Oman’s aviation sector recovers to 70% of pre-pandemic levels

RIYADH: Oman’s aviation sector is getting closer to breaking its pre-pandemic records as airport operations recovered by 70 percent compared to 2019 levels.

Nayef Al-Abri, president of the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, said in a statement to Oman News Agency that air traffic in the sultanate has seen a huge growth in the past months and is expected to increase exponentially to exceed pre-pandemic levels in the upcoming period.

This development comes as the authority is keen to enhance cooperation with multiple countries in the aviation sector and increase airline operations to support economic, social and touristic activities.

According to data by the Civil Aviation Authority, the country reported a significant 30.3 percent surge in passenger traffic in the first half of 2023, with 1.98 million travelers using the sultanate’s airports, compared to 842,800 during the same period last year.

Aircraft traffic also saw an uptick, growing by 28.4 percent to 9,784 flights by June 2023. This represents a robust recovery when compared to the 7,622 flights recorded in the same period in 2022.

Al-Abri stated that the country has inked a number of bilateral agreements in the aviation sector as it aims to regulate air transport services.

He revealed that Oman signed 122 agreements, 66 of which are Open Skies deals with other countries.

The president further stated that the authority is seeking to sign three new agreements which are currently under negotiations.

“There are approximately 40 operating companies serving the airports of the Sultanate of Oman in Muscat, Salalah and Sohar, and we hope to attract the largest number in next period,” he added.

The robust first-half performance comes after Muscat International Airport witnessed an 87 percent year-on-year increase in flights in 2022, reaching 76,392, a 129 percent rise in passenger numbers, to record over 8.6 million travelers, according to a press briefing by Al-Abri in March.

The airport generated 72 million Omani rials ($188 million) in revenues in 2022, marking a 58 percent year-on-year increase, while expenses increased by 1 percent, reaching 221,000 rials.

Sohar Airport reported a 28 percent year-on-year growth in air traffic and a 122 percent surge in passenger numbers in 2022. Meanwhile, Duqm Airport observed a 37 percent increase in passengers but a 21 percent decline in aircraft traffic.