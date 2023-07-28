You are here

  • Home
  • Israel air force chief warns of security threat after judicial reform vote

Israel air force chief warns of security threat after judicial reform vote

Israel air force chief warns of security threat after judicial reform vote
The judicial overhaul being pursued by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing Israeli government has sparked a seven-month crisis, spurring unprecedented protests. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9b947

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Israel air force chief warns of security threat after judicial reform vote

Israel air force chief warns of security threat after judicial reform vote
  • Bar says Israel’s enemies might ‘test the frontiers’
  • Reforms shaking commitment to duty of some reservists
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The Israel air force chief said on Friday its country’s enemies might exploit a political crisis triggered by an overhaul of the judiciary, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied would undermine its democracy.
Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said his forces needed to remain “vigilant and prepared” after parliament on Monday passed the first of Netanyahu’s widely contested changes, removing the Supreme Court’s authority to void what it deems “unreasonable” decisions by government and ministers.
“It is possible that at a time like this they (Israel’s enemies) will try to test the frontiers, our cohesion and our alertness,” Bar said in an address to his forces, according to a statement released on Friday. He did not elaborate.
The overhaul pursued by Netanyahu and his right-wing government has sparked a seven-month crisis, spurring unprecedented protests, opening up a deep social divide and shaking the commitment to call-up duty of some army reservists.
Protesters accuse Netanyahu of working to weaken the courts’ independence even as he argues his innocence in a graft trial. One of their leaders, Eran Schwartz, said demonstrations would continue on Saturday, with actions planned in 150 locations.
As the crisis escalated following Monday’s vote, Israel’s Ynet news said Netanyahu received at least four letters from Military Intelligence warning of serious security ramifications arising from the judicial overhaul.
According to the report, senior intelligence officials said Israel’s enemies, particularly Iran and its heavily armed proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, view the crisis as a historic low point in the country’s history.
A spokesperson for the prime minister declined comment.

FRAGILE FOUNDATIONS
Netanyahu made his case in several interviews to US media late on Thursday.
Speaking to ABC News, Netanyahu said the amendment to one of Israel’s Basic Laws, which function as a formal constitution, was “a minor correction” to an “activist” court, adding:
“It’s described as the end of Israeli democracy — I think that’s silly and when the dust settles, everybody will see it.”
On CNN, Netanyahu sidestepped a question on whether he would obey a potential Supreme Court ruling quashing Monday’s amendment.
Opposition leader Benny Gantz said Netanyahu would be “implementing a judicial coup” if he failed to adhere to a ruling by the court.
A poll conducted by Maariv, one of Israel’s leading newspapers, found that 58 percent of Israelis feared civil war, and 36 percent thought the right thing to do is for government to stop the judiciary legislation immediately, compared to 22 percent who said it should be promoted unilaterally.
Protesters say growing numbers of military reservists have decided to stop serving to express their opposition to the overhaul. The military has acknowledged an increase in requests to abstain from service, and said that damage would be done, gradually, to war-readiness if the no-shows proved protracted.
Political watchdog groups have appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down the new law, paving the way to a showdown among branches of government when it hears the arguments in September.
The legal tussle could begin next Thursday when the top court will hear an appeal against a coalition bill ratified in March that limited conditions for removing the prime minister from office.
Israel’s democratic foundations are relatively fragile and the Supreme Court is seen as crucial for protecting civil rights and the rule of law. The country has no constitution, the government holds a 64-56 majority in the one-chamber Knesset and the president’s office is largely ceremonial.
Netanyahu says the changes will balance government branches. He casts the protests as a bid to thwart his democratic mandate.
His plans have hit the economy, triggering foreign investor flight. Deepening domestic political uncertainty will reduce economic growth this year, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
The judicial reform drive, along with an expansion of Jewish settlements on occupied land where Palestinians seek to establish a state, have also weighed on relations with Israel’s most important ally the United States.

Topics: Israel

Related

Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’
Middle-East
Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’
Analysis How will ongoing judicial overhaul affect Arab citizens of Israel?
Middle-East
How will ongoing judicial overhaul affect Arab citizens of Israel?

Qatari prime minister visits Ukraine

Qatari prime minister visits Ukraine
Updated 8 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Qatari prime minister visits Ukraine

Qatari prime minister visits Ukraine
  • The prime minister will reiterate Qatar’s stance that calls for respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty
Updated 8 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, arrived in Ukraine on Friday, the ministry said.

He will discuss “important issues” with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the foreign ministry’s statement posted on Twitter.

 

 

“During the meetings in Kyiv, the prime minister will reiterate Qatar’s stance that calls for respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and the security of its lands within the internationally recognized borders, as well as abiding by the United Nations Charter and the established principles of international law,” said Majid bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, the foreign ministry’s spokesperson.

He added that the prime minister’s visit came as part of Qatar’s efforts to deescalate the war in Ukraine and address the resulting humanitarian needs.

Al-Thani will reiterate Qatar’s backing of international efforts aimed at extending the grain deal during his meetings with Ukraine’s prime minister and foreign minister, said Al-Ansari.

He will explore ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields and review Qatar’s “developmental efforts” in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

Related

African leaders press Putin on grain deal and peace plan for Ukraine
World
African leaders press Putin on grain deal and peace plan for Ukraine
Russia says it thwarted Ukraine drone attack in Moscow region
World
Russia says it thwarted Ukraine drone attack in Moscow region

Aid group official warns that impasse at the UN on border crossing puts 4.1 million Syrians at risk

Aid group official warns that impasse at the UN on border crossing puts 4.1 million Syrians at risk
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

Aid group official warns that impasse at the UN on border crossing puts 4.1 million Syrians at risk

Aid group official warns that impasse at the UN on border crossing puts 4.1 million Syrians at risk
  • The vast majority of people in northwestern Syria live in poverty and rely on aid to survive
  • The Security Council initially authorized aid deliveries in 2014 from Turkiye, Iraq and Jordan through four border crossing points
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

BEIRUT: An impasse at the United Nations over a border crossing with Syria’s last rebel-held enclave is putting 4.1 million Syrian there in danger, the president of the International Rescue Committee warned this week.
David Miliband’s comments came more than two weeks after the UN Security Council failed to renew the mandate for the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing between Syria and Turkiye, which secures aid for Syrians in the enclave.
The vast majority of people in northwestern Syria live in poverty and rely on aid to survive — a crisis that was further worsened by a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria in February. The earthquake killed more than 50,000 people, including over 6,000 in Syria, according to the United Nations. The quake also displaced hundreds of thousands of others.
“The people of northwest Syria can ill afford a new wave of suffering, having lived through the trauma of the earthquake,” Miliband told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday.
He urged the Security Council to “do its job” and resume the humanitarian border crossing.
The council earlier in July failed to adopt one of two rival resolutions on the crossing. Russia, a top ally of the Syrian government in Damascus, vetoed a Swiss-Brazilian compromise resolution backed by Western countries that renewed authorization for the crossing of aid through Bab Al-Hawa for six months. Moscow’s draft resolution with additional requirements — including increasing aid delivery to the opposition enclave through Damascus — only received China’s backing.
The paralysis also comes as donor fatigue has led to aid cuts in aid to both northwestern Syria and neighboring countries hosting millions of Syrian refugees who fled the ongoing conflict, now in its 13th year.
Syrian President Bashar Assad opened two additional crossing points from Turkiye at Bab Al-Salameh and Al-Rai to increase the aid flow to the quake victims. The UN says that some 85 percent of its aid to northwestern Syria goes through Bab Al-Hawa, a more efficient route.
For the moment, Miliband said the International Rescue Committee is trying to cope by using other crossings and finding other ways of getting aid into the enclave.
“Our point of view is that interference with the humanitarian crossing point poses severe danger to the efficiency and the effectiveness of humanitarian aid,” he explained.
Additionally, the United States said Monday that it has joined major donors in demanding the UN be able to deliver aid through Bab Al-Hawa independently and to everyone in need — a rejection of conditions set by Syria and backed by its ally Russia that Damascus control all aid and banning UN communications with rebels in the region.
The Security Council initially authorized aid deliveries in 2014 from Turkiye, Iraq and Jordan through four border crossing points into rebel-held areas in Syria.
However, Russia, backed by China, over the years successfully applied pressure to reduce the authorized crossings to just Bab Al-Hawa, and the mandates from a year to six months.
Moscow alleges that militant groups in the northwestern province of Idlib are taking the aid and preventing it from reaching families in need. Russia and China have been calling for all aid to be routed through Damascus instead.
But Syrians in the northwestern enclave, as well as Western countries critical of Assad, say they are skeptical of the push.
“There’s a lot of danger for people in need in northwest Syria,” Miliband said. “And it’s very important that they’re not forgotten.”

Topics: UN Syrian aid

Related

Talk of closing last Syrian aid lifeline ‘a moral abomination,’ UN commission says
Middle-East
Talk of closing last Syrian aid lifeline ‘a moral abomination,’ UN commission says
KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan

Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’

Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’

Netanyahu: Israel judicial reform is ‘minor correction’
  • Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in nearly daily protests against the reforms
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday minimized his hard-right government’s judicial reform package in interviews with US media, calling it a “minor correction” while dismissing international and domestic criticism.
“It’s described as the end of Israeli democracy — I think that’s silly and when the dust settles, everybody will see it,” Netanyahu told ABC.
He described the changes, which shift some power from the Middle Eastern country’s judicial system to its elected officials, as an effort to “bring the pendulum to the middle.”
“We have to correct it, and that’s what we just did. It’s a minor correction,” he said, repeating the sentiments in a separate interview on CNN.
On Monday, Netanyahu and his coalition allies pushed through a bill in parliament which opponents say opens the way to more authoritarian government by limiting the “reasonableness” clause used by the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions which the judges deem unconstitutional.
Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in nearly daily protests against the reforms, which have also garnered sharp international pushback, including from US President Joe Biden.
Netanyahu reiterated Thursday that Biden “in the last conversation we had invited me to the White House in the fall — I think it’s in September.”
However, Biden’s office on Thursday again declined to specify whether the two leaders’ meeting would happen at the White House or elsewhere, with spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre saying “they both agreed to meet in the US later this year.”

Topics: Bemjamin Netanyahu

Related

Analysis How will ongoing judicial overhaul affect Arab citizens of Israel?
Middle-East
How will ongoing judicial overhaul affect Arab citizens of Israel?
Israeli government has made annexation of Palestinian territories a legal reality, experts say
Middle-East
Israeli government has made annexation of Palestinian territories a legal reality, experts say

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine

Kuwait submits memo to International Court of Justice on Israeli occupation of Palestine
  • Kuwait’s memo noted that the Israeli occupation of the territories undermined efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait has submitted a written memo requesting the International Court of Justice to adopt an opinion on the consequences of continued Israeli occupation violations of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Kuwait’s memo noted that the Israeli occupation of the territories undermined efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state, and affected all aspects of life for the Palestinian people.

It also affirmed that Kuwait opposes the use of force by any means in international relations, while underlining the necessity of respecting states’ independence and sovereignty, and ensuring the protection of civilians.

Kuwait urged the ICJ to pay attention to the documents it, as well as other countries and international organizations, had submitted, calling for an ICJ resolution to end the Israeli occupation.

The memo also reaffirmed Kuwait’s unwavering position supporting the Palestinian cause and all international efforts to ensure its people all their legitimate rights of an independent state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
 

Topics: Kuwait International Court of Justice (ICJ) Palestine Israel

Related

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque
Army fire kills 14-year-old Palestinian as Israeli minister visits flashpoint mosque
Middle-East
Army fire kills 14-year-old Palestinian as Israeli minister visits flashpoint mosque

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary

Jordan’s King Abdullah meets UK’s foreign secretary
  • Cleverly praised Jordan’s efforts in hosting refugees and providing healthcare and education for them
Updated 27 July 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Thursday received the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind also attended the meeting.

King Abdullah stressed his country’s deep-rooted ties with the UK, expressing a desire to expand cooperation across several sectors and maintain coordination in the service of common interests.

He also paid tribute to the UK’s economic and development support for Jordan, as well as the assistance it provides for refugees.

Discussions covered the latest regional and international developments, including the importance of encouraging calm in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and ceasing unilateral measures that could jeopardize the prospects of stability and peace.

King Abdullah reaffirmed the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting also focused on the refugee crisis, its impact on host communities, and the significance of continuing international aid for refugees.

Cleverly praised Jordan’s efforts in hosting refugees and providing healthcare and education for them, and the country’s role in working toward peace in the region. 

Cleverly began a three-day tour to the Middle East on Tuesday to boost the UK’s ties in the region.

The trip — to Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan — comes after the UK government announced that citizens of Gulf countries and Jordan will benefit from a new electronic travel authorization visa scheme.
 

Topics: James Cleverly Jordan Jordan's King Abdullah II

Related

UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour
World
UK foreign minister kicks off Middle East tour
Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties
Middle-East
Kuwaiti, UK FMs discuss bilateral ties

Latest updates

SFD, UNDP explore roadmap for addressing climate change in joint workshop
SFD, UNDP explore roadmap for addressing climate change in joint workshop
Qatari prime minister visits Ukraine
Qatari prime minister visits Ukraine
Fennec in Riyadh for comedy, theater workshops
Fennec in Riyadh for comedy, theater workshops
Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking
Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking
Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next
Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.