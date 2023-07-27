You are here

Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume
Hundreds of firefighters backed by European Union reinforcements were struggling to contain the flames. (REUTERS)
AFP

  • Hundreds of firefighters backed by European Union reinforcements were struggling to contain the flames
  • The industrial zone was closed Thursday as a precaution
AFP

VOLOS: Greek fire crews on Thursday scrambled to put out wildfires raging for two weeks around the country that left five dead before strong winds forecast for the day rekindle blazes.
Hundreds of firefighters backed by European Union reinforcements were struggling to contain the flames on the islands of Rhodes, Corfu and Evia, in addition to a new front that erupted Wednesday in central Greece.
Early Thursday, another fire broke out near homes in the leafy Athens suburb of Kifissia but was swiftly extinguished.
Officials have said more than 600 wildfires have broken out around the country since July 13.
The civil protection ministry has warned of an extreme danger of fire in over a dozen Greek regions on Thursday.
Tens of thousands of residents and tourists at the height of the busy travel season have been evacuated, including 20,000 people on Rhodes.
A dangerous fire broke out Wednesday near the industrial zone of the central city of Volos, leaving two dead.
An elderly disabled woman was found dead inside her burned camper van in a coastal area near Volos and a cattle farmer was killed while trying to rescue his livestock.
The industrial zone was closed Thursday as a precaution. Six communities and villages around the city of nearly 140,000 people were evacuated early in the morning, with more placed on standby.
Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday after a prolonged heatwave but near-gale winds may complicate efforts to douse the fires.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday told the cabinet that the coming days will be “difficult as the heatwave will be followed by strong winds.”
“We are living through dangerous summer days, as are nine other Mediterranean countries,” civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a televised address Wednesday.
“Very high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius and intense winds have created fire fronts of many kilometers,” Kikilias said, adding that crews were battling through “inconceivable fatigue.”
Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said this week the heatwaves that have hit parts of Europe and North America this month would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change.
The EU crisis management commissioner’s office on Wednesday said over 490 firefighters and seven planes had been deployed to different areas in Greece under the bloc’s civil protection mechanism.

Topics: Greece wildfire EU

North Korea’s Kim gives Russia defense minister tour of arms expo

North Korea’s Kim gives Russia defense minister tour of arms expo
Updated 27 July 2023
Reuters

  • Kim led Shoigu on a tour of a defense exhibition being held to mark the war anniversary displaying newly developed weapons and military equipment, KCNA says
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday, state media KCNA reported, giving him a tour of a defense expo featuring Pyongyang’s banned ballistic missiles as both sides pledged to boost ties.
Shoigu handed Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the report said. Kim in turn thanked Putin for sending a military delegation led by Shoigu, adding the meeting deepened the “strategic and traditional” relations between North Korea and Russia.
The Russian delegation and a Chinese delegation including Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong arrived in North Korea this week for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War celebrated in North Korea as “Victory Day.”
The groups are the first such prominent public visitors to North Korea since the start of the pandemic, and arrive as Pyongyang looks to deepen its ties with Beijing and Moscow, finding common ground in their rivalries with Washington.
Kim led Shoigu on a tour of a defense exhibition being held to mark the war anniversary displaying newly developed weapons and military equipment, KCNA said.
“Kim Jong Un shared with Sergei Shoigu comments on the worldwide trend of weaponry development and its strategy,” KCNA said.
Photographs published by KCNA showed Kim and his guests touring a large exhibition hall displaying some of the North’s ballistic missiles lying on multi-axle transporter launchers. Another image showed what analysts said appeared to be a new drone.
North Korea is banned from developing weapons that use ballistic missile technology by United Nations Security Council resolutions, backed in previous years by the council’s permanent members including Russia and China.
“(Kim) expressed his views on the issues of mutual concern in the struggle to safeguard the sovereignty, development and interests of the two countries from the high-handed and arbitrary practices of the imperialists and to realize international justice and peace,” it said.
“He repeatedly expressed belief that the Russian army and people would achieve big successes in the struggle for building a powerful country,” it said.
While KCNA did not directly mention the war in Ukraine, North Korea’s defense minister Kang Sun Nam said Pyongyang fully supported Russia’s “battle for justice” and to protect its sovereignty, the report said.
Shoigu praised the North Korean military as the “most powerful” in the world during a banquet in Pyongyang, KCNA reported.
North Korea has backed the Kremlin over its war with Ukraine and has shipped weapons including infantry rockets and missiles in support of Russia’s war, the White House has said.
North Korea denies it has conducted arms transactions with Russia.
Separately Kim hosted China’s Li Hongzhong who handed Kim a personal letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, KCNA said.

Topics: North Korea-Russia North Korea Kim Jong Un Sergei Shoigu KCNA

Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says

Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

  • The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation is a vital system of ocean currents that circulates water throughout the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
AP

A system of ocean currents that transports heat northward across the North Atlantic could collapse by mid-century, according to a new study, and scientists have said before that such a collapse could cause catastrophic sea-level rise and extreme weather across the globe.
In recent decades, researchers have both raised and downplayed the specter of Atlantic current collapse. It even prompted a movie that strayed far from the science. Two years ago the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said any such catastrophe is unlikely this century. But the new study published in Nature Communications suggests it might not be as far away and unlikely as mainstream science says.
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation is a vital system of ocean currents that circulates water throughout the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s a lengthy process, taking an estimated 1,000 years to complete, but has slowed even more since the mid-1900s.
A further slowdown or complete halting of the circulation could create more extreme weather in the Northern Hemisphere, sea-level rise on the East Coast of the United States and drought for millions in southern Africa, scientists in Germany and the US have said. But the timing is uncertain.
In the new study, Peter and Susanne Ditlevsen, two researchers from Denmark, analyzed sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic between 1870 and 2020 as a proxy, meaning a way of assessing, this circulation. They found the system could collapse as soon as 2025 and as late as 2095, given current global greenhouse gas emissions. This diverges from the prediction made by the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change in 2021, which said the collapse isn’t likely to occur this century.
“There are large uncertainties in this study, in many prior studies, and in climate impact assessment overall, and scientists sometimes miss important aspects that can lead to both over and underprediction of impacts,” Julio Friedmann, chief scientist at Carbon Direct, a carbon management company, said in a statement. “Still, the conclusion is obvious: Action must be swift and profound to counter major climate risks.”
Stefan Rahmstorf, co-author on a 2018 study on the subject, published an extensive analysis of the Ditlevesen’s study on RealClimate, a website that publishes commentary from climate scientists. While he said that a tipping point for the collapse of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation is “highly uncertain,” he also called the IPCC estimate conservative.
“Increasingly the evidence points to the risk being far greater than 10 percent during this century,” he wrote, “...rather worrying for the next few decades.”

Topics: Ocean currents heat Atlantic Ocean climate change

Trump wants to see Biden impeached, and other Republicans are quick to pile on

Trump wants to see Biden impeached, and other Republicans are quick to pile on
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

  • Trump is the only president in US history that has been twice impeached — first in 2019 and again in 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump wants to see President Joe Biden impeached, and the former president’s allies in Congress and his 2024 GOP presidential rivals are eager to join that fight as his own legal challenges mount.
Trump’s chief opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, this week said the House Republicans “are absolutely within their rights” to consider an impeachment inquiry against Biden. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, also running for president, said Republicans would be “justified to do it.” And House GOP leaders aligned with Trump are foreshadowing what’s ahead.
“House Republicans will leave no stone unturned,” said Rep. Elize Stefanik of New York, the fourth-ranking House GOP leader and a top Trump ally, who is sometimes mentioned as a potential vice presidential pick.
This week, the prospect of impeaching Biden over the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, emerged from the far corners of the GOP’s right flank to the mainstream in the Republican Party.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Fox News that the House may open an impeachment inquiry into Biden, and expanded on his plans at a Tuesday press event at the Capitol.
Behind closed doors Wednesday, however, the Republican speaker told GOP colleagues it’s early in the impeachment process, and McCarthy acknowledged there’s still much that is unknown about Joe Biden and whether he had any awareness or involvement in his son’s business deals that would arise to an impeachable offense.
“The speaker went through what we know and what we don’t know,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, a seasoned lawmaker and committee chairman.
“There’s a lot we don’t know — we don’t know if any money went directly to President Biden or not,” Cole said, explaining the message to the House GOP. “That’s what they do the investigations about.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said McCarthy also told them if it comes to a Biden impeachment inquiry, he’s going to ask that “you be with me on this.”
Greene, a Trump ally backing impeachment, said no one rose during the private meeting to object.
By putting Biden on notice that the House is considering an inquiry, the Republicans are elevating a once rare congressional check on executive power — the formal impeachment charges over high crimes and misdemeanors — into yet another tool being wielded in party politics.
It’s a political escalation, urged on by Trump, after his own two impeachments. The prospect of a Biden impeachment inquiry also comes as Trump faces mounting legal cases, including a potential federal indictment in the investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith over his efforts to overturn the election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Trump is the only president in US history that has been twice impeached — first in 2019 over his phone call urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on the Bidens or risk losing US military aid, and again in 2021 in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters trying to overturn Biden’s election.
Now, as the Republican party’s frontrunner for the nomination to take on Biden in 2024, Trump has long seethed over his impeachments at the hands of House Democrats. McCarthy has suggested the Trump impeachments could be expunged, as proposed by Stefanik and Greene. But Trump wants Biden to face similar impeachment charges.
“They impeach me over a ‘perfect’ phone call, and they don’t impeach Biden,” Trump posted online in capital letters this week, calling the current president “corrupt.”
Last week, at a Fox News town hall in Iowa, Trump expressed similar complaints asking: “Why aren’t they impeaching Biden? ... Why isn’t he under impeachment?”
House Republicans in various committees are probing the Bidens and suggesting the president may have been aware or involved in his son Hunter Biden’s work, particularly when the younger Biden served on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.
The Republicans in Congress point to testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who testified last week the Justice Department slow-walked their investigation into Bidens, a claim the agency rejects. The Republicans also publicly released what the FBI says is unverified information from a confidential informant alleging Burisma payments to the Bidens as bribes, though other documents show a top company official disputing any payments were made.
Hunter Biden had agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of tax evasion stemming from a federal investigation, but the deal unraveled Wednesday when a judge raised questions about it.
“I’ve seen enough. We need a special counsel who has jurisdiction over any and all Biden family investigations,” Chris Christie, another Trump rival in the 2024 race, said on social media.
The White House has declined to engage in specific questions about any House GOP impeachment inquiry against Biden.
“They can do whatever it is that they wish to do, but we’re going to stay focused,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week, pointing to the “real priorities that the American families care about.”
Biden himself has repeatedly said that he does not talk with his son about his overseas business dealings.
As Hunter Biden appeared in court Wednesday, the press secretary issued a statement: “As we have said, the president, the first lady, they love their son, and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life.”
Not all Republicans are on board with the House’s plans to consider an impeachment inquiry, but those who object may face political retribution from Trump.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he understands House Republicans may be incentivized to launch an impeachment inquiry after Trump was impeached twice when Democrats had control of the chamber.
But the Kentucky Republican warned fellow Republicans of continuing down this path.
“Impeachment ought to be rare rather than common,” said McConnell, who has long endured Trump’s ire and hasn’t spoken to him since the month before the Capitol attack. “I think this is not good for the country when we have repeated impeachment.”
Trump this week singled out other Republican senators, including John Cornyn of Texas and Mitt Romney of Utah, who had expressed their reluctance to launch impeachment proceedings.
House Democrats have declared the effort to impeach Biden political extremism and signaled they will oppose it.
“I’m very well aware of how important it is to follow the facts and the evidence before you reach any conclusions — and the Republicans are doing the reverse,” said Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York, a chief prosecutor in the House’s first impeachment of Trump in 2019.
“What they are talking about now is pure political retribution that is not based on facts and evidence,” he said, adding that’s “abusing the impeachment power of the Congress.”

Topics: Donald Trump Joe Biden US Republicans

Angry Russia refuses to speak at UN meeting on its attacks on Ukraine’s key port city of Odesa

Angry Russia refuses to speak at UN meeting on its attacks on Ukraine’s key port city of Odesa
Updated 27 July 2023
AP

  • The confrontation began at the start of a council session called by Russia on the divided Orthodox Church in Ukraine
AP

UNITED NATIONS: In an escalation of Russia’s anger at Ukraine and its Western backers, Russia refused to speak at a UN Security Council meeting called to discuss Moscow’s recent devastating attacks on the key port of Odesa immediately following its refusal to extend the Black Sea grain deal.
The confrontation began at the start of a council session called by Russia on the divided Orthodox Church in Ukraine. Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, protested that Britain, which holds the council presidency, was allowing only two briefers and Moscow wanted a third — Archbishop Gideon of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
The Ukrainian government has cracked down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church over its historic ties to the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader, Patriarch Kirill, supported Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.
Polyansky accused the UK of bias, censorship and obstruction for limiting the number of briefers.
Deputy British ambassador James Kariuki responded that because of a tight time schedule to fit in two council meetings, the UK had offered a compromise to allow a third Russian briefer to submit a statement to the council, which he said was “not unreasonable.”
Polyansky was not satisfied, and Kariuki then put Russia’s proposal to have the archbishop speak to a vote. Russia got support only from China and Brazil, with the 12 other council members abstaining.
Polyansky called the council’s refusal to allow the archbishop to speak an “egregious” example of double standards on human rights and freedom of religion.
As “a sign of protest,” he said, Russia wouldn’t speak in the Ukraine-backed council session called by Ukraine to take up the Odesa attacks.
The meeting on the Orthodox Church then went ahead. The director of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Nihal Saad, told the council that the division between Ukraine’s Orthodox bodies “has existed for decades.” But she said it has been exacerbated since the February 2022 Russian invasion and has “reverberated worldwide as Orthodox churches have struggled with how and whether to take sides.”
Saad said the “heartbreaking” damage to Odesa’s historic church, the Transfiguration Cathedral, caused by a Russian missile strike Sunday was condemned by many, including the UN secretary-general. The cathedral is in Odesa’s historic city center that is a UNESCO world heritage site and had been largely spared since the beginning of the war.
Saad lamented that it was one of 116 religious sites damaged since the invasion, according to a preliminary assessment by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
In her briefing, Saad cited restrictions to freedom of religion by both Russia and Ukraine since the invasion, saying “the politicization of religion in the war in Ukraine fuels intercommunal tensions, stokes fear and triggers violence.”
Polyansky called the devastation to the cathedral “a horrible tragedy” and reiterated Russia’s claim that the cathedral was damaged by a piece from Ukraine’s anti-air defenses — not a Russian missile. If a Russian missile targeted the cathedral, he said, “then there would be nothing left of the cathedral at all.”
The Russian deputy ambassador left the council chamber at the end of the session.
The council meeting that followed on the Russian attacks on Odesa came days after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a wartime deal that enabled Ukraine to export more than 32,000 tons of foodstuff to many countries facing the threat of hunger.
In addition to severely damaging the cathedral, the Russian attacks crippled significant parts of export facilities in Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk, and destroyed 60,000 tons of grain, according to Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry.
The council heard from 14 members, almost all condemning the damage to Odesa.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that “Russia is hell-bent on preventing Ukrainian grain from reaching global markets” and that “the world is paying the price for Russia’s barbaric attacks.”
She accused Russia of “weaponizing grain” and cynically using Russian-produced grain as leverage to win the support of other countries.
Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya, the last speaker, told the council that Russian missiles, including anti-ship missiles, hit 29 historical and cultural landmarks in Odesa.
He said Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports, destruction of their infrastructure, obstruction of grain exports, and intimidation of foreign merchant vessels should be considered an attack on freedom of navigation.
“These actions also aim at eliminating a market competitor, deliberately raising world food prices and making a profit at the expense of the millions of people around the world who will suffer,” Kyslytsya said.
A junior Russian diplomat sat in Russia’s chair during the Odesa session and left the chamber when it ended — never having uttered a word.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia attack UN Security Council Odesa

US officials to meet Taliban in Doha to discuss economy, rights issues

US officials to meet Taliban in Doha to discuss economy, rights issues
Updated 26 July 2023
Reuters

  • Special envoys for Afghanistan and human rights will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan and Doha from July 26-31
  • US officials will discuss with Taliban aid, security, women's rights, economic stabilization and antinarcotics efforts
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US officials will meet Taliban representatives and "technocratic professionals" from key Afghan ministries during a visit to Doha this week, the State Department said on Wednesday, adding they will discuss economic issues, security and women's rights.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, and Doha, Qatar, from July 26 to July 31, the State Department said in a statement.

In Astana, they will meet with officials from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to discuss Afghanistan, said the statement, which added the US officials will also meet civil society members focused on women's rights.

The US officials will meet the Taliban delegation in Doha and discuss humanitarian support for Afghanistan, security issues, women's rights, the Afghan economy's stabilization, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking, the State Department said.

The Taliban returned to power in 2021 when NATO and US forces withdrew after a 20-year conflict. The chaotic evacuation saw thousands of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to aircraft as they taxied down runways. A Daesh suicide bomber killed 13 US servicemembers and more than 150 Afghans outside an airport gate.

A State Department report last month criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump for the pullout, which was negotiated by Trump and executed under Biden.

