Saudi Arabia arrests 13,308 illegals in one week

Kingdom arrests 13,308 illegals in one week. (SPA/File Photo)
Kingdom arrests 13,308 illegals in one week. (SPA/File Photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia arrests 13,308 illegals in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 13,308 illegals in one week
  Report showed that among 572 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 62 percent were Yemeni
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 13,308 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From July 20-26, a total of 7,725 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,427 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,156 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 572 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 62 percent were Yemeni, 37 percent Ethiopian, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 58 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and nine were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Illegals Illegals arrested in Saudi Arabia

Head of Saudi mission to EU presents credentials to European Commission chief

Head of Saudi mission to EU presents credentials to European Commission chief
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

Head of Saudi mission to EU presents credentials to European Commission chief

Head of Saudi mission to EU presents credentials to European Commission chief
  Two sides held meeting where they reviewed the joint relations
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Haifa Al-Jedea, the ambassador and head of Saudi Arabia’s mission to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community, presented her credentials to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

During the handover, the two sides held a meeting where they reviewed the joint relations between the Kingdom and the EU and ways of developing and strengthening them in various fields.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia EU Haifa Al-Jedea European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Prince Faisal renews Saudi rejection of Qur’an burnings in call with Swedish FM

Prince Faisal renews Saudi rejection of Qur’an burnings in call with Swedish FM
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

Prince Faisal renews Saudi rejection of Qur’an burnings in call with Swedish FM

Prince Faisal renews Saudi rejection of Qur’an burnings in call with Swedish FM
  Prince Faisal bin Farhan said repeated incidents promoted hatred and 'limited efforts for dialogue'
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi foreign minister spoke with his Swedish counterpart over the phone on Friday during which he renewed the Kingdom’s “total rejection” of all attempts to offend the Holy Qur’an, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said repeated incidents in which the Muslim holy book had been burnt contributed to “fueling hatred and limiting efforts for dialogue between peoples,” while calling on Sweden to take measures to stop extremist acts.

Sweden’s Tobias Billstrom condemned and denounced attempts to burn copies of the Qur’an, stressing that his country would seek to stop all acts that offend religions and their sacred books.

He expressed his “deep regret” over what he called “open exploitation” of the Swedish constitution regarding freedom of opinion and expression, SPA added.

In recent weeks, extremists have burnt copies of the Qur’an outside embassies of predominantly Muslim countries and mosques in Sweden and Denmark.

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its strong condemnation towards the recent actions by hate groups.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sweden Denmark Prince Faisal bin Farhan Quran Quran burnings

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Istanbul defense industry fair

The localization of military industries and technology transfer in the military industries sector were reviewed. (Supplied)
The localization of military industries and technology transfer in the military industries sector were reviewed. (Supplied)
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia concludes participation in Istanbul defense industry fair

The localization of military industries and technology transfer in the military industries sector were reviewed. (Supplied)
  Products on display were aimed at the military, defense and security sectors
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday concluded its participation in the four-day International Defense Industries Fair, or IDEF 2023, held in Istanbul.

Local and international visitors, specialists and investors were briefed on the pavilions of national companies taking part in the exhibition.

Products on display were aimed at the military, defense and security sectors.

Prominent developments in the military industries sector were reviewed regarding the localization of military industries and technology transfer.

 

Topics: IDEF 2023

Deal signed to empower people with special needs in Madinah

The deal covers the training, rehabilitation and empowerment of people with special needs. (Twitter @hemamksa)
The deal covers the training, rehabilitation and empowerment of people with special needs. (Twitter @hemamksa)
Updated 28 July 2023
SPA

Deal signed to empower people with special needs in Madinah

The deal covers the training, rehabilitation and empowerment of people with special needs. (Twitter @hemamksa)
  The signing ceremony was attended by Fahad Al-Wahbi, director general of the center, and the chairman of Hemam, Jihan Sheikh
Updated 28 July 2023
SPA

MADINAH: The Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Research and Studies Center recently signed a cooperation agreement with the Hemam Organization for Families with Disabilities at the center’s headquarters in the holy city.

The signing ceremony was attended by Fahad Al-Wahbi, director general of the center, and the chairman of Hemam, Jihan Sheikh.

The agreement covers the training, rehabilitation and empowerment of people with special needs, as well the exchange and use of data, to best serve the public interest.

 

Topics: Madinah Hemam

Border Guards in Jazan foil bid to smuggle 255kg of khat

Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling. (SPA)
Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling. (SPA)
Updated 29 July 2023
SPA

Border Guards in Jazan foil bid to smuggle 255kg of khat

Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling. (SPA)
  Authorities in Najran arrested a citizen for selling amphetamine
Updated 29 July 2023
SPA

JAZAN: Border Guards patrols in Al-Daer, Jazan, recently foiled an attempt to smuggle 255kg of khat.

Preliminary legal procedures have been completed and the seized narcotics handed over to the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, authorities in Najran arrested a citizen for selling amphetamine. The man was referred to the Public Prosecution and legal measures taken against him.

Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions. They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or via email: [email protected] All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

 

 

Topics: khat drugs

