Saudi Arabia to host climate week in October: energy ministry
The event is to be held in the Saudi capital. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host a major gathering to discuss what progress has been made in realizing the climate change objectives of the Paris Accord.
The MENA Climate Week 2023 will be held between Oct. 8 and 12 in Riyadh, and is in collaboration United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Ministers, officials, and media figures are set to discuss topics around the theme of “Global Stocktake.”
The event “will provide an opportunity to highlight the region’s efforts and approach to climate action and shedding the light on the impacts of climate change at the local and regional levels,” the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Global tech stocks continued a wild ride on Friday, while the dollar soared against the yen after a report that the Bank of Japan is leaning toward maintaining ultra-dovish monetary policy at its meeting next week, according to Reuters.

Futures contracts for the Nasdaq 100 indicated Wall Street’s multi-trillion dollar tech index would open about 0.6 percent higher, a day after it fell 2.3 percent in its worst trading session since February.

The benchmark S&P 500 index was heading for a 0.2 percent gain at the open.

Following steep post-earnings plunges in Tesla and Netflix earlier in the week, chipmaker TSMC on Friday warned of a drop in 2023 sales. A sub-index of European technology shares lost 1 percent on Friday.

The MSCI World index of global shares dipped 0.3 percent, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 share index was flat.

The Nasdaq 100 remains 41 percent higher year to date, prompting profit-taking amid concerns about tech stock valuations, which have been supported by exuberance about the potential of artificial intelligence.

“The market got very over-bought,” said Patrick Spencer, vice chair of equities at Baird. “If you haven’t played this market, you’ve missed out.”

A special rebalancing of the tech index due at the close of trading on Friday would also cause some “quirky price action” in tech mega-caps, Spencer said.

The overhaul of the index — designed to reduce its heavy weightings of tech giants like Microsoft and Apple — may exacerbate moves in these stocks during the ongoing earnings season, Spencer added. But he also predicted that ever-optimistic tech investors would use sustained price weakness as a “chance to reload.”

Yen on the run

Meanwhile, the dollar soared against the yen after sources familiar with the Bank of Japan’s thinking said it was likely to maintain its controversial policy of controlling government bond yields to suppress domestic debt costs.

The dollar jumped as much 1.3 percent on the day to purchase 141.8 yen. Just a week ago, it was trading below 138.

As Japanese inflation has stayed above the BoJ’s target, traders have bet on the central bank ditching its yield curve control program, in a move expected to cause the yen to strengthen.

“Markets were building up expectations which now look unlikely to play out,” said Guillaume Paillat, a multi-asset manager at Aviva Investors.

Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell 4 bps to 0.41 percent, the lowest level since July 6, right before speculation for a hawkish tweak to policy this month began to ramp up.

It was set for its biggest one-day fall since April.

The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also meet next week, with both expected to raise rates again after their most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in decades.

The Fed’s outlook will be watched closely as the US central bank balances above-target inflation in an economy that appears to be plodding along, with the potential for rate rises implemented so far to cause a deep recession.

In bond markets, Treasuries settled down after spending the previous session braced for further Fed hawkishness in response to an unexpected drop in weekly unemployment claims.

Two-year Treasury yields, which track interest rate expectations, were flat at around 4.84 percent after climbing 8 bps the day before.

Ten-year Treasury yields were also steady at 3.854 percent after spiking 11 bps the previous day.

Elsewhere, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.3 percent at $80.65 per barrel.

Spot gold was 0.2 percent lower at $1,964 per ounce.

Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Aramco has completed its purchase of a 10 percent stake in China-based firm Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. for $3.4 billion.

The deal follows the signing of definitive strategic agreements by both companies on March 27, and represents the continued growth of Aramco’s downstream presence in China, according to a press release.

It includes the supply of 480,000 barrels per day of Arabian crude to the largest Chinese integrated refining and chemicals complex, which is owned by Rongsheng affiliate Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co. 

The deal itself was struck through the Saudi company’s Netherlands-based subsidiary Aramco Overseas Co.

Aramco Downstream President Mohammed Al-Qahtani said: “Our strategic partnership with Rongsheng advances Aramco’s liquids to chemicals strategy while growing our presence in China and showcases our importance as a reliable supplier of crude oil. 

“This key acquisition is an important part of Aramco’s long-term growth strategy, expanding our presence in a vital market.”

Li Shuirong, chairman of Rongsheng, also welcomed the deal, and said: “The completion of this transaction marks the entry of Rongsheng and Aramco into a new era together, and also signifies an important step forward in Rongsheng's internationalization strategy.”

Rongsheng owns a 51 percent equity interest in ZPC, whose complex has the capacity to process 800,000 bpd of crude oil and produce 4.2 million tons of ethylene per year.

Aramco has been stepping up its presence in China, with the company’s CEO Amin Nasser saying in March the firm wants to be “an all-inclusive source of energy and chemicals” for the Asian country.

Nasser made the comments during the China Development Forum held in Beijing, and added: “That’s why we are doubling down on China’s energy supply, including new lower carbon products, chemicals, and advanced materials, all supported by emissions reduction technologies.”

Other deals involving Aramco include a deal with China’s Norinco Group and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group to form a joint venture named Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Co., aimed at constructing a refinery and petrochemical complex in the Asian giant’s Liaoning province.

The agreement — also signed in March — sees Aramco holding a 30 percent stake in HAPCO, and the Saudi firm will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex.

Updated 21 July 2023
Reuters

HOUSTON/BEIJING: Brent oil prices rose in Asian trading on Friday, as markets assessed the prospect of economic stimulus in China after weak economic data, falling inventories in the US and supply cuts from key producers, according to Reuters.

Brent futures were up $1.02 at $80.66 a barrel by 14:34 Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate  crude climbed $1 to $76.65 a barrel. Prices closed marginally higher on Thursday.

China’s weak economic figures had kept a lid on prices through the week. The world’s second-biggest oil consumer this week posted disappointing growth in second-quarter gross domestic product, increasing the likelihood of the economy missing the government’s 5 percent annual growth target.

However, sentiment across commodity markets has picked up on hopes the central government would roll out more stimulus measures to support the economy.

Higher crude prices have come “on positive commentary on China stimulus and looked through impacts from the stronger US dollar index,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

On Wednesday, Beijing announced that it would formulate plans to stabilize growth in 10 sectors, as well as to increase support for private firms.

Supporting prices, recent data, including lower-than-expected inflation and moderating job growth, have convinced many investors and analysts the Federal Reserve’s expected July rate hike will be the last of its current tightening cycle.

Supply fundamentals have also provided support to market sentiment.

“Evidence of supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia have been the trigger for the rebound in prices this month,” analysts from ANZ Bank said in a client note.

In early July, Riyadh said it would extend a voluntary output cut of 1 million barrels per day into August, while Moscow said it would cut exports by 500,000 bpd in August.

“That tightness in supply is already showing up in inventories,” ANZ noted.

US crude inventories fell last week, supported by a jump in crude exports as well as higher refinery utilization, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Updated 21 July 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development CEO Sultan Al-Marshad signed  a development loan agreement worth $10 million with Isacc Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

The agreement, signed at SFD headquarters in Riyadh, will involve the construction of business incubation centers across three islands in the Bahamas to support the growth of the tourism sector, signifying SFD’s commitment to supporting sustainable economic development in developing countries and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Since its operations began in 1975, SFD has implemented more than 700 development projects and programs in 88 countries. The signing on Thursday marks SFD’s first presence in the Bahamas, making the country the 89th to receive funding for a development project from the fund.

The loan will facilitate the creation of dedicated business incubation centers to support the development of new business projects. Specifically, these will accommodate 50 small businesses on Nassau Island, 25 on Exuma Island, and 25 on Grand Bahama Island.

 The centers being built will include onsite experiential tours, offsite excursions, retailers, and local food and beverage outlets, helping to nurture entrepreneurship and stimulate economic growth in the Bahamas and wider region.

 The project is set to enhance the tourism sector in the Bahamas, create direct and indirect job opportunities, and contribute towards realizing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

“This agreement marks a significant step in our nation’s journey towards sustainable growth, with the support of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development,” said Cooper. “The upcoming business incubation centers will act as catalysts for our aspiring entrepreneurs and help to accelerate job creation and enhance our tourism sector. This partnership reflects a shared vision of prosperity and development.”

Al-Marshad said: “SFD is committed to promoting sustainable socio-economic development in developing nations and Small Island Developing States, while supporting the journey to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added: “This project promises to nurture entrepreneurship in the Bahamas and stimulate economic growth through the provision of new business and job opportunities in the tourism sector. The agreement further solidifies our commitment to achieving a shared, prosperous, and sustainable future for developing countries worldwide.”

Saudi Arabia to give Tunisia $500m as soft loan and grant

Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will give Tunisia $400 million as a soft loan and $100 million as a grant to support the north African country’s ailing economy, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

The financial aid, given under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, consisted of a $400 million concessional loan deal and a memorandum of understanding linked to the grant.

The agreement was inked by Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan and his Tunisian counterpart Siham Al-Boughdiri.

Al-Jadaan said the financial package formed part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support the development and economies of Arab and Islamic countries.

“This will support the stability and prosperity of the Tunisian economy and will help pave the way for further financial support for Tunisia from regional and international financial institutions,” Al-Jadaan said on Twitter.

He added that Saudi Arabia would continue to work toward furthering cooperation with Tunisia on several fronts, and he noted that the Kingdom had provided the north African country’s public treasury with a $500 million cash loan in 2019.

The deal came as Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nabil Ammar met with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah, where the two discussed regional and international developments and the most prominent issues of common concern.

Saudi Arabia has looked to provide finance to a number of countries in recent months.

Earlier this month, the Kingdom deposited $2 billion in Pakistan’s central bank in a move to help unlock $3 billion in bailout cash from the International Monetary Fund.

In June, the Saudi Fund for Development signed a development loan agreement worth $45 million with the Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceno, for the construction of the Tertiary Hospital in the Belmopan Area Project.

The agreement is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support sustainable development in developing countries and Small Island Developing States around the world.

Since its establishment in 1974, SFD has implemented more than 700 development projects and programs in 86 countries worldwide, making Belize the 87th country to receive funding for a development project following the signing of the deal.

