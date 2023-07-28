You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban use stun guns, fire hoses and gunfire to break up Afghan women protesting beauty salon ban

Taliban use stun guns, fire hoses and gunfire to break up Afghan women protesting beauty salon ban

Taliban use stun guns, fire hoses and gunfire to break up Afghan women protesting beauty salon ban
The one-month dateline given to women beauty salons ban in Afghanistan ended Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Taliban say that beauty salons must stop their activities otherwise their licenses will be canceled. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/628x7

Updated 28 July 2023
AP

Taliban use stun guns, fire hoses and gunfire to break up Afghan women protesting beauty salon ban

Taliban use stun guns, fire hoses and gunfire to break up Afghan women protesting beauty salon ban
  • The Taliban say they are outlawing salons allegedly because they offer services forbidden by Islam
  • In a rare sign of public opposition to Taliban orders, dozens of beauticians and makeup artists gathered in the capital of Kabul to protest the ban
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

KABUL: Dozens of Afghan women protested a beauty salon ban on Wednesday after the Taliban ordered their closure nationwide. Security forces used fire hoses, stun guns and shot their guns into the air to break up the protest.
The Taliban said earlier this month they were giving all salons in Afghanistan one month to wind down their businesses and close shop, drawing concern from international officials worried about the impact on female entrepreneurs.
The Taliban say they are outlawing salons allegedly because they offer services forbidden by Islam and cause economic hardship for grooms’ families during wedding festivities.
The ruling came from the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada — the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.
In a rare sign of public opposition to Taliban orders, dozens of beauticians and makeup artists gathered in the capital of Kabul to protest the ban.
“We are here for justice,” said one protester who identified herself as Farzana. “We want work, food and freedom.”
The Taliban sprayed the women with water and shot their rifles into the air to disperse the gathering.
Farzana later said the women were going to the UN mission in Afghanistan, urging protesters to stay together.
One protester told The Associated Press the demonstration started at around 10 a.m. in the Shar-e-Naw area of the capital. She did not want to give her name for fear of reprisals.
“The purpose of our demonstration was that they (the Taliban) should reconsider and reverse the decision to close beauty salons because this is about our lives,” she said. “All of us, 50 to 60 women, participated. Our slogan was work, bread and freedom.”
The protest continued into the early afternoon, when the Taliban arrived to break up the crowd, she said. They used stun guns on the demonstrators.
“They put two or three of our friends in the car and took them,” she said.
Nobody from the Taliban-run government was immediately available for comment about the protest.
The United Nations mission in Afghanistan, known as UNAMA, criticized the Taliban use of force in dispersing the protesters.
“Reports of the forceful suppression of a peaceful protest by women against the ban on beauty salons — the latest denial of women’s rights in #Afghanistan — are deeply concerning,” the UN mission said in a tweet. “Afghans have the right to express views free from violence. De facto authorities must uphold this.”
Meanwhile, the Taliban-run Ministry for Vice and Virtue, which had announced the ban on beauty salons in early July, said Wednesday it was destroying goods and instruments used for the “promotion of music and corruption” and posted photos of bonfires on Twitter.
“These materials, which were collected from immoral programs in Kabul and some provinces in the past few months, and which caused the loss of our youth and the deterioration of society, were destroyed according to Sharia (Islamic law),” the ministry tweeted.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban beauty salon ban

Related

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
World
Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
Thousands of Afghan salons to close as Taliban deadline bites photos
World
Thousands of Afghan salons to close as Taliban deadline bites

Niger adds to growing list of countries in the Sahel run by the military

Niger adds to growing list of countries in the Sahel run by the military
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Niger adds to growing list of countries in the Sahel run by the military

Niger adds to growing list of countries in the Sahel run by the military
  • Karim Manuel, west and central Africa analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit, says the military governments threaten to unwind democratic gains made not just in the Sahel region but in the broader West Africa region
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

ABUJA, Nigeria: Mutinous soldiers in Niger this week overthrew the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum, adding to a growing list of military regimes in West Africa’s Sahel region and raising fears of regional destabilization.
The Sahel, the vast arid expanse south of the Sahara Desert, faces growing violence from Islamic extremists, which in turn has caused people to turn against elected governments.
The military takeovers have followed a similar pattern: The coup leaders accuse the government of failing to meet the people’s expectations for delivering dividends of democracy. They say they will usher in a new democratic government to address those shortcomings, but the process gets delayed.
Karim Manuel, west and central Africa analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit, says the military governments threaten to unwind democratic gains made not just in the Sahel region but in the broader West Africa region.
“This increases political instability going forward and makes the situation on the ground much more volatile and unpredictable. Regional stability is undermined as a result of these coups,” Manuel said.
The Sahel region comprises Senegal, Gambia, Mauritania, Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria.
Here are countries in the Sahel with military regimes:
MALI:
The Sahel’s latest wave of coups kicked off in Mali in August 2020 when the democratically elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was overthrown by soldiers led by Col. Assimi Goita.
The military was supposed to hand power back to civilian rule within 18 months. However, seven months into the transition process, the military removed the interim president and prime minister they had appointed and swore in Goita as president of the transitional government.
Last month, Malian voters cast ballots on a new draft constitution in a referendum that the regime says will pave the way for new elections in 2024.
BURKINA FASO:
Burkina Faso experienced its second coup in 2022 with soldiers ousting Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba about eight months after he helped overthrow the democratically elected President Roch Marc Kaboré early in the year.
Capt. Ibrahim Traore was named as the transitional president while a national assembly that included army officers, civil society organizations, and traditional and religious leaders approved a new charter for the West African country.
The junta has set a goal to conduct elections to return the country to democratic rule by July 2024.
SUDAN:
Sudan slipped under military rule in October 2021 when soldiers dissolved the transitional government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok as well as the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing body of military officers and civilians.
That took place weeks before the military was to hand the leadership of the council to civilians and nearly two years after soldiers overthrew the longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir amid deadly protests.
Eighteen months after the coup and amid the hopes for a transition to democracy, fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has resulted in the deaths of hundreds with no end in sight.
CHAD
Chad has been under military rule since April 2021 when President Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for more than 30 years, was killed while battling against rebels in the hard-hit northern region.
His son, Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, took power contrary to constitutional provisions and was named the interim head of state with an 18-month transitional process set in place for the country’s return to democracy.
By the end of the 18 months period, the government extended Deby’s by two more years, triggering protests that the military suppressed.

 

Topics: Niger

Related

Niger general who led coup asks for support from the people and international partners
World
Niger general who led coup asks for support from the people and international partners
Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup
World
Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail after mutinous soldiers detain him and declare a coup

N. Atlantic ocean temperature sets record high: US agency

N. Atlantic ocean temperature sets record high: US agency
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
AFP

N. Atlantic ocean temperature sets record high: US agency

N. Atlantic ocean temperature sets record high: US agency
  • The record is particularly startling as it comes early in the year — usually, the North Atlantic reaches its peak temperature in early September
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: On the heels of a new record high in the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic reached its hottest-ever level this week, several weeks earlier than its usual annual peak, according to preliminary data released Friday by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The news comes after scientists confirmed that July is on track to be the warmest month in record history — searing heat intensified by global warming that has affected tens of millions of people.
“Based on our analysis, the record-high average sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic Ocean is 24.9 degrees C,” or 76.8 Fahrenheit, observed Wednesday, Xungang Yin, a scientist at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, told AFP.
The record is particularly startling as it comes early in the year — usually, the North Atlantic reaches its peak temperature in early September.
The previous record high was recorded in September 2022, at 24.89 degrees Celsius, Yin said.
NOAA, which has been tracking sea temperatures since the early 1980s, will need about two weeks to confirm the preliminary findings.
The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record Monday, Spanish researchers said — amid an exceptional heat wave in Europe.
The record of 28.71 degrees Celsius was announced by Spain’s Institute of Marine Sciences, which analyzed data from satellites used by the European Earth observation program Copernicus.
Those experts said they measure the daily median sea surface temperature, rather than the average, because it is less susceptible to extreme spikes in temperature in isolated areas of the sea.
The Mediterranean region, hit by record temperatures in July, has long been classified as a hotspot of climate change.

The sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic is “expected to continue to increase through the month of August,” NOAA’s Yin said, adding it was “highly likely” the record would again be broken.
The new high of 24.9 degrees Celsius is “more than one degree warmer than a 30-year climatological normal, calculated from 1982 to 2011,” he added.
Since March, which is the month when the North Atlantic begins to warm up after winter, temperatures have generally been warmer than in previous years, with the difference more pronounced in recent weeks.
The North Atlantic has become an emblematic observation point for the warming of seawater worldwide due to the effects of climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions.
The Copernicus program, which uses different data than that analyzed by NOAA, told AFP on Friday that it had recorded a temperature of 24.7 Celsius on Wednesday in the North Atlantic.
A Copernicus spokesman said while that remained below the program’s September 2022 record, slightly lower than the NOAA level at 24.81 Celsius, that record was sure to be broken “this summer.”
“At this stage, it is just a matter of days.”

“This situation is extreme: we’ve seen maritime heat waves before, but this is very persistent and spread out over a large surface area” in the North Atlantic, Karina Von Schuckmann from the Mercator Ocean International research center told AFP.
The expert noted that the oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced by human activity since the dawn of the industrial age.
“This accumulation of energy doubled over the last two decades,” fueling global warming, she said.
On a global scale, the average ocean temperature has been besting seasonal heat records on a regular basis since April.
A specific, striking example has been recorded in Florida where waters off the coast of the Sunshine State reached 38.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to data from a weather buoy — a temperature more associated with a hot tub.
If confirmed, the reading could constitute a world record.

 

Topics: heatwave Mediterranean North Atlantic

Related

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
World
Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says
World
Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says

Ukraine says three wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

Ukraine says three wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

Ukraine says three wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

Ukraine says three wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro
  • Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the top floors of a residential building
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "Dnipro. Friday evening … Russian missile terror again"
Updated 28 July 2023
AFP

KYIV: A Russian missile struck a multistory residential building in the central city of Dnipro on Friday injuring three people, Ukraine’s interior minister said.
“Three people requested medical assistance,” Igor Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that rescuers were at the scene.
Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the top floors of a residential building that had been badly damaged.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine’s building were hit. Russian missile terror again.”
“All necessary services are on site... We keep the situation under control. We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people.”
Russia said on Friday it intercepted two Ukrainian missiles over its southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine. It said at least a dozen people were wounded by debris falling on the city of Taganrog.
Russian regions bordering Ukraine have seen regular drone strikes and shelling since Moscow launched its military campaign in February last year but have hardly ever been targeted by missiles.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Dnipro missile

Related

Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops
World
Britain: Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops
Russia targets Ukraine’s Dnipro with drones, missiles
World
Russia targets Ukraine’s Dnipro with drones, missiles

Top Bangladesh business leaders set to explore Saudi markets

Top Bangladesh business leaders set to explore Saudi markets
Updated 28 July 2023

Top Bangladesh business leaders set to explore Saudi markets

Top Bangladesh business leaders set to explore Saudi markets
  • Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries’ presidents will lead the delegation
  • Representatives of SMEs, large firms expected to visit Kingdom ‘in coming weeks’
Updated 28 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Top business leaders from Bangladesh are preparing to visit Saudi Arabia to explore the Kingdom’s markets and enhance commercial ties between the two countries, the delegation’s head has told Arab News. 

Opportunities for cooperation have been on the rise since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi visited Dhaka. The minister had been invited by the Bangladesh government and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry — the country’s apex commerce body.

With several investment agreements signed during the visit, Saudi Arabia entered Bangladesh’s energy, seaport and agriculture industries, while the two nations’ chambers of commerce established a joint council to navigate bilateral business ties.

“We are now planning and preparing a business-delegation visit to Saudi Arabia. It will be a 50- (to) 60-member delegation from different sectors,” Sameer Sattar, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries, who will be leading the delegation, told Arab News on Thursday evening.

“I think Saudi Arabia is a big market for us. Traditionally, we focused mostly on the EU and US for our exports, but we are in transition now due to the LDC (least developed country) graduation status.”

In November 2021, the UN approved a resolution for Bangladesh to graduate from the LDC category by 2026 because it had reached middle-income status. This means the country would, according to the UN, lose the “benefits accruing from LDC-specific international support measures” and have to mitigate these effects with various economic changes, which includes improving trade with other nations.

“We need to diversify our export markets. We shouldn’t concentrate only on one or two destinations,” Sattar said.

“Different sectors will be included in the delegation, which will comprise business leaders from both small, medium and large enterprises.”

Sattar said he wanted at least two conglomerates, IFAD Group and United Group, to be part of the delegation.

“These two conglomerates have businesses in different sectors like food, automobiles, real estate, construction, hospital, medical college, pharmaceuticals, power and energy,” Sattar said.

“I want to visit Makkah, Madinah and Riyadh with a big business delegation. The (Saudi) ambassador himself and other relevant officials in the embassy are very enthusiastic over this visit.”

Saudi Ambassador Essa Al-Duhailan told Arab News earlier this week that the delegation was expected to visit the Kingdom in coming weeks.

“I called the Bangladeshi businessmen and companies to go to Saudi Arabia, explore the market and have joint ventures with their counterparts, businessmen in Saudi Arabia, to have investment in line with Vision 2030,” he said.

“There are huge scopes of opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Just name any field, and you can invest there.”

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia business economy Investment

Related

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo) video
World
Saudi Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors
Bangladesh pins hopes on UAE projects to address energy crisis
World
Bangladesh pins hopes on UAE projects to address energy crisis

As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal’s beaches in unmarked graves

As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal’s beaches in unmarked graves
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal’s beaches in unmarked graves

As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal’s beaches in unmarked graves
Updated 28 July 2023
AP

SAINT-LOUIS, Senegal: The small mounds of sand that dot the beach in northern Senegal blend into the terrain. But thick rope juts out from beneath the piles. Pieces of black plastic bags are scattered nearby, and green netting is strewn on top.
That’s how residents in the small fishing town of Saint-Louis say they know where the bodies lie.
These unmarked beach graves hold untold numbers of West African migrants who are increasingly attempting the treacherous journey across parts of the Atlantic to Europe, Senegalese authorities, residents along the coast and survivors of failed boat trips told The Associated Press.
Bodies wash ashore or are found by fishermen at sea, then are buried by authorities with no clarity as to whether the deaths are documented or investigated as required by Senegalese and international law, according to lawyers and human rights experts. Most of the families of those buried will never know what happened to their loved ones.
The route from West Africa to Spain is one of the world’s most dangerous, yet the number of migrants leaving from Senegal on rickety wooden boats has surged over the past year. That means more missing people and deaths — relatives, activists and officials have reported hundreds over the past month, though exact figures are difficult to verify.
The increases come amid European Union pressure for North and West African countries to stop migrant crossings. Like most nations in the region, Senegal releases little information about the crossings, the migrants who attempt the trip or those who die trying.
But according to the International Organization for Migration, at least 2,300 migrants left Senegal trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands in the first six months of the year, doubling the number from the same period in 2022. A Spanish official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the figures weren’t authorized for release, told AP that about 1,100 arrived in the Canaries.
It’s unclear what happened to the 1,000-plus people who didn’t make it to Spain. They may have died at sea, been rescued from capsized boats or be held by authorities. Through June, Senegal detained 725 migrants, said interior ministry spokesman Maham Ka, though officials wouldn’t say whether the nine vessels involved had left shore yet.
Authorities in Saint-Louis admitted to AP that bodies are sometimes buried on the beach. They said it happens only when approved by the local prosecutor — and usually the bodies are severely decomposed.
“Why take it to the morgue since no one can recognize it?” said Amadou Fall, fire brigade commander for three northern Senegal regions.
The prosecutor in Saint-Louis wouldn’t respond to questions about approval of burials or say whether investigations were opened into the deaths. AP phoned and texted Senegal’s justice ministry, responsible for investigating deaths, but received no response.
For families, the silence can be agonizing. Mouhamed Niang’s 19- and 24-year-old nephews went missing a month ago. He filed missing-person reports, he said, but got no updates from authorities. Friends alerted him when boats were recovered or bodies washed ashore. He’d make the three-hour bus trip from Mbour north to Saint-Louis to check with officials or visit the morgue.
He told AP he knows about the bodies on the beach. His worst fear: that the young men were among them.
“They are human beings,” Niang, 51, said. “They should be buried where human beings are buried.”
If the journey goes smoothly, reaching Spain takes about eight days from Saint-Louis on pirogues — long, colorful wooden boats. Saint-Louis, bordering Mauritania, is a key hub for departures. There, the beach is now marked in parts with remnants of the black plastic resembling body bags from the morgue and the knotted rope that appears to secure what lies beneath the sand.
In recent years, the Canary Islands have again become a main gateway for those trying to reach Europe. Previously, most boats traveled from Morocco, Western Sahara and Mauritania, with fewer from Senegal. This year, that changed. The Spanish official who spoke to AP said numbers from Mauritania plummeted last year following pressure by local authorities with on-the-ground Spanish support. When one route is cut off, migrants tend to look for alternatives, even if they’re longer and more dangerous.
Senegal has long been regarded as a beacon of democratic stability in a region riddled with coups and insecurity, but tension is mounting, with at least 23 killed last month during protests between opposition supporters and police. Some cite political strife for surging migration; others note that most who leave are young Senegalese men who say poverty and a lack of jobs drive them.
“There’s no freedom in Senegal,” said Papa, 29, who made it to the Canaries this month after a boat journey during which the engine failed, food ran out and fights erupted.
He said he’s seeking asylum in Spain because of Senegal’s political problems. He described police shooting at people like him who took to the streets to oppose President Macky Sall. He and others among the hundreds of Senegalese who made it to the Canaries in recent weeks blamed unemployment, a struggling economy and rising food prices on Sall’s administration.
“The salaries are not good, rice is too expensive. You need a lot of money to eat,” said Papa, who has two wives and children to feed in Senegal. Wearing a bracelet with the name of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, Papa gave only his first name, citing fears about deportation.
Since 2006, Spain has worked with Senegal to crack down on migrant boats. That year, Canaries arrivals first peaked, with 30,000-plus people — many of them Senegalese. Today, Spain’s national police and civil guard are deployed in Senegal to assist local authorities. Senegal also received more than $190 million from the EU’s Emergency Trust Fund for Africa for programs aimed at addressing the root causes of migration.
But residents here say little has improved.
From May to July, about 30 boats left Saint-Louis for Europe and about 10 sank, said El Hadji Dousse Fall, of the Organization for the Fight Against Clandestine Immigration, which tries to prevent youths from crossing the sea and teaches them about legal migration pathways. Still, many have already made up their minds.
“They have a saying,” Fall said, speaking partly in the local Wolof language. “Barca or Barsakh” — Barcelona or die.
Senegalese officials won’t give data on how many people are unaccounted for trying to cross that stretch of the Atlantic. Sometimes, they refute reports of missing people — this month, Spanish rights group Walking Borders rang the alarm that 300 Senegalese were missing, and the government called the statements unfounded.
The beach burials have happened for years but skyrocketed for 2023, with about 300 bodies in the first seven months, compared with just over 100 for all of 2022, according to a local official who works closely with authorities and insisted on anonymity for fear of reprisal.
Locals say the government tries to hide the scale of the problem because it tarnishes Senegal’s reputation.
“It’s a sign of failure that undermines the government’s public policy record,” said Alioune Tine, founder of West African think tank Afrikajom Center.
During a visit to Saint-Louis, AP spoke with two survivors of attempted trips. The men departed within days of each other, from Mbour in early July. Both boats got lost and capsized at the mouth of the Saint-Louis river, where waves swell and conditions can turn volatile. One survivor saw another boat capsize minutes after his.
The men said that of about 420 people aboard the three vessels, roughly 60 were rescued.
Ibnou Diagne, 35, said the boat capsized days into the trip. He watched a piece of broken boat wood ram into the stomach of a teenage passenger, stabbing him before he fell into the sea.
But what haunts him most are memories of his longtime friend Abdourahmane, who drowned. “Everyday when I sleep, it’s Abdourahmane’s image and face that emerge in front of me,” he said.
The other survivor said he fled after the rescue — he was taken for questioning but got out of the car and hid. On condition of anonymity for fear of being detained again, he described waking at 4 a.m. to his boat being launched in the air upon hitting a giant wave.
Thrown into the water but able to swim, he anchored himself to a smaller nearby vessel and waited for rescue. Two friends who boarded with him drowned. Days later, he called their mothers to tell them their sons were dead. Without him, he said, the families would have no idea what happened to the men.
Senegal has agreed to several international accords, including The African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and The Global Compact on Migration, to ensure the investigation of disappearances and arbitrary deaths, identify the dead, and inform families.
Even if a body has decomposed, the obligation remains to do everything possible to identify the person and seek support if resources are lacking, said Judith Sunderland, of Human Rights Watch.
“It’s completely unacceptable for state authorities to bury people without investigating the causes of their deaths or attempting to identify them,” she said.
Boubacar Tiane Balde, chief of the anti-smuggling regional branch in Saint-Louis, said stemming the tide of migration is challenging, with new cases daily. And smugglers, paid by migrants to get across the border, are embedded in the community.
“The biggest difficulty is first to have clear information,” Balde said. “Not everyone is willing to collaborate.”
Some say officials aren’t serious about cracking down. Many boats bribe authorities on the water, sometimes paying $1,700 to get through, said a smuggler who insisted on anonymity over fears for his safety. To stay undetected, he uses smaller boats to shuttle passengers so it appears they’re just fishing, he said, and for safety, he’s cut the number of passengers allowed to 80 from 140.
Such measures come as little comfort to those with missing relatives.
During Niang’s fourth visit to Saint-Louis to look for his nephews, he was called to the morgue. But the men weren’t there. Later, authorities reached out to their mother, Niang’s sister. They wanted her and her husband to make a photo identification. Based on a ring and his long hair, they knew the body was their son.
They still don’t know the fate of his brother. They aren’t alone in their grief, but that brings little solace.
“Every day I see people looking for relatives lost at sea,” Niang said. “Some of them conduct funerals without the bodies.”
The family will travel to Saint-Louis, then bring the body home. They’ll hold one funeral, with prayers for both brothers.

Topics: Senegal migrants

Related

Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard
Middle-East
Almost 800 migrants drowned off Tunisia in six months: National Guard
UK government’s routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels ruled unlawful
World
UK government’s routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels ruled unlawful

Latest updates

Fire kills four in Iraq shrine city as pilgrims gather
Fire kills four in Iraq shrine city as pilgrims gather
How unloading of oil from FSO Safer is defusing Red Sea’s ticking ecological time bomb
How unloading of oil from FSO Safer is defusing Red Sea’s ticking ecological time bomb
Niger adds to growing list of countries in the Sahel run by the military
Niger adds to growing list of countries in the Sahel run by the military
N. Atlantic ocean temperature sets record high: US agency
N. Atlantic ocean temperature sets record high: US agency
Daesh claims attack near Damascus Shiite shrine
Daesh claims attack near Damascus Shiite shrine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.