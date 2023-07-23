You are here

US senators back former Afghan pilot's asylum appeal

US senators, including Amy Klobuchar, have joined calls for a former Afghan pilot to be granted sanctuary after he was left in “legal limbo” by the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
US senators, including Amy Klobuchar, have joined calls for a former Afghan pilot to be granted sanctuary after he was left in “legal limbo” by the UK. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 10 sec ago
  • Man threatened with deportation to Rwanda by UK Home Office
  • ‘I believe we owe it to those who serve alongside our men and women,’ says Sen. Thom Tillis
LONDON: US senators have joined calls for a former Afghan pilot to be granted sanctuary after he was left in “legal limbo” by the UK, The Independent has reported.

The veteran, who aided the British Armed Forces in combat missions, arrived in the UK via a small boat last year, but has been threatened with deportation to Rwanda, which means his asylum application cannot progress.

Following the warnings over his potential deportation, the man — whose family is still in hiding in Afghanistan — turned to the US for assistance.

His appeal was met with support by two serving US senators, who have said that Afghans who aided the Western-led intervention should be granted asylum and permission to begin new lives.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said that he believed Afghans arriving in the US would be vetted correctly.

He said: “I think many of those things worked themselves out and we still owe them. I believe we owe it to those who serve alongside our men and women and our NATO partners and allies to get them where they want to be.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar told The Independent that Afghans who “helped our military literally are holding letters from top military people saying that they saved their lives and they should not be in legal limbo.”

The former pilot has said he feels “abandoned” by the UK Home Office, which is responsible for processing his asylum claim and overseeing his potential deportation to Rwanda.

As part of his appeal to the US, the veteran has already completed an initial interview with immigration authorities covering relocation terms.

He said of the UK: “At the moment I feel like it doesn’t matter who you are, or what you did with the allies, troops or partner countries.

“Right now I hear lots of Afghan diplomats, military generals, and others. They are saying that the government doesn’t care about us, who we are and what we did with them. I think the government is not seeing us as colleagues.”

The pilot expressed his frustration over the continued threat of deportation, with his removal notice being maintained despite the UK’s Court of Appeal ruling that the Rwanda returns agreement is illegal.

He said: “I don’t know why they haven’t removed the notice. I am scared they are still trying to send people to Rwanda and, of course, I am worried about what they will do next. Lately, I am completely disappointed in the UK government.”

The policy of the US regarding Afghan veteran colleagues saw former interpreters and soldiers arrive in the country on temporary humanitarian grounds.

But a bipartisan senatorial group is attempting to push through a law that would see the Afghan veterans be granted permanent residency on the grounds that they aided the Western-led intervention.

The Afghan Adjustment Act aims to fulfill the commitment of the US to veterans, said Sen. Chris Coons.

He added: “The core objective of this bill is to ensure that every Afghan currently here is vetted and has a pathway toward a legal status in the US, making it possible for additional Afghans who served alongside our troops, and the troops of our treasured NATO allies like the UK, to have a safe path in a safe passage to our country.”

Topics: Afghanistan US Afghan refugees UK

Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights canceled

Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights canceled
Updated 23 July 2023
  • Thousands spent the night outdoors and tour operators Jet2, TUI and Correndon canceled flights departing for the island
  • Greek authorities said the evacuation effort was among the biggest the country had ever conducted
Updated 23 July 2023
ATHENS: A wildfire raging on the Greek island of Rhodes forced thousands of tourists and island residents to shelter in schools and indoor stadiums on Sunday after they were evacuated from coastal villages and resorts.
Thousands spent the night outdoors and tour operators Jet2, TUI and Correndon canceled flights departing for the island, which is located in southeastern Greece and is popular with holidaymakers for its beaches and historic sites.
One government official told Reuters 19,000 people had been moved away from their homes and hotels, 3,000 of them by boat. Many were assisted by police.
There have been no reports of casualties in the fire.
Greek authorities said the evacuation effort was among the biggest the country had ever conducted.
“We were walking down the road at 2 o’clock in the morning and the fire was catching up with us,” tourist Amy Leyden told Sky News, calling the experience “just terrifying.”
“I didn’t think we were going to make it,” Leyden said, describing being moved from two hotels with her 11-year-old daughter, before being taken to the safety of a school in the northern part of the island.
Coast Guard vessels and dozens of private boats carried more than 2,000 tourists from beaches on Saturday after the wildfire, which has burned for nearly a week, was fanned by strong winds and rekindled along the southeastern part of the island.
Many fled hotels when huge flames reached the seaside villages of Kiotari, Gennadi, Pefki, Lindos, Lardos and Kalathos. Large groups gathered in the streets under a red sky waiting to be taken to safety. Smoke hung heavy over a deserted beach.
Volunteers fought to extinguish a blaze that blackened the hillside and charred buildings near Lindos, which is one of the island’s most visited sites and is famed for an acropolis perched on a massive rock within medieval walls.
“We have between 4,000 and 5,000 people now accommodated at different structures,” Thanasis Virinis, a vice mayor of Rhodes told Mega television on Sunday, calling for donations of essentials such as mattresses and bedclothes.
CANCELLED FLIGHTS
The evacuees, including residents from the villages, were housed at hotels, indoor stadiums, conference centers and school buildings, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios told Skai radio.
“They have been given food, water and medical help,” he said.
One British tourist thanked locals for their generosity, in an interview with Greek television.
The tourist, who did not give her name in the footage, said shops had refused payment for water and food and small boats had taken women and children to safety first, before returning for the men.
The Greek foreign ministry said it was setting up a helpdesk at Rhodes airport to facilitate, in cooperation with embassies, the departure of visitors who have lost travel documents.
Footage on social media showed crowds of tourists at the airport.
Tour operator Jet2 said five planes due to take more tourists to the island would instead fly empty and would take people home on their scheduled flights. TUI said it canceled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Tuesday.
“Customers currently in Rhodes will return on their intended flight home,” it sad in a statement.
FIREFIGHTING
More than 250 fire fighters were trying to contain the flames, assisted by 15 aircraft, state television said.
Firefighters, backed by aircraft that dropped water, battled three fronts on Sunday, setting up firebreaks to prevent flames from spreading to a dense forest or threatening more residential areas.
The fire has scorched swathes of forest and several buildings since breaking out in a mountainous area on Tuesday.
Civil protection has warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Sunday in almost half of Greece, where temperatures were expected to hit 45 Celsius.
Heatwaves across Southern Europe and many parts of the world could last until August.
Fires are common in Greece but hotter, drier and windy summers have brought more of them in recent years. Climate change means heatwaves will become more frequent, an adviser to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Saturday.

Topics: Greece Fires

Putin hosts Belarus leader, calls Ukraine’s counter-offensive a failure

Putin hosts Belarus leader, calls Ukraine’s counter-offensive a failure
Updated 23 July 2023
  • Ukraine began its long-anticipated counter-offensive last month but has so far made only small gains against well-entrenched Russian forces who control more than a sixth of its territory after nearly
Updated 23 July 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine’s counteroffensive “has failed” as he hosted Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, his close ally, for talks in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
“There is no counteroffensive,” Russian news agencies quoted Lukashenko as saying.
Putin replied: “It exists, but it has failed.”
Ukraine began its long-anticipated counter-offensive last month but has so far made only small gains against well entrenched Russian forces who control more than a sixth of its territory after nearly 17 months of war.
US General Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday the Ukrainian drive was “far from a failure” but would be long, hard and bloody.
A Telegram channel linked to Lukashenko quoted him as saying in a jocular tone that fighters of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who are now training Belarus’s army were keen to push across the border into NATO member Poland.
“The Wagner guys have started to stress us — they want to go west. ‘Let’s go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow’,” he was quoted as saying. There was no indication that Lukashenko was seriously entertaining that idea.
On Thursday, the Belarusian defense ministry said Wagner fighters had started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the Polish border.
Poland is moving extra troops toward the border with Belarus in response to the arrival of the Wagner forces who relocated there after staging a short-lived mutiny in Russia last month.
Putin, in response, warned Poland on Friday that any aggression against Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia. He said Moscow would use all means it has to react to any hostility toward Minsk.
USEFUL PARTNER
Russia and Belarus are linked in a partnership called the “union state” in which Moscow is by far the dominant player. But Lukashenko has proved his usefulness to Putin since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, allowing Russia to use his country as a launch pad at the start of the war.
He has subsequently let Russian forces train at his military bases, conducted frequent joint exercises and taken delivery of tactical nuclear weapons which Putin has placed in Belarus in a move broadly condemned in the West.
The Kremlin also credited Lukashenko with brokering last month’s deal to end the Wagner mutiny, which Putin said had briefly threatened to tip Russia into civil war.
Putin said the two leaders would meet on Sunday and Monday and would discuss security and other issues “in great detail and in depth.”
Lukashenko has not committed his small army to join Russia’s war, but the risk of a new attack from Belarusian soil compels Ukraine to protect its northern border, stretching its forces as it tries to step up its counteroffensive in the east and south of the country. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Felix Light; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Russia belarus

Cambodia holds lopsided election before historic transfer of power

Cambodia holds lopsided election before historic transfer of power
Updated 23 July 2023
  • Contest is effectively a one-horse race with Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party facing no viable opponent
Updated 23 July 2023
PHNOM PENH: Cambodians voted on Sunday in a one-sided election certain to prolong the ruling party’s dominance of politics, clearing the path for a historic leadership transition and the end of the reign of one of the world’s longest-serving premiers.
The contest is effectively a one-horse race, with Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), a political behemoth with a vast war chest, facing no viable opponent after a ruthless, years-long crackdown on its rivals.
Activists have dismissed the election as a sham, with CPP up against 17 mostly obscure parties, none of which won seats in the last election, in 2018.
Long queues formed at polling stations through the morning. By noon (0500 GMT), 6.2 million of the 9.7 million eligible voters had cast ballots, according to National Election Committee official Dim Sovannarom.
Former Khmer Rouge guerrilla Hun Sen, 70, has led Cambodia for 38 years and has brushed off Western concern about the election’s credibility, determined to prevent any obstacle in his carefully calibrated transition to his anointed successor and eldest son, Hun Manet.
No timeframe had been given for the handover until Thursday, when Hun Sen signaled his son “could be” prime minister next month, depending on “whether Hun Manet will be able to do it or not.” He needs to win a National Assembly seat to become prime minister, which is likely.
Hun Manet, 45, dressed in a green safari shirt, smiled and posed for selfies with supporters after voting in the capital Phnom Penh before a throng of media.
He ducked questions on the prospect of becoming premier and whether he would rule differently from his father. “No comment please, no comment please. I’ve just come to vote,” he said in English, smiling.
Analysts had expected the transition to come mid-term, giving time for Hun Manet to earn legitimacy with the public and political elite.
“Transferring power while he is still physically and mentally well allows Hun Sen to strongly protect his son from any internal challenges,” said Gordon Conochie, adjunct research fellow at La Trobe University and author of a new book on Cambodia’s democracy.
“As long as Hun Sen is around, nobody will move against Hun Manet.”
Hun Manet has given few media interviews and no clues over his vision for Cambodia and its 16 million people.
He earned a master’s degree at New York University and a doctorate at the University of Bristol, both in economics, and attended the West Point military academy, helping him rise through the ranks of Cambodia’s military to army chief and deputy armed forces commander.
Major powers will be watching closely for signs of whether Hun Manet will maintain the authoritarian status quo of his father or pursue greater liberalization and a more Western style of democracy.
A key focus will be if he seeks to steer Cambodia out of the orbit of China and patch up ties with the United States that have perennially been strained by his father’s iron-fisted approach.
Hun Manet received a rock-star reception at a big rally on Friday, where he promised a vote for the CPP was for a bright future” and warned of unspecified “extremist” attempts to “destroy the election.”
The rhetoric echoes that of Hun Sen in his vitriol against opponents and pre-emptive strikes since May that have included disqualifying the CPP’s only meaningful rival, the Candlelight Party, over a paperwork technicality.
Authorities also banned self-exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy and 16 allies from voting and contesting elections for two decades for urging Cambodians to destroy their ballots.
Some did that on Sunday, posting pictures on social media of spoiled ballots, some with writing that disparaged Hun Sen, calling him a coward. Pro-government Freshnews said authorities were investigating, while other media reported one person was arrested for taking a ballot home.
Hun Sen cast his vote just outside the capital, kissing his ballot paper before posting it and smiling for cameras with an ink-stained finger.
His CPP’s selling point has been its rural development and ensuring peace and stability after decades of war, which helped spur average growth of more than 7 percent until 2019, creating jobs in garment manufacturing and construction.
“I don’t really need more from the new leader,” voter Nin Sinath, 58, said on Hun Sen’s succession. “I have what I want now, we have peace and prosperity for the people already.”

Topics: Hun Sen Cambodia

Scholarships help displaced Afghan students find homes on university campuses across US

Scholarships help displaced Afghan students find homes on university campuses across US
Updated 23 July 2023
  • Since the initial flurry of scholarships, efforts to assist Afghan students have continued
  • But there are still more young people in need of support to continue their educations
Updated 23 July 2023
DALLAS: As the Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan, in the summer of 2021, Fahima Sultani and her fellow university students tried for days to get into the Kabul airport, only to be turned away by gun-wielding extremists. 

“No education, just go back home,” she recalled one shouting. 

Nearly two years later, Sultani, now 21, is safely in the US and working toward her bachelor’s degree in data science at Arizona State University in Tempe on a scholarship. When she’s not studying, she likes to hike up nearby Tempe Butte, the kind of outing she enjoyed in her mountainous homeland. 

Seeing students like Sultani rush to leave in August 2021 as the US withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years, colleges, universities and other groups across the US started piecing together the funding for hundreds of scholarships so they could continue their educations outside of their home country. 

Women of Sultani’s generation, born around the time the US ousted the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, grew up attending school and watching as women pursued careers. The Taliban’s return upended those freedoms. 

“Within minutes of the collapse of the government in Kabul, US universities said, ‘We’ll take one;’ ‘We’ll take three;’ ‘We’ll take a professor;’ ‘We’ll take a student,’” said Allan Goodman, CEO of the Institute of International Education, a global not-for-profit that helps fund such scholarships. 

The fears leading the students to quickly board flights were soon justified as the Taliban ushered in a harsh Islamic rule: Girls cannot attend school beyond the sixth grade and women, once again required to wear burqas, have been banned from universities and are restricted from most employment. 

Sultani is one of more than 60 Afghan women who arrived at ASU by December 2021 after fleeing Afghanistan, where she had been studying online through Asian University for Women in Bangladesh during the pandemic. 

“These women came out of a crisis, a traumatic experience, boarded a plane not knowing where they were going, ended up in the US,” said Susan Edgington, executive director and head of operations of ASU’s Global Academic Initiatives. 

After making their way to universities and colleges across the US over the last two years, many are nearing graduation and planning their futures. 

Mashal Aziz, 22, was a few months from graduating from American University of Afghanistan when Kabul fell and she boarded a plane. After leaving, she scoured the Internet, researching which schools were offering scholarships and what organizations might be able to help. 

“You’ve already left everything and you are thinking maybe there are barriers for your higher education,” she said. 

Aziz and three other Afghan students arrived at Northeastern University in Boston in January 2022 after first being taken to Qatar and then a military base in New Jersey. She graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting management and plans to start work on her master’s degree in finance this fall at Northeastern. 

Just two days after the fall of Kabul, the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma announced it had created two scholarships for Afghans seeking refuge in the US Later, the university created five more scholarships that went to some of the young Afghans who had settled in the area. Five more Afghans have received scholarships to study there this fall. 

Danielle Macdonald, an associate anthropology professor at the school, has organized a regular meetup between TU students and college-aged Afghans who have settled in the Tulsa area. 

Around two dozen young people attend the events, where they’ve talked about everything from US slang to how to find a job. Their outings have included visiting a museum and going to a basketball game, Macdonald said. 

“It’s become a really lovely community,” she said. 

Sultani, like many others who left Afghanistan, often thinks about those who remained behind, including her sister, who had been studying at a university, but now must stay home. 

“I can go to universities while millions of girls back in Afghanistan, they do not have this opportunity that I have,” Sultani said. “I can dress the way I want and millions of girls now in Afghanistan, they do not have this opportunity.” 

Since the initial flurry of scholarships, efforts to assist Afghan students have continued, including the creation of the Qatar Scholarship for Afghans Project, which has helped fund 250 scholarships at dozens of US colleges and universities. 

But there are still more young people in need of support to continue their educations in the US or even reach the US from Afghanistan or other countries, explained Jonah Kokodyniak, a senior vice president at the Institute of International Education. 

Yasamin Sohrabi, 26, is among those still trying to find a way to the US Sohrabi, who had been studying at American University of Afghanistan, realized as the withdrawal of US forces neared that she might need to go overseas to continue her studies. The day after the Taliban took Kabul, she learned of her admission to Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, but wasn’t able to get into the airport to leave Afghanistan. 

A year later, she and her younger sister, who has also been accepted at the university, got visas to Pakistan. Now they are trying to find a way to get into the US Their brother, who accompanied them to Pakistan, is applying to the school as well. 

Sohrabi said she and her siblings try not to focus on what they have lost, but instead on how to get to WKU, where 20 other Afghans will be studying this fall. 

“That’s one of the things in these days we think about,” she said. “It keeps us going.” 

Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus

Putin, Lukashenko to meet after Russia warns about aggression against Belarus
Updated 23 July 2023
  • Lukashenko has allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to launch its full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022
Updated 23 July 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will meet on Sunday, the Kremlin said, two days after Moscow warned that any aggression against the its neighbor and staunchest ally would be considered an attack on Russia.

After Poland decided earlier this week to move military units closer to its border with Belarus in response to the arrival in Belarus of forces from Russia’s Wagner Group, Putin said Moscow would use all means it has to react to any hostility toward Minsk.
The Kremlin said Lukashenko is paying a working visit to Russia and will talk to Putin about further development of the countries’ “strategic partnership.”
While not sending his own troops to Ukraine, Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to launch its full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022 and has since met with Putin frequently.
The two countries have since held multiple joint military training exercises, and in June Lukashenko allowed his country to be used as a base for Russian nuclear weapons, a move broadly condemned by the West.
The perception that Lukashenko, a pariah in the West, depends on Putin for his survival had fanned fears in Kyiv that Putin would pressure him to join a fresh ground offensive and open a new front in Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine.
On Thursday, the Belarusian defense ministry said Wagner Group mercenaries have started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the border with NATO-member Poland.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was shown in a video welcoming his fighters to Belarus on Wednesday, telling them they would take no further part for now in the war in Ukraine but ordering them to gather strength for Wagner’s operations in Africa while they trained the Belarusian army.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine belarus Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Putin

