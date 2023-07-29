Saudi Arabia arrests 13,308 illegals in one week

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 13,308 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From July 20-26, a total of 7,725 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,427 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,156 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 572 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 62 percent were Yemeni, 37 percent Ethiopian, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 58 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and nine were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.