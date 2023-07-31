You are here

  • Home
  • No hope of survivors from downed Australian military helicopter

No hope of survivors from downed Australian military helicopter

No hope of survivors from downed Australian military helicopter
Above, Australian navy sailors conduct search and rescue operations in the vicinity of Lindeman Island, Queensland on July 29, 2023. (Australian Defense/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ez5s

Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

No hope of survivors from downed Australian military helicopter

No hope of survivors from downed Australian military helicopter
  • Australia’s fleet of more than 40 Taipan helicopters will be grounded until investigators have a better idea of what caused the crash
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Authorities have lost hope of finding survivors after a military helicopter plunged into the sea during war games over the weekend, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Monday.
Rescuers initially clung to slim hopes they would find the four crew members alive, but those were dashed after the discovery of “significant wreckage” from the aircraft, Marles said.
The chopper had been taking part in the large-scale Talisman Sabre exercise, which brings together 30,000 military personnel from Australia, the United States and several other nations.
It plunged into the water near the Whitsunday Islands while taking part in a nighttime operation.
“There was a catastrophic impact, and that forms part of why we are now transferring this from an activity of search and rescue, to one of recovery,” Marles told reporters.
Militaries from at least three nations had joined police in looking for the crew of the MRH-90 Taipan, which went down late Friday night in subtropical waters off the northeast coast of Australia.
“The loss of these four men is as significant and meaningful as the loss of anyone who has worn our nation’s uniform,” Marles said, adding he was “deeply sorry” for their families.
“Amidst the inadequacy of these words, I want them to know they stand in the warm embrace of the entire nation.”
Australia’s fleet of more than 40 Taipan helicopters — which were due to be retired at the end of 2024 — will be grounded until investigators have a better idea of what caused the crash, Marles said.
“They won’t fly again until we understand what has happened and we have modified or acted accordingly.”
Australian officials have previously complained about the European-made Taipans, citing difficulties with maintenance and getting spare parts.
The fleet was grounded for a month earlier this year after one of the helicopters suffered engine failure during a nighttime training exercise, forcing the crew to ditch into the ocean.
Chief of Defense Angus Campbell said authorities would be doing everything they could to find the bodies and recover the rest of the wreckage.
“This effort will continue,” he said.
“We’ll be bringing our mates home to their families and to their regiments.”
Campbell said that efforts to find the four men had been complicated by “strong currents and tidal movements” in the area, adding that sonar equipment had been used to identify pieces of the helicopter wreckage but specialist divers would also be used.

Topics: Australia

Related

Update Debris from downed Australian military helicopter found: police
World
Debris from downed Australian military helicopter found: police
Four killed, three injured after mid-air chopper smash in Australia
World
Four killed, three injured after mid-air chopper smash in Australia

Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future

Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future
Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters

Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future

Russia’s Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in future
  • Since the mutiny, some Wagner fighters have moved to Belarus and started training its army
Updated 31 July 2023
Reuters

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a voice message published on Monday that his Wagner group was not currently recruiting fighters but was likely to do so in future.
The future of Wagner and Prigozhin has been unclear since he led a short mutiny against the Russian defense establishment in late June and the Kremlin said he and some of his fighters — who have fought in some of the fiercest battles of the Ukraine war — would leave for Belarus.
Despite that, Prigozhin attended a meeting with Putin five days after the mutiny and was photographed last week in St. Petersburg, where President Vladimir Putin was hosting African leaders.
“Today we are defining our next tasks, whose outline is becoming clearer and clearer. Undoubtedly, these are tasks that will be carried out in the name of the greatness of Russia,” a voice sounding like Prigozhin’s said in the message. It was published on Grey Zone, a Telegram channel affiliated with Wagner.
After the June mutiny, the Kremlin said Wagner fighters who had not taken part would transfer to the regular army, signing contracts with the defense ministry.
Apparently alluding to this, Prigozhin said in the voice message that “unfortunately” some of his fighters had moved to other “power structures,” but he said they were looking to return.
“As long as we don’t experience a shortage in personnel, we don’t plan to carry out a new recruitment,” Prigozhin said.
“However, we will be extremely grateful to you if you keep in touch with us, and as soon as the Motherland needs to create a new group that will be able to protect the interests of our country, we will certainly start recruiting.”
Since the mutiny, some Wagner fighters have moved to Belarus and started training its army. In comments published last week, Prigozhin also said Wagner was ready to further increase its presence in Africa.
Its role there, especially in support of governments in Mali and Central African Republic, is a source of concern for Western governments. The United States has accused it of committing widespread atrocities and imposed sanctions on it as a criminal organization.
Prigozhin says it works in line with the laws of the countries where it operates. Last week he welcomed a military coup in the west African state of Niger and made what appeared to be a pitch for his fighters to bring order there.

Topics: Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin Russia

Related

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland’s prime minister says
World
Wagner mercenaries in Belarus move closer to the Polish border, Poland’s prime minister says
Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon
World
Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

One dead, 12 wounded in Myanmar bomb blast

One dead, 12 wounded in Myanmar bomb blast
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

One dead, 12 wounded in Myanmar bomb blast

One dead, 12 wounded in Myanmar bomb blast
  • Junta has been battling anti-coup militias as well as long-established ethnic rebel armies
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

BANGKOK: A bomb blast in southeastern Myanmar killed one person and wounded 12 others on Monday, an official said.
Violent clashes have ramped up since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February 2021, unleashing a bloody crackdown on dissent that has left thousands dead.
The junta has been battling anti-coup “People’s Defense Force” (PDF) militias, as well as long-established ethnic rebel armies that control large areas of territory close to the country’s borders.
The blast from a vehicle detonated near Thanlwin bridge checkpoint at around 6:50 a.m. local time, a government official from the Karen State administration council said.
“About 13 people including passengers and security members there were injured,” they said, requesting anonymity.
“One died from those injuries when they arrived at hospital.”
They did not give any further details, but the checkpoint is known for its strict security.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The junta is fighting scores of ethnic rebel outfits.
More than 3,800 people have been killed since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Villagers say 14 killed as Myanmar violence flares
World
Villagers say 14 killed as Myanmar violence flares
Rohingya refugees gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar
World
Rohingya activists call for more international pressure on Myanmar

Typhoon Doksuri: Highest flooding alert issued for Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: Highest flooding alert issued for Beijing
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

Typhoon Doksuri: Highest flooding alert issued for Beijing

Typhoon Doksuri: Highest flooding alert issued for Beijing
  • Average rainfall in Beijing overnight reaches 140.7mm, the heaviest so far this year
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

BEIJING: Two bodies were pulled from Beijing's flooded waterways on Monday as heavy rains battered the Chinese capital, state media reported.
"During an emergency patrol round this morning, two people were discovered in waterways," state-run People's Daily reported, adding that "at the time of discovery, both had lost vital signs."

Beijing on Monday issued its highest alert for flooding and landslides as the city was battered by heavy rains.
Large parts of the suburbs "are at high risk of collapses, landslides and mudslides", a notice from authorities said, also issuing a rare red alert for flooding.

Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall this year as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri passed through China’s capital on Monday, forcing over 31,000 people to evacuate their homes in the city, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Heavy rain continued to fall in the capital as well as Hebei, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi as Doksuri dissipated over northern China, the China Meteorological Administration said.
Doksuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Average rainfall in Beijing overnight reached 140.7 mm (5.5 inches), with the maximum recorded rainfall in Fangshan area hitting 500.4 mm (19.7 inches), according to the city’s observatory. Rains in the southern and western areas were expected to be heavier early Monday.
There was no reported damage or casualties, state media said.
Work was halted on more than 4,000 construction sites, almost 20,000 buildings were inspected for damage, and scenic spots in the city were closed, media reported.
While Doksuri continues to taper off, forecasters warned that typhoon Khanun was approaching and was set to strike China’s densely populated coast this week.
Authorities said Khanun could inflict further damage to corn and other crops that have already been hit by Doksuri.

 

 

 

Topics: typhoon doksuri

Related

Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines
World
Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines
Philippine government accused of putting lives at risk following Typhoon Doksuri
World
Philippine government accused of putting lives at risk following Typhoon Doksuri

Africa leaders give Niger junta week to cede power

Africa leaders give Niger junta week to cede power
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

Africa leaders give Niger junta week to cede power

Africa leaders give Niger junta week to cede power
  • ECOWAS regional bloc considers use of force if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within a week
  • African Union condemns coup, expresses deep concern over “alarming resurgence” of military overthrows in Africa
Updated 31 July 2023
AFP

ABUJA, Nigeria: African leaders on Sunday gave the junta in Niger one week to cede power or face the possible use of force, and slapped financial sanctions on the putschists, after the latest coup in the jihadist-plagued Sahel region raised alarm on the continent and in the West.

In the third coup in as many years to fell a leader in the Sahel, Niger’s elected president and Western ally, Mohamed Bazoum, has been held by the military since Wednesday.
General Abdourahamane Tiani, the head of the powerful presidential guard, has declared himself leader and said the putsch was a response to “the degradation of the security situation” linked to jihadist bloodshed, as well as corruption and economic woes.
Bazoum is one of a dwindling group of elected presidents and pro-Western leaders in the Sahel, where since 2020 a jihadist insurgency has also triggered coups in Mali and Burkina Faso.
Former colonial ruler France and the European Union have suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup, while the United States warned that its aid could also be at stake.
At an emergency summit in Nigeria, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc demanded Bazoum be reinstated within a week.
Otherwise, the bloc said it would take “all measures” to restore constitutional order.
“Such measures may include the use of force for this effect,” it said in a statement.
“No more time for us to send a warning signal... It’s time for action,” said Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria and ECOWAS chairman.
Washington welcomed “the strong leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government to defend constitutional order in Niger,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement joining calls for the immediate release of Bazoum and the restoration of the democratically-elected government.
“The United States will remain actively engaged with ECOWAS and West African leaders on next steps to preserve Niger’s hard-earned democracy,” Blinken added.

ALSO READ:

President of Niger must be immediately released: OIC

EU, France suspend cooperation and aid to Niger after coup

It was not immediately clear how the 15-member ECOWAS could use force. Last year, the bloc agreed to create a regional security force to intervene against jihadists and prevent military coups, but details on the force and its funding have not been outlined.
The bloc also slapped financial sanctions on the junta leaders and the country, freezing “all commercial and financial transactions” between member states and Niger — one of the world’s poorest nations, often ranking last on the UN’s Human Development Index.
Niger’s Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou told broadcaster France24 Sunday that sanctions were “going to be a disaster” both economically and socially.
Bazoum’s PNDS party called for demonstrations to be held to demand the release of the president.

On Saturday, the junta condemned the ECOWAS summit, saying its aim was to “approve a plan of aggression against Niger, in the form of an imminent military intervention in Niamey.”
The intervention would be “in cooperation with African countries who are not members of the regional body and certain Western nations,” junta member Amadou Abdramane said on national television.
Former Niger president Mahamadou Issoufou, whom Bazoum succeeded as head of state, on Sunday posted on social media that he intended to negotiate with the junta to restore Bazoum to the presidency.

Rooting for Putin

In the capital Niamey, thousands of people waving Russian and Niger flags rallied outside the national parliament in a show of support for the junta.
Moscow has for years strived to increase its influence in Africa, and in Niger’s neighbor Mali — another impoverished former French colony — the military junta has been cooperating with forces from Russia.
The demonstrators later moved on to the French embassy in Niamey, shouting “long live Putin” and “down with France.”
AFP saw some tear down a sign for the embassy and trample on it.
Demonstrators also tried to storm the embassy, but were dispersed with tear gas, an AFP journalist saw.

Nigerien security forces prepare to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy in Niamey, the capital city of Niger, on July 30, 2023. (REUTERS)

France condemned the assault on its embassy, warning it would retaliate if its citizens or interests were attacked and said it had strengthened security at the embassy.

After a wave of condemnation for the coup, punitive measures have already begun in the West.
France — which has 1,500 soldiers in Niger — said on Saturday it was suspending development aid and budgetary support to the West African nation.
European Union diplomatic chief Josep Borrell meanwhile said the EU would not recognize the putschists, and announced the indefinite suspension of security cooperation with Niger with immediate effect, as well as budgetary aid.
The United States — which has about 1,000 troops in Niger — has offered Bazoum Washington’s steadfast support and warned those detaining him that they were “threatening years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance.”
The African Union condemned the coup and expressed deep concern over the “alarming resurgence” of military overthrows in Africa.
Niger has had a turbulent political history since gaining independence in 1960, with four coups as well as numerous other attempts — including two previously against Bazoum.
 

Topics: Niger Coup Niamey Sahel President Mohamed Bazoum ECOWAS African Union (AU)

Related

French embassy in Niger is attacked as protesters waving Russian flags march through capital
World
French embassy in Niger is attacked as protesters waving Russian flags march through capital
Blinken says US economic support for Niger is at risk as military takeover threatens stability
World
Blinken says US economic support for Niger is at risk as military takeover threatens stability

Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning

Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
Updated 31 July 2023
AP

Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning

Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
  • As climate change fans hotter and longer heat waves, breaking record temperatures across the US and leaving dozens dead, the poorest Americans suffer the hottest days with the fewest defenses
Updated 31 July 2023
AP

DENVER: As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation’s poorest neighborhoods, doesn’t have air conditioning.
The 68-year-old covers his windows with mattress foam to insulate against the heat and sleeps in the concrete basement. He knows high temperatures can cause heat stroke and death, and his lung condition makes him more susceptible. But the retired brick layer, who survives on about $1,000 a month largely from Social Security, says air conditioning is out of reach.
“Take me about 12 years to save up for something like that,” he said. “If it’s hard to breathe, I’ll get down to emergency.”
As climate change fans hotter and longer heat waves, breaking record temperatures across the US and leaving dozens dead, the poorest Americans suffer the hottest days with the fewest defenses. Air conditioning, once a luxury, is now a matter of survival.
As Phoenix weathered its 27th consecutive day above 110 degrees (43 Celsius) Wednesday, the nine who died indoors didn’t have functioning air conditioning, or it was turned off. Last year, all 86 heat-related deaths indoors were in uncooled environments.
“To explain it fairly simply: Heat kills,” said Kristie Ebi, a University of Washington professor who researches heat and health. “Once the heat wave starts, mortality starts in about 24 hours.”
It’s the poorest and people of color, from Kansas City to Detroit to New York City and beyond, who are far more likely to face grueling heat without air conditioning, according to a Boston University analysis of 115 US metros.
“The temperature differences ... between lower-income neighborhoods, neighborhoods of color and their wealthier, whiter counterparts have pretty severe consequences,” said Cate Mingoya-LaFortune of Groundwork USA, an environmental justice organization. “There are these really big consequences like death. ... But there’s also ambient misery.”
Some have window units that can offer respite, but “in the dead of heat, it don’t do nothing,” said Melody Clark, who stopped Friday to get food at a nonprofit in Kansas City, Kansas, as temperatures soared to 101, and high humidity made it feel like 109. When the central air conditioning at her rental house went on the fritz, her landlord installed a window unit. But it doesn’t do much during the day.
So the 45-year-old wets her hair, cooks outside on a propane grill and keeps the lights off indoors. She’s taken the bus to the library to cool off. At night she flips the box unit on, hauling her bed into the room where it’s located to sleep.
As far as her two teenagers, she said: “They aren’t little bitty. We aren’t dying in the heat. ... They don’t complain.”
While billions in federal funding have been allocated to subsidize utility costs and the installation of cooling systems, experts say they often only support a fraction of the most vulnerable families and some still require prohibitive upfront costs. Installing a centralized heat pump system for heating and cooling can easily reach $25,000.
President Joe Biden announced steps on Thursday to defend against extreme heat, highlighting the expansion of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which funnels money through states to help poorer households pay utility bills.
While the program is critical, said Michelle Graff, who studies the subsidy at Cleveland State University, only about 16 percent of the nation’s eligible population is actually reached. Nearly half of states don’t offer the federal dollars for summer cooling.
“So people are engaging in coping mechanisms, like they’re turning on their air conditioners later and leaving their homes hotter,” Graff said.
While frigid temperatures and high heating bills birthed the term “heat or eat,” she said, “we can now transition to AC or eat, where people are going to have to make difficult decisions.”
As temperatures rise, so does the cost of cooling. And temperatures are already hotter in America’s low-income neighborhoods like Gallegos’ Denver suburb of Globeville, where people live along stretches of asphalt and concrete that hold heat like a cast-iron skillet. Surface temperatures there can be roughly 8 degrees hotter than in Denver’s wealthier neighborhoods, where a sea of vegetation cools the area, according to the environmental advocacy group American Forests.
This disparity plays out nationwide. Researchers at the University of San Diego analyzed 1,056 counties and in over 70 percent, the poorest areas and those with higher Black, Hispanic and Asian populations were significantly hotter.
About one in 10 US households have no air conditioning, a disparity compounded for marginalized groups, according to a study by the Brookings Institution. Less than 4 percent of Detroit’s white households don’t have air conditioning; it’s 15 percent for Black households.
At noon on Friday, Katrice Sullivan sat on the porch of her rented house on Detroit’s westside. It was hot and muggy, but even steamier inside the house. Even if she had air conditioning, Sullivan said she’d choose her moments to run it to keep her electricity bill down.
The 37-year-old factory worker pours water on her head, freezes towels to put around her neck, and sits in her car with the air conditioner on. “Some people here spend every dollar for food, so air conditioning is something they can’t afford,” she said.
Shannon Lewis, 38, lived in her Detroit home for nearly 20 years without air conditioning. Lewis’s bedroom was the only place with a window unit, so she’d squeeze her teenager, 8-year-old and 3-year-old-twins into her queen-size bed to sleep, eat meals and watch television.
“So it was like cool in one room and a heat stroke in another,” Lewis said. For the first time, Lewis now has air conditioning through a local non-profit, she said. “We don’t have to sleep or eat in the same room, we are able to come out, sit at the dining room table, eat like a family.”
After at least 54 died during a 2021 heat wave, mostly elderly people without air conditioning, in the Portland area, Oregon passed a law prohibiting landlords from placing blanket bans on air conditioning units. By and large, however, states don’t have laws requiring landlords to provide cooling.
In the federal Inflation Reduction Act, billions were set aside for tax credits and rebates to help families install energy-efficient cooling systems, but some of those are yet to be available. For people like Gallegos, who doesn’t pay taxes, the available credits are worthless.
The law also offers rebates, the kind of state and federal point-of-sale discounts that Amanda Morian has looked into for her 640-square-foot home.
Morian, who has a 13-week-old baby susceptible to hot weather, is desperate to keep her house in Denver’s Globeville suburb cool. She bought thermal curtains, ceiling fans and runs a window unit. At night she tries to do skin-to-skin touch to regulate the baby’s body temperature. When the back door opens in the afternoon, she said, the indoor temperature jumps a degree.
“All of those are just to take the edge off, it’s not enough to actually make it cool. It’s enough to keep us from dying,” she said.
She got estimates from four different companies for installing a cooling system, but every project was between $20,000 and $25,000, she said. Even with subsidies she can’t afford it.
“I’m finding that you have to afford the project in the first place and then it’s like having a bonus coupon to take $5,000 off of the sticker price,” she said.
Lucy Molina, a single mom in Commerce City, one of Denver’s poorest areas, said her home has reached 107 degrees without air conditioning. Nearby, Molina’s two teenage children slurped popsicles to cool off, lingering in front of the open freezer.
For Molina, who bustled around her kitchen on a recent day when temperatures reached 99 degrees outdoors, it’s hard to see any path to a cooling respite.
“We’re just too poor,” she said.

 

Topics: heatwaves

Related

Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
World
Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
The aftermath of Algeria's wildfires in Toudja town can be seen as temperatures hit 48 degrees Celsius. (AFP)
Middle-East
Algeria fires fanned by winds, extreme heat kill 34

Latest updates

Saudi, Japanese defense ministers meet to bolster security cooperation
Saudi, Japanese defense ministers meet to bolster security cooperation
Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  
Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  
UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies to boost financial transparency  
UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies to boost financial transparency  
Three years of anguish for family of Iran death row German
Three years of anguish for family of Iran death row German
Saudi minister discusses economic ties with Swiss, Slovak envoys
Saudi minister discusses economic ties with Swiss, Slovak envoys

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.