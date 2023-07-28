What We Are Watching Today: Valley Road

If you are looking for a family-friendly, Saudi-centric film to escape into this summer, look no further than “Valley Road,” which is now showing in theaters across the Kingdom.
Created by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, known as Ithra, and produced by resident movie buff Majed Z. Samman, the quintessentially Saudi story is packed with local references and jokes, including showcasing the woes of street vendors trying to secure their next riyal. A semi-musical — which is a new format for Saudi films — the Disneyesque song-and-dance sequences are reminiscent of Aladdin.
This multi-genre film is a sort of visual collage that combines action, fantasy and dramedy with realistic modern family dynamics.
The journey begins at a picturesque spot in a Saudi village. You soon see a curious young boy with dark, thick curls, Ali, played by first-time actor, Hamad Farhan, 10, attentively watching a tour bus approach. He is angrily shooed away by the tour guide, despite not uttering a word. A short time later, at his house, Ali’s aging parents argue about their son’s inability to speak “normally,” despite his age. Stories focusing on people with disabilities are still rare in Saudi Arabia.
While at the gas station, Ali somehow slips into the vehicle and travels with them to the desert. Hours pass and Ali makes friends — real and imagined — on his journey. Meanwhile, his fuming father — who was set to take Ali to visit a specialist to see why the boy will not talk — refuses to admit that he lost sight of his son and is too stubborn to tell his wife. He would rather wait at the police station with arms folded than face reality.
Ali’s big ally is his older sister, played by TV star Aseel Omran, who just graduated from college in a nearby city and is facing her own dilemma. She has to consider whether to take a lucrative job in the big city or return home to her family in the village, where jobs are unstable and money scarce.
The Ithra-produced “Valley Road” made its debut at the 2022 Red Sea Film Festival and is the first-ever Saudi production to secure a general-audience rating. Check local listings for timings.
RIYADH: AlMashtal Community House and Creative Incubator held a meeting on Wednesday under the theme “Your Voice, Your Right” in the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
AlMashtal, which means “incubator” in Arabic, fosters talent and cultivates creativity in Saudi Arabia and across the Arab world. It provides a community space in which creatives can exchange ideas and experiences, Muhannad Al-Hammadeh, marketing manager at AlMashtal, told Arab News.
One of the major objectives of Wednesday’s meeting was to raise awareness regarding copyright and intellectual property rights for audio material among artists in the music industry. Lawyer and speaker at the discussion Asif Iqbal shared his expertise on the topic.
“If you create music, for example, in a final form, that is what copyrights are protecting,” he said.
A trademark is considered a property in the business world, Iqbal explained, and similarly to any owned property, it can also be inherited. While trademarks are protected under copyright laws, ideas are not, he said.
In addition to lectures, the event featured multiple activities over its three-hour duration, including interactive games and a music session at the end.
DUBAI: After the successful movie adaptations of Disney theme-park rides like the popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and The Rock-starring “Jungle Cruise,” the studio returns with “Haunted Mansion,” seeking to be a complete departure from its lukewarm 2003 attempt starring Eddie Murphy.
Helmed by Justin Simien, the 40-year-old American director most famous for “Dear White People,” the film — hitting theaters in the Middle East on July 27 — follows Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillion) as they enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.
For Simien, the opportunity to work with Disney feels almost fated. Apart from multiple trips to the parks, Simien also spent a summer as a graduate student hosting rides at Disneyland.
“It didn’t really strike me how profound it was that I got this opportunity and that I had so many experiences that would kind of fuel how I directed ‘Haunted Mansion,’” said Simien in a recent online interview with Arab News.
“Because, you know, when you’re living a life trying to make movies, you never really know which one’s gonna go. I’m never relaxed or feel like the thing is even gonna really happen until we’re kind of halfway through the shoot. And it kind of has been dawning on me this whole time that a lot of strange coincidences came together for this movie to happen for me and I’m just so lucky that I got so many things to draw from in my personal history to tell this story.”
While Dawson’s and Dillion’s characters get the ball rolling in terms of plot, at the heart of the movie is the story of Ben, played by Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield. Ben is a scientist who specializes in paranormal activity and is at an “existential crossroads,” as he mourns the loss of a loved one.
“The characters are going through some deep things. When you find my character, Ben, at the beginning of the story, he’s down on his luck, while grieving the loss of his wife who has recently passed away. So, he’s trying to find answers to these unanswerable questions and has pretty much gotten to the point in life where he’s given up,” said Stanfield, according to production notes.
When Ben is hired by Dawson’s Gabbie to look into the haunted mansion, he brings together more “experts” to deal with the problem.
Rounding out the star-studded cast are big names including Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto and Tiffany Haddish.
Apart from a stellar cast, Simien was also keen on utilizing as much practical effects as possible, as a nod to the classic theme ride the movie is based on.
“It was so important for this movie, to have practical effects and be practical-effects forward. We didn’t want to send anything off to ILM or to any other digital company that didn’t really have the effects firmly baked in-camera. It’s a lot more fun to shoot that way,” said Simien.
“But it’s also the reason why I think the ride is so beloved. Because it still relies on effects from the turn of the century. It literally uses smoke and mirrors and old-school effects so that when something is happening in front of you, when a ghost is dancing before your eyes, it feels real, it feels tactile, it feels like you could reach out and touch it.
“And I think that’s so much of why we all give into the fantasy of that ride. And I think that was probably the most important thing I felt that we should adapt from the ride, the sense of not being quite sure where the physical reality ends and where something else starts to take over.”
LONDON: In 2020, the streaming giant Netflix began testing mobile games in certain markets. These games were accessible to subscribers at no additional cost. A year later, the company began hiring experienced individuals from the gaming industry as a clear statement of its intent to make an impression on the lucrative sector. Now we’re starting to see the return on their strategic investment.
“Terra Nil” is one of these first-generation efforts and it is a thoughtful and engaging game that bodes well for Netflix subscribers while also being available to purchase for PC. It is at its heart a reclamation journey. Unlike traditional simulators that ask you to turn a blank canvas into a busy city or lavish theme park, this game drops you into a barren and polluted landscape and challenges you to turn it back into a thriving ecosystem before removing all signs of human presence.
A peaceful, gentle and atmospheric platform sees you arrive on islands, polar tundra or to ruined cities on an airship with the task of bringing life to the desolation. Its clear climate-change references aside, this is more of a puzzle than a simulator, forcing players to carefully use resources to develop several layers of one environment, constantly accessing new features and tools, before finally having to clear up all human presence leaving the reclaimed space behind.
Meanwhile, an end-of-chapter breakdown of all the things you could have done to perfect the environment rather than just complete it gives the game greater longevity.
Polluted seas can be transformed to host whales, bees’ nest in trees you planted, penguins frolic on ice sheets that your weather engineering created while parrots fly at the top of tropical forests only made possible due to rivers you blasted out of the rock. Controlled fires and other terraforming features open newer tools, buildings and devices to your inventory with a series of mini-missions determined by the new ecosystem’s temperature, something you can affect through cloud seeding or releasing seismic charges.
The game can be fiddly, and its instructions are well presented but cumbersome. What’s more, icons and tools can look similar — requiring a bit of back-and-forth referencing of the tutorial clips as it is easy to forget which device is which. The game would possibly benefit from a better saving function, but this would perhaps take away the challenge of conserving resources, which means that earlier game profligacy can result in nervy closing stages where every move counts.
“Terra Nil’s” marketing describes it as an “intricate environmental strategy game.”
Overall, however, there is a simpleness to the game’s essence that can belie some of the complexity of tool selection and unit placement. Seeing birds fly over your hard-reclaimed land and the sound of life returning to what started as a startling silence is genuinely rewarding and a real attraction for casual gamers looking to take their mind off a long bus journey or fill in time while they wait for a flight.
DUBAI: In times of uncertainty, most people preach caution. Most people are not Abdulaziz Almuzaini. Over the past 27 years, the Saudi writer has put together an astounding body of work that has earned him a loyal following in his home country, turning his creations — such as the animated hit “Masameer” — into household names. Now, he’s about to take his biggest leap yet, crafting a live-action film, “Head to Head,” for Netflix that pushes the envelope further than ever before. But is Saudi Arabia ready for it?
“Saudis don’t have a long history of making films, so there’s no safe bets right now,” Almuzaini tells Arab News. “We’re all still trying to find the pleasure points. All we can do is experiment and see what works.
“With this film, we’re trying something completely new, and we gave it our all. We don’t want to be safe and stick only to what we know,” he continues. “Being safe, we believe, would be disrespectful to our audience. At the end of the day, we just want our fans to know that we didn’t take them for granted.”
“Head to Head” (“Ras B Ras” in Arabic) — which launches August 3 — may be a new medium for both Almuzaini and his friend and collaborator Malik Nejer, but it maintains the same madcap energy that has made “Masameer” a sensation on YouTube (and now on Netflix as “Masameer County”) since its debut in 2011. Full of bright colors and flying bullets, the film tells the story of a bumbling chauffeur named Darwish (Adel Redwan) and an unqualified new CEO named Fayadh (Abdulaziz Alshehri) who get pulled into a world of crime after accidentally picking up the wrong man at the airport. It’s all set in the fictional Saudi city of Bathaikha.
“I had the idea during a bout with writer’s block, actually,” Almuzaini explains. “I was stuck on another thing I was writing, and I took a break to watch ‘Birds of Prey,’ a Batman spin-off. I started to think, ‘Why can’t Saudi Arabia have a Gotham city?’ I wanted to create one of those fictional worlds that help you forget reality for a couple hours until the lights come back up,” says Almuzaini.
Mindful that it might be too jarring to viewers to drop the film into a totally fictional, funhouse-mirror version of the Kingdom from the opening credits, Almuzaini decided to ease the film into his new world, starting first in familiar Riyadh before events pull the two leads into Bathaika’s absurdist shadows.
“That gave me a chance to really go crazy. The second you see that car go down the road, you know you’re headed to no ordinary town. The film tells you ‘Don’t take this seriously. You are now headed to a lawless land with its own rules.’ We wanted to create a disconnect, where it starts clean and tidy, and then boom — madness,” says Almuzaini.
While the spirit of the film is still proudly cartoonish, its creators never intended the project to be a cartoon at any stage of development. In fact, part of what drove Almuzaini into the world of live-action storytelling after more than a decade was a response to criticism that he’d received over the years as a successful animator.
“I remember people saying that we’re only successful because we’re the only ones doing animation. They thought we thrived because of a lack of competition. So I said, ‘OK, then we’ll show them we can do it on the same playing field.’ I decided to found a new production company, Sirb, and with that we’ll only make live-action films,” he says.
Almuzaini took a meeting with Netflix, and told them his new idea, not sure how they would respond.
“Thankfully, they were very supportive. I said ‘Give me two movies to learn how to do this, I might need to fail to figure out how to do this right.’ They said, ‘We’ll give you three.’ I’m thankful for that. That kind of trust fueled me to make something I’m really proud of,” he says.
This isn’t the first time that Almuzaini has thrown himself into the deep end and figured out how to swim on the fly. In fact, this that’s how this whole journey began back in 1996.
“When I was 16, I failed math. My father was in London at the time, but I knew when he came back I would be in huge trouble, so I had to come up with something to set things right. I remember I took a magazine, saw a political cartoon, and I started tracing it. I copied it perfectly, and I took it to the headquarters of a major newspaper, and found the editor in chief,” says Almuzaini.
“I went to him and said, ‘Hey, I’m a cartoonist. Look at this doodle that I’ve done.’ He saw it, and he hired me on the spot. By the time my father came back, he learned that I failed math, but now I was a daily publishing cartoonist for a major paper at the age of 16. How could he be mad?”
It was a job that he kept until 2008, figuring out his style and voice along the way, By the time he quit, he was at the peak of his popularity, only stepping away because he felt that there wasn’t a future in newspapers anymore. Soon after, he sent an email to an animator he’d never met named Malik Nejer, starting one of the most fruitful partnerships in modern Middle East entertainment on a whim.
While Myrkott Animation Studio — and Almuzaini’s partnership with Nejer — will continue, “Head to Head” is only the beginning of a new journey for Almuzaini, who is proud that he’s developed a legion of supporters who will follow him to new creative frontiers, but is also worried that all of his upcoming experiments could alienate people who have grown accustomed to one specific tone.
“Having supporters is a blessing and a curse,” he says. “It comes with expectations. I’m anxious about that, but I’m also thrilled. Yes, this is my first live-action film, but no fan is going to think of it that way — we won’t get treated as beginners because they know us so well. That’s respect. So we had to show them the same respect and make something worthy of their belief in us.”
What will come next? Expect the unexpected. Almuzaini has grown tired of watching movies that all feel like they were based off the same formula, in an era when screenplay books and ChatGPT have sucked the soul out of storytelling.
“The one thing a computer can’t ever replicate is real human emotions, so that’s what I’m after. I promise that’s what each of my movies will deliver,” says Almuzaini.
BEIRUT: Five years ago, the Lebanese singer-songwriter Mayssa Jallad had an existential crisis. She was working hard at an architectural firm in New York, trying to make ends meet, but couldn’t find the time to embrace either of the things she loved — music and urban research. So she quit her job, returned to Beirut, and began writing music about architecture.
“People thought I was crazy,” admits Jallad with a laugh. “But I went on this journey of trying to create this experimental project. What if we talked about Lebanon’s difficult history through architecture and music? What if it could become — through music, through intervention — part of our heritage?”
The outcome is “Marjaa: The Battle of the Hotels,” Jallad’s debut solo album and, in many ways, an extension of her Columbia University master’s thesis. That thesis detailed the Battle of the Hotels, which took place during the early stages of the Lebanese Civil War, and argued that architecture be viewed as a principal character in the world’s first high-rise urban battlefield.
The process of creating the album — which was released on the Lebanese indie label Ruptured earlier this year — began with its first four songs, which represent a “walk in a very empty city,” explains Jallad. “That was kind of a terrifying feeling for me to see empty skyscrapers, because it reminds me of the past and how they were used as weapons. In the present there are all these empty towers that are real-estate-development focused, just really ignoring the needs of the city.”
Inspired by a practice known as experimental preservation, which suggests that if you are unsure of something’s historical value, you should intervene, Jallad initially worked with the oud player and singer Youmna Saba. Together they set about trying to express silence through vocal melodies, as well as how best to play the guitar silently.
“It started with the vocal melody, because voice is my main instrument,” says Jallad, who co-wrote the album with acclaimed producer Fadi Tabbal. “But after I’d written the first four songs, I asked Fadi, ‘What should I do now? How does this album continue?’ And he said in a very casual way, ‘You write the battle now, no?’ And I was like, ‘How does one write a battle?’”
The answer lay in giving voice to the buildings themselves — buildings such as the campus of Haigazian University and Burj El Murr, an unfinished skyscraper in the Kantari district of Beirut. The Holiday Inn, designed by André Wogenscky and Maurice Hindie and completed just months before the outbreak of the civil war, also features prominently.
The result is a starkly beautiful soundscape. There is a somber, atmospheric dreaminess to the album, which is powered by the ethereal wonder of Jallad’s vocals. Largely acoustic, it nevertheless delves into the realm of dark ambience, creating an occasional sense of militarism or otherworldliness.
“We tried to make it very spatial as an album, because it described architecture,” explains Jallad, who will be recognizable to anyone who has followed Lebanon’s independent music scene over the course of the past decade.
In 2013, she co-founded of indie-pop band Safar with guitarist Elie Abdelnour and last year wrote the single “Madina min Baeed” with electronic music producer Khaled Allaf. Released through Thawra Records, the song’s video was directed by Ely Dagher, whose debut feature film “The Sea Ahead” premiered at Cannes in 2021.
For Jallad, the success of “Marjaa” is new and exciting territory. A vinyl version of the album is to be released in October, followed by a series of European concerts in November.
“It’s the beginning of being able to consider this as a career, which has been a dream of mine,” admits Jallad, who works as a researcher for PROCOL Lebanon, a Beirut-based research initiative founded by the Institute for Global Prosperity. “It makes me emotional just to think about it.
“What I know is that I will be continuing on this path, because I think there’s a lot of difficult history we need to talk about, especially with regards to what’s happening today and how history affects the present, especially in places like Lebanon, which seem to be just recycling conflict through politics and its leaders. I’m kind of letting ‘Marjaa’ take its course and lead me where it wants to lead,” she continues. “But, in the meantime, I’m starting a bit of new research, so let’s see what ends up becoming music, or what I feel is necessary to do.”