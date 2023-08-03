Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 

You are here

Brent crude futures were down 81 cents, or 1 percent, at $82.39 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $78.76l. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 August 2023
REUTERS 

Updated 03 August 2023
REUTERS 

LONDON: Oil slid further on Thursday after dropping sharply from more than three-month highs in the previous session as a US government credit downgrade weighed on sentiment, while concerns around supply tightness provided support. 

Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday downgraded the main US credit rating, reflecting an expected fiscal deterioration as well as a high and growing government debt burden. The downgrade hit investor risk appetite, pushing oil and global stock markets lower. 

“Since oil had a steady rise over the past month, it was ripe for a pullback. The oil market will remain tight over the short term, but prices could be still vulnerable for a deeper drop,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA. 

Brent crude futures were down 81 cents, or 1 percent, at $82.39 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $78.76l. 

Both benchmarks hit their highest since April 17 on Wednesday, but closed down 2 percent after the ratings downgrade. Some analysts saw the drop as overdone. 

“Oil stocks are still expected to plunge in coming months,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “Yesterday’s dump bears all the hallmarks of an overreaction and order ought to be restored in the near future.” 

Crude is being supported by concerns about tightening supply because of output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, that are expected to be kept in place in a meeting on Friday. 

Underlining tighter supply, US crude inventories fell by 17 million barrels last week, the largest drop in US crude inventories according to records dating back to 1982, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. 

Before the OPEC+ meeting, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25 percent from 5 percent on Thursday, as inflation remains the highest of the world’s major economies.  

Topics: Oil OPEC

Updated 27 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 27 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has committed to amplifying its efforts to mitigate marine pollution and address ecological concerns that face the region, said the Kingdom’s minister of environment, water and agriculture at a conference in Egypt on Thursday. 

Speaking at the 20th session of the Regional Organization for the Conservation of the Environment in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli said that these environmental endeavors formed a significant part of Saudi Arabia’s initiatives, which focused on enhancing biodiversity and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. 

The Kingdom has also been actively combating land degradation and improving the quality of life within the region and beyond. 

“Saudi Arabia has taken the initiative to adopt several noteworthy programs. Notable among them is the Middle East Green Initiative, which has successfully developed a comprehensive roadmap aimed at preserving the environment and combating climate change,” said Al-Fadhli at the event taking place in Hurghada, Egypt. 

He also spoke about the Kingdom’s willingness to collaborate with international agencies in driving the global environmental agenda forward. 

“At the international level, Saudi has also joined the World Oceans Union and the Alliance for the elimination of plastic waste in oceans,” added Al-Fadhli. 

He continued: “The Kingdom has established a nonprofit institution dedicated to exploring and studying seas and oceans, as well as a regional center for the sustainable development of fisheries.”   

In its bid to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2060, the Kingdom has also pursued the circular carbon economy approach, which has emerged as a massive deterrent to marine pollution.  

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is working towards developing the Coral Research & Development Accelerator Platform launched by the G20 leaders during Saudi Arabia’s presidency in 2020. 

CORDAP is currently gathering environmentalists worldwide to scale up the development of new technologies that support the conservation efforts needed to secure a future for tropical coral reefs and cold-water corals. 

Last year, the program also launched a grant program of up to $18 million for innovative solutions to help secure a future for corals and reefs in the face of climate change and environmental pressures. 

Topics: marine pollution Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli

Updated 24 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 24 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to further promote tourism and marine recreational activities in the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia has roped in two of the leading yachting entities from Monaco, which is known for offering international cursing experiences. 

The Saudi Red Sea Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, with the aim to promote cooperation in developing human capital and future leaders.  

The deal will also look at hosting joint events, exchanging knowledge and experiences in areas of mutual interest. 

The other MoU was signed between the authority and Monaco Yacht Club as both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in organizing joint events while promoting environmental initiatives and sustainable practices in the Red Sea. 

As part of the agreement, two sides will work toward maximizing the use of marine professionals to offer courses in navigation, safety, and environmental stewardship. 

The joint efforts will also include research projects related to the marine environment and sustainable development while promoting Red Sea tourism development.   

The two MoUs were signed between the Acting CEO of SRSA Mohammed Al-Asiri and Olivier Wenden representing the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and Bernard D'Alessandri on behalf of Monaco Yacht Club.  

The agreements were inked at Monaco Yacht Club’s headquarters in the presence of the Saudi Minister of Tourism, also chairman of the board of directors at Saudi Red Sea Authority, Ahmed Al-Khateeb.  

Through these agreements, SRSA, which is responsible for regulating marine tourism activities in the Kingdom, seeks to expand its strategic ties with relevant international bodies in order to promote tourism in the Red Sea and apply international best practices to its activities.   

Describing the MoUs “strategic partnerships”, Al-Asiri said that they are hopeful that such cooperation with global maritime entities would help SRSA achieve its maritime and environmental development goals.   

He further added that the deals also aim to encourage coastal tourism in the Kingdom and even take it to higher economic horizons.  

SRSA works as an enabler of recreational activities in the Kingdom, with a focus on creating a prosperous local tourism economy along the Red Sea coastline, while preserving and protecting the marine environment. 

Topics: Saudi Red Sea Authority Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Monaco

Updated 42 min 36 sec ago

  • Last-gasp $3 billion deal from IMF signed in June continues to fuel investor confidence at the bourse
  • On Thursday, key stock index gained over 500 points during mid-day trade and went to 49,404 level
Updated 42 min 36 sec ago
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI:  Pakistan's benchmark KSE-100 index on Thursday crossed the psychological barrier of 49,000 points for the first time in six years, as a last-gasp funding deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) signed in June continues to fuel investor confidence at the bourse, equity analysts said.  

The country on June 30 secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF, giving its economy some much-awaited respite as it teetered on the brink of default.

Following the approval of the deal by the IMF board, $1.2 billion was disbursed by the multilateral lender, boosting Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves to $8.1 billion by July 21, 2023, according to the central bank of Pakistan.

On the Monday after the Friday on which the IMF deal was announced, Pakistan's benchmark share index scored its biggest single-day jump in 15 years, gaining 5.9% on the first trading session.

On Thursday, the key stock index gained more than 500 points during mid-day trade and went to the 49,404 level for the first time in six years. The stock index previously hit 49,527 in June 2017.  

However, the spurt proved short-lived as the index closed down at 48,611 after shedding 153 points due to inevitable market correction.  

Pakistani analysts said the bullish sentiments at the Pakistan bourse are being fueled by the IMF deal.  

“The rally at PSX is one of the indicators showing that investors’ confidence is gradually improving, especially after a better-than-expected IMF deal and government steps to comply with IMF conditions,” Muhammad Sohail, the CEO of Topline Securities, told Arab News.  

“Another milestone achieved is that the index gained around 20% in just five weeks, from 41,000 to 49,000 level.”

Strong corporate earnings and energy sector reforms are also fueling stock growth, experts said.

“Equity market bullish trend is due to economic stability as a result of the IMF program, strong corporate earnings and announcements and expectations of energy sector reforms as guided by the IMF program,” Ali Nawaz, CEO of Chase Securities, told Arab News.    

Nawaz said recent developments to attract foreign investment, including the setting up of a new special investment facilitation council, and strong support for Pakistan from Gulf countries had played a key role in the bullish sentiment. 

Soon after the IMF deal, Pakistan received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and the UAE deposited $1 billion in Pakistan's central bank.

“Saudi and UAE deposits and their interest to set up a refinery and interest in the mining sector and state-owned entities have resulted in bullish sentiments in the market,” Nawaz added.

During trading on Thursday, major auto, banks, power and cement sector players gained further momentum and added 214 points to the index surge.  

Market volumes stood at around 523 million shares, down 5.3% on a daily basis, while the value of traded shares declined by 4.5% to Rs19 billion.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee appeared stronger after 3 consecutive devaluation sessions, appreciating Rs2.18 to close at Rs287.20 against the United State dollar due to easing of dollar demand in the interbank market during trading.

Topics: Pakistan economy

Updated 03 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 03 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day through September, reported the state-run news agency quoting an official from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom’s production for September will be around 9 million bpd with this decision. 

The SPA report added that this cut is in addition to the voluntary reduction previously announced by the Kingdom in April 2023, which extends until the end of December 2024. 

During its last policy meeting in June, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, had agreed on a deal to limit supply into 2024. Saudi Arabia then pledged a voluntary production cut for July, which the Kingdom later extended until August. 

The report of the Kingdom’s decision to extend the output cut through September came just hours before the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Friday. 

OPEC+ pumps about 40 percent of the world’s crude and has cut its output target by 3.66 million bpd, amounting to 3.6 percent of global demand. 

In June, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stressed the need to trust OPEC+ and called it the most effective international organization working to restore market stability. 

“It was just our sensibility, if you will call it, that the environment was not sufficiently allowing confidence to be there. So, taking a precautionary measure tends to put you on the safe side. And it is part of the typical rhythm that we have installed in OPEC, which is being proactive, being preemptive,” Prince Abdulaziz told CNBC. 

In July, the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei echoed similar views and said that OPEC+ always strives for oil market stability by ensuring a balance in fundamentals between supply and demand. 

In a statement to the UAE news agency WAM, he said that OPEC’s technical team is constantly monitoring global oil market variables and presenting its recommendations to the ministerial committee to make appropriate decisions. 

Topics: Oil crude oil OPEC+ Saudi oil

Updated 03 August 2023
ARAB NEWS   

Updated 03 August 2023
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, dropping 102.5 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 11,375.78.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.74 billion ($1.53 billion) as 81 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 129 retreated.    

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 73.18 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 24,634.86 while MSCI Tadawul Index shed 16.75 points, or 1.12 percent, to close at 1,484.24.   

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co. The company’s share price surged 9.88 percent to SR28.35.  

Other top performers included Americana Restaurants International as well as Arabian Drilling Co., whose share prices soared by 7.36 and 3.92 percent, respectively.    

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price fell 5.56 percent to SR0.17.    

In Nomu, Mayar Holding Co. was the top gainer as its share price rose 8.42 percent to SR103.    

Another best performer in Nomu was Future Care Trading Co. The company’s share price soared 7.20 percent to SR25.    

National Building and Marketing Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price fell 8.54 percent to SR321.    

The share price of National Environmental Recycling Co., also known as Tadweeer, dropped 7.92 percent to SR8.51.    

On the announcements front, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023 as its net profit dropped 87.2 percent to SR1.84 billion.  

The fall was also on a quarter basis, as SABIC’s net profits dropped by 85.1 percent in the second quarter of 2023 to SR1.18 billion, down from SR7.93 billion in the same quarter last year.  

The company stated in a disclosure on Tadawul that the global economy contributed to a slowdown as a result of tightening monetary policies worldwide to curb inflation, which also led to a decrease in the average selling prices of its products and decline in the quantities sold.  

Additionally, SABIC announced a decrease in its revenues by 33.6 percent, amounting to SR37.2 billion.  

On the other hand, Saudi Steel Pipe Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023. According to a bourse filing, the company’s net profit increased 257.4 percent to reach SR93.8 million, up from SR26.2 million recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.   

Jarir Marketing Co. also disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. The firm’s net profit reached SR403.5 million, reflecting a 5.83 percent decrease compared to SR428.5 million recorded in the first six months of last year.   

Furthermore, Atlas Elevators General Trading and Contracting Co. announced details of its initial public offering. The firm is offering 1.2 million shares on Nomu, which represents 20 percent of the company’s shares. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

