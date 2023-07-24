Iraq condemns Qur’an burning in Copenhagen, says Danish mission staff leave Baghdad

You are here

Protesters from the “Danish Patriots” demonstrate in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark July 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Two anti-Islam protesters set fire to copy of Islam’s holy book in front of Iraqi embassy in Danish capital
  • Called on authorities of EU countries to “quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and right to demonstrate”
DUBAI: Iraq condemned the burning of a copy of the Qur’an in front of its embassy in Denmark on Monday and said Danish staff at the embassy in Baghdad had left Iraq after protests there.
Demonstrations have raged across Iran and Iraq after Denmark and Sweden allowed the burning of the Qur'an under rules protecting free speech. Protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad alight on Thursday.
Two anti-Islam protesters set fire to a copy of Islam’s holy book in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital on Monday.
Iraq’s foreign ministry called on authorities of EU countries to “quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate.”
Protesters gathered in Baghdad on Saturday amid heavy security, with bridges leading to the Green Zone that houses many foreign embassies shut after an attempt by demonstrators to get to the Danish Embassy.
An Iraqi foreign ministry spokesperson said Danish staff at the embassy had left Iraq two days ago.
He did not elaborate on the reason or the exact timing and the Danish government did not immediately comment.

Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary is charged with directing a terrorist organization

Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary is charged with directing a terrorist organization
Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary is charged with directing a terrorist organization

Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary is charged with directing a terrorist organization
LONDON: High-profile British radical preacher Anjem Choudary appeared in a London court on Monday, charged with leading a terrorist organization.
Choudary, 56, was charged Sunday with three counts under the Terrorism Act: directing a terrorist organization, membership in a banned organization and addressing meetings to encourage support for the organization between June 2022 and this month.
Prosecutors say the charges relate to the radical group Al-MuHajjiroun, which was outlawed by the British government in 2010. It has since operated “under many names and guises,” including the Islamic Thinkers Society, prosecutors say,.
Prosecutors allege Choudary gave lectures for the Islamic Thinkers Society “on the establishment of an Islamic state in Britain and how to radicalize people,” the BBC reported.
He was arrested at his home in London in July 17. He was charged alongside with Canadian national Khaled Hussein, 28, who was arrested at Heathrow Airport the same day after arriving on a flight.
Hussein, from Edmonton, Alberta, is charged with membership in a proscribed organization. Prosecutors say he worked online with Choudary to provide “a platform” for the group’s views.
Neither man entered a plea during separate hearings at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Both were ordered detained until their next hearing at the Central Criminal Court on Aug. 4.
Nick Price, from the Crown Prosecution Service Counter Terrorism Division, said that “criminal proceedings against Mr. Choudary and Mr. Hussein are now active and they each have the right to a fair trial.”

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar may be candidate for caretaker PM 

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar may be candidate for caretaker PM 
Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar may be candidate for caretaker PM 

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar may be candidate for caretaker PM 
  • Current legislature set to complete 5-year term on Aug. 12, ushering in interim government
  • Appointment would be aimed at helping with continuity of economic reforms under IMF deal, party says
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar could be among the candidates to lead the incoming caretaker government, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party said on Monday, a move aimed at helping continuity of economic reforms under a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout program.

The current legislature is set to complete its five-year term on Aug. 12, paving the way for the next general elections in October. Under the constitution, the caretaker prime minister is to be appointed by the president in consultation with the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly.

“He (Dar) could be one of the candidates. As an economist he could help implement IMF conditions and ensure fiscal discipline,” Muhammad Zubair, a spokesperson for PMLN chief Nawaz Sharif, told Arab News.

Dar is a chartered accountant by training and has, since the 1990s, served in several governments, most notably as chairman of Pakistan’s Board of Investment, minister of commerce and three times as finance minister. He is regarded as the most trusted aide of the Sharif family, particularly supremo Nawaz Sharif, and his eldest son is married to Sharif’s daughter.

Zubair said the PMLN wanted an economist as caretaker premier to ensure implementation of a $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF that the South Asian nation clinched earlier this month, giving its economy a much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

“The agreement with the IMF is an economic prescription which requires continuity of the economic policies and necessary actions during the interim setup to keep the loan program on track,” Zubair said, explaining why it would be “practical” for the caretaker prime ministerial candidate to have prior experience running economic policy.

He added: “We need fiscal discipline during the interim setup as the IMF will be releasing one of the tranches of the $3 billion loan after the economic review in the caretaker government.”

Zubair said that his party would consult other coalition partners to develop consensus over the name of the caretaker prime minister.

He added: “The caretaker prime minister should be a consensus candidate for free and fair polls.”

Economists welcomed the idea of appointing someone with economic knowhow as caretaker but suggested that the candidate be “independent and neutral.”

Syed Atif Zafar, a chief economist at Topline Securities, told Arab News: “If an economist is appointed as the interim prime minister, he can ensure to implement IMF conditions like currency exchange rate, monetary policy tightening and energy prices.”

If an “independent and neutral” economist was appointed with the consensus of all stakeholders, he would have the support to undertake required economic decisions and reforms during his or her three-month tenure, Zafar added.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, arguably the most popular party in Pakistan, has said that having Dar head the caretaker government would mean it could not be impartial.

PTI spokesman Farrukh Habib told media: “If Ishaq Dar is to be made a caretaker prime minister, then there will be no elections but only a selection.”

Indian parliament rocked by protests for a third day over ethnic violence in Manipur state

Indian parliament rocked by protests for a third day over ethnic violence in Manipur state
AP

Indian parliament rocked by protests for a third day over ethnic violence in Manipur state

Indian parliament rocked by protests for a third day over ethnic violence in Manipur state
  • Last week, Modi said mob assaults on two women were unforgivable but did not comment on larger violence
  • Ethnic conflict in Manipur since early May, fought between majority Meitei community and minority Kuki tribe
NEW DELHI: India’s Parliament was disrupted for a third day Monday by opposition protests over ethnic clashes in a remote northeastern state in which more than 130 people have been killed since May.
Opposition lawmakers carried placards and chanted slogans outside the Parliament building as they demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state before a debate on the issue.
Last week, Modi broke more than two months of public silence over the ethnic clashes, telling reporters that mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked were unforgivable, but he did not refer directly to the larger violence.
His comments came after a video showing the assaults sparked widespread outrage on social media despite the Internet being largely blocked and journalists being locked out in the state. It shows two naked women surrounded by scores of young men who grope their genitals and drag them to a field.
The video was emblematic of the near-civil war in Manipur, where mobs have rampaged through villages and torched houses. The conflict was sparked by an affirmative action controversy in which Christian Kukis protested a demand by mostly Hindu Meiteis for a special status that would let them buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups and get a share of government jobs.
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is ready to discuss the situation in Manipur. 
“I request the opposition to let a discussion take place on this issue. It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter,” he said in the lower house of Parliament.
Both houses of Parliament were adjourned various times as the opposition stopped proceedings with their demand for a statement from Modi. Sessions were also disrupted on Thursday and Friday.
The main opposition Congress party’s president, Mallikarjun Kharge, tweeted it was Modi’s “duty to make a comprehensive statement inside the Parliament on Manipur violence.”
Violence in Manipur and the harrowing video have triggered protests across the country. On Monday, scores of people gathered in Indian-controlled Kashmir and protesters carrying placards took to the streets of the eastern city of Kolkata.
Over the weekend, nearly 15,000 people held a sit-in protest in Manipur to press for the immediate arrest of anyone involved in the assault, which occurred in May. They also called for the firing of Biren Singh, the top elected official in the state who also belongs to Modi’s party.
The state government said last week that four suspects had been arrested and that police were carrying out raids to arrest other suspects.

'Oppenheimer' sparks online outrage in India due to Hindu scripture scene

'Oppenheimer' sparks online outrage in India due to Hindu scripture scene
Reuters

'Oppenheimer' sparks online outrage in India due to Hindu scripture scene

'Oppenheimer' sparks online outrage in India due to Hindu scripture scene
  • Scene features protagonist reciting verse from the Bhagwad Gita just before engaging in physical intimacy 
  • Indian cinemas are banking on "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" to boost earnings after a string of Bollywood flops 
MUMBAI: A scene featuring a holy Hindu scripture in nuclear arms biopic "Oppenheimer" has drawn social media fire in India, with many users saying they would boycott the movie because of what one nationalist group called a "scathing attack on Hinduism".

The scene features the protagonist reciting a verse from the Bhagwad Gita, considered the holiest of Hindu scripture, just before engaging in an act of physical intimacy.

The film, which was released in India on Friday with much fanfare, was rated by the Central Board of Film Certification U/A, which recommends parental guidance for viewers aged under 12.

"This should be investigated... on an urgent basis and those involved should be severely punished," the nationalist "Save Culture Save India Foundation" said in a press release. Comments by the organisation's founder, government official Uday Mahurkar, condemning the movie were also retweeted more than 3,600 times.

Universal Pictures India, the local unit of the film's producers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Officials from the film certification board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The movie, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy as U.S. physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who oversaw the creation of the atomic bomb during World War Two.

It grossed around 600 million rupees ($7.33 million) since Friday, Warner Bros Discovery, which released the film in India, said on Monday.

Indian cinemas, which like their global peers are struggling to attract viewers away from online streaming services, are banking on "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" to boost earnings especially after a string of Bollywood flops kept audiences away.

Indian police arrest 74 Rohingya refugees in north

Indian police arrest 74 Rohingya refugees in north
Reuters

Indian police arrest 74 Rohingya refugees in north

Indian police arrest 74 Rohingya refugees in north
LUCKNOW: Indian police said they arrested 74 Rohingya refugees on Monday for living "illegally" in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh - a move activists condemned as an arbitrary crackdown on people fleeing violence.
The members of the Muslim Rohingya community were detained in six town and cities in the state and 10 of the refugees were juveniles, police said, without giving ages.
The Rohingya Human Rights Initiative campaign group said the detained people had been living in the area for about 10 years after fleeing persecution in Myanmar.
Many had been doing manual labour including rubbish collection, Initiative director Sabber Kyaw Min said. "They have been only demanding refuge," he added. "The community is requesting ... an end to detentions."
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled Myanmar to countries including Bangladesh, which borders India. Myanmar's military denies committing crimes against humanity.
New Delhi has not signed the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention, which spells out refugee rights and states' responsibilities to protect them, nor does it have its own laws protecting refugees.
Around 18,000 Rohingya lived in India as of early last year, according to Rohingya Human Rights Initiative co-founder Ali Johar.

