UAE joins Global Biofuel Alliance as part of pledge to adopt clean energy 

RIYADH: In its commitment to adopt clean energy, the UAE has joined the Global Biofuel Alliance as part of its effort to reduce its carbon footprint, according to a senior government official.
Developed by India, the UK and the US, the alliance seeks to accelerate sustainable biofuels deployment in support of the global energy transition.
“By joining the alliance, we are confident we will benefit greatly from its technical expertise and assistance and the valuable opportunities for best practice sharing and effective partnerships amongst members,” said Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, speaking at the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation Meeting in India.
“The UAE has been investing heavily in biofuels to diversify its energy mix and reduce its carbon footprint. We have multiple waste-to-energy plants, either operational or under-development, providing clean energy, reducing emissions and diverting waste from landfills,” added Al-Mazrouei.
According to Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, the minister shared the UAE’s priorities for the upcoming UN climate conference, known as COP28, on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting.
He said: “As the host of COP28, the UAE perceives the global energy transition as a front-and-center focus for its presidency and will work with all participants to help make a concerted push to triple renewable energy capacity and double hydrogen production by 2030.”
The minister said this emphasis is in line with the global priority of reducing emissions by 43 percent by 2030 to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement.
Furthermore, he stressed that the world’s climate agenda places high importance on developing a global hydrogen economy while explaining the objectives of the UAE’s recently unveiled National Hydrogen Strategy, according to WAM.
Al-Mazrouei said: “The strategy targets the production of 1.4 million tons of low-emission hydrogen per annum by 2031, out of which 71.4 percent will be green hydrogen. By 2050, we aim to increase production tenfold to reach 15 million tons per annum.”
The minister’s three-day visit to India strengthened the bilateral ties as they jointly announced their commitment to clean energy and climate change reduction.