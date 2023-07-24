You are here

Video of man dressed as cleric beating elderly woman sparks outrage in Iran

Many Iranians are unhappy with the power the clergy have, and in protests since last September, there havebeen numerous cases of young people verbally assaulting or expressing their dissatisfaction with clerics.
Many Iranians are unhappy with the power the clergy have, and in protests since last September, there havebeen numerous cases of young people verbally assaulting or expressing their dissatisfaction with clerics. (AFP/File)
LONDON: A video of a man dressed as a cleric beating an elderly woman has sparked outrage in Iran.

The undated clip, which went viral over the weekend on social media, shows the man in Gilan Province, northern Iran, assaulting the woman and destroying a wooden gate. It appears they had a dispute over property.

Several users took to the internet to express their outrage, with some saying this was typical of the behavior of the country’s clerics, even though the affiliation and identity of the man has not yet been determined.

Iranian human rights activist Hossein Ronaghi said that the upsetting images are a stark reminder of the way women are abused in the country and that the man should be prosecuted.

“Instead of the brave women of Iran, you should bring this shameless person to the television and put him on trial,” he said in a Twitter post.

 

A user said the “mullah definition of morality differs from ours,” calling the episode “an example of their morality being practiced in Iran.”

 

A Twitter profile that appears to belong to an Iranian woman compared the country’s morality police to the nation’s clerics, saying: “They wear clerical clothes and have built-in cameras. They think we are dumb and don’t understand!”

 

The sharing of videos of clerics being assaulted on social media is a source of concern for the regime in Iran.

Many Iranians are unhappy with the power the clergy have, and in protests since last September, there havebeen numerous cases of young people verbally assaulting or expressing their dissatisfaction with clerics.

In some cases, young people have filmed themselves tossing the turbans of clerics in the streets, an act of defiance against the ultra-conservative government.

Local authorities said the incident was under investigation and the case was now with the provincial court for clerics, an administration that operates independently.

The court’s decisions are not made public, so it would be unclear what penalties the person would face if found guilty.

Twitter website replaces bird logo with X

Twitter website replaces bird logo with X
Updated 24 July 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter launched its new logo on Monday, replacing the blue bird with a white X on a black background as the company moves toward rebranding as X.
The social media network’s website showed the company’s new logo, but its URL was still showing as twitter.com and the blue “Tweet” button was visible. Some users saw a blue version of the X logo, suggesting the rollout was not yet finalized.
Owner Elon Musk and the company’s CEO had revealed the new logo Sunday, saying the company would be renamed X and move later into payments, banking and commerce.
Founded in 2006, Twitter takes its name from the sound of birds chattering, and it has used avian branding since its early days, when the company bought a stock symbol of a light blue bird for $15, according to the design website Creative Bloq.
Tweeting a picture of the company’s new logo Sunday night, Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino said “X is here! Let’s do this.”
Also late Sunday, Musk changed his profile picture to the company’s new logo, which he described as “minimalist art deco,” and updated his Twitter bio to “X.com,” which now redirects to twitter.com.
He also tweeted that under the site’s new identity, a post would be called “an X.”
Musk had already named Twitter’s parent company the X Corporation, and has said his takeover of the social media giant was “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app” — a reference to the X.com company he founded in 1999, a later version of which went on to become online payments giant PayPal.
Such an app could still function as a social media platform, and also include messaging and mobile payments.
“Powered by AI, X will connect us in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” Yaccarino tweeted on Sunday.
Yaccarino, a former advertising sales executive at NBCUniversal who Musk hired last month to be Twitter’s CEO, said the social media platform was on the cusp of broadening its scope.
“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino tweeted.

Since Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October, the platform’s advertising business has partially collapsed as marketers soured on Musk’s management style and mass firings at the company that gutted content moderation.
In response, the billionaire SpaceX boss has moved toward introducing payments and commerce through the platform in a search for new revenue.
The platform is thought to have around 200 million daily active users, but it has suffered repeated technical failures since Musk sacked much of its staff.
Many users and advertisers alike have responded adversely to the social media site’s new charges for previously free services, its changes to content moderation and the return of previously banned right-wing accounts.
Musk said this month that Twitter had lost roughly half of its advertising revenue since he took control.
Facebook parent Meta also this month launched its text-based platform, called Threads, which has up to 150 million users, according to some estimates.
But the amount of time users spend on the rival app has plummeted in the weeks since its launch, according to data from market analysis firm Sensor Tower.

 

Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown

Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown
Updated 24 July 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iranian authorities have shut down one of the offices of the country’s biggest e-commerce company and launched judicial procedures after it published pictures online showing female employees not wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf, semi-official media reported.
The move appears to be part of a new campaign launched last week to impose the Islamic dress code nearly a year after the morality police largely melted away in the face of widespread protests.
Digikala, informally known as “Iran’s Amazon,” appears to have run afoul of the rules by posting pictures of a corporate gathering in which several female employees were not wearing the hijab.
The company boasts more than 40 million active monthly users and hosts over 300,000 merchants. Iranians are largely cut off from international retailers like Amazon because of Western sanctions linked to the country’s disputed nuclear program.
The website of Iran’s Hamshahri daily, which is affiliated with the municipality of the capital, Tehran, reported late Sunday that one of Digikala’s offices had been sealed. It said the website was operating normally.
The website of Iran’s judiciary said court cases had been filed in connection with the photos, without elaborating.
Nationwide protests erupted last fall after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police. She appears to have been detained for violating the country’s dress code, which requires that both men and women dress conservatively and that women cover their hair in public.
The protests, in which women played a leading role, quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s theocracy, which took power after the 1979 revolution. Authorities responded with a heavy crackdown in which more than 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 were detained. The protests largely faded at the start of this year but there are still widespread signs of discontent.
After the protests began, the morality police largely vanished from the streets and many women — particularly in Tehran and other cities — stopped wearing the hijab.
But officials insisted throughout the crisis that the rules had never changed. Iran’s ruling clerics view the hijab as a key pillar of the Islamic Republic and consider Western-style dress to be a sign of decadence.
Last week, the morality police returned to the streets as officials announced a new campaign to force women to wear the hijab.

UK book chain lists manifesto of mass killer Anders Breivik

UK book chain lists manifesto of mass killer Anders Breivik
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The terrorist manifesto of Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik was reportedly listed online by UK book chain Waterstones, an article in The Guardian said.

Breivik killed 77 people in Norway in 2011, publishing a 1,500-page far-right manifesto online shortly before carrying out the series of atrocities.

The document relays his motivations, including Islamophobia and hard-line anti-immigration stance. 

Tech Against Terrorism, a UN-supported organization, discovered that the manifesto, titled “2083 — A European Declaration of Independence,” was listed on the Waterstones website in three parts.

The UK’s biggest book chain also owns the smaller Foyles and Hatchards booksellers.

However, a Waterstones spokesperson said: “These titles were never stocked in our bookshops and were not available to order on our website or in shops. At no point were these titles part of our curation.”

Experts told The Guardian that Breivik’s manifesto violates UK anti-terrorism laws, with the book having been used as evidence of encouraging terrorism after a copy was found in possession of Sam Imrie, a Scottish national who was later convicted.

The version listed by Waterstones contained an ISBN and was published by an Estonian company, said Tech Against Terrorism.

But the book chain said that it had no trading relationship with the Estonian publisher, and that it received mass listing information through Nielsen Book Data, an aggregator.

The listing information is manually checked to remove unacceptable titles, the Waterstones spokerson said, adding: “With the size of the catalog running into the tens of millions, inevitably some escape both Nielsen and our scrutiny. As soon as these are noticed, they are removed.”

Tech Against Terrorism executive director Adam Hadley said: “This discovery highlights an ambiguity in existing and proposed content moderation legislation.

“To what extent would either the Terrorism Act or the forthcoming online safety bill cover books sold on mainstream websites?”

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’
Updated 23 July 2023
Reuters

Elon Musk said he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.
In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”
Musk posted an image of a flickering “X” but did not give further details. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since buying Twitter in October, the company changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app,” like China’s WeChat.
Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognizable asset,” adding “That’s why we’re so protective of it.”
The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, which ended up helping add as much as $4 billion to the meme coin’s market value.
Twitter’s most recent complication was a lawsuit being filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees.
Musk’s company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs since he bought the company.

Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three wounded near Ukraine frontline
Updated 22 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A war correspondent for Russia’s RIA news agency was killed and three other Russian journalists were wounded by shelling near the frontline in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Saturday, Russia’s defense ministry said.
The ministry said the journalists were wounded in a Ukrainian artillery strike. They were evacuated from the battlefield but RIA correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev died during the journey, it said.
It said the others were in a serious but stable condition. “There is no threat to life. They are receiving all the necessary medical care,” the ministry said.
RIA confirmed in a report that its correspondent had been killed while reporting in the frontline village of Piatykhatky, and that one of its cameramen was also hurt.
The defense ministry said Ukraine had used cluster munitions in the incident, but did not provide evidence for this and Reuters was not able to verify it independently.
Ukraine received cluster bombs from the United States this month, but it has pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.
Such weapons contain scores of small bomblets that rain shrapnel over a wide area, but are banned in many countries due to the potential danger they pose to civilians. Ukraine has repeatedly said their use will be limited to the battlefield.
The United Nations has said Russia itself has repeatedly used cluster munitions during the war.

