread embroidery, a netting fabric named after its city of origin, Asyut, in the 19th century.

“You have to invest in people, you have to invest in your culture, you have to invest in your heritage,” Shehabeldin said.

The Egyptian envoy said that more people-to-people engagement will also be key.

“Egypt and the Philippines, there are many similarities between the people ... so I see potential,” he said.

Shehabeldin said he is developing some potential cooperation with the Philippines, but did not specify.

One recent cooperation between the two countries is in agriculture, with the Middle East nation kicking off its exports of citrus to the Southeast Asian country last month following an agreement signed in 2022.

Egypt is among the world’s top exporters of citrus, accounting for about 5.9 percent in 2021, according to data from the French world economy center CEPII.

To further bolster ties, Shehabeldin is urging Egyptian businesses to visit the Philippines.

“And I’m encouraging also business people from Egypt who like overseas investment: Come to the Philippines.”

Reuters

  • Each side steps up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs
SEOUL: North Korea said on Thursday that the deployment of US weapons like aircraft carriers, bombers, or missile submarines in South Korea could meet the conditions for its use of nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported, citing a statement by the country’s defense minister Kang Sun Nam.
The comments raise the stakes as each side steps up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
The defense minister’s statement also accused the United States and South Korea of escalating tensions in the region while criticizing the first meeting by their nuclear consultative group.
“The ever-increasing visibility of the deployment of the strategic nuclear submarine and other strategic assets may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in the DPRK law,” the statement said.
DPRK is short for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The remark is aimed at the Ohio-class US nuclear-powered submarine which arrived at a port in the southern city of Busan earlier this week.
“The phase of a military clash on the Korean peninsula has surfaced as a dangerous reality,” the KCNA report added.
The report comes after a US soldier crossed the border into North Korea on Tuesday at a time of heightened tension between the two Koreas and the United States.
North Korea has yet to comment on the incident involving the US soldier.
Last year, the reclusive state codified a new, expansive nuclear law declaring its status as a nuclear-armed state “irreversible.”
“The utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons,” North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un was quoted as saying at that time by KCNA.

Reuters

  • The suspects were charged with violating Indonesia's human trafficking law
  • They were accused of recruiting people from across Indonesia through social media and sending them to Cambodia for kidney transplant surgery
JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have arrested 12 people including a policeman and an immigration officer accused of trafficking 122 people to Cambodia to sell their kidneys, officials said on Thursday.
The suspects were charged with violating Indonesia’s human trafficking law and face a maximum 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 600 million rupiah ($40,040) if convicted.
They were accused of recruiting people from across Indonesia through social media and sending them to Cambodia for kidney transplant surgery, said Hengki Haryadi, director of the criminal investigation unit at Jakarta Police.
The victims were promised 135 million rupiah ($9,009) each.
“The victims agreed to sell their organs because they needed money. Most of them lost their jobs during the pandemic,” Hengki told reporters.
Indonesia is no stranger to human trafficking, mainly for labor and often through debt-based coercion.
In 2019, authorities arrested eight people over what was the country’s biggest-ever human trafficking bust, with about 1,200 victims taken abroad as domestic workers.

