Suspect detained in Albania for special Kosovo tribunal

Members of the Kosovo police special unit stand guard in the town of Mitrovica. (AFP file photo)
Members of the Kosovo police special unit stand guard in the town of Mitrovica. (AFP file photo)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

  • Radio Free Europe said GoxHajj was suspected of revealing the names of protected witnesses in several criminal cases related to the war in Kosovo
AMSTERDAM: An international court set up to handle cases related to Kosovo said on Monday that Albanian authorities had arrested Dritan GoxHajj under a warrant issued by the tribunal for allegedly impeding the course of justice.
The Netherlands-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers said in a statement that GoxHajj, identified by media as a former fighter with the Kosovo Liberation Army, was wanted for “offenses against the administration of justice involving intimidation and obstructing official persons in performing official duties.”
A lawyer for GoxHajj could not immediately be reached for comment.
Radio Free Europe said GoxHajj was suspected of revealing the names of protected witnesses in several criminal cases related to the war in Kosovo. He will be detained in Albania pending a decision by authorities on his transfer to The Hague, the report said.
The court, which is staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against former Kosovo Liberation Army guerrillas in their fight for independence from Serbia.
The court’s top suspect is former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who went on trial in April and faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity from his days as one of the leaders of the 1998-99 guerrilla uprising against Serbian rule.
Thaci denies wrongdoing.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and won recognition from over 100 countries, mainly in the West, but not Serbia, Russia or China.

 

Topics: Kosovo

Daesh claims responsibility for the bombing that killed 54 at a pro-Taliban election rally in Pakistan

Security personnel stand guard at the site of a bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 31, 2023.
Security personnel stand guard at the site of a bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 31, 2023.
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

  • The Jamiat Ulema Islam party has ties to the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban
  • The Jamiat Ulema Islam party, headed by hard-line cleric and politician Fazlur Rehman, has remained a potent political force
KHAR, Pakistan: An Afghan branch of Daesh on Monday claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Pakistan that killed at least 54 people at a pro-Taliban party’s election rally, in one of the region’s worst attacks in recent years.
Daesh in Khorasan Province made the claim in a statement posted on its Amaq website. It said the attacker detonated an explosive vest, and that the bombing in the northwestern town of Bajur was part of the group’s continuing war against forms of democracy it deems to be against Islam.
Hours earlier, hundreds of mourners in Bajur carried caskets draped in colorful cloths to burial sites following the previous day’s attack at the election rally for the Jamiat Ulema Islam party. Officials said Sunday’s bombing killed 54 people, including at least five children, and wounded nearly 200.
The attack appeared to reflect divisions between Islamist groups, which have a strong presence in the district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. The Jamiat Ulema Islam party has ties to the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban.
At least 1,000 people were crowded into a tent near a market for the rally ahead of fall elections, according to police.
“People were chanting God is Great as the leaders arrived,” said Khan Mohammad, a local resident who said he was standing outside the tent, “and that was when I heard the deafening sound of the bomb.”
Mohammad said he heard people crying for help, and minutes later ambulances arrived and began taking the wounded away.
Police had suggested in their initial investigation that Islamic State in Khorasan Province was a suspect. The group is based in neighboring Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province and is a rival of the Afghan Taliban and Al-Qaeda.
Pakistan security analyst Mahmood Shah also previously had said that breakaway factions of the Pakistani Taliban could be possible suspects, though the group distanced itself from the attack.
The Pakistani military spent years fighting the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, in Bajur before declaring the district clear of militants in 2016. But the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, headed by hard-line cleric and politician Fazlur Rehman, has remained a potent political force.
On Monday, police recorded statements from some of the wounded at a hospital in Khar, the district’s principal town.
Female relatives and children wailed and beat their chests at family homes Monday as the dead were taken for funerals, following local customs. Hundreds of men followed the caskets to mosques and open areas for special funeral prayers and then into the hills for burial.
As condolences continued to pour in from across the country, dozens of people who had lesser injuries were discharged from hospital, while the critically wounded were taken to the provincial capital of Peshawar by army helicopters. The death toll continued to rise as some critically wounded people died in hospital, physician Gul Naseeb said.
Gul Akbar, the father of an 11-year-old boy who was wounded in the attack, told The Associated Press that his entire family was in a state of shock after hearing about the bombing Sunday. He said he first went to the scene of the attack, and later found his son Taslim Khan being treated in a hospital in Khar.
“What would I have done if he had also been martyred? Five children died in this barbaric attack, and we want to know what our children did wrong,” he said.
Rehman’s party is preparing to contest elections, which are expected in October or November. Abdul Rasheed, one of the party’s senior leaders, said the bombing was aimed at weakening the party but that “such attacks cannot deter our resolve.”
Rehman’s party is part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government, which came to power in April 2022 by ousting former Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote in the legislature.
Sharif called Rehman to express his condolences and assure the cleric that those who orchestrated the attack would be punished. Khan condemned the bombing Sunday, as did the US and Russian embassies in Islamabad.
The Pakistani Taliban also distanced themselves from the bombing, saying that it was intended to set Islamists against each other. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Afghan Taliban, wrote in a tweet that “such crimes cannot be justified in any way.”
The bombing came hours before Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in Islamabad, where he signed new agreements to boost trade and economic ties to mark a decade of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a sprawling package under which China has invested $10 billion in Pakistan over 10 years, according to Sharif.
“We will not tolerate any obstacles in the way of friendship with China,” Sharif said, as he stood next to He.
But the government canceled a cultural event that had been arranged in honor of He, according to Sharif, while the nation mourns.
Some Chinese nationals have also been targeted by militants in northwestern Pakistan and elsewhere.
Rehman, who has long supported Afghanistan’s Taliban government, survived at least two known bomb attacks in 2011 and 2014, when bombings damaged his car at rallies.
Sunday’s bombing was one of the worst in northwestern Pakistan in the last decade. In 2014, 147 people, mostly schoolchildren, were killed in a Taliban attack on an army-run school in Peshawar.
In January, 74 people were killed in a bombing at a mosque in Peshawar. And in February, more than 100 people, mostly policemen, died in a bombing at a mosque inside a high-security compound housing Peshawar police headquarters.
 

 

Topics: Pakistan blast Khar

Record-breaking mountaineer Kristin Harila ready for a normal life

Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
AFP

  • The 37-year-old Norwegian and her Nepali guide Tenjin “Lama” Sherpa became the fastest people to summit the world’s 14 highest mountains
ISLAMABAD: Newly minted world record-breaker Kristin Harila is done with 8,000-meter mountains and ready for a “normal life” after achieving her goal of giving women a rare role model in extreme climbing.

The 37-year-old Norwegian and her Nepali guide Tenjin “Lama” Sherpa became the fastest people to summit the world’s 14 highest mountains after reaching the top of mighty K2 in Pakistan’s Himalayas on Thursday.

Together they completed the feat in three months and one day, surpassing Nepal-born British adventurer Nirmal Purja’s record, set in 2019, of six months and six days.

“I haven’t been thinking too much about the record ... for me, I wanted to change something,” Harila said about the male-dominated climbing sphere.

“If you go and look at history, it’s been all about men. And I think that if it’s going to change, we need to have some profiles and we need to take some place.”

More than 40 people have summited the world’s 14 “super peaks” that rise above 8,000 meters, only a few of them women.

Harila, who had a custom-made down suit because none in the market fitted her slender female frame, hopes her success will help more women to secure attention and financial backing for mountain challenges.

She was exhausted after completing a summit every 6.5 days for the past three months.

“It can be very, very challenging. And sometimes I’m just like, so tired. Like super tired, like I’m falling asleep,” she said after enjoying her first shower in weeks.

“Sometimes you have really good days and just enjoying good weather and friends. And sometimes I’m really sick and throw up a lot and have a bad stomach.”

Harila’s rise to prominence has been rapid compared to other climbers at her level and, having started climbing in 2019, marked by dogged determination.

Harila was thrilled to share the record with Lama, who has been a guide since the age of 16, fearing that one of them would get sick or injured before the end of the challenge.

“When we met on the first mountain it wasn’t planned at all. I didn’t know him. He didn’t speak much English, like a few words. And I speak a few words of Nepali, and yet we understood each other perfectly,” she said.

“He was just amazing. We kept each other safe.”

Now she intends to settle back in Norway, where she aims to call out sports firms on their poor record of sponsoring women athletes.

She’ll also pick up running and take a slower approach to life.

“For me the hardest thing has been to be away so much from my family and like missing Christmas and birthdays. And all these holidays we had and my grandma died and I couldn’t be there,” she said.

“I’m going home to have a normal life, live with my boyfriend, then get kids, get married. I’m finished with 8,000 meters,” she said.

Topics: Kristin Harila Mountain Climbers

Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants were freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse, rights group says

Updated 37 min 1 sec ago
AP

  • Migrants were planning to travel to Europe by boat but were detained by smugglers who demanded a ransom for their release
CAIRO: Security authorities in eastern Libya freed at least 385 Pakistani migrants who were held in trafficking warehouses in an overnight raid, a migrant rights group said Monday.
Al-Abreen, a group which helps migrants in Libya, said the Pakistani nationals were released early Monday from smugglers’ warehouses in the Al-Khueir area, roughly 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of the eastern Libyan city of Tobruk. The migrants — among them children — were later transferred to a nearby police headquarters, it said in a post on its official Facebook page.
Esreiwa Salah, an activist with Al-Abreen, told The Associated Press the Pakistani migrants arrived in Libya intending to travel to Europe but were detained by smugglers who demanded a ransom for their release. No further details were given.
Several pictures posted on Al-Abreen’s Facebook page showed dozens of purportedly freed Pakistani migrants sitting outside of a warehouse.
Libya is the dominant transit point for migrants from Africa and the Middle East trying to make it to Europe. The country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. Oil-rich Libya has been ruled for most of the past decade by rival governments in eastern and western Libya, each backed by an array of militias and foreign governments.
Human traffickers have benefited from the decade of instability, smuggling migrants across borders from six nations, including Egypt, Algeria and Sudan. They then pack desperate migrants seeking a better life in Europe into ill-equipped rubber boats and other vessels for risky voyages on the perilous Central Mediterranean Sea route.
A vessel that departed from Libya carrying an estimated 700 migrants, including about 350 Pakistanis, sank of the Greek coast in June. Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued.
Pakistan is experiencing an economic crisis that is driving thousands of mostly young men to seek work abroad. Many travel to Libya with the hope of eventually reaching European shores.

Topics: Pakistan Libya people smuggling

Tugs tow burning cargo ship to new location on North Sea

Updated 42 min 20 sec ago
AP

THE HAGUE: A cargo ship carrying thousands of cars that has been burning on the North Sea for nearly a week was towed Monday to a new location further from the Dutch coast to wait for salvage crews to decide their next steps, the government said.

The Fremantle Highway arrived earlier than expected at an anchorage 16 km north of the Dutch islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland, thanks to favorable currents, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management said.

A salvage team is planning to board the burning vessel “as soon as possible” to carry out an inspection, the ministry added.

The ship carrying 3,783 new vehicles, including 498 electric vehicles, from Germany’s Bremerhaven to Singapore has been burning since Tuesday. 

Firefighters decided not to douse the flames with water for fear of making the nearly 200-meter ship unstable as it floats close to North Sea shipping lanes and a world-renowned migratory bird habitat.

A photo posted online by the Dutch ministry on Monday showed almost no smoke emerging from the ship. 

The ministry said smoke was “minimal” as it was towed.

It remains unclear where the Fremantle Highway will be towed next.

“The final port is not yet known,” the ministry said. 

“It depends in part on the situation on board the cargo ship, the expected weather conditions and an available port with the right facilities.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known. 

One member of the ship’s crew died after it broke out and others were injured. 

The crew was evacuated in the early hours of Wednesday.

Topics: North Sea

Senegal opposition leader Sonko remanded into custody

Updated 46 min 59 sec ago
AFP

DAKAR: Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was remanded in custody, his lawyers said on Monday, adding that he will spend the night in prison.

He is accused of plotting an insurrection, criminal conspiracy and other offences, charges that he denies.

Senegal earlier announced that mobile data was being restricted due to “hateful and subversive” messages on social media, following calls for protests over the arrest on Friday of Sonko.

The public prosecutor on Saturday announced seven new charges, including calling for insurrection, against Sonko, a presidential candidate and fierce critic of President Macky Sall.

“Due to the dissemination of hateful and subversive messages on social networks ... mobile data internet is being temporarily suspended during certain hours from Monday July 31,” the minister of telecommunications and digital economy said in a statement.

Sonko was interrogated by a judge on Monday. 

There was a strong police presence, including anti-riot vehicles and barriers, around the courthouse in the capital Dakar on Monday morning, an AFP journalist reported.

A heavy security presence could also be seen throughout the city.

Cire Cledor Ly, one of Sonko’s lawyers, said it was impossible for the defense team to speak to or prepare the politician for the hearing.

“It is a scandal,” he told reporters outside the court.

In a separate affair, Sonko was on June 1 sentenced in absentia to two years in prison for morally corrupting a young woman, which makes him ineligible to stand in next year’s election.

His sentencing in that case sparked clashes that left 16 dead according to the government, 24 according to Amnesty International, and 30 according to Sonko’s PASTEF party.

On Saturday, the prosecutor said his arrest a day earlier had “nothing to do” with the moral corruption proceedings.

Sonko announced on Sunday that he was going on hunger strike and asked his supporters to “stand up” and “resist ... oppression.”

He has faced a string of legal woes he claims are aimed at keeping him out of politics.

Topics: Senegal

