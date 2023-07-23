ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution

Saudi Arabia is home to one of the most youthful populations in the world, with 63 percent of Saudis in the Kingdom being under the age of 30, as revealed by the Saudi Statistics Authority in June 2023. Coinciding with this demographic reality, in 2022, the nation emerged as the fastest growing economy within the G20 countries, according to the International Monetary Fund.
The energy transition ambitions of Saudi Arabia represent a decisive turning point in the global renewable energy landscape. With a goal of meeting 50 percent of its energy needs through clean energy by 2030, the nation has launched several ground-breaking megaprojects, including the world’s largest solar and wind farms. This paradigm shift aligns with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reaching zero emission by 2050 and combating climate change.
Integral to achieving these ambitious goals is the investment in training and upskilling a new generation of Saudi youth who possess the expertise to develop and implement future energy solutions.
“As a proud Saudi-listed company and the world’s largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition, it is essential for us to recognize the immense potential and to value the significant role that the Saudi youth are destined to play in shaping the future of clean energy and water,” said ACWA Power’s Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan.
“The youth are the driving force behind our nation’s progress,” said Faisal Jadu, chief people, culture and communications officer at ACWA Power. “ACWA Power fully endorses Saudi Vision 2030 and has a strong dedication toward empowering young Saudi individuals, enabling them to reach their maximum potential and emerge as future leaders in the renewable sector.”
The absence of robust youth development programs hinders economic growth, stifles innovation, and perpetuates social inequality. In this context, national champions like ACWA Power are well-positioned to accelerate investments in youth development by spreading awareness, spearheading training programs, and hiring young talent for some of the largest projects in the Kingdom and overseas. Investments in such initiatives allow ACWA Power to directly involve Saudi youth in the national energy transition, retaining local talent and fostering a thriving economy.
At the core of ACWA Power’s efforts lies the Energy and Water Academy, which was established in 2010.
EWA focuses on upskilling and training individuals to become proficient operators and technicians in water desalination and power technologies. It not only equips them with technical skills but also fosters personal growth and enhances employability, providing a platform for long-term success.
The success of EWA is rooted in strong partnerships with government authorities and industry leaders.
“We are witnessing firsthand how graduates from EWA bring an impressive set of skills and experience that seamlessly integrate into our work stream,” said Stefan Verlee, chief operation and maintenance officer of First National Operations and Maintenance Company, the O&M arm of ACWA Power. “Their up-to-date technical know-how and in-depth understanding of industry’s operations make their transition into our team remarkably smooth.”
Recognizing the importance of gender inclusivity, ACWA Power, in partnership with EWA, has launched a program specifically focused on training women in technical disciplines related to renewable energy and water.
“NOMAC has provided me with a solid foundation in financial analysis, enabling me to excel and quickly progress to the position of an associate manager,” said Mawadah Ghulam, a financial analyst at NOMAC.