You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution

ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution

ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution
Short Url

https://arab.news/rac9x

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution

ACWA Power empowers Saudi youth in clean energy revolution
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is home to one of the most youthful populations in the world, with 63 percent of Saudis in the Kingdom being under the age of 30, as revealed by the Saudi Statistics Authority in June 2023. Coinciding with this demographic reality, in 2022, the nation emerged as the fastest growing economy within the G20 countries, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The energy transition ambitions of Saudi Arabia represent a decisive turning point in the global renewable energy landscape. With a goal of meeting 50 percent of its energy needs through clean energy by 2030, the nation has launched several ground-breaking megaprojects, including the world’s largest solar and wind farms. This paradigm shift aligns with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reaching zero emission by 2050 and combating climate change.

Integral to achieving these ambitious goals is the investment in training and upskilling a new generation of Saudi youth who possess the expertise to develop and implement future energy solutions.

“As a proud Saudi-listed company and the world’s largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition, it is essential for us to recognize the immense potential and to value the significant role that the Saudi youth are destined to play in shaping the future of clean energy and water,” said ACWA Power’s Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan.

“The youth are the driving force behind our nation’s progress,” said Faisal Jadu, chief people, culture and communications officer at ACWA Power. “ACWA Power fully endorses Saudi Vision 2030 and has a strong dedication toward empowering young Saudi individuals, enabling them to reach their maximum potential and emerge as future leaders in the renewable sector.”

The absence of robust youth development programs hinders economic growth, stifles innovation, and perpetuates social inequality. In this context, national champions like ACWA Power are well-positioned to accelerate investments in youth development by spreading awareness, spearheading training programs, and hiring young talent for some of the largest projects in the Kingdom and overseas. Investments in such initiatives allow ACWA Power to directly involve Saudi youth in the national energy transition, retaining local talent and fostering a thriving economy.

At the core of ACWA Power’s efforts lies the Energy and Water Academy, which was established in 2010. 

EWA focuses on upskilling and training individuals to become proficient operators and technicians in water desalination and power technologies. It not only equips them with technical skills but also fosters personal growth and enhances employability, providing a platform for long-term success.

The success of EWA is rooted in strong partnerships with government authorities and industry leaders.

“We are witnessing firsthand how graduates from EWA bring an impressive set of skills and experience that seamlessly integrate into our work stream,” said Stefan Verlee, chief operation and maintenance officer of First National Operations and Maintenance Company, the O&M arm of ACWA Power. “Their up-to-date technical know-how and in-depth understanding of industry’s operations make their transition into our team remarkably smooth.”

Recognizing the importance of gender inclusivity, ACWA Power, in partnership with EWA, has launched a program specifically focused on training women in technical disciplines related to renewable energy and water.

“NOMAC has provided me with a solid foundation in financial analysis, enabling me to excel and quickly progress to the position of an associate manager,” said Mawadah Ghulam, a financial analyst at NOMAC.

New AI-powered smartphone ‘Honor 90 5G’ unveiled

New AI-powered smartphone ‘Honor 90 5G’ unveiled
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

New AI-powered smartphone ‘Honor 90 5G’ unveiled

New AI-powered smartphone ‘Honor 90 5G’ unveiled
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Global technology brand Honor has officially revealed its latest smartphone — Honor 90 5G — from the N Series at an event under the theme “Honor Mission Impossible.” The new smartphone showcases Honor’s cutting-edge AI technologies and best-in-class innovations, including AI Vlog Master and zero risk eye-comfort display with the ultra-clear 200 MP camera. 

“We are delighted to share the exciting news that the Honor 90 5G will be available soon for pre-order. We strongly believe that this smartphone will revolutionize the world of video shooting, thanks to its advanced AI technologies that elevate smartphone videography to new levels,” said Jerry Liao, country manager of Honor Device KSA. “Honor 90 also incorporates innovative eye-care technologies that prioritize the well-being of users’ eyes during prolonged phone usage, ensuring a zero-risk viewing experience.” 

Honor 90 5G opens a world of endless opportunities by embracing AI technology in video creation and vlogging with AI Vlog Master including Instant Movie, AI Video Recommendation and AI Noise Reduction. 

With the Instant Movie, users can transform their footage into a captivating 15-second video clip, perfectly tailored for social media sharing. In just one second, your masterpiece is ready to be unleashed. Through AI Video Recommendation, Honor 90 5G analyzes the scene and recommends the ideal video mode from five modes: Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-up, Multi-video and Solo Cut Mode. 

Honor has also introduced the game-changing AI Noise Reduction feature, utilizing AI technology to remove background noise from videos. This ensures clear human voices without distractions from surrounding sounds, offering vloggers and video creators a hassle-free way to capture high-quality content.

The cutting-edge smartphone features the industry-first zero-risk eye-comfort display, incorporating the highest achieved 3,840 Hz PWM dimming technology. 

This industry-leading technology ensures a comfortable, flicker-free viewing experience, minimizing eye strain and providing optimal comfort in all situations. 

With the Dynamic Dimming technology, Circadian Night Display and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification, Honor aims to deliver an unparalleled eye care experience, leveraging cutting-edge innovations to set new benchmarks in the industry.

The Honor 90 showcases a powerful triple camera system, consisting of a 200 MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor for exceptional light capture and impressive low-light performance. Complemented by a 12 MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a wide field of view, and a 2 MP depth camera for accurate distance estimation, this camera setup produces detailed photos with high dynamic range. 

Moreover, the Honor 90 is the first N Series smartphone to run the latest MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. This advanced operating system offers a range of upgraded and customized features, providing users with a smarter and more convenient experience than ever before. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, which provides exceptional performance and can handle even the most intensive and demanding tasks with ease. 

The Honor 90 5G is packed with a large 5,000 mAh battery that can power the device for an entire day, making it ideal for all-day productivity. 

The phone will be available in three colors — Diamond Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black, all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users. 

Consumers can pre-order Honor 90 through Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, STC, Zain, LuLu, noon, Amazon and other retail shops.

Azerbaijan: A ‘winter wonderland’ for MENA travelers

Azerbaijan: A ‘winter wonderland’ for MENA travelers
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Azerbaijan: A ‘winter wonderland’ for MENA travelers

Azerbaijan: A ‘winter wonderland’ for MENA travelers
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa, is inviting travelers to discover Azerbaijan in all seasons.

The two companies will join forces for a new campaign aiming to showcase Azerbaijan’s incredible attractions to MENA travelers. Building on the successful previous partnership, this collaboration will leverage Wego’s extensive reach and innovative marketing strategies to showcase Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and warm hospitality.

In Azerbaijan, both summer and winter offer a wide range of exciting activities for each type of traveler.

Mamoun Hmedan, chief commercial officer and managing director, MENA and India, Wego, said: “As we renew our partnership with Azerbaijan Tourism Board, we aim to inspire and guide travelers to explore the wonders of Azerbaijan and create a seamless and inspiring travel experience. We recorded over 830,000 searches globally for Azerbaijan this year and we are expecting to see an increase in the searches toward the summer.”

During the summer months, the country’s beautiful coastal areas become a haven for beach lovers. Travelers can indulge in water sports such as jet skiing and parasailing. Additionally, the picturesque mountainous regions of Azerbaijan, such as the Greater Caucasus range, provide fantastic opportunities for hiking, trekking, and exploring scenic trails that lead to breathtaking vistas and hidden waterfalls.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO, Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said: “In winter, Azerbaijan transforms into a winter wonderland, providing excellent opportunities for winter sports enthusiasts. The country has premier ski resorts and offers world-class skiing and snowboarding facilities with a range of slopes suitable for beginners to advanced skiers. Additionally, the picturesque village of Gabala, located in the Tufandag Mountains, offers a charming winter retreat with opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and even enjoying horse-drawn sleigh rides through snowy landscapes.”

TCS BaNCS powers payments transformation at Banque Saudi Fransi

TCS BaNCS powers payments transformation at Banque Saudi Fransi
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

TCS BaNCS powers payments transformation at Banque Saudi Fransi

TCS BaNCS powers payments transformation at Banque Saudi Fransi
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Tata Consultancy Services announced that its customer, Banque Saudi Fransi, has successfully transformed its domestic and international real-time payments processing using TCS BaNCS for Payments. This represents a key milestone in the bank’s digital transformation and core banking modernization program. 

BSF, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, selected TCS BaNCS to simplify and digitize its IT landscape across deposits, lending and payments, and enhance its position as a modern, innovative and experience-focused bank in the region. 

As part of this transformation, the bank leveraged TCS BaNCS for Payments to centralize and standardize its operations across domestic and international payments. With data centralized and secure in the new system, the bank can pre-validate transactions in real-time, nearly doubling the straight-through-processing rate and speeding up transactions.

The TCS BaNCS solution’s microservices architecture is helping the bank provide real-time, frictionless payment services to its clients and scale systems to match increasing transaction volumes in an economy that works round the clock, all year round. A large repository of out-of-the-box APIs can be exposed to third-party providers, strengthening BSF’s strategy to be a local leader in open banking and banking-as-a-service by offering clients its numerous benefits.

The TCS BaNCS solution’s future-proof digital core and Saudi market-ready functionality will help BSF roll out new product lines, while its ISO20022 compliance will enable it to easily comply with CBPR+ guidelines as per the timeline defined by SWIFT. With TCS BaNCS for Payments, the bank is now an early adopter of the regional GCC-RTGS Payments Clearing, enabling its customers to send and receive money to GCC countries through this innovative payment clearing scheme. 

Thamer Yousef, COO, Banque Saudi Fransi, said: “The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing real-time payments markets globally, and Saudi Arabia is leading this growth, paving the way for financial prosperity. The successful deployment of TCS BaNCS for Payments as part of our larger enterprise-wide transformation program reflects our commitment to supporting payments innovation in the region.”

Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, global head, TCS Financial Solutions, TCS, said: “TCS BaNCS has been powering payments transformation for leading banks worldwide, including Saudi Arabia and GCC, and this go-live at BSF is testimony to our functionally rich solution designed on best-in-class technology, high levels of scalability, certified readiness for SWIFT standards, and TCS’ ability to deliver large digital transformation programs successfully.”

HungerStation makes history as first Saudi brand to win Cannes Lions Grand Prix 2023

HungerStation makes history as first Saudi brand to win Cannes Lions Grand Prix 2023
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

HungerStation makes history as first Saudi brand to win Cannes Lions Grand Prix 2023

HungerStation makes history as first Saudi brand to win Cannes Lions Grand Prix 2023
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

HungerStation Saudi Arabia’s “Subconscious Order” campaign has won the Grand Prix in Creative Commerce at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023. It is the first time in Cannes Lions’ 70-year history that Saudi Arabia has won a Grand Prix.

Combining innovative thinking and cutting-edge technology, “Subconscious Order” is a feature, which taps into the subconscious mind to help the user decide what food they’re most in the mood for — eliminating the frustrations of decision fatigue that we all know so well when trying to pick food. In fact, according to a study by Seated, as quoted by the New York Post, the average adult spends around 132 hours a year looking at menus online. “Subconscious Order” is designed for customers of HungerStation (Saudi Arabia’s first food delivery app) and uses the camera on a mobile or desktop along with in-app eye calibration and vision AI to track the user’s eye movement. It then uses topic modeling AI to organize food options and present an instant report of what the eye lingered on the longest, to reveal the subconscious craving — generating a list of local restaurants where HungerStation customers can then order the food they desire the most.

Mohammed Jifri, CMO for HungerStation, said: “Myself and the team are so proud of having won the first ever Cannes Lion Grand Prix. It’s not only an incredible milestone for HungerStation, but also a giant step forward for marketing in Saudi Arabia, which has seen significant development in the last decade. This marks the start of a new era of marketing success in the country, and with our nation’s Vision 2030, there are no limits to what we can achieve.”

Rayyan Aoun, ECD for Wunderman Thompson KSA, said:“This is a truly historic win for both Cannes Lions and Saudi Arabia, as it is the first time a campaign from the Kingdom has won a Grand Prix — one of the most prestigious awards for creativity in the world. As the first — and still the leading — food delivery app in the Kingdom, HungerStation is a pioneer in its field. It feels fitting then, that, along with Wunderman Thompson, our innovative campaign has won a Cannes Lions Grand Prix — a groundbreaking achievement for Saudi Arabia.”

Ahmad Chatila, director of brand and communication for HungerStation, said: “We are only beginning to comprehend the power of AI, but it’s already transforming the world around us. It will surely disrupt commerce in the years ahead and create more personalized customer experiences. As marketers, we need to consider how this technology can be used to glean more meaningful insights from customer data and create tailored experiences for them. This will allow us to anticipate their needs and provide them with more relevant moments rather than general ones.”

The inspiration behind the work stemmed from a study from The Biology of Belief by Dr. Bruce Lipton, which found that the conscious mind can only process 40 bits of info per second, while the subconscious mind can process information up to 500,000 times quicker. That prompted the team to ask: “What if we help people connect better with their subconscious mind, and let it find the answer they’re looking for”?

HungerStation seeks to open new horizons in the technical sector in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and it constantly desires to improve and develop the user experience to keep pace with the needs of its customers by providing smart and effective solutions. HungerStation also seeks to strengthen the Kingdom’s position in the technical sector and at the global level by employing AI in our lives and contributing to bringing change in the field of e-commerce.

Jason Carmel, global lead, creative data at Wunderman Thompson, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been part of such a momentous occasion and to have worked alongside HungerStation to deliver a powerful tool, which is not only forward-thinking and smart, but that also taps into a genuine desire for the decision-making process to be simplified. This technology signals a step toward the future of ‘Zero UI’ interfaces, whereby users control a device through their voice, movements, glances, or thoughts. But it’s not tech for the sake of tech, it also addresses a need to cleverly address decision fatigue and help people with an important decision — choosing dinner!”

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, jury president of the Creative Commerce Lions, said the campaign “turns transactional into emotional, and solves a pain point about choice overload, which drives discoverability of new foods and places to order.” She added: “In today’s world, brands have to apply meaningful value in order for people to offer use of their facial data, and ‘Subconscious Order’ did this beautifully. It’s a wonderful example of AI being applied to commerce and is a bold, brave way to change the user experience, which is no mean feat.”

The Cannes Lion 2023 Grands Prix win marks yet another success for HungerStation, as it received six awards this year, which include: A Grand Prix for Creative Commerce, issued by Cannes Lions, June 2023; a Bronze for innovation, issued by Caples Awards, May 2023; a Grand Prix for mobile-led creativity, issued by Dubai Lynx, March 2023; a Silver for website, apps and games, issued by Dubai Lynx, March 2023; and a Silver for HungerStation’s film (Blast to the Past), issued by Dubai Lynx, March 2023. This film was also nominated for the list of the Top 15 Film Campaigns, issued by Campaign Middle East, Jan 2023.

Osool to manage GOSI’s Saudi real estate portfolio

Osool to manage GOSI’s Saudi real estate portfolio
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Osool to manage GOSI’s Saudi real estate portfolio

Osool to manage GOSI’s Saudi real estate portfolio
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News

Osool, the integrated real estate company established by the General Organization for Social Insurance, has taken another important step toward transforming the performance of one of the Kingdom’s largest diversified real estate investment portfolios. 

Osool has been officially appointed to manage the entirety of GOSI’s local income-generating real estate portfolio. The company seeks to upgrade real estate asset management services to become one of the leading companies in this field at the local level and a distinguished model, by raising operational efficiency, keeping abreast of the latest systems and leading international standards in the field, which will be reflected in the improvement of customer experience.

Having merged GOSI’s legacy managing agents, taking over the responsibility to oversee the organization’s diverse portfolio — including Jawda, Raza and GOSI’s property management department — Osool will now manage more than 29 commercial, residential and retail assets across the Kingdom. These assets consist of more than 1,700 buildings with a total leasable area of 4 million square meters.

The assets include Digital City — an office-dominated, mixed-use complex in Al-Nakheel, Riyadh; Granada Mall, a leading urban mixed-use complex located in the Granada District of Riyadh; and Granada Business Park, a sprawling commercial development housing 11 buildings featuring 131,867-square-meter offices and 283 square meters of F&B. Assets also include Olaya Towers, the trio of Madinah Buildings, and Obhur City — a well-appointed residential development comprising more than 2,500 modern apartments.

Implementing comprehensive asset management strategies for each of its properties, Osool aims to maximize property values and investment returns by focusing on customer delight and delivering the basic services its tenants and end-users expect by employing established best practices and international standards. 

Leveraging its network, partnerships and team of local and international experts, the company is fully dedicated to ensuring the rapidly evolving demands of Saudi citizens, residents and investors are met.

Abdulfattah Kurdi, chief executive officer, Osool, said: “At a time when the Kingdom is making tremendous strides toward realizing its potential as a leading global investment destination, each and every single one of us at Osool is determined to contribute to the transformation of GOSI’s real estate portfolio by providing the highest level of services to tenants and end-users. Informed by our customer-centric and value-driven approach, our work is fully geared toward elevating the portfolio we are mandated with managing and making it one of the best managed portfolios in the Kingdom. Ours is a strategy that places an emphasis on quality and service excellence at every touchpoint. We place an emphasis on elevating the customer experience, which will — in turn — maximize the portfolio’s value and returns.”

Osool’s activities are overseen by Hassana, the investment management company that manages the entire GOSI portfolio globally.

Latest updates

Jamaica defy France but Sweden, Netherlands win openers
Jamaica defy France but Sweden, Netherlands win openers
What We Are Reading Today: Coral Lives
What We Are Reading Today: Coral Lives
Saudi graffiti artist steps out of the shadows
Saudi graffiti artist Maajed Ahmed is challenging the stigma associated with the art form. (Instagram/maajed_ahmed)
Stray animals and birds suffer amid soaring temperatures
Mayaser Bundagji is promoting a culture of animal adoption in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Plea for help as hunger stalks Khartoum
Plea for help as hunger stalks Khartoum

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.