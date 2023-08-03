Where We Are Going Today: Urban Kulture

RIYADH: If you ever dreamed of taking a gastronomic tour through Spain, Italy, Mexico or Peru, then dining at Urban Kulture should be on your to-do list. Located in the Esplanade Mall in Riyadh, this fusion restaurant offers cuisine from around the world to satisfy every craving.
Seafood paella and empanadas from Spain, handmade pizza from Italy, tacos and quesadillas from Mexico and Peruvian chicken shish tawook and stir fry — this restaurant has it all.
Urban Kulture’s homemade guacamole is the venue’s star appetizer. Each bite is packed with authentic flavors. The avocado dip — made with paprika, green and red chili, olive oil, tomato and onion — is topped with grilled corn and served with warm and crispy tortilla chips.
The restaurant’s best-selling main course is the Peruvian stir-fried noodles. Cooked to perfection, the noodles are sauteed with beef marinated in garlic, ginger, onion and tomato and topped with spring onion and chili. For SR 39 ($10.40), this special dish has a significant flavor profile with the perfect balance of tangy, sweet and savory.
Some other gems include tacos, available with chicken, short-rib beef, or shrimp.
The chicken al pastor tacos are served with a homemade corn flour tortilla and sauce made with chili, garlic and vinegar. The tacos are then topped with chopped onion, coriander, sliced pineapple for sweetness and jalapenos for a kick. A squeeze of fresh lime and a dollop of the homemade creamy jalapeno salsa complete the dish.
Though affordable, the restaurant does serve small portions, which one could argue leaves room to explore other delicious dishes.
Urban Kulture’s motto — “Regardless of our differences, we are all the same” — reminds diners that it is important to celebrate cultural differences.
Visit Urban Kulture’s Instagram @urbankulture.sa for menu options and more information.