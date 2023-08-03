You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Urban Kulture

Where We Are Going Today: Urban Kulture
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

Where We Are Going Today: Urban Kulture

Where We Are Going Today: Urban Kulture
Updated 8 sec ago
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

RIYADH: If you ever dreamed of taking a gastronomic tour through Spain, Italy, Mexico or Peru, then dining at Urban Kulture should be on your to-do list. Located in the Esplanade Mall in Riyadh, this fusion restaurant offers cuisine from around the world to satisfy every craving.

Seafood paella and empanadas from Spain, handmade pizza from Italy, tacos and quesadillas from Mexico and Peruvian chicken shish tawook and stir fry — this restaurant has it all.

Urban Kulture’s homemade guacamole is the venue’s star appetizer. Each bite is packed with authentic flavors. The avocado dip — made with paprika, green and red chili, olive oil, tomato and onion — is topped with grilled corn and served with warm and crispy tortilla chips. 

The restaurant’s best-selling main course is the Peruvian stir-fried noodles. Cooked to perfection, the noodles are sauteed with beef marinated in garlic, ginger, onion and tomato and topped with spring onion and chili. For SR 39 ($10.40), this special dish has a significant flavor profile with the perfect balance of tangy, sweet and savory.

Some other gems include tacos, available with chicken, short-rib beef, or shrimp. 

The chicken al pastor tacos are served with a homemade corn flour tortilla and sauce made with chili, garlic and vinegar. The tacos are then topped with chopped onion, coriander, sliced pineapple for sweetness and jalapenos for a kick. A squeeze of fresh lime and a dollop of the homemade creamy jalapeno salsa complete the dish.

Though affordable, the restaurant does serve small portions, which one could argue leaves room to explore other delicious dishes.

Urban Kulture’s motto — “Regardless of our differences, we are all the same” — reminds diners that it is important to celebrate cultural differences.

Visit Urban Kulture’s Instagram @urbankulture.sa for menu options and more information.

AI could halve time reading breast cancer scans, study suggests

Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP)
Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP)
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

AI could halve time reading breast cancer scans, study suggests

Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP)
  • Regular screening is vital to identifying early signs of cancer
  • The AI algorithm read the scans and predicted the risk of cancer out of 10
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

PARIS: Artificial intelligence could help almost halve the workload of radiologists when it comes to searching routine scans for signs of breast cancer, a large Swedish study suggested on Wednesday.
The interim results of the trial were hailed as promising, but the authors cautioned that more research was needed before AI can be used to screen for breast cancer on a wider scale.
While increasingly convincing chatbots such as ChatGPT have driven speculation about the future potential applications of AI, one area in which the technology has already shown proficiency is in reading medical scans.
With many countries suffering from a shortage of radiologists, there are hopes that AI could make the time-consuming job of analizing routine scans quicker and more accurate.
This could have a particularly large impact for breast cancer. More than 2.3 million women were diagnosed with the cancer in 2020 alone, according to the World Health Organization, and it caused 685,000 deaths.
Regular screening is vital to identifying early signs of cancer. In Europe, women aged 50 to 69 are advised to get a mammogram every two years, with the resulting scan analyzed by two radiologists.
The study in Sweden involved the scans of 80,000 women who had mammograms at four sites in southwest Sweden between April 2021 and July last year.

Their scans were randomly divided for analysis to either an AI-supported system or two human radiologists, who served as the control group.
The AI algorithm read the scans and predicted the risk of cancer out of 10. Its predictions were then checked by a radiologist.
The AI-supported system spotted 20 percent more cancers, the study said, which worked out to be an additional case for every thousand women screened.
When it came to false positives — when a mammogram is first thought to look suspicious but is later cleared — both the AI-supported system and the two humans spotted the same rate: 1.5 percent.
And the workload for radiologists was reduced by 44 percent for the AI group, because only one person was required to read the scans rather than the normal two.
“The greatest potential of AI right now is that it could allow radiologists to be less burdened by the excessive amount of reading,” said Kristina Lang, a radiologist at Sweden’s Lund University and lead author of the study.
But Lang said the “promising interim safety results” were “not enough on their own to confirm that AI is ready to be implemented in mammography screening,” she said in a statement.
It will take two more years before the trial can say whether using AI leads to a reduction in what are called interval cancers, which are detected between routine screenings, the researchers cautioned.
Stephen Duffy, a professor of cancer screening at Queen Mary University of London who was not involved in the study, pointed out that the AI algorithm may have over-diagnosed certain forms of early breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ.
Nonetheless, he praised the “high-quality study,” saying that reducing the burden on radiologists’ time was “an issue of considerable importance in many breast screening programs.”

 

Where We Are Going Today: Sushiah restaurant

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 01 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Where We Are Going Today: Sushiah restaurant

Photo/Supplied
  • Non-sushi dishes include teppanyaki, which is served with your choice of either vegetable rice or vegetable noodles, in addition to a mix of vegetables on the side
Updated 01 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Sushiah is fancy and cozy sushi bar and restaurant with two branches in Makkah and one in Jeddah. The Jeddah outlet is located on Sari branch road in Al-Zahra district.

The restaurant has a welcoming atmosphere and can accommodate large groups. Its interiors are inspired by Japanese culture with elements of nature and a contemporary modern aesthetic.

Among the variety of items on the menu, I enjoyed the kani salad as an appetizer. It contains crab, cucumbers, caviar, carrots with flavorful, spicy mayonnaise.

The origin mix is a great option for small groups. It is a collection of three kinds of sushi rolls including dragon, crispy and crazy California. Larger groups can try the family mix for SR230 ($60), which is also very tasty.

If you have an appetite for nigiri sushi, you should try the seared salmon, the crispy eel or the ebi sumo.

Non-sushi dishes include teppanyaki, which is served with your choice of either vegetable rice or vegetable noodles, in addition to a mix of vegetables on the side.

If you are a fan of salmon like me, the grilled salmon is the one for you and it is my favorite. It is served with white rice and grilled vegetables.

The restaurant opens every day from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. including on weekends. You can dine-in or order through delivery apps.

For more details, visit @sushiah_ksa.

 

Where We Are Going Today: 7 Balkans Bistro in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 30 July 2023
Afshan Aziz

Where We Are Going Today: 7 Balkans Bistro in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
  • All ingredients are fresh, and the flavors are bold and well-balanced
Updated 30 July 2023
Afshan Aziz

Unique flavors from the Balkans are on the menu at 7 Balkans Bistro. Located on Prince Sultan Road in Jeddah's Al-Rawdah district, the restaurant offers a delightful concept, the first of its kind in the country.

In a minimalist space and with decor reflecting the Balkan region, the establishment puts the spotlight on perfectly smoked and grilled meats. It is also renowned for its exceptional pastrami meat.

The Balkans is a southeastern European region known for its stunning mountains. This restaurant draws inspiration from the area, offering a menu that immerses you in traditional flavors from the region.

While the menu does include familiar dishes like fried chicken tenders, overloaded fries, and baked beans, the real highlights are the restaurant’s signature dishes. These unique creations are really worth trying.

They include a beef broth soup with mixed vegetables, served with vinegar-garlic sauce and freshly baked bread. Another must-try is the Bulgarian shopska salad, made with tomatoes, cucumber, onion, goat’s cheese, olives, and herbs — a traditional favorite.

Other highlights include ajvar, a homemade roasted bell pepper spread, Balkan burgers, and potato musaka, which is a delectable layered casserole with potatoes, minced beef, vegetables, creamy white sauce, and kashkaval cheese.

You can explore more Balkan cuisine by trying diplomat chicken — tender breast cubes wrapped in homemade bacon and served with ponzu mayo, mixed vegetables, and sour bread.

The Bosnian kebab, accompanied by ajvar and onion salad, is another popular choice.

All ingredients are fresh, and the flavors are bold and well-balanced.

To end your meal on a sweet note, do not miss the tuffaha, a Balkan dessert consisting of tender baked apples filled with sweet syrup, whipped cream, and crushed nuts. It is a true delight for the taste buds.

For more details, visit @7balkans.sa.

 

 

Where We Are Going Today: Hustle n’ Flow Eatery

Photo/Instagram
Photo/Instagram
Updated 28 July 2023
Nada Alturki

Where We Are Going Today: Hustle n' Flow Eatery

Photo/Instagram
  • From their superfood signature acai bowls to their extensive brunch menu, Hustle n’ Flow creates an indulgent, but certainly nutritious, dining experience
Updated 28 July 2023
Nada Alturki

Hailing straight from sunny Marbella, the award-winning Hustle n’ Flow Eatery is one of the latest trendy editions to Riyadh’s culinary scene. Its open interior, complete with aesthetic wall murals and lush green accents, gives off the illusion of walking off the beach to a vacation brunch.

The restaurant’s menu concept aims to “bring healthy back” without compromising on taste. What needs no introduction is the gorgeous food presentation, as the wait staff leave every dish on your table looking like it stepped straight out of a tropical dream.

From their superfood signature acai bowls to their extensive brunch menu, Hustle n’ Flow creates an indulgent, but certainly nutritious, dining experience. They also offer vegetarian and vegan options, too.

One of their best selling dishes, the “French Touch,” is an Instagram-able delicacy if there ever was one: caramelized French toast topped with mixed berry compote and a vegan salted caramel vanilla whip, as well as toasted walnuts and pistachios — and maple syrup, of course. The “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This” is a similar concoction, but pillared with a stack of pancakes.

Their signature and original acai bowl, “Acai You Baby,” is also a great breakfast choice. Diners can opt for the “Cheat Day” bowl for a more decadent option.

Their brunch menu, however, truly takes the cake. Their “Morning Glory” bestseller is a must for those who are craving an eggs benedict with a twist. In lieu of traditional English muffins is a sweet potato rosti, topped with mashed avocados, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and chili flakes.

They also offer an assortment of burgers, wraps, pizzas and sharing plates. Their “Chapo’s Nachos” plate is perfect for larger groups, offering a tray of tortilla chips and heaps of guacamole, jalapenos, gouda, pomegranate, sour cream and pico de gallo. Their tacos also pack an extra punch, with a choice of either chicken or beef.

The restaurant drinks menu bursts with variety. The “Spirulina Lemonade” is one of Hustle n’ Flow Eatery’s bestsellers, along with the “Passion Fruit Sour” and assortment of healthy smoothies.

Dishes are reasonably priced and the restaurant’s kind staff make the experience all the better. They are extremely accommodating with adjustments and substitutions, and tend to crack a few jokes here and there to maintain the light and fun feng shui. The manager tends to also check in on diners.

The restaurant hosts branches in San Pedro, Gibraltar, Marbella, Benahavis, Doha, and most recently, Riyadh.

You can visit the spot at Al-Nafal, or for a cozy night in, opt to get all the same flavors delivered to you via the HungerStation or Jahez apps.

 

 

Where We Are Going Today: Early Club restaurant in Jeddah 

Where We Are Going Today: Early Club restaurant in Jeddah 
Updated 27 July 2023
Afshan Aziz

Where We Are Going Today: Early Club restaurant in Jeddah 

Where We Are Going Today: Early Club restaurant in Jeddah 
Updated 27 July 2023
Afshan Aziz

Early Club, in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district, is a charming breakfast and brunch restaurant which offers an expansive menu that makes for a delightful meal.

With minimal decorations, the venue’s ambiance did not stand out. However, the impressive food it serves makes up for that.

During my visit, I had the pleasure of trying the restaurant’s signature dish, shakshuka with feta. The Mexican chicken eggs Benedict, with smoked salmon and avocado, accompanied by a rich and creamy hollandaise sauce, was another highlight. Each dish showcased a harmonious blend of flavors that left me craving more.

For those seeking lighter options, or alternatively a hearty stack of pancakes, the breakfast croissant, chicken pesto sandwich, berry granola bowl, blueberry pancakes, and fresh berries with brioche French toast are all excellent choices

If you are a brunch enthusiast, you will not want to miss out on the venue’s juicy, perfectly cooked burger options or its delectable starters, such as tomato bruschetta, spinach yogurt and garlic dip, cheesy chili beef slider, and cheesy bacon bread.

The quality of the ingredients used by Early Club is top notch, and the attention to detail in presentation is truly commendable. Each dish is beautifully plated, with vibrant colors and artistic garnishes, all of which adds an extra touch of elegance to the dining experience.

In terms of beverages, Early Club offers the usual regular coffee options as well as some other, well-balanced choices. The orange juice with a shot of coffee is particularly noteworthy and this unique combination of flavors is sure to impress and garner attention.

The staff at the restaurant are friendly and knowledgeable about the menu. They are more than happy to accommodate special requests and offer helpful suggestions, and their genuine passion for food and hospitality shines through in their interactions.

Early Club opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., making it the perfect spot to start your day off in the right way, whether you’re in the mood for a classic breakfast dish or something a little more adventurous.
 

