You are here

  • Home
  • Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index slips to close at 11,478 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index slips to close at 11,478 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index slips to close at 11,478 
Some 75 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 138 retreated on Wednesday (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4w353

Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index slips to close at 11,478 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index slips to close at 11,478 
Updated 22 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, losing 157.79 points, or 1.36 percent, to close at 11,478.28. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.39 billion ($1.43 billion) as 75 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 138 retreated.  

In addition to this, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also slipped 153.47 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 24,561.68 while MSCI Tadawul Index shed 24.15 points, or 1.58 percent, to close at 1,500.99. 

The best-performing stock of the day was The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. The company’s share price surged 6.54 percent to SR14. 

Other top performers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Naseej International Trading Co., whose share prices soared by 5.88 percent and 5.34 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Saudi Airlines Catering Co., whose share price dropped 7.95 percent to SR115.80.  

In Nomu, Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. was the top gainer as its share price rose 5.68 percent to SR21.96.  

Another best performer on Nomu was Natural Gas Distribution Co. The company’s share price soared 4.90 percent to SR60.  

Mayar Holding Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price dropped 5 percent to SR95.  

The share price of International Human Resources Co. also fell 4.93 percent to SR4.24.  

On the announcements front, Saudi Airlines Catering Co.’s net profit soared by 53.43 percent in the first six months of 2023. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit reached SR120.9 million, up from SR78.8 million a year ago. 

On another note, Nahdi Medical Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023.  

According to a bourse filing, the company’s net profit jumped 0.65 percent to reach SR509.3 million, up from SR506 million recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier. 

Arabian Drilling Co. also disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. The firm’s net profit reached SR282 million, reflecting a 35.58 increase compared to SR208 million recorded in the first half of last year. 

Meanwhile, Yanbu Cement Co.’s net profit dropped by 0.78 percent in the first half of 2023. A bourse filing revealed that the firm’s net profit reached SR86.29 million, down from SR86.97 in the same period last year. 

Another firm that announced its financial results was Aldawaa Medical Services Co. Its net profit hit SR167.78 million in the first six months of the year, reflecting a 1.31 percent drop when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 56 points to close at 11,636 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 56 points to close at 11,636 

New UAE reactor helps nuclear power provide 25% of the world’s clean energy: report

New UAE reactor helps nuclear power provide 25% of the world’s clean energy: report
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

New UAE reactor helps nuclear power provide 25% of the world’s clean energy: report

New UAE reactor helps nuclear power provide 25% of the world’s clean energy: report
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant helped push the globe towards having 25 percent of its clean energy coming from atomic power in 2022, according to a new report.

Analysis by the World Nuclear Association showed that the world’s reactors generated more than 2,500 terawatt hours of electricity for the sixth consecutive year.

Unit 3 of the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant, situated 230 km west of Abu Dhabi, came online in October 2022 and helped make up for a drop in production in Europe partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It was one of six reactors across the world to begin generating power last year, along with two in China and one each in Finland, Pakistan, and South Korea.

The report indicated that nuclear generation totaled 2,545 TWh in 2022, which is 100 TWh lower than the year before.  

“The turmoil in energy markets, which had begun even before the current conflict in Ukraine sent fossil fuel prices sky high, has brought the issue of energy security to the fore, alongside the increasingly urgent requirements for rapid decarbonization to tackle climate change effectively, and the global sustainable development goal of providing access to affordable and clean energy for all,” said Sama Leon, director general of the World Nuclear Association.  

Significant events in Europe were major contributors to this reduction, including a series of welding repairs and other outages that led to a decrease of 81 TWh in France’s generation.  

There was also the shutdown of three of Germany’s remaining six reactors at the close of 2021, and the conflict in Ukraine which forced the closure of all six units at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the report stated.  

Leon insisted that the option of nuclear power as an energy source that can help the world transition away from fossil fuels must be given a good hearing at the UN climate change conference that will take place later this year in Dubai.

“The only way for the nuclear industry to be heard is if we present a cohesive vision of the important role that nuclear energy should play in a net-zero, clean energy future,” he said.  

Unit 1 of the UAE’s first nuclear power plant was connected to the grid in August 2020, followed by unit 2 in September 2021 and unit 3 last year.

As of June, Barakah 4 began its final operational readiness tests and is anticipated to start operations later in the year. Once all units are functioning, the plant will cater to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs.  

Topics: Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Barakah plant nuclear power

Related

UAE’s Barakah nuclear energy plant starts up third unit
Business & Economy
UAE’s Barakah nuclear energy plant starts up third unit

Federation of Saudi Chambers wants to set up office in Sao Paulo

Federation of Saudi Chambers wants to set up office in Sao Paulo
Updated 02 August 2023
Bruna Garcia

Federation of Saudi Chambers wants to set up office in Sao Paulo

Federation of Saudi Chambers wants to set up office in Sao Paulo
  • Delegation visits Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce for talks on private-sector opportunities in both countries
  • ‘We’re very interested in promoting cooperation,’ says FSC assistant secretary-general
Updated 02 August 2023
Bruna Garcia

SAO PAULO: The Federation of Saudi Chambers wants to establish an office in Sao Paulo, its assistant secretary-general has said.

Waleed Al-Orainan visited the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in Sao Paulo, where he will stay for a few more days before returning to Riyadh.

Mishal bin Hithlain, chairman of the Saudi Brazilian Business Council, was also on the visit, and said the Kingdom is working to establish the office as soon as possible.

The Kingdom’s trade attache in Washington, Reem Al-Tharwa, was part of the delegation, along with Abdulrahim Al-Muaibid, relations manager for the Americas and director of the council; council member Abdulmalik Al-Qahtani; and Omar Al-Mughamis, representing the Saudi Authority for Foreign Trade.

Bin Hithlain said the Kingdom wants more Brazilian companies to establish themselves there, as Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Middle East.

He added that it is important for both countries’ private sector to interact more and learn about each other’s business cultures.

Al-Orainan said partnerships in tourism, oil and gas, and food security are possibilities. “We’re very interested in promoting cooperation,” he added.

“If you want to do business with Saudi Arabia, you have to go there to see the great transformations that have been taking place,” he said.

“Our ambition is what drives us, what gets us up in the morning,” he said, adding that Saudi unemployment has dropped from 13 percent to 8 percent, and that the Kingdom has a young and energetic population, as well as giga-projects in different areas and sectors such as NEOM, The Line and Qiddiya, which provide numerous business opportunities.

Giga-projects are part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan for economic diversification, and the tourism sector is being heavily invested in.

The FSC delegation said it wants to increase the number of visits of businesspeople between the countries through trade missions.

“Our mission is to help and facilitate visits. We invite you to visit Saudi Arabia with a business delegation, and we can work together to make an agenda for business meetings. We’re the umbrella representing our private sector,” said Al-Orainan.

“We’re interested in developing this relationship without limits, and we believe it will be a strategic partnership for the federation.”

Al-Orainan and Bin Hithlain suggested activities, such as lectures and seminars, to raise awareness about how to do business in both countries.

The Saudis were welcomed by Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce President Osmar Chohfi, its institutional relations director Fernanda Baltazar, and director Mohamad Abdouni.

Chohfi has already been to Riyadh, and said next time he wants to visit Jeddah. “We should promote a direct flight (between Sao Paulo and Riyadh) by a Saudi airline,” he added.

They also discussed business opportunities for Brazilian entrepreneurs in the huge halal market, not only with regard to food and beverages but also tourism, fashion, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Sustainability was another topic discussed at the meeting. Baltazar said both countries could create a joint agenda, considering that COP28 will take place in Dubai later this year, so that participating Brazilian companies can visit Saudi Arabia afterward.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil

Related

Saudi Arabia opens market for Brazilian goats
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia opens market for Brazilian goats
Special Al-Falih highlights Saudi investment interest in Brazil
Business & Economy
Al-Falih highlights Saudi investment interest in Brazil

Saudi Arabia achieves 63% self-sufficiency in value-added agriculture sector: Reef 

Saudi Arabia achieves 63% self-sufficiency in value-added agriculture sector: Reef 
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia achieves 63% self-sufficiency in value-added agriculture sector: Reef 

Saudi Arabia achieves 63% self-sufficiency in value-added agriculture sector: Reef 
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reached a 63 percent self-sufficiency rate in the value-added agriculture sector following the drive of the state-run Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, also known as Reef, to ensure food security in the Kingdom. 

The program, introduced in 2019 to boost the processing and marketing of food produce, has increased and diversified the Kingdom’s agricultural production.  

Besides supporting 63,000 agricultural projects in the Kingdom, the initiative has helped manage the local markets and lessen the impact of fluctuations in food prices worldwide.     

According to an infographic released by Reef on Wednesday, the Kingdom’s coffee industry achieved a self-sufficiency rate of 16 percent, producing 1,009 tons of coffee in 2023. The goal is to reach 7,000 tons by 2026.  

Fruits reached a self-sufficiency rate of 22 percent, producing 90,000 tons this year. Reef expects food production to reach 305,000 tons in 2026. 

Rose and aromatic plants realized 33 percent self-sufficiency as Reef planted 651 million roses. It expects to grow 2 billion such plants in 2026. 

The honey industry accomplished a self-sufficiency rate of 49 percent, with an output of 3.75 million tons in 2023 and an anticipated increase to 7.5 million tons in 2026. 

Rain-fed crops, or the produce that depends on rainfall, attained 13 percent self-sufficiency, cultivating 27,000 tons this year. Its yield should touch 195,000 tons in 2026. 

Reef has been instrumental in achieving food security and self-sufficiency for various agricultural goods in the Kingdom, with output totaling 350.54 million tons this year. 

Its inclusive programs offer assistance for 70 other goods, all of which aid small-scale farmers in raising their income and living standards by fostering social stability and opening up job opportunities.   

Reef also backed conservation initiatives for the environment and natural resources, and it plans to plant 18 million seedlings throughout a region larger than 150,000 hectares by the end of this year.   

The state-run body has also diversified its scope by increasing the income of farming families by attracting tourists and ecological enthusiasts to local cultivations and providing tourist outlets to sell farmers’ products. 

Topics: Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program food prices

Related

Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture
World
Indonesia eyes Saudi investment in agriculture

Red Sea International Airport on course to become operational before year-end 

Red Sea International Airport on course to become operational before year-end 
Updated 02 August 2023
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

Red Sea International Airport on course to become operational before year-end 

Red Sea International Airport on course to become operational before year-end 
Updated 02 August 2023
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

RIYADH: The solar-powered Red Sea International Airport is set to become operational in a few months, according to a press release by Red Sea Global, the multi-project developer behind the regenerative tourism destination.  

RSG, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has released an update on the progress of the first phase of the Red Sea destination, marking six years since the company was first announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.  

The latest construction update reveals the progress achieved across the destination, including 13 hotels and the supporting infrastructure.  

John Pagano, RSG group CEO, said that his company stands at the brink of an extraordinary moment as it prepares to introduce the Red Sea destination to the world. 

“In six years, we have made exceptional progress, creating exquisite resorts and best-in-class, sustainable infrastructure in a remote location, demonstrating innovation in line with our regenerative approach and commitment to responsible development,” he said. 

Pagano went on to say that while the anticipation builds for the opening of their first hotels and the initial phase of the company’s solar-powered airport, they are busy working on the rest of phase one. 

He added: “We are ready to deliver countless more extraordinary moments on our journey to positioning Saudi Arabia proudly on the world stage as a must-visit destination.” 

Emphasizing his company’s commitment to preserving the surrounding environment, Pagano said in a tweet: “We hold the utmost respect for the environment in which we operate and recognize it as our most valuable asset. It’s our shared obligation to not only safeguard it but also proactively enhance it wherever possible.” 

Highlighting the progress on its mountain resort Desert Rock, which is being built into the rockface, the press release pointed out that more than 50 percent of the work has been completed. RSG has fully excavated and formed the 10 rooms integrated into the mountainside as well as all 195 meters of tunneling. 


Highlighting the progress on its mountain resort Desert Rock, which is being built into the rockface, the press release pointed out that more than 50 percent of the work has been completed.

RSG said major structural and infrastructure works are well advanced, including the construction of the wadi villas, guest hubs and other structures. 

The developer added that work is underway on all 11 resorts and infrastructure across Shura Island. 

“Over 100 construction contracts are in place, with a similar number out in the market for tender. RSG continues to maximize the use of off-site manufacturing with precast structures progressing rapidly, bathroom pod deliveries underway, and the prefabricated timber structure on the Golf Clubhouse nearing completion,” the press release noted.

It went on to say that the developer is moving onto beach formation and beautification works which includes the creation of new mangrove habitats in the coming months. 

As for Sheybarah Island, RSG said that it has installed all 38 stainless steel overwater villas adding that the first beach villas have arrived at the island, one of which has successfully been installed. 

Last week, RSG announced it has completed installing over 760,000 photovoltaic panels needed to power phase one of the tourist destination. 

The company further stated that there are now more than 25,000 personnel working at the destination. 

It concluded that upon completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses and entertainment as well as food and beverage and leisure facilities. 

Topics: Red Sea Red Sea Global AMAALA  Red Sea International Airport

Related

Red Sea Global launches first mangrove nursery in plan to plant 50m trees by 2030
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global launches first mangrove nursery in plan to plant 50m trees by 2030

Saudi fintech firm gets license to offer crowdfunding solutions   

Saudi fintech firm gets license to offer crowdfunding solutions   
Updated 02 August 2023
Nadin Hassan

Saudi fintech firm gets license to offer crowdfunding solutions   

Saudi fintech firm gets license to offer crowdfunding solutions   
Updated 02 August 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has granted a license to Themar, a Shariah-compliant peer-to-peer purchase financing network, to offer debt-based crowdfunding solutions in the Kingdom,

Themar has become the seventh fintech firm in the Kingdom authorized to offer its products and solutions, a SAMA statement said. The fintech firm helps connect small and micro businesses to investors.

It is part of the central bank’s efforts to strengthen the Kingdom’s financial sector, boost transactional efficiency, and promote innovative financial inclusion.

In January, SAMA issued licenses to two fintech firms specialized in debt-based crowdfunding.

Through an easy-to-use and secure app, Forus offers a new method of managing finances.

Tameed, on the other hand, is an exclusive platform in Saudi Arabia for purchase order finance. It provides funding through peer-to-peer financing based on government-backed purchase orders, linking small and mid-market firms seeking financing.

One of the seven authorized companies offering debt-based crowdfunding solutions in the Kingdom to small and medium enterprises, Riyadh-based fintech firm Raqamyah, obtained a license in February.

These permits bring SAMA closer to its goal of positioning Saudi Arabia as one of the leading countries in the fintech industry.

According to figures released by SAMA in July, Saudi Arabia’s finance firms saw their collective portfolios surge 10.8 percent to SR75.45 billion ($20 billion) in 2022.

The total sector assets increased by 6.5 percent to reach SR57.02 billion, in addition to the net income growing by 3.3 percent, reaching SR1.86 billion.

Speaking at the Financial Sector conference in Riyadh in March, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that the Kingdom’s financial and digital sectors are flourishing as the country pushes ahead with its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

SAMA has also played an important role in propelling the financial and insurance sectors by establishing a regulatory framework that fosters stability and confidence.

 

Topics: SAMA Saudi Arabia fintech Crowdfunding

Related

Saudi Central Bank approves insurance rules for fintech sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank approves insurance rules for fintech sector

Latest updates

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index slips to close at 11,478 
Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index slips to close at 11,478 
Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU
Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU
Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon retires
Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon retires
New UAE reactor helps nuclear power provide 25% of the world’s clean energy: report
New UAE reactor helps nuclear power provide 25% of the world’s clean energy: report
India’s top court hears challenge to abrogation of Kashmir’s special status
Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar. (File/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.