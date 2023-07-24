Indian police arrest 74 Rohingya refugees in north

Italy pledges support for Tunisia over ‘important challenges’

Rome: Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday pledged his country’s support to Tunisia “in the important challenges the country faces.”

In a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied after his participation on Sunday in a forum on migration and development in the Mediterranean region organized by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mattarella reaffirmed to his counterpart ”the deep and concrete bond which links Tunisia and Italy together.”

Addressing Saied, Mattarella said: “In the past months you have met with Prime Minister Meloni several times, and you are well aware of Italy’s positions, orientations and initiatives to support your country.”

In recent months, Meloni has been very active in explaining Tunisia’s viewpoint to other countries regarding negotiations for a loan of nearly $1.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF requires Tunisia’s government to carry out a series of reforms before giving the loan. However, Tunisia is asking for a first tranche of funding to be released immediately, while the rest of the loan can be paid in line with the progress of reforms.

Last week, the EU signed an agreement with Tunisia that will provide €105 million ($117 million) in direct European aid to prevent the departure of migrant boats from the North African country and combat people smugglers. Italy has been strongly lobbying in the EU Commission to support this agreement.

“The friendship and the level of cooperation between our peoples and our countries are very high, and we are on your side. We want to cooperate more and more,” Mattarella said.

On the sidelines of his visit to Rome, Saied had several bilateral meetings. He discussed with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah “the historical fraternal relations” between their countries “in order to develop them in the interest of both peoples,” said a communique issued by the Tunisian presidency.

Saied and Dbeibah also discussed “the need to further strengthen opportunities for reciprocal coordination and consultation on issues of common interest,” beginning with “the phenomenon of irregular immigration and trafficking in human beings, and its negative effects not only on Tunisia and Libya but also on the Mediterranean region.”

According to the Tunisian presidency, in a meeting with the UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Saied praised “the strong fraternal relations and cooperation” between their countries and stressed “the promising opportunities … to further develop their historical ties, notably in the fields of renewable and alternative energy, water desalination, healthcare and education, and other sectors.”