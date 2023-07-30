Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,789  

You are here

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.86 billion ($1.3 billion) as 63 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 149 advanced.  (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Sunday, losing 58.44 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 11,789.28.    

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.86 billion ($1.3 billion) as 63 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 149 advanced.    

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 9.8 points to finish at 1,555.56, the parallel market Nomu rose 2.19 percent to close at 25,056.18. 

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia was the top gainer of the day, with a rise of 4.4 percent in its share price to SR23.  

The other gainers were Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., rising 3.83 percent to reach SR19, and Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rising 3.49 percent to hit SR124.6. 

The worst performer of the day was United International Transportation Co., which slid 5.29 percent to SR68.  

The other losers were Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co., which fell 4.61 percent to a unit price of SR115.8, and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. which recorded a drop of 4.22 percent to SR46.5. 

The unit price of the Derayah REIT fund reached SR8.99, dropping 18 percent in 52 weeks, whereas the Al Rajhi REIT fund stood at SR8.91, recording a fall of 8 percent during that period. 

On the announcements front, Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, saw its profits soar 41.7 percent in the second quarter of 2023.  Mobily recorded a net profit of SR497 million, up from SR360 million for the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.    

Primarily driven by growth in the business segment, the company said its revenues totaled SR4.25 billion, registering a growth of 9 percent from SR3.9 billion recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. Due to the revenue growth, the company’s gross profit increased by 4.4 percent to reach SR2.4 million.   

The Kingdom’s National Agricultural Development Co. recorded a 136.9 percent surge in profits during the second quarter of 2023, helped by a surge in sales of dairy and food processing products, the company said in a bourse filing.   

It reported a profit of SR65.13 million in the second quarter of the year from SR27.49 million in the same period last year.  The company attributed the result to a 12.67 percent growth in sales of dairy and food processing products, leading to an 11 percent revenue increase.   

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, also saw its profit surge 287 percent during the second quarter of 2023, following a revenue jump to SR2.35 billion.   

The firm, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, made profits of SR495.38 million, up from SR128 million a year ago, a bourse filing showed.   

The strong profit was bolstered by higher revenue from multiple sectors, with oil transportation sales rising by SR255 million and chemicals transportation by SR209 million.   

Additionally, Saudi Telecom Co. reported a 6 percent increase in its net profit to SR3 billion in the second quarter of 2023.    

In the first half of 2023, the telecommunications firm reported a 4 percent rise to SR6.1 billion.   

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stocks

Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

SNB, Real Estate Development Fund partner to boost housing projects

SNB, Real Estate Development Fund partner to boost housing projects
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi families seeking to own their first home are set to receive further funding support thanks to a new agreement.

The Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund and Saudi National Bank have signed a framework agreement to finance housing support programs, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move is aimed at supporting beneficiaries, elevating affordability and raising the efficiency of the market in line with the Kingdom’s objectives for housing, one of the critical initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi National Bank Real Estate Development Fund

Saudi Arabia advances 24 ranks on Energy Transition Index: WEF

Saudi Arabia advances 24 ranks on Energy Transition Index: WEF
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia advances 24 ranks on Energy Transition Index: WEF

Saudi Arabia advances 24 ranks on Energy Transition Index: WEF
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Global recognition of Saudi Arabia’s renewable plans and green initiative has led the Kingdom to advance 24 ranks in the Energy Transition Index since 2021, according to a sustainability report. 

The World Economic Forum’s annual Energy Index Report revealed that the Kingdom is leading the Middle East region, moving from ranking 81 in 2021 to 57 in 2023.

The 2021 study was based on 115 countries, and the current one on 120.

The results align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the country’s economy and help it become more sustainable. 

“The country has long been a dominant player in the oil market, and in recent years has undergone a significant energy transition, recognizing the need to shift toward renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint,” the report highlighted.

According to the report, the jump in ranking could be attributed to several green initiatives the Kingdom took, such as establishing the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., the first of its kind initiative in the region.

Despite the progress in terms of substantiality, Saudi Arabia still has room to reduce energy and carbon intensity, the report stressed.

The report also noted that the Kingdom could expand renewable resources and implement carbon capture technologies.

Moreover, the report also pointed out that by 2030 the Kingdom has promised that 50 percent of its energy will come from renewable sources. The Saudi Green Initiative is also leading several ambitious efforts to lower emissions and change the domestic power mix.

Some of the initiatives undertaken by SGI include creating a program for carbon capture and storage, boosting energy efficiency and investing in new energy sources.

SGI is taking a strategic approach to restoring natural greenery with a target of planting 10 billion trees. In 2022 alone, the project planted around 18 million trees and rehabilitated 60,000 hectares of degraded land, restoring vital ecological parameters, improving air quality and reducing sandstorms.

“The country’s shift toward renewables, with 11.4 GW capacity under development, represents a significant departure from the traditional economic model and may have geopolitical implications,” the report said.

The report further indicated that the Kingdom could become a robust leader in the energy transition by developing joint investments, research programs, training and education.

Topics: World Economic Forum Energy Index Report Saudi Green Initiative

Iran will pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun cooperation: report 

Iran will pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun cooperation: report 
Updated 30 July 2023
REUTERS 

Iran will pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun cooperation: report 

Iran will pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun cooperation: report 
Updated 30 July 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Iran will pursue its rights over the Durra/Arash field if other parties shun cooperation, the country’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday, according to the Oil Ministry’s SHANA news agency. 

“If there is no willingness to cooperate, Iran will pursue its rights and benefits, including the exploitation and exploration of the Arash gas field, and will not tolerate any violation of its rights,” Owji said.  

Kuwait Oil Minister Saad Al-Barrak told SkyNews Arabia on Thursday that his country will start drilling and begin production at the Durra gas field without waiting for border demarcation with Iran. 

Topics: dura gas field Iran Kuwait

Saudi Arabia’s air traffic surges 26% to over 403K flights in H1

Saudi Arabia’s air traffic surges 26% to over 403K flights in H1
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s air traffic surges 26% to over 403K flights in H1

Saudi Arabia’s air traffic surges 26% to over 403K flights in H1
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air traffic is witnessing substantial growth, with flight movements increasing 26 percent to 403,223 in the first half of 2023, thanks to the Kingdom’s major transformation programs, revealed a state-run air navigation firm.    

According to the Saudi Air Navigation Services, the total domestic and international flights reached 305,156 in the first half of 2023, increasing by 27 percent from the year-ago period.    

The transit flights were 98,067 between January and June, a 25 percent increase compared to the same time last year.    

“The aviation sector in the Kingdom is witnessing rapid growth, coinciding with the launch of many ambitious transformation programs that keep pace with the aspirations of the vision and the objectives of the national strategy for the aviation sector,” Abdulaziz Al-Zaid, CEO of SANS, said in a tweet.    

Moreover, the number of aircraft or flights served for maintenance, refueling and catering rose 23 percent in the first half of this year to 14,811.   

“The remarkable growth of air traffic in the Kingdom, which was achieved during the first half of the year 2023, with high rates of operational efficiency and safety standards, will contribute to developing the economies of the air transport sector, supporting movement and tourism, connecting the world to the Kingdom,” said Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistic services, in a tweet, following the release of the report.  

Furthermore, the Kingdom’s air connectivity rose 15 percent to 7,153 destinations in the first six months compared to the same period last year.  

Saudi Arabia’s air connectivity also rose to 13th rank this year from 27th in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association.    

Meanwhile, a report released this month by Cluster 2, a Riyadh-based firm that manages and operates 22 airports around the Kingdom, revealed that the country’s aviation sector has seen an 11 percent growth to 34,326 flights in the second quarter of 2023 from 30,898 in the same period last year.  

The passenger traffic also rose 17 percent to 3.16 million between April and June from 3.7 million in the same period last year.  

The industry witnessed new routes in the second quarter, with the commencement of operations in the Jazan-Cairo, Al Jowf-Tbilisi and Jazan-Dubai sectors. The period also saw Saudi Arabia starting operations on Al Qassim-Istanbul, Al Qassim-Trabzon and Al Qassim-Tbilisi routes.     

Topics: #aviation #Air Airspace air traffic Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser

UAE introduces new procedures law, penalties for corporate tax  

UAE introduces new procedures law, penalties for corporate tax  
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

UAE introduces new procedures law, penalties for corporate tax  

UAE introduces new procedures law, penalties for corporate tax  
Updated 30 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Aimed at boosting compliance and providing clear guidance, the UAE Ministry of Finance on Saturday made new changes to its corporate tax framework as it repealed and replaced the existing executive regulation.

The move is aimed at ensuring alignment with the New Tax Procedures Law, which came into effect on March 1, 2023, reported Emirates News Agency, or WAM.  

The ministry introduced the amendments to update relevant legislation and provide the taxable people with the necessary guidance of the UAE tax system with Corporate Tax Law that became applicable from June 1.  

Among the key provisions, the cabinet decision outlined the requirements for maintaining accounting records and commercial books, specifying the period and manner of record-keeping, the report stated.   

It also introduced updates related to tax agent registration and de-listing procedures, emphasizing the need for communication in Arabic or English.  

According to Younis Al-Khoori, undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, the additional conditions set forth through the new Cabinet decision are clear and simple to apply. He added that these conditions serve the UAE to retain its position as a leading investment hub.    

“This decision balances the UAE remaining competitive as an investment hub, while maintaining the integrity of the Corporate Tax system,” Al-Khoori was quoted by WAM as saying. 

The ministry also announced a cabinet decision outlining additional conditions for qualifying investment funds under the taxation of corporations and businesses.    

The decision also stipulated additional conditions for exempting investment funds from corporate tax, which included being primarily engaged in investment business activities, with ancillary or incidental activities not exceeding 5 percent of their total annual revenue.  

The other condition included the share of ownership interests in the investment fund held by a single investor and its related parties should not exceed 30 percent or 50 percent, depending on the number of investors in the investment fund.  

It added that the fund must be overseen by an investment manager employing at least three investment professionals. Also, the fund’s day-to-day management must not be controlled by investors.  

To ensure the flexibility of the corporate tax system, the government said the diversity of ownership criteria for investment funds, other than REITs, will be non-binding for the first two financial years of the fund’s establishment.

However, it added that the intent to diversify its ownership after the first two financial years needs to be substantiated. 

Regarding REITs, the exemption conditions include the necessity for real estate assets, excluding land held by the REIT, to exceed 100 million dirhams in value, according to the government directive. 

It added that a minimum of 20 percent of REIT’s share capital should be publicly listed or wholly owned by two or more institutional investors. While an average real estate asset percentage of at least 70 percent should be maintained annually.  

Topics: UAE tax Corporate tax

