You are here

  • Home
  • Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation
Kylian Mbappe during a practice session. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cdw3q

Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation
  • Relations between Mbappe and PSG have become increasingly strained
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Paris Saint-Germain have left Kylian Mbappe out of their squad for a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, casting further doubt on the forward’s future at the French champions.
PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain but 24-year-old Mbappe has said for weeks that he is refusing to sign a new contract.
His omission from the tour will fuel fresh speculation that he could leave to join Real Madrid before next season.
As his teammates flew to Asia, Mbappe trained with the reserve team on Saturday and afterwards greeted young fans outside the club’s training complex outside Paris, an AFP reporter saw.
A smiling Mbappe posed for selfies and signed photographs and jerseys as one young supporter shouted “Stay with us Kylian.”
The forward declared in May that he did not want to extend his PSG contract, which expires next year, but indicated he wanted to remain at the club for a final season.
“I still have a year left on my contract and I am going to honor my contract,” he said.
That would allow him to become a free agent next summer and leave PSG for nothing, a prospect that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said was “impossible.”
“We can’t let the best player in the world today leave for free,” Khelaifi said.
Khelaifi even gave Mbappe an ultimatum of a “maximum two weeks” to make his decision — sign a new contract or leave this summer. That date corresponds roughly with the departure of the team for Asia on Saturday.
When training resumed on July 15, Khelaifi again asked the Mbappe camp to clarify the situation. But he has not received a response, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP.
Mbappe, the club’s all-time top scorer with 212 goals in 260 appearances, remains the second most expensive player in history.
He was still a teenager when he joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017.
The move turned into a permanent transfer the following year in a 180-million-euro ($200 million) deal.
The 29-player PSG squad in Asia will include Mbappe’s younger brother, 16-year-old Ethan Mbappe, as well as Neymar, the Brazilian whose transfer fee of 222 million euros in 2017 is the world record.
The third member of PSG’s superstar trio, Lionel Messi, left at the end of last season to join Inter Miami.
The trio could not prevent PSG being knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich at the last 16 stage.
Relations between Mbappe and PSG have become increasingly strained.
The club wrote to him on July 3 saying it felt betrayed, adding it had “helped you” and “supported your family since you were a teenager.”
The club said Mbappe was not choosing the “win-win” solution — extend and not leave for free, or accept a transfer.
The club is convinced that Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid for free in June 2024, with the promise of a huge signing bonus, since the Spanish giants would have saved on the transfer.
Mbappe was expected to leave a year ago for Real Madrid when his previous contract came to an end, only to agree a new deal to remain in Paris.
Having missed out on his signature a year ago, Real would lead the race for his signature.
They are in the market for a new forward after reigning Ballon d’Or Karim Benzema opted to move to Saudi Arabia.
Mbappe helped France to World Cup glory in 2018 and has established himself as arguably the leading attacker on the global stage.
He scored a hat-trick in France’s World Cup final defeat last December to Messi’s Argentina before helping PSG win a record 11th French title.
He was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last season with 29 goals and netted 41 in 43 games for his club in all competitions.
PSG have a new coach, the Spaniard Luis Enrique.
They open their Asian tour against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr in Osaka on Tuesday.
PSG then play Cerezo Osaka, also in Osaka, and Inter Milan in Tokyo before finishing off the tour in Busan, South Korea, against Jeonbuk Motors on August 3.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé PSG

Related

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour
Football
PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour
Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappe after he decides not to extend PSG contract
Football
Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappe after he decides not to extend PSG contract

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory
Updated 51 sec ago
AFP

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory
  • Denmark snatch a 1-0 win over China, thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Vangsgaard
Updated 51 sec ago
AFP

BRISBANE, Australia: England squeezed past Haiti 1-0 as they began their Women’s World Cup title bid in unconvincing fashion on Saturday, but holders the United States and former champions Japan were far more comfortable.
European champions England have been touted as the prime challengers to a United States team chasing an unprecedented third World Cup crown in a row.
But they will have to play far better than they did in front of nearly 45,000 spectators in Brisbane, where a youthful Haiti side making their World Cup debut could have snatched a point at the end.
A Georgia Stanway penalty in the first half put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead, but despite having more of the ball and more shots, England had goalkeeper Mary Earps to thank for preserving their narrow lead.
She made a superb save with her left leg as the time ticked down after Roseline Eloissaint found herself all alone with only Earps to beat.
England, who have been embroiled in a dispute with the FA over bonuses in the lead-up to the tournament, are aiming to add a first World Cup crown to the European title they won at Wembley last year.
“We need more ruthlessness,” Wiegman said.
“We went very close a couple of times, and their defense was tough too, but we need to keep trying, keep working on it, starting tomorrow.”
Also in Group D, Denmark snatched a 1-0 win over China in Perth thanks to a 90th-minute goal from substitute Amalie Vangsgaard, who nipped in to prod home from close range.
In contrast to England’s labored performance, the United States and Japan were rampant against other supposed minnows.
The United States cruised to a 3-0 win over Vietnam — it should have been many more — before Japan crushed Zambia 5-0.
Sophia Smith was the star of the show for the US team at Eden Park in Auckland, scoring twice and setting up captain Lindsey Horan for the third in front of just over 41,000 fans.
The only sour note for Vlatko Andonovski’s side, which featured six World Cup debutants at kick-off, was their lack of finishing ability in front of goal.
They had 27 attempts to none for Vietnam and Alex Morgan missed a penalty.
“At the end, I just felt we needed to be a little bit better with the final shot,” said the coach.
“We created opportunities, we had a penalty kick, obviously enough to score a few more goals, but there are lots of positives from game one going into game two.”
Next up for the Americans, who brought veteran Megan Rapinoe off the bench for the last 30 minutes, are the Netherlands in a re-run of the 2019 final. The US won that game 2-0 to retain their title.
Japan are not seen as the threat they were in 2011, when they went on to lift the World Cup, but they were much too good for Zambia.
Zambia are the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup and they were on the back foot for long periods against a Japan team who looked like scoring every time they went forward.
Much like the US against Vietnam, the scoreline actually flattered the losers and Zambia could easily have lost by more in front of 16,111 spectators in the New Zealand city of Hamilton.
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice and Mina Tanaka, Jun Endo and Riko Ueki were also on the scoresheet as Japan joined Spain on three points in Group C.
Spain, another of the pre-tournament favorites, cruised to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday.
To cap a disastrous day for Zambia, goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was sent off at the death for a second yellow card and conceded a penalty, which Ueki slotted in at the second attempt.
“We’re not looking at excuses — we have just not played well this evening,” said Zambia’s coach Bruce Mwape.
Title contenders Sweden, France and the Netherlands all play on Sunday, with the Dutch facing Portugal before taking on the USA on Thursday.
Off the pitch, New Zealand’s squad was temporarily evacuated from its hotel in Auckland after a fire, the team said, but all players and staff were safe.

Topics: US Japan England Haiti Women's world cup

Related

‘It’s crazy, amazing’: Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut
Football
‘It’s crazy, amazing’: Haiti bring hope with World Cup debut
Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning
Football
Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, US: Lionel Messi made a Hollywood start to his career in America, scoring a last-second winner in his debut game for Inter Miami on Friday.
Deep in the fourth minute of stoppage time, with the Leagues Cup match against Mexican club Cruz Azul standing at 1-1, Messi won a free-kick just outside the box, in perfect range for his famous left-foot.
The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner took a glance at the position of Cruz Azul goalkeeper Andres Gudino, then put his head down before curling his shot high to the keeper’s right and into the top corner.
The capacity 20,000 crowd at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium went wild, with some fans running on to the field before being apprehended by security. Smoke bombs in Miami’s trademark pink went off in the area behind the goal, occupied by the team’s most passionate supporters.
Miami and Major League Soccer hope that the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner and all-time great, will transform the sport and push it into the American mainstream.
If Messi’s debut was any guide, the former Barcelona star still has plenty to offer.
Even before his wonderful goal he had looked sharp and alert, his touch belying the fact that until little over a week ago he was vacationing on a Caribbean beach with his family.
Sergio Busquets, the Spanish midfielder and former Barca team-mate, who has joined Messi for his American adventure, also made a strong impression after they both entered the contest in the 54th minute as part of a triple change with Venezuelan Josef Martinez.
Busquets showed his famous, almost telepathic understanding with Messi remains, after over two years apart from each other, with the midfielder delivering pieces from all angles into the Argentine’s feet.
But it was Messi’s magical finish that will remain long in the memories of Inter Miami fans.
“I knew I had to score, it was the last play of the game. I wanted to score so we didn’t go to penalties. It was very important for us to get this win, it’s a new tournament, it’s going to give us confidence moving forward,” said the Argentine.
In the Leagues Cup group teams are awarded a point each for a draw and then the winner of a penalty shoot-out gets an additional point, but Messi made sure Miami grabbed all three for a win.
He also made sure that the club’s co-owner David Beckham had a broad grin at the final whistle.
“To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given I thought this is the way it’s meant to end. Especially when you’ve got players like Leo and Sergio on the pitch, that’s what they produce,” said the former England midfielder.
“It’s so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people that come down here to see Leo just step onto the pitch, let alone just do what he’s done. It’s a dream come true for everyone in this stadium to see.
“It’s such a moment for this country, such a moment for this league,” he said.
Messi became the biggest name signing in MLS’s history when he joined Miami after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end in June.
NBA great LeBron James, A-list celebrity Kim Kardashian and tennis legend Serena Williams were among the stars who turned out.
Many fans were decked out in replica pink Miami shirts with Messi’s name and number 10 on the back. Others sported Messi masks and banners.
There was some disappointment when the teams were announced with Messi on the bench and it was clear that plans had been made to celebrate his first start as fireworks exploded above the grandstands when the referee blew the whistle to start the encounter.
Against the run of play, Miami took the lead in the 44th minute with a fine, low shot from Robert Taylor which flew off the post.
Messi and Busquets came in with that lead intact but saw the Mexicans draw level through a powerful drive from Uriel Antuna in the 65th minute.
Then came Messis’s moment, the perfect introduction to his new fans and his new country.

Topics: Lionel Messi

Related

Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back
Cricket
Kohli hits landmark ton but West Indies fight back
PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour
Football
PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour

PSG drop Mbappe from squad for Asian tour
  • Mbappe has been taking part in the club’s pre-season preparations and played the last 30 minutes as PSG entertained Le Havre in a training-ground friendly on Friday, scoring a goal
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday left Kylian Mbappe out of the squad for a pre-season tour of Japan, casting further doubt on the star striker’s future.
PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain.
The 29-player squad that flies east on Saturday will include Mbappe’s younger brother, 16-year-old Ethan Mbappe as well as the club’s remaining superstar Neymar.
Mbappe has been taking part in the club’s pre-season preparations and played the last 30 minutes as PSG entertained Le Havre in a training-ground friendly on Friday, scoring a goal.
Mbappe declared in May that he would not extend his PSG contract, which expires next year, but indicated he wanted to remain at the club for a final season.
“I still have a year left on my contract and I am going to honor my contract,” he said.
That would allow him to become a free agent next summer and leave PSG for nothing.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reacted by saying earlier this month that Mbappe “must sign a new contract,“
“We can’t let the best player in the world today leave for free. It’s impossible,” Khelaifi said.
The club are under new management with Luis Enrique as coach.
Their Asian tour opens against Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia in Osaka, on July 25. PSG then play Cerezo Osaka, also in Osaka and Inter Milan in Tokyo before finishing off the tour in Busan, South Korea, against Jeonbuk Motors on August 3.
Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in August 2017 in a 180-million-euro ($196-million) deal and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world’s most prominent players.

 

Topics: Kylian Mbappé

Related

Chelsea’s Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal
Football
Chelsea’s Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal
Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning
Football
Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning

Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning

Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning

Classy Spain send Women’s World Cup warning
  • a serious knee injury. This World Cup is just two days and five games in, but already there has been a penalty in every game
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

WELLINGTON: Rampant Spain issued a Women’s World Cup warning on Friday with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica while Switzerland ensured there would be no fairytale debut for the Philippines.
Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was, meanwhile, the hero for Nigeria by saving a penalty to earn them a 0-0 draw with Olympic champions Canada.
Spain’s buildup to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand was clouded by a simmering row involving a group of 15 players who refused to feature under coach Jorge Vilda.
Three eventually returned to the squad for the World Cup and one of them, Aitana Bonmati, was on the scoresheet in Wellington as La Roja launched wave after wave of attacks at the overwhelmed Costa Rican defense.
An own goal put Spain on their way and after Bonmati netted, Esther Gonzalez made it three in a ruthless six-minute first-half spell to kill off Costa Rica in double-quick time.
In truth Spain should have won by many more — Jennifer Hermoso fluffed a first-half penalty — and did not miss their two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.
Putellas started as a substitute, but ominously for Spain’s rivals for the title, came off the bench for the last 13 minutes, allaying fears about a possible injury. She only returned in April from a serious knee injury.
This World Cup is just two days and five games in, but already there has been a penalty in every game.
In the first match Friday, Nnadozie denied Canada and their record-breaking goalscorer Christine Sinclair from the spot in front of 21,410 fans in Melbourne.
Nnadozie called it a dream come true as both sides took a point in a tight-looking Group B which is topped by Australia following their 1-0 win over Ireland on Thursday, again through a penalty.
The Philippines were beaten 2-0 by Switzerland as their World Cup debut fell flat.
The tournament minnows thought they had taken the lead in the first half in the New Zealand city of Dunedin but the goal was ruled out for offside in front of 13,711 spectators.
If that was the correct call, the VAR decision which gave the Swiss a penalty on the stroke of halftime was more contentious.

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup Spain

Chelsea’s Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal

Chelsea’s Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Chelsea’s Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal

Chelsea’s Aubameyang seals three-year Marseille deal
  • "Come on OM... See you in Marseille," the 34-year-old Gabon international said in a short video released by his new club on social media
  • Aubameyang had scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

MARSEILLE, France: Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Marseille on a three-year contract, the French Ligue 1 club announced Friday.

“Come on OM... See you in Marseille,” the 34-year-old Gabon international said in a short video released by his new club on social media.

Aubameyang scored just three goals in 22 appearances for Chelsea after reuniting with under former manager Thomas Tuchel in a £10.3m (12 million euros) deal from Barcelona last September.

Aubameyang had scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, earning a move to Arsenal in 2018 and finishing as joint top-scorer in the Premier League a year later.

But he was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Mikel Arteta before being sold to Barcelona just weeks later.

Aubameyang scored 13 goals in 23 matches in six months Spain, but was unable to reproduce that form during a season-long stay at Stamford Bridge.

France-born Aubameyang returns to French football, where he has worn the colours of Lille, Monaco and Saint-Etienne in the past.

He stood out, especially, during his time at German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund (2013-2018), before going lining out for Arsenal (2018-2022), Barcelona (2022) and Chelsea (2022-2023).

Topics: Marseille Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea

Related

Tuchel reveals ‘bond’ with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumors
Sport
Tuchel reveals ‘bond’ with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumors
Aubameyang pledges to help Barcelona with his experience
Sport
Aubameyang pledges to help Barcelona with his experience

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi artist exhibits two artworks at Rome art fair
Saudi artist exhibits two artworks at Rome art fair
Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation
Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation
30,000 people moved to safety as Rhodes wildfires rage
30,000 people moved to safety as Rhodes wildfires rage
US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory
US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory
Zelenskiy wants NATO-Ukraine Council to meet over Black Sea grain issue
Zelenskiy wants NATO-Ukraine Council to meet over Black Sea grain issue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.