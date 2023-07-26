Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all nine sexual offense charges in London trial

You are here

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, on July 26, 2023.(AP)
Reuters

  Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury
Reuters

LONDON: US actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty on Wednesday by a jury at a London court of committing historical sex offenses against four men.
The 64-year-old Oscar-winner was acquitted of nine charges, including sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.
Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury.
During the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, jurors were told by prosecutors that the actor had aggressively groped three of the men in incidents between 2004 and 2013 in Britain, when he was working at London’s Old Vic theater.
The fourth said Spacey performed oral sex on him while he was passed out in the Hollywood star’s London apartment.

NIAMEY: Presidential guards were holding Niger President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey on Wednesday, security sources said, but the presidency said the guards had started an “anti-republican” movement “in vain” and that Bazoum was well.
West Africa’s main regional and economic bloc ECOWAS said it was concerned about an attempted coup and called on the plotters to free Bazoum. The African Union called on the “treasonous” soldiers involved to stop immediately.
The national army was ready to attack the guards if they did not come to their senses, the presidency said in a statement.
The statement followed reports that presidential guards had cut access to the palace and blocked Bazoum inside, raising concern West Africa’s sixth coup since 2020 could be under way.
“The President of the Republic and his family are well,” the presidency said on its social media pages without providing further details.
The statement was later deleted amid doubts about who was in control. Soldiers had taken control of all roads leading to the national television station which was playing a movie.
The rest of Niamey appeared calm, with normal traffic on the road and full Internet access, a Reuters reporter said.
A military takeover in Niger could further complicate Western efforts to help countries in the Sahel region fight a jihadist insurgency that has spread from Mali over the past decade.
Niger has become a pivotal ally for Western powers seeking to help fight the insurgency but facing growing acrimony from the new juntas in charge in Mali and Burkina Faso. It is also a key EU ally in the fight against irregular migration from sub-Saharan Africa.
France moved troops to Niger from Mali last year after its relations with interim authorities here soured. It is also withdrawing special forces from Burkina Faso due to similar tensions.
The United States says it has spent around $500 million since 2012 to help Niger boost its security. Germany announced in April that it would take part in a three-year European military mission aimed at improving the country’s military.
“Bazoum has been the West’s only hope in the Sahel region. France, the US and the EU have spent much of their resources in the region to bolster Niger and its security forces,” said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program for Germany’s Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung think-tank.
He added that a coup would create an opportunity for Russia and other actors to spread their influence in Niger.
Frustrations over state failures to prevent violent attacks on towns and villages partly spurred two coups in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020.
A junta also snatched power in Guinea in 2021, contributing to instability in a region that had begun to shed its reputation as a “coup belt.”
There was a thwarted coup attempt in Niger in March 2021, when a military unit tried to seize the presidential palace days before the recently elected Bazoum was due to be sworn in.
On Wednesday morning, military vehicles barred access to the presidential palace in Niamey. Security sources later confirmed that presidential guards were blocking Bazoum inside the building.
Bazoum’s election was the first democratic transition of power in a state that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960.
Military action and community engagement have spared Niger from the brunt of the insurgency, which has killed thousands and displaced over six million across the Sahel.

Reuters

  • Embassy personnel will be cut to 25 from more than 80, the foreign ministry said
  • Russia should implement the decision by Aug. 15
Reuters

CHISINAU: Moldova said on Wednesday it was sharply reducing the number of diplomats Russia can have in its capital Chisinau, citing years of “hostile actions” by Moscow and a media report about possible spying kit installed on the embassy's rooftop.
Relations between Russia and Moldova, once part of the Soviet Union, have reached new lows after President Maia Sandu strongly condemned Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine and accused Russia of plotting to overthrow her.
"We agreed on the need to limit the number of accredited diplomats from Russia, so that there are fewer people trying to destabilize the Republic of Moldova," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said at a cabinet meeting.
Embassy personnel will be cut to 25 from more than 80, the foreign ministry said in a separate statement, bringing Russia's embassy in line with Moldova's diplomatic mission in Moscow.
Russia should implement the decision by Aug. 15, it said.
"For many years we have been the object of hostile Russian actions and policies. Many of them were made through the embassy," Popescu said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing that Moldova's decision would "not go unanswered," calling it "another step in the destruction of bilateral relations" between the countries.
The Kremlin said it regretted Moldova's decision and accused the country's leadership of encouraging "Russophobia".
"Unfortunately, Chisinau is deliberately driving our relations into a very miserable state," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Popescu, in his remarks, alluded to a media report by The Insider and television channel Jurnal TV about equipment installed on the Russian embassy's rooftop that could be used for spying.
The report prompted Moldova's foreign ministry to call in Russia's ambassador to provide an explanation. Zakharova said the spying accusation was "a fantasy which has nothing to do with reality."
Russia's ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, said the embassy needed antennas because it was built at the end of the 1990s. "If telephony and internet worked well, there probably wouldn't be a need for constant upgrades," he said.

AFP

  • Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch“
  • TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering scrubland
AFP

RHODES, Greece: Greece sweltered in intense heat Wednesday while crews scrambled to douse deadly wildfires that have also struck nations around the Mediterranean and killed dozens.
Thousands of people have evacuated in the region this week as fires also flared in Croatia and Italy, and flames killed 34 in Algeria in extreme heat that has left landscapes tinder dry.
“Back home, there is nothing left and not even a sheep survived,” Taous Timizar, a survivor of the blaze in northeast Algeria, told AFP.
Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch,” and TV footage showed charred cars, burnt-out shops and smoldering scrubland.
Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said this week the heatwaves that have hit parts of Europe and North America this month would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.
The European Union’s climate observatory Copernicus on Wednesday said smoke emissions from wildfires in Greece have been the highest for this period of time in the last 21 years.
Greece has battled over 600 fires in the past 12 days, the government said Wednesday.
Temperatures were expected to hit between 43-46 degrees Celsius (109-115 degrees Fahrenheit) in central and southern Greece, according to the national meteorological service.
“Today is the most difficult day in terms of the heat, complicating the fight against existing fires and making new fire outbreaks more likely,” fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios told Skai radio.
Storms are forecast for Thursday.
Greece is used to summer heatwaves, but is experiencing one of the longest ones in recent years, according to experts.
The civil protection ministry has warned of an extreme danger of fire in six of the country’s 13 regions on Wednesday.
Wildfires, which have been burning in several parts of the country for more than 10 days, were ravaging the tourist islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia.
The EU crisis management commissioner’s office on Wednesday said over 490 firefighters and seven planes had been deployed to different areas in Greece under the bloc’s civil protection mechanism.
At least 100 firefighters were working to contain the flames on Evia, where on Tuesday two pilots were killed when their water bomber aircraft crashed.
The body of a third victim was also found on Evia.
Authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of people from fire areas in Greece, including many tourists.
The severe heatwave in Greece has also been reflected across much of southern Europe and northern Africa.
In Italy, firefighters spent the night battling wildfires in Sicily, one of which approached so close to Palermo airport that it shut down for several hours Tuesday morning.
Italy’s civil protection department on Tuesday reported “extensive fires” across the south.
In the north, a 16-year-old girl on a camping trip was among two people killed by falling trees during violent storms.
Dozens of firefighters were battling a wildfire near Croatia’s picturesque southern city of Dubrovnik, authorities said Wednesday, with water-bombing planes dispatched to help contain the blaze.
Around 130 firefighters were working to contain the flames that had been spread by strong winds on Tuesday.
Local media reported the fire also triggered land mines to explode in the area.
During the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Dubrovnik was besieged and shelled by Serb forces, leading several areas in the city to be damaged while swaths of its outskirts are still contaminated by land mines.

Reuters

  • Modi’s BJP party has a clear majority so the no-confidence vote will not impact its stability
  • Opposition instead wants to trigger a debate about over the violence in BJP-ruled Manipur state
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s parliament on Wednesday authorized a no-confidence vote against Narendra Modi’s government by an alliance of opposition parties, to force the prime minister to address in detail concerns about ethnic clashes in a northeastern state.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a clear majority of 301 members in the 542-seat lower house of parliament, so the no-confidence vote will not impact its stability.

The opposition instead wants to trigger a debate about over the violence in remote, BJP-ruled Manipur state, in which more than 130 people have been killed and 60,000 displaced since it began in early May.

Approving the opposition motion, lower house speaker Om Birla said he would soon decide when the debate and vote would take place.

The ethnic tensions in the small state of 3.2 million people are seen as a rare security and political failure by Modi’s government, which will face a national election by May 2024.

Modi had not commented in public about the violence until last week, when videos showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a mob in Manipur surfaced, sparking national outrage.

Modi condemned the mass assault as “shameful” and promised tough action against the perpetrators.

Opposition parties have, however, disrupted the monsoon session of parliament which began last week, to demand a detailed statement by Modi on Manipur in parliament, followed by a debate.

As head of the government, he will have to respond to the no-confidence motion before it is put to vote.

The government has offered a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah, saying internal security is his ministry’s responsibility.

The violence began on May 3 after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

Shashi Tharoor, a leader of the main opposition Congress party, said the government must invest time in answering questions about Manipur.

“Everyone knows that Manipur has witnessed horrendous loss of lives in violence, sexual assault and displacement. How can this not be the main agenda?” Tharoor told Reuters.

Food security is one of the key objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s diversification and transformation plan. (AFP)
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Indonesia is the world’s top producer and exporter of palm oil
  • Food security is one of the key objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s diversification and transformation plan
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia sees an opportunity for agricultural cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Trade said on Wednesday after talks with a Saudi investment company interested in the country’s edible oil products.

Indonesia is the world’s top producer and exporter of palm oil. Its exports of the commodity are worth about $27 billion a year.

Saudi Arabia expressed interest in the sector during a recent meeting between officials of the Indonesian Mission in Riyadh and the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co.

“Saudi Arabia has started to look into food security investments in Indonesia. One of the commodities they are looking to invest in is edible oil products,” the Indonesian Ministry of Trade said in a statement.

“On edible oil products, SALIC is extremely interested to form cooperation with Indonesia. Indonesia is the largest producer of crude palm oil (CPO), whether it’s produced by state plantations, private, or those that belong to the public.”

Food security is one of the key objectives of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s diversification and transformation plan.

A state-owned enterprise, SALIC operates as an investment company, with its portfolio focused on food commodities identified “based on their strategic importance to ensure long-term food security,” including edible oil, according to the company’s website.

Commercial ties between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have been on the rise for the past few years. Indonesia’s exports to the Kingdom grew by around 44 percent between 2018 and 2022, according to data from the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh.

In 2022, the Southeast Asian country exported nearly 226 million metric tons of cooking oil to Saudi Arabia, making it the Kingdom’s main source of the commodity.

