Indian police arrest 74 Rohingya refugees in north
An Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP) personal inspects the ground around the charred remains of a Rohingya camp where a fire incident broke out earlier today in New Delhi on June 13, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

LUCKNOW: Indian police said they arrested 74 Rohingya refugees on Monday for living "illegally" in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh - a move activists condemned as an arbitrary crackdown on people fleeing violence.
The members of the Muslim Rohingya community were detained in six town and cities in the state and 10 of the refugees were juveniles, police said, without giving ages.
The Rohingya Human Rights Initiative campaign group said the detained people had been living in the area for about 10 years after fleeing persecution in Myanmar.
Many had been doing manual labour including rubbish collection, Initiative director Sabber Kyaw Min said. "They have been only demanding refuge," he added. "The community is requesting ... an end to detentions."
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar to countries including Bangladesh, which borders India. Myanmar's military denies committing crimes against humanity.
New Delhi has not signed the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention, which spells out refugee rights and states' responsibilities to protect them, nor does it have its own laws protecting refugees.
Around 18,000 Rohingya lived in India as of early last year, according to Rohingya Human Rights Initiative co-founder Ali Johar.

Italy pledges support for Tunisia over ‘important challenges’

  • Tunisian president met in Rome with Italian and Emirati presidents, and Libyan PM
  • Sergio Mattarella: ‘We are on your side. We want to cooperate more and more’
Rome: Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday pledged his country’s support to Tunisia “in the important challenges the country faces.”

In a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied after his participation on Sunday in a forum on migration and development in the Mediterranean region organized by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mattarella reaffirmed to his counterpart ”the deep and concrete bond which links Tunisia and Italy together.”

Addressing Saied, Mattarella said: “In the past months you have met with Prime Minister Meloni several times, and you are well aware of Italy’s positions, orientations and initiatives to support your country.”

In recent months, Meloni has been very active in explaining Tunisia’s viewpoint to other countries regarding negotiations for a loan of nearly $1.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF requires Tunisia’s government to carry out a series of reforms before giving the loan. However, Tunisia is asking for a first tranche of funding to be released immediately, while the rest of the loan can be paid in line with the progress of reforms.

Last week, the EU signed an agreement with Tunisia that will provide €105 million ($117 million) in direct European aid to prevent the departure of migrant boats from the North African country and combat people smugglers. Italy has been strongly lobbying in the EU Commission to support this agreement.

“The friendship and the level of cooperation between our peoples and our countries are very high, and we are on your side. We want to cooperate more and more,” Mattarella said.

On the sidelines of his visit to Rome, Saied had several bilateral meetings. He discussed with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah “the historical fraternal relations” between their countries “in order to develop them in the interest of both peoples,” said a communique issued by the Tunisian presidency.

Saied and Dbeibah also discussed “the need to further strengthen opportunities for reciprocal coordination and consultation on issues of common interest,” beginning with “the phenomenon of irregular immigration and trafficking in human beings, and its negative effects not only on Tunisia and Libya but also on the Mediterranean region.”

According to the Tunisian presidency, in a meeting with the UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Saied praised “the strong fraternal relations and cooperation” between their countries and stressed “the promising opportunities … to further develop their historical ties, notably in the fields of renewable and alternative energy, water desalination, healthcare and education, and other sectors.”

62 arrested in Europol-Interpol human trafficking crackdown

Updated 24 July 2023
Reuters

  • It is suspected that the criminal network successfully smuggled around 5,000 Cuban nationals into the EU
AMSTERDAM: Law enforcement from five countries have disrupted an intercontinental criminal network that was smuggling migrants from Cuba to the European Union, with the move leading to the arrest of 62 people, Europol and Interpol, who coordinated the international investigation, said on Monday.
A Europol statement said the criminal network focused on Cubans in vulnerable situations, and that for 9,000 euros ($9,969.30), it would organize their journey to Europe and provide false documentation.
In total, it is suspected that the criminal network successfully smuggled around 5,000 Cuban nationals into the EU.
Besides the arrests, police also seized 18 pieces of real estate, 33 vehicles, and 144 bank accounts, alongside vast sums of cash in various currencies.

US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case in viral videos

Updated 24 July 2023
Reuters

  • The assault, in which a mob allegedly raped and paraded naked women, took place over two months ago
  • The incident captured national and global attention as the video went viral on social media in the past week
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Sunday it was deeply concerned by reports of viral videos showing two women paraded naked in India’s northeastern state of Manipur, a sexual assault case that enraged the country.

The assault, in which a mob allegedly raped and paraded the naked women, took place over two months ago, but it captured national and global attention as the video went viral on social media in the past week. Police have made some arrests.

A US State Department spokesperson called the incident “brutal” and “terrible” and said the United States conveyed its sympathies to the victims.

The assault was reported by the victims aged 21 and 19 in May during intense ethnic clashes between the tribal Kuki people and majority ethnic Meitei over potential changes to economic benefits given to the Kuki.

The trouble was quelled after New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people. But sporadic violence and killings resumed soon afterwards and the state has remained tense since.

At least 125 people have been killed and more than 40,000 have fled their homes since the violence erupted in Manipur.

The United States encouraged a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the Manipur violence and urged authorities to respond to humanitarian needs while protecting all groups, homes and places of worship, the State Department spokesperson said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the assault as “shameful” and promised tough action.

Russia says two Ukrainian drones ‘suppressed and crashed’ in Moscow

Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

  • Building near Russia’s defense ministry, business center hit by drones, says Russian media
  • Attack came a day after Kyiv vowed to “retaliate” for a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa
MOSCOW: Russia said it thwarted a Ukrainian “terrorist act” on Moscow in the early hours of Monday, with the mayor of the Russian capital saying two drones had hit non-residential buildings in the city.

The attack came a day after Kyiv vowed to “retaliate” for a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa.
“A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped,” Russia’s defense ministry said.
“Two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties.”
The TASS news agency reported one drone crashed in Komsomolsky Prospekt, near Russia’s defense ministry, while another hit a business center on Likhacheva Street by one of Moscow’s main ring roads.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone strikes hit “non-residential” buildings around 4 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).
He said emergency services were working at the scene and also reported no casualties.
The RIA Novosti news agency posted a video of the business center, with some damage visible to the top of the tall building.
The road around it was closed.
Moscow has been hit by several drone attacks this year, with one even hitting the Kremlin in May.
Earlier this month, Russia said it had downed five Ukrainian drones that disrupted the functioning of Moscow’s Vnukovo international airport.
 

15 dead, 19 missing after Indonesian ferry sinks off Sulawesi island

Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

KENDARI, Indonesia: At least 15 people were killed and 19 more were missing on Monday after a ferry sank off the coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, search and rescue officials said.
The boat sank with 40 people onboard just after midnight local time (1700 GMT on Sunday), the local office of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said in a statement.
Six people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, and the cause of the sinking was being investigated, it said.
“Provisionally, there are 19 people who are still being searched for,” Muhamad Arafah, head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in southeast Sulawesi, said in the statement.
One search team will dive around the accident site, while another will search the water’s surface using boats, he said.
The ferry was crossing from Lanto village on Buton island to Lagili village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi, the agency said.
It shared images of rescuers mobilizing for the search effort, and several dead bodies covered by sarongs laid on tarpaulin at a local hospital.
It is common in Indonesia for the number of actual passengers on a boat to differ from the manifest.
Marine accidents occur frequently in the Southeast Asian archipelago nation of around 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel around despite poor safety standards.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.
In May last year, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged.
No one was hurt in that accident.

 

 

 

 

