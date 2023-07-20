You are here

  • Home
  • Marseille police questioned after North African man seriously injured

Marseille police questioned after North African man seriously injured

Marseille police questioned after North African man seriously injured
Above, a French police officer in Marseille on June 28, 2023. Clashes between police and protesters broke out across France following the fatal shooting of teenager Nahel Merzouk by police in Paris on June 27. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wtkzm

Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

Marseille police questioned after North African man seriously injured

Marseille police questioned after North African man seriously injured
  • Restaurant worker Hedi hospitalized after being shot with ‘flash ball’ rubber bullets, hit with truncheon
  • Police under investigation after another man, Mohamed, dies of heart attack after being shot
Updated 20 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Six police officers in the French city of Marseille have been questioned after a man of North African origin was seriously injured in rioting earlier this month.

The 22-year-old, identified as Hedi, was found unconscious in a street having been shot with “flash ball” rubber bullets and beaten with a truncheon. He spent several days in hospital.

Clashes between police and protesters broke out across France following the fatal shooting of teenager Nahel Merzouk by police in Paris on June 27.

Hedi, who works as an assistant manager at a restaurant, told local paper La Provence that he and a friend were approached by armed men who said they were police after leaving a cafe near an area that had been the site of clashes.

“They asked us what we were doing there,” he said. “I don’t think I had time to answer. I blocked a truncheon blow with my arm and we turned and ran.”

Hedi said the police fired at the pair as they ran, and he was knocked down by the force of the shot.

“They dragged me by the clothes into a side street,” he said. “One blocked my legs and they beat me.”

The “flash ball” rubber bullets have become the subject of fierce criticism in France, with numerous cases of them causing serious injuries when deployed by authorities.

Victims have lost eyes and suffered severe brain injuries as a result of their use, and at least two people have died.

Authorities say they are an effective and important resource for use in crowd-control measures. They are not widely used in Europe outside of France.

Local police in Marseille are also under investigation after another man, identified as Mohamed B, died of a heart attack when he was shot by “flash balls” during the riots.

Topics: France

Related

Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy tops $1 million
World
Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy tops $1 million
Grandmother of slain French teenager calls for end to riots
World
Grandmother of slain French teenager calls for end to riots

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
Updated 5 sec ago

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says

Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
Updated 5 sec ago
TALLINN: Russian prosecutors have asked a court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 years in prison on extremism charges, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said Thursday.
According to Zhdanov, the trial against Navalny, which has been held behind closed doors in the prison where the politician is serving another lengthy sentence, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on Aug. 4. If the court finds Navalny guilty, it will be his fifth criminal conviction, all of which have been widely seen as a deliberate strategy by the Kremlin to silence its ardent opponent.
In his closing statement released Thursday by his team, Navalny bashed Russian authorities as being governed by “bargaining, power, bribery, deception, treachery ... and not law.” Navalny said: “Anyone in Russia knows that a person who seeks justice in a court of law is completely vulnerable. The case of that person is hopeless.”
Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe who exposed official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests. He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.
The authorities sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison for parole violations and then to another nine years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.
The politician is currently serving his sentence in a maximum-security prison east of Moscow. He has spent months in a tiny one-person cell, also called a “punishment cell,” for purported disciplinary violations such as an alleged failure to properly button his prison clothes, properly introduce himself to a guard or to wash his face at a specified time.
Navalny’s allies have accused prison authorities of failing to provide him with proper medical assistance and voiced concern about his health.
The new charges relate to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. His allies said the charges retroactively criminalize all the foundation’s activities since its creation in 2011.
Navalny has rejected all the charges against him as politically motivated and has accused the Kremlin of seeking to keep him behind bars for life.
One of his associates — Daniel Kholodny — was relocated from a different prison to face trial alongside him. The prosecution has asked to sentence Kholodny to 10 years in prison.
The trial against the two began a month ago and went along swiftly by Russian standards, where people often spend months, if not years, awaiting for their verdict. It was unusually shielded from public attention and Navalny’s lawyers haven’t offered any comments on the proceedings.
Navalny, in his sardonic social media posts, occasionally offered a glimpse of what was going on with his case. In one such post, the politician revealed that a song by a popular Russian rapper praising him was listed as evidence in the case files, and claimed that he made the judge and bailiffs laugh out loud as the song was read out during a court hearing. In another, he said that the case files linked him to US mogul Warren Buffet.
Another insight into the trial came from three other prominent imprisoned dissidents: Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Alexei Gorinov — they all have revealed in recent weeks that they testified in the trial in Navalny’s favor.
In social media statements from behind bars, the three described Navalny as in good spirits and cheerful. Kara-Murza said the trial was “Kafkaesque.” Gorinov said he exchanged jokes with Navalny about similar treatment they both face while in prison. Yashin recalled how Navalny himself was asking him questions during Yashin’s testimony at the hearing, challenging the accusations levelled against him.
In his closing statement, Navalny once again described the trial against him as unjust and referred to the recent short-lived armed rebellion by the fighters of Russia’s private military company Wagner, after which their chief and the leader of the mutiny, Yevgeny Prigozhin, walked free, even though a number of Russian soldiers were killed by his troops.
“Those who were declared traitors to their Motherland and betrayers, in the morning killed several Russian army officers as the entire Russia watched in astonishment, and by lunch agreed on something with someone and went home,” Navalny said.
“Thus, law and justice in Russia were once again put in their place. And that place is not prestigious. One sure can’t find them in court,” the politician said.

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
AFP

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
  • "These attacks are... having an impact well beyond Ukraine," Guterres said in a statement
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed Russian attacks on military infrastructure overnight near the Black Sea port cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa in southern Ukraine.
“These attacks are... having an impact well beyond Ukraine. We are already seeing the negative effect on global wheat and corn prices which hurts everyone, but especially vulnerable people in the global south,” Guterres said in a statement from his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Related

Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
World
Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
Russia in new threat to attack grain ships
World
Russia in new threat to attack grain ships

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs

Russia has still not granted IAEA access to Zaporizhzhia reactor roofs
  • IAEA experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: Russia has still not let the UN nuclear watchdog’s team at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have access to the rooftops of the occupied plant’s reactors, the agency said on Thursday as it follows up on Ukrainian accusations of foul play.
“International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week – so far without observing any heavy military equipment, explosives or mines – but they are still awaiting access to the rooftops of the reactor buildings,” the IAEA said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict IAEA Zaporizhzhia

Related

Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
World
Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security
World
Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul
Updated 20 July 2023

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul

Afghanistan assures Pakistan on regional security, stability as Islamabad envoy visits Kabul
  • Envoy Durrani was appointed in May amid growing concerns of stability in Afghanistan
  • Kabul meeting coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan
Updated 20 July 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has said his government will work for regional security and stability as he met Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani during the latter’s visit to Kabul, which comes amid rising cross-border attacks.

Muttaqi held talks on Wednesday with Durrani, a veteran diplomat appointed to his current post in May at a time of growing concerns in Islamabad over Afghanistan’s stability under Taliban rule.

The two neighbors also have strained relations due to growing violence at the border and a sharp rise in militant attacks by the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — which Islamabad says has been emboldened by the Afghan Taliban takeover in 2021.

During the meeting, Muttaqi told Durrani that “Afghans will never harm anyone; we will allow none to use our soil against another country; & our efforts will always be directed at working for regional security and stability,” the spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

“We hope with your appointment, the political and economic relations between the two countries will develop further, & this requires joint work,” the statement said, adding that “ensured security in Afghanistan” offers an opportunity to strengthen the economy and increase trade between the two countries.

The meeting in Kabul coincided with a string of attacks in northwest Pakistan, including the killing of two police officers in the city of Peshawar on Thursday that was claimed by the TTP.

Cross-border fire and shootouts have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years, but Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November, when the TTP ended a months-long ceasefire with the government.

Though the TTP openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021, they were not accepted by the latter and remained a separate militant group.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Amir Khan Muttaqi Asif Durrani

Related

Pakistani Taliban kill 2 policemen and wound 2 others in gun attack in Peshawar city, police say
Pakistan
Pakistani Taliban kill 2 policemen and wound 2 others in gun attack in Peshawar city, police say
Pakistan army blames Afghanistan for providing sanctuaries to TTP militants
Pakistan
Pakistan army blames Afghanistan for providing sanctuaries to TTP militants

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats

Russia slaps domestic travel curbs on UK diplomats
  • A statement said the measures were in response to the "hostile actions" of London, a key ally of Ukraine
  • British measures "hindering the normal operation of Russian foreign mission in the UK"
Updated 20 July 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow on Thursday announced that British diplomats working in Russia will need to notify authorities in advance about their movements around the country.
Russia’s foreign ministry said it had summoned Britain’s charge d’affaires Tom Dodd to inform him of a “notification procedure for the movement of employees of British diplomatic missions on the territory of our country.”
A statement said the measures were in response to the “hostile actions” of London, a key ally of Ukraine, and British measures “hindering the normal operation of Russian foreign mission in the UK.”
The procedure will be required for “accredited personnel” of the British embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals.
It will not apply to the British ambassador and a few other senior diplomats.
The diplomats will need to give authorities notice of at least five working days of travel outside the “120-kilometer (75-mile) free movement zone,” the ministry said.
This should include “information about the timings, purpose, type of trip, planned business contacts, accompanying persons, mode of transport, places of visit and accommodation as well as the route of the trip.”

Topics: Russia UK Diplomats

Related

Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
World
Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
UK MP apologizes over video clip praising Taliban
World
UK MP apologizes over video clip praising Taliban

Latest updates

Border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 195 kg of qat
Border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 195 kg of qat
Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
Saudi Arabia to give Tunisia $500m as soft loan and grant
The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri.
Young ​​Saudis learn about Kingdom’s archaeological sites
Initiative aims to educate young Saudis about the importance of excavations by taking part in archaeological activities.
UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.